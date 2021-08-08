Niger Delta
A’Ibom Lauds N’Delta Recovery Plan For Ex-Militants
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has lauded the Niger Delta Recovery Plan initiated by the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dikio (retd), for economic empowerment of ex-agitators and the Niger Delta region.
Emmanuel particularly commended an aspect of the plan designed to enable ex-agitators to explore other economic potentials of the region instead of depending mainly on N65,000 monthly stipend.
Emmanuel, who spoke in Government House, Uyo, the state capital when Dikio paid him a courtesy visit, described the new model of Train, Mentor and Employ (TME) contained in NDRP as a step in the right direction, saying the strategy would turn ex-agitators into successful entrepreneurs.
He called on ex-agitators and beneficiaries of the programme to grab the opportunity offered them by Dikio and develop other economic potential in the region.
Insisting that stipends would not solve their economic problems, the governor urged them to embrace the opportunities in the maritime sector, which he observed was a major focus of PAP’s recovery plan.
According to the Governnor, “Maritime resource is key to the development of any economy and it is a sector where people of the Niger-Delta region need to be trained. The fishery industry will be of great benefit to the region as it is surrounded by water.
“There are endless opportunities beyond payment of stipends. As a people, we can launch into these different industries that will benefit the region.”
He thanked Dikio for acknowledging his work in the state and commended him for adding value to the region since he assumed office as the Interim Administrator.
Earlier, Dikio applauded the governor’s strides especially in floating the Ibom Air, which he described as a trailblazer and congratulated the governor for the crowning of Akwa Ibom United as the Nigeria’s Premier League champion.
Dikio said he planned to key into the human capital development of Akwa Ibom by seeking opportunities in the state to train ex-agitators.
“Akwa Ibom is known for its human capital development. Others are agriculture and financing, particularly microfinance banks. The industrial strenght of Akwa Ibom is well known so we have come to key into all these for the ex-agitators,” he said.
Dikko insisted that his major vision was to turn ex-agitators into successful entrepreneurs and job creators, who would look beyond N65,000 montly stipends.
He said, “Over the years, many of our people have been trained and they have all been added to the pool of the unemployed. We are looking out for big business concerns where our people can be trained.
“PAP will pay for the training but with the understanding that our people will be employed and mentored afterwards. We are adopting the Igbo apprentiship system so that at the end of the day it’s a win-win for everybody.”
Niger Delta
Okowa Dissociates Delta From Covid-19 Variant
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has explained that the ravaging Covid-19 Delta variant is not in any way synonymous with Nigeria’s Delta State, which he governs.
The governor made the clarification at the weekend, during the commissioning of projects executed in Sapele and Ethiope West council areas of the state.
He also tasked Deltans to continue to practice all protocols against the pandemic.
Governor Okowa especially urged the people of Delta State to keep adhering to all the stipulated precautionary measures by wearing their face masks and using the sanitary sanitisers at all times.
Addressing the people in the course of the projects commissioning, Okowa noted with concern that many Nigerians believe that the Covid-19 pandemic no longer exists in the country.
“The numbers are now on the rise and prevalent, especially in Lagos State. Even though the variant Delta is not synonymous with Delta State, I am seriously appealing to all the good people of Delta State to use the face mask and the sanitisers, as prescribed.
“We must all do the needful to ward off the pandemic in the State,” he stated.
Niger Delta
Imoke Hails Party Faithful Over Rallies
Two-time governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke has commended members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, Cross River State chapter for their dedication and commitment during the statewide rallies held in 196 wards spread across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.
The ex-federal lawmaker who became the undisputed PDP leader in the state following the defection of Governor Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in June tasked supporters of the party to stay true to their political beliefs, adding that the task of rescuing Nigerians from the shackles of mis-governance remains a task that must be achieved.
In a release issued in Abuja and made available to newsmen, Imoke expressed optimism in the unity of all PDP leaders, stakeholders and members in Cross River given the recent twist in political dynamics as a result of Ayade’s defection.
He maintained that over the last twenty years, Cross River State and her people have remain faithful to the PDP, helping to foster a united and prosperous state between 1999 and 2021, saying, “As the PDP once again, comes under one umbrella to foster unity and propagate the PDP manifesto; which is people-driven, I urge you all to stay peaceful and embrace the ethics of rancor-free campaigns and rally, as you take the PDP to the grassroots.”
He continued: “Over the last twenty years, Cross River, hand-in-hand with the PDP built a state that thrives on nearly all sectors of the economy and human endeavours. From tourism, governance, rural development and conducive business environment, Cross River became a global player and a frontline state.
“Our partnership with the PDP was fruitful, yielding positive outcomes and was lucrative within those years. It is regrettable that things have not gone as planned, particularly, with the defection of our brother and Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to the APC. While we look forward to our brothers and sisters who have strayed to return back to their original stead and umbrella of the PDP – that is capable of providing a covering and shelter for all, it is pertinent that, we rally round ourselves to reposition the PDP in Cross River State,” Imoke stated.
He noted that across the nooks and cranny of the state, people were ready to harness their energies in the interest of the state on the platform of the PDP.
“From Calabar South, Odukpani, Biase, Akampka, Yakurr, Adadama in Abi, Wula and Kakwagom in Boki, Ikom, Obubra, Uganga, Urban Ward, in Ogoja, Obanliku, Obudu, Yala and Bekwara, PDP supporters are actually keeping faith with their party – the PDP in order to return Cross River State to where she belongs.
“I sincerely commend these efforts, steadfastness and foresight to reposition the party and strengthen our support base. I charge every PDP member in Cross River state and beyond to key into this new drive of consolidating PDP’s firm grip of the politics of the state for future electioneering contest.
“Taking cognizance of the ongoing voters’ registration spearheaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the PDP e-registration headed by the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, I task all PDP members to fully register in those two processes so as to afford you the opportunity to participate in politics and elections during out of season and elections proper,” he stressed.
Imoke also congratulated the Senator-Elect, Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe who recently won a landmark judgement at the Court of Appeal, Calabar which declared him the authentic winner of the December 5th, 2020 Cross River North Senatorial election.
The former Governor charged Jarigbe to “continue to provide effective representation at the Senate, while balancing robust parliamentary activism and human capital development of the people of Cross River North Senatorial District.”
He further said: “As a true representative of the masses, it is my firm conviction that, you will continue to provide outstanding leadership both to the party, PDP and Cross River North. Your victory at the Court of Appeal remains a historical success that defines the politics of the state and your contributions to the advancement of the electorates who have shown unalloyed support to your ambition within the years.
“I also thank my predecessor, former Governor, Donald Duke, our distinguished Senators, Honourable House of Representatives members, former commissioners, State Assembly members, and specifically the PDP Caretaker Committee led by our amiable former Deputy Governor, Efiok Cobham and his team for injecting flesh blood and reinvigorating the spirit of unity and victory in Cross River PDP. Your efforts and firm resolve to reset PDP and gain victory is entirely worthy of note and commendation. My doors are constantly open for support and assistance in whatever form required to strengthen the PDP,” he stressed.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Taskforce To Arrest, Prosecute Defaulters
Bayelsa State Government says it has observed with dismay that the urban renewal project of the administration is being sabotaged by some individuals who have started reconstructing illegal structures pulled down for contravening regulations.
A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Orientation, Mr Ayibaina Duba, said the action constituted an offence.
Consequently, he said from today, the Urban Renewal Task Force would embark on enforcement which might lead to seizure of wares, demolition of such properties, arrest and prosecution of offenders, among others.
He warned property owners and traders who are testing the will of the state government to desist in their own interest.
The statement said: “For avoidance of doubt, members of the public are to note that the administration is determined to pursue the Urban Renewal Project to logical conclusion. Bayelsans deserve a smart capital city, please.”
Recall that about five months ago, the state government began the demolition of illegal market structures, shops and stalls on the streets and along the roads.
