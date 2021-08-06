Opinion
Over-Taxing Nigerians’ Resilience
Obviously, Nigerians are resilient people, capable of taking several knocks and jolts and yet continue to smile even while suffering in silence. This accounts for why Nigerians were said to be the happiest people on Earth; happiest in the sense of having developed a system of immunity which remains resilient amidst a barrage of knocks, jolts and junk they bear and consume. For example, with the renewed panic over Covid-19 pandemic, the average Nigerian would go about his affairs, saying: “Covid-19 pandemic, not my portion”!
Surely, there is some uniqueness about the human mind, such that what an individual fears most or gets jittery about comes his way. Psychologists would talk about the mind attracting what it is regularly focused upon, and about a law of reversed efforts. Human emotions such as doubts, anxieties, guilt-feelings, etc, tend to reverse the possibility of the efforts of an individual to achieve successful results in any undertaking. We also have faith healers who achieve wonderful results where medical sciences are helpless. What is behind such phenomena? There’s power in human volition!
Therefore, resilience is mind-power which produces immunity, if an individual is unwavering in confidence, with no fear of come-uppance. To say that guilt-feeling drains personal confidence, is a reminder that every immunity has conditionality. This means that personal resilience can be overtaxed as well as the resilience-induced immunity of the masses. When that limit of elasticity is breached, what comes next can be unpredictable but likely to be sad.
Surely, those whose foods and every necessity of life, including political immunity and security, are provided via public funds would hardly know the knocks, jolts and bruises which the masses of Nigerians experience daily. Such regular plight cause the resilient mindset to serve as a shield which keeps sanity intact, in the midst of unrelenting barrage of knocks. Nigerians must be praised for being so tolerant, resilient and non-volatile, even when tempted to be so.
We must admit that across the globe, there are serious pressures, forcing people everywhere to awaken from a state of slumber and inactivity, into a boiling point. The result is that acts of aggression, including those close to deeds of madness, are increasing daily. But amidst this state of restiveness, opportunities also come up for people of goodwill to do some bits as lie within their ability, to provide some healing balm to ease knocks and pains on the masses. Those who try to do so may appear like fools, but such people of goodwill are not lacking in Nigeria.
One of the root causes of global instability and insecurity can be traced to capitalist political economy which is characterised by acquisitive propensity. There was a time when there was a belief that resources on earth were limited, calling for ruthless scrambles and struggles to grab what one is able to grab, at any opportunity. That mindset brought into being economic aggressiveness which stopped at nothing to acquire the good things of life, even at the expense of the well-being of others. Then aggressive politics served as a ready tool to facilitate a winner-takes-all predatory affair.
No honest person would deny that the Nigerian political economy is predatory and parasitic, even when this would be denied by those managing the affairs of Nigeria. It is a global plight rather than an exclusive Nigerian experience. What matters is how each nation manages to contain the volatile situation. Truly, there is an “animal-farm” affair, where some animals are more equal than others. Neither would it be wrong to say that “A Tale of Two Cities” aptly describes the predatory and parasitic tale of global economy.
When the cold war between capitalism and egalitarianism was raging between the world powers, leaders of African nations suggested the adoption of a non-aligned system and toyed with Pragmatic African Socialism. At the end of the day, it was victory for Western capitalism, facilitated by political duplicity, global oil economy and arms race. One honest African leader once confessed that there was no way that African nations can stand aloof, without belonging here or there. The dream of African socialism was a still-birth. What do we have now?
The predatory and parasitic nature of capitalist economy thrives on the game of monopoly, whereby individual strong associations join hands together to become a devouring titan or an intimidating behemoth. Both in economic and political affairs this system of ganging up to achieve goals and knock out opponents or competitors is a well-known strategy. Dr Goodluck Jonathan had a taste of that ruthless game, neither have we had the last of it in Nigeria. Any keen and far-sighted watcher can figure out what 2023 portends for Nigeria. The do-or-die game has started!
The old idiom that when elephants fight, it is the ground and plants therein that bear the brunt of the brawl. A unique feature of the Nigeria’s still emerging political economy is the injection of religion into the power game. Since ruthless power game thrives and depends upon money, two means of wealth accumulation include resource monopoly and tax evasion. Apart from enjoying some tax incentives and waivers, big business outfits have clever ways of dodging and evading taxes.
Tax fairness and redressing inequities are rarely in the agenda of political leaders, largely because they usually have hands in big business outfits. The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) also gives us some clue into the game of monopoly and wealth accumulation. Decree No. 27 of 1969 transferred ownership of oil and gas to the federal government, with oil block allocation as a clandestine affair. Are there not a few highly placed Nigerians fronting for multinational interests in the oil and gas industry? An average Nigerian would tell the moneybags: “Inherit the whole earth if you can, but just provide opportunity for me to earn a living by my own efforts”. Is that available?
Long-suffering Nigerians are not interested in the feasts of winners and champions; neither do they envy them of their possessions and power. What would ruin the feasts and sleep of the champions would be comparable to a straw. Don’t seek to set the straws, on which the impoverished masses have their sleep, ablaze, because you want to grab that piece of land, to add to your expansive possessions. Religion, as a partner in the power game, comes handy when needed.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Unending Doctors’ Strike
With the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria, many hoped that an opportunity had come for the pathetic state of the nation’s health system to be addressed.
The poor infrastructure in the government-owned health facilities, the pitiable working conditions of health workers, poor remunerations and allowances and other incentives were brought to the fore and the opinion of quite a lot of people was like “yes, Covid-19 is deadly and it might claim the lives of many citizens but in the end, going by the collaborative efforts of government and the private sector toward dealing with the epidemic, the health system would never remain the same.”
Recall that the government projected that it would need US$330 million to control Covid-19 pandemic but it raised more than US$560.52 million, of which more than 90 per cent came from the private sector and the donor/philanthropist community.
People were, therefore, optimistic that the welfare of workers in the health sector will be prioritised, thereby stemming the industrial actions that have characterised the sector for decades, and that the health sector will be strengthened so that there will be no need to run helter-skelter during a health crisis as was seen at the onset of Covid-19.
But how wrong they were! It’s about a year and six months since the index case of Covid-19 was recorded in the country and there has not been any noticeable change in the health sector. The numerous problems of the health facilities in the country remain as they were and the political leaders and some well-placed individuals who were compelled to use them during the lockdown, have again dumped them, seeking medical care in other countries.
The health workers are still singing the old song of “no allowance, delayed salaries, poor working conditions and many others, being part of the reasons for the on-going National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) strike. The nationwide strike which was suspended in April this year after some agreements were reached between the doctors and the federal government, was resumed on Monday, following the alleged failure of the government to keep to its own side of the bargain.
According to NARD president, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, the industrial action is to push government to honour its agreement on payment of arrears of hazard allowance as well as insurance benefits to families of doctors who have died of the virus, payment of several months’ salaries owed doctors in many states, among other demands
Why the minister of health, the minister of labour and other government officials that are supposed to address the issues of the doctors would not nip matters in the bud and save the nation from the pain associated with the strike is still a puzzle. The National Hospital, Abuja NARD president, Dr Akanimo Ebong, appearing on national television on Wednesday narrated how difficult it was sometimes for the association to reach government officials to table their demands, noting that “there is usually no negotiation done until we go on strike. Once we suspend a strike, the negotiation stops”.
That is definitely not the attribute of responsible leadership. A responsible government should be able to keep its word. As an author, Anthony Hill, admonished, “keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep”.
During one of the briefings by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, was quoted as saying that the government had released about $53 million for death-in-service insurance to health workers. Where then is the money, if NARD, which makes up the bulk of the doctors in government-owned hospitals, is claiming that only one out of 19 of its members who died in line of duty has been paid the insurance benefit? Something must be wrong somewhere and the authorities should dig into the matter.
Another issue is that of owing about two years’ salaries to doctors in some states. For heaven’s sake, how do the governments of these states expect these doctors and their families to survive? It has become the habit of some governors to deny workers their merited allowances, promotion, salaries and other benefits for whatever reasons they may adduce and it is most unfortunate.
Management of hospitals across the country has continued to lament the brain drain in the health sector and it is this glaring insensitivity towards health care in the country that fuels the exodus. How can a doctor being owed 19 months’ salary or who does not have equipment to work with, and who has no life insurance be encouraged to be patriotic and stay in the country and help the system work when he has better offers out there?
And one wonders what becomes the fate of the country, especially the poor masses who may not have the resources to run to the best hospitals overseas for treatment if measures are not put in place to curtail the brain-drain or to reduce the frequency of doctors strikes in the country. Last month, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) raised alarm over the detection of the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 and the likelihood of a third wave of the disease, the Federal Capital Territory is still battling with an outbreak of cholera which has claimed many lives as well as an outbreak of gastro-enteritis in Sokoto State, among other health challenges in different parts of the country.
We, therefore, cannot afford to allow our doctors to desert the country or stay away from the hospitals. It is imperative that sincere attention should be paid to NARD’s demands and the health sector in general. Budgetary allocation to the health sector at both federal and state levels should be increased significantly, even as more private organisations and good spirited individuals should be encouraged to invest in the health sector. But without checking the corruption in the health sector, no amount of investment made towards the development of the sector will bear the desired result.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Taking The War To The Enemy
Heat not a furnace for your foe so hot that it do singe yourself – King Henry VIII.
On July 30, 1966, a message intercepted in some monitoring quarters read as follows: “It is not over yet. Battle will be taken to the enemy’s home camp”. Without giving away further details, any serious investigator can find out what happened in Nigeria between July and December 1966, commonly called counter or second military coup in Nigeria.
When the current Inspector General of Police came to Rivers State recently to flag off a security outfit, there was a statement about taking the war to the camp of the enemy, rather than wait to be attacked first. Without revisiting the Nigerian Civil War, what gave rise to it and matters arising from it, there is a need that we be honest with ourselves. Being honest with ourselves would include admitting that the intercepted “top secret” message of 1966 was a clarion call in some quarters. In a similar way, it would be naïve to ignore certain utterances and actions coming from some quarters since 1966.
A hackneyed idiom that “Rome was not built in one day” is a reminder that the task of nation-building takes quite some time, patience, honest collaboration and patriotism. Yes, mistakes had been made in the past which included tolerating and pampering wrongs that were swept under the carpet. Similarly, we did not have the courage to tell ourselves that a war indemnity was cleverly imposed on a certain section of the country, since 1970.
Let us admit that what was known colloquially as the “Kaduna Mafia” came into existence and in connection with the intercepted security message of July 30, 1966. What became alarming to the few people privy to that message was a threat that “future generations will continue to pay for this audacious assault”. What was the audacious assault? That would be revisiting the military coup of January 15, 1966, which had been interpreted in some quarters as an assault on the North, by Igbo Army officers. Was it?
Let us admit that despite the “revenge coup” of July 1966 and the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970), that threat about future generations continuing to pay some price was neither empty nor is it over yet. The tag of hate speech would definitely not include saying the truth, so long as the way the truth is revealed does not jeopardise national security or unity. The purpose of what is being said here is to admonish that when vengeance is taken too far, it can become counterproductive. That is the essence of the quotation at the beginning of this article, coming from Shakespeare’s King Henry VIII.
Those who have taken the pains to study the trends of the decline of various powers and regimes in history, would have cause to express some fears about the future of Nigeria. The habit of showering praises and flatteries on rulers and leaders rarely demonstrates utmost good faith or patriotism. Rather, any leadership that thrives on and encourages such practices rarely hears the footprints of the ants. It takes deep introspection to be able to explore the “grapevine” in any system of management.
To say that security is a major challenge in the country currently is correct to the extent that prejudices can be kept aside in any effort to explore what brought us to where we are now. Surely, every country has its peculiar challenges which also include security. In every genuine effort to address security issues, it is expedient to look inwards in an honest self-examination. While it is easier and more common to blame everyone else when things begin to fall apart, wisdom would demand that we search ourselves first before pointing fingers at others, using the language they understand.
For quite a long time, a few honest Nigerians have been pointing out where things are going wrong in the country, with nothing serious being done to look into them. The most current is the Petroleum Industry Bill about to be signed into law. One Rev. Canon Chuka Opara, apart from pointing out how Southern lawmakers allowed themselves to be outwitted by their more alert Northern counterparts, said something revealing: “never you be eager to befriend anyone whose desire is always to cheat you” – ref. The Tide newspaper: Monday 12/7/2021.
To put the matter bluntly, there is a growing awareness in Southern Nigeria that there is a cheating game going on in the country. Was Femi Fani-Kayode wrong to say that “President Buhari’s Fulani cabal has conquered Nigeria?” After an unguarded statement by one Badu Salisu Ahmadu that there is a standing Fulani Strike Force ready to take over Nigeria, was he arrested or interrogated by security agencies? Neither did Dr. Obadiah Mailafia cry wolf when there are none.
It was late Senator Francis Ellah who raised the issue of a clever imposition of some penalty on South-Eastern Nigerians arising from the Biafra issue. But rather than address the issue with honesty, there have been series of acts of subterfuge and intimidation, making the people feel more bitter and estranged. Neither do we have the honesty to admit that the rising agitations from that part of the country has to do with disenfranchisement of the people of their natural resources. The issue of resource control is obviously dead now.
The more brazen acts of disrespect for the rights of South-Easterners include the invasion of their farmlands by marauding cattle, with no visible action seen to be taken by the Federal Government to check the impunity of herdsmen. Rather, there were appeals for Southern states to provide lands for Ruga and ranching, as if cattle business is state business rather than a private one. Even with a belligerent attitude of the organised body of cattle dealers, Miyetti Allah, the impression Southerners get is that they are being treated like a conquered people.
Partisan politics apart, the impression must not be given that the APC-led Federal Government is out to intimidate or oppress South-Easterners. Currently, the Ijaw ethnic nationality is holding consultations on how to leave Nigeria, quite apart from the Sunday Igboho issue. The time has come to ask if a section of the country is not unwittingly creating or heating the furnace so hot for us to bear. We were told that there was no victor, no vanquished in 1970, but there are overlords.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Big Brother No More
The Sierra Leonean High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Solomon Gembeh, was recently reported as saying that Nigeria spent over $13 billion on the liberation of his nation and Liberia. According to him, Sierra Leone would remain ever grateful for Nigeria’s ‘big brother’ interventions in the fratricidal wars that were launched by rebel groups in the two contiguous West African neighbours.
Gembeh emphasised that Nigeria’s assistance came out of goodwill, with nothing demanded in return, unlike a situation where such help (especially from Western nations) was paid for through the staking of national assets. He said that funds from Nigeria and the African Development Bank (AfDB) were efficiently being used to train Sierra Leonean children, particularly the girls.
“We provide what we enjoyed when we were in primary school, we enjoyed lunch served; you have free buses to take you to school; you eat there; and there are teachers everywhere.
“People are beginning to get computers, trying to get Internet services all over the schools; places that are hard to reach you make sure that they don’t walk so many miles to get to school,” said the diplomat.
Gembeh used the opportunity to remind the Nigerian government of its unfulfilled funding pledges to his country and hoped that such friendly aid would help restore the education system for a generation of Sierra Leonean children who lost a decade of proper schooling as a result of the civil war.
It would be recalled that the Liberian and Sierra Leonean Civil Wars were fought mainly between militia groups which craved to control the rich diamond mines in these countries. It actually started in December 1989 when Charles Taylor’s National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) attempted to oust the military government of Sergeant Samuel Doe.
The internal struggle spilled over to Sierra Leone when a splinter gang of the NPFL, known by the ULIMO acronym, which occupied Liberia’s western region crossed the border into Sierra Leone to fight Taylor’s forces from there. The Sierra Leonean Army would have none of that in their country. But ULIMO was too hot to handle. So, Guinea and Nigeria had to ship in military supplies to help Freetown chase out the intruders. While this lasted, an indigenous rebel group, the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) led by Foday Sankoh and suspected to be supported by Taylor, sprang up in 1991 to take up territory of its own. And that was how a brutal civil war ensued in the once tranquil former British colony.
A multinational force was raised by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), named as ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), to restore and monitor peace in both countries.
In her usual character to always play the big brother in Africa, it was reported that Nigeria had readily opted to contribute the bulk of the troops and materiel that went into the regional peacekeeping effort. This obviously accounted for her anger and immediate takeover of the ECOMOG high command when President Doe was captured, brutally tortured and killed under the nose of a Ghanaian commander, Lt. Gen Arnold Quainoo.
One is not averse to Nigeria playing major roles in regional and global affairs. After all, isn’t that the dream of every patriotic citizen of any country? I still remember a CNN footage of troops of the Nigerian ECOMOG contingent fanning out in the Liberian capital as they were ferried ashore from a warship and under heavy attack by Taylor’s men. Honestly, I had never felt prouder of our soldiers as they moved quickly to liberate Monrovia and save people from further anguish. It reminded me of those pictures of World War II Normandy Landing in 1944.
If indeed Sierra Leonean primary school kids are beginning to be bused to school where they eat free lunch, have access to good teachers and Internet facilities as claimed by Gembeh, then they can be said to be already ahead of their Nigerian contemporaries.
Down here, reliable statistics have always placed the number of our out-of-school children at a conservative 10 million. Some of those considered lucky to attend school do so trekking long distances or paying their ways to and from school. Save for the few states where a federal government-sponsored school-feeding scheme has been introduced, Nigerian kids mostly fend for themselves while in school. As for Internet access, many rural kids may not even have seen a computer since registering at school.
Liberia, Sierra Leone and other beneficiary countries should please make do with whatever helps that came from Nigeria in their most trying times. They should forget any outstanding pledges because the so-called big brother is now in some dire straits of his own and wishes that those beneficiary nations begin to act as big uncles to him. And who said Nigeria is not at war right now; what with al-Qaeda’s Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents in the north east and the itinerant bandits elsewhere in the land? Surely, Abuja will greatly appreciate a return of any previous favours and goodwill at this time.
What’s more, during our major bloodlettings in the 1960s only Ghana’s General Joseph Ankrah made any serious attempt to try to mediate between Colonels Yakubu Gowon and Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu in order to avert the kind of carnage that was witnessed in the Nigerian Civil War. The rest of Africa took sides on the sticking points at Aburi or were simply not interested; including the then Liberian President William Tubman and Prime Minister Siaka Steven of Sierra Leone who were not moved by pictures of gravely kwashiorkored Biafran kids.
Enough of this African big brother histrionics, please. Even the US is rethinking her global big brother posturing.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
We’ll Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule, RSG Warns NARD
- Featured3 days ago
Courts, Politicians Frustrating Preparations For Anambra Poll, INEC Laments
- Featured3 days ago
NASS Opposition To E-Transmission Of Poll Results, Coup Against Nigerians, Wike Insists
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Global Geopolitics, Neo-Colonialism Fuelling Apathy Against Crude Oil, DPR Hints
- Politics3 days ago
Court Orders EFCC To Unfreeze Dokpesi’s Account
- News3 days ago
US Govt Donates 4m Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria
- Politics3 days ago
Buhari Approves Deployment Of Nine Perm Secs
- Business3 days ago
Brass Fertilizer Company To Create 15,000 Jobs