Niger Delta
16 Cyber Criminals Jailed In PH
The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has convicted and sentenced 16 cybercriminals to various jail terms.
Justice Adamu Tukur Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, convicted and sentenced the convicts to jail.
The convicts are Saheed Ibrahim Odunayo, Oduwa Osagieduwa, Ahmed Rilwan, Okpodu Samson, AbimbolaAkinboyejo, Akande Oluwaferanmi, Samson Fadugbagbe and Prince Ifeakachukwu Abandi.
Others are Dogo Samson, Olurunlayo Busayo Adewale, Joshua Temiloluwa, Oniye Damilare, Oluwagbemiga Blessing, Lucky Morrison, Adekolurejo Femi James and Alasa Solomon.
The 16 of them were arraigned on one count charge each for offences bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.
The charge against Ahmed Rilwan reads, “That you Ahmed Rilwan (m) sometimes in 2019 at Owo, Ondo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud sent an electronic message which materially misrepresents your identity of Jessica, an American lady upon which she relied and suffered financial loss in the sum of $1,500 and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14(2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.”
All the defendants pleaded guilty to the respective charge.
In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Francis Jibro, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants, accordingly.
One of the defence counsel, Pascal Ugbome urged the court to honour the plea bargain agreement entered by the parties.
Justice Mohammed sentenced the duo of Adekolurejo Femi James and Oduwa Osagieduwa to two years imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 each.
The quartet of Saheed Ibrahim Odunayo, Samson Fadugbagbe Okpodu Samson and Olurunlayo Basayo Adewale were sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of N300,000.
Lucky Morrison, Joshua Temiloluwa, Abimbola Akinboyejo, Oluwagbemiga Blessing, Akande Oluwaferanmi, Oniye Damilare and Dogo Samson were sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000 each.
Ahmed Rilwan was sentenced to three years imprisonment or a fine of N300,000 while Alasa Solomon bagged two years imprisonment or a fine of N400,000.
Prince Ifeakachukwu got three years imprisonment with the option of N500,000 fine.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa LG Verification C’ttee Reports Anomalies
The 33-member Committee on the Review of Grade Levels and Steps of Local Government and Primary School Staff set up by the Bayelsa State Government in April this year has submitted its report.
Presenting the report in Government House, Yenagoa, the Chairman, Mr Timipre Seipulou, said the Committee reviewed a total of 14,258 cases in the various local government councils.
This number, according to him, comprises 7,207 primary school teachers, 5,893 council staff and 1,189 health workers.
He noted that the committee conducted a staff verification exercise using the March 2021 payroll as a template and discovered some anomalies.
The committee observed that out of the 7,207 primary school staff, 612 were confirmed by headmasters as ghost workers in their schools.
The report added that 573 staff were not in the payrolls but were said to be physically present in the schools, while names of 10 dead and 13 retired staff were found in the payrolls.
Seipulou, who is also the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Revenues and Accounts, said the committee equally observed irregular progressions across board, improper updating of files and indiscriminate award of special promotions, amongst other irregularities.
The committee’s recommendations include, the setting up of a special team to review cases of staff who appear in the payrolls but are not in schools as well as removal of dead and retired staff from the wage bill.
It also advised government to use the April 2021 Payrolls, grade levels and steps report as a basis to conduct physical verification of all staff with an Oracle Team on ground to capture the biometrics of the workers during the verification exercise.
“Government should review the issue of health workers conversion from the consolidated public service salary structure (CONPSS) to consolidated health salary structure (CONHESS) and correct cases of staff who go to work but whose names are not in the payrolls”, the committee said.
Receiving the report, the state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, commended the committee for doing a thorough work that would help in repositioning the local government councils for better service delivery.
He promised to convey the report to Governor Douye Diri and work closely with all relevant authorities in carrying out what he described as segmented implementation of the committee’s recommendations.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo also thanked the leadership of labour unions in the state for their support and solicited their continued cooperation, noting that the review assignment was aimed at sanitising the local government system and not to witch-hunt any worker.
The 33-member Committee had Mr Luka Obiri, Dr Hamilton Ekeke and Comrade Laye Julius as Chairmen of subcommittees on health, teachers and council staff respectively.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Amnesty: A’Ibom Govt Backs Dikio’s Recovery Plan For N’Delta
The AkwaIbom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has thrown his weight behind the Niger Delta Recovery Plan (NDRP) prepared by the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), for economic empowerment of ex-agitators and the Niger Delta region.
Udom, particularly appreciated the aspect of the plan designed to enable ex-agitators to explore other economic potential of the region instead of depending mainly on N65,000 monthly stipend.
This is according to a statement, yesterday, by Dikio’s Special Adviser, Media, Neotaobase Egbe, after a courtesy visit paid on the governor, at the Government House, Uyo.
The governor described the new model of Train, Mentor and Employ (TME) contained in NDRP as a step in the right direction, saying that the strategy would turn ex-agitators into successful entrepreneurs.
He also called on ex-agitators and beneficiaries of the programme to grab the opportunity offered them by Dikio and develop other economic potentials in the region.
Insisting that stipends would not solve their economic problems, the governor urged them to embrace the opportunities in the maritime sector, which he observed was a major focus of PAP’s recovery plan.
He said, “Maritime resource is key to the development of any economy and it is a sector where people of the Niger Delta region need to be trained. The fishery industry will be of great benefit to the region as it is surrounded by water.
“There are endless opportunities beyond payment of stipends. As a people, we can launch into these different industries that will benefit the region”.
Earlier in his speech, Dikio applauded the governor’s strides especially in floating the Ibom Air, which he described as a trailblazer.
He further congratulated the governor for the crowning of Akwa Ibom United as the Nigeria’s Premier League champion.
Dikio said he planned to key into the human capital development of Akwa Ibom by seeking opportunities in the state to train ex-agitators.
“Akwa Ibom is known for its human capital development. Others are agriculture and financing, particularly micro finance banks. The industrial strength of Akwa Ibom is well known so we have come to key into all these for the ex-agitators,” he said.
The amnesty boss insisted that his major vision was to turn ex-agitators into successful entrepreneurs and job creators, who would look beyond N65,000 monthly stipends.
He said: “Over the years, many of our people have been trained and they have all been added to the pool of the unemployed. We are looking out for big business concerns where our people can be trained.
“PAP will pay for the training but with the understanding that our people will employ and mentor afterwards. We are adopting the Igbo apprenticeship system so that at the end of the day it’s a win-win for everybody”.
Niger Delta
RSUTH Praises RSNC’s Footprints
As the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) marks its golden jubilee in December this year, the management of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) has hailed the corporation for sustaining the ideals of its founding fathers.
The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Aaron Friday, who said this during a courtesy visit by the management of the corporation to his office in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said The Tide has come to stay, adding that even in the next 100 years,The Tide would still remain.
Aaron said the teaching hospital management was happy that the corporation has become a one-stop shop in the printing industry.
He said Rivers State University Teaching Hospital was one institution that has undergone tremendous changes since its foundation in 1925.
Aaron said owing to its expansion, especially by the current administration in the state, the hospital now renders services in all fields of medicine.
The CMD said the medical institution’s areas of coverage have also expanded beyond Rivers State to the entire South-South and the South-East.
“The hospital is innovating and has continued to upgrade more equipment coming in”, he said.
Aaron said the health institution has gone digital, stressing that its services in many areas, were now paperless.
He pledged the preparedness of the institution to support the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation in areas that would be mutually beneficial.
Earlier, the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo, said the visit was to seek for mutual partnership between the health institution and the corporation.
Chinwo said apart from the regular publication of The Tide Newspapers, the corporation also undertakes general printing jobs, adding that no aspect of printing was alien to the corporation.
The general manager also sought the support of the hospital management for the 50th anniversary of the corporation.
He commended the hospital management for the quality of services to the society.
By: John Bibor
