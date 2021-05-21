Monarch Alerts On Dumping Of Toxic Wastes On Property

A Traditional Ruler and renowned entrepreneur in Rivers State, Mene Michael Tekuru Porobunu, has raised alarm over the dumping of evacuated toxic wastes on his land in course of the on going Bodo creeks clean up in Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State, handled by Shell.

The Chairman, Gokana Council of Traditional Rulers, Mene Michael Tekuru Porobunu, who spoke with news men during a visit to the affected site at Sugi Community, Patrict water side’ in Bodo City, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, alerted that the handlers of the clean up exercise took advantage of his property as a dump site for the generated wastes from the clean up without any due consultation with him.

The Monarch, who is also the head of Gberezorkpa Dynasty in Bodo City, described the actions of the handlers of the clean up project as ‘gross insensitivity and apparent disregard’ for him as the owner of the property.

He explained that the wastes did not only constitute serious health hazards to his family and the entire Sugi community, but has also amounted to economic sabotage as it is now totally impossible for him to cultivate the affected land because of the toxic contamination of the soil.

He expressed a deep sense of disappointment over the abuse of his landed property and noted that, “the action has worsened the ecological devastation and contamination of the affected land and destruction of the natural water bodies.”

The Royal Father pointed out that the destructions in the area were as a result of equipment failure and pipeline explosion from Shell facilities in 2008 and 2009, which necessitated the Bodo creeks clean up by Shell.

“I want to draw the attention of Shell to the contamination of my land through the dumping of toxic waste materials on it. It’s unfortunate that despite the damage already caused on my property and the entire Sugi community as a result of equipment failure and pipeline explosion, there is still a calculated attempt to further devastate the land through the dumping of toxic waste materials on it. I want to call on whoever that is responsible for the dumping of the toxic materials to stop forth with their illicit actions, while the waste should be removed.

It’s wrong and totally unacceptable that all the toxic wastes from the clean up processes by Shell are dumped on my property, and this is depriving me of the rights to cultivate the land, causing me enormous economic losses, I want shell or who ever is involved to initiate the process of cleaning up the toxic waste materials and the contamination that has occurred in the ground”, he said.

The Monarch, who disclosed that he has informed the Police and other relevant authorities to commence investigations on the matter, said he would be left with no option than to seek legal redress over the damage done to his property, if the wastes are not removed and the land cleaned by who ever may be responsible for the dumping.

He cautioned against indiscriminate activities on the part of companies involved in the Bodo creeks clean up project , stating that standards should be adhered to in the remediation of impacted areas.

It would be recalled that Sugi community along other property, owned by Mene Michael Tekuru Porobunu, known as ‘Patrick water sides’, were among the areas affected by the blight of oil pollution as a result of pipeline explosion, equipment failure and oil spill from shell facilities along the Bodo water ways.

A visit to the area revealed the depth of damage and diminishing beauty of the once sprawling island and scenic attraction that served the craving of fun seekers and adventurers as well as providing economic benefits for the owner.

By: Taneh Beemene