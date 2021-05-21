Good Governance, Good Leadership

It was shocking last week to hear about the death of a 26-year-old job seeker, late IniubongUmoren. She was said to be a graduate of Philosophy from the University of Uyo, but met her death while seeking for employment.

Reports say that she went for a job interview at an undisclosed location on Airport Road in the outskirts of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on April 29, 2021. Unfortunately, the late job seeker was allegedly raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave in the killer’s compound.

Similar cases might have taken place but were not made public due to one reason or the other. From time to time, persons, especially ladies, are declared missing with no proper account of their whereabouts.Some persons movements cannot even be traced as they seek for job opportunities. At the of the day, they fall victim.

Job adverts can be placed on billboards, through personal contacts and in the media for which people can apply but knowing the genuine one is what is worrisome. When one desperately needs a job, one must definitely go for it. But people have to be cautious in search of job.

Some of the jobs advertised through any means could be fake jobs. The environment where you seek for job matters a lot. Let’s assume you heard of a job advert through the social media or radio, you get to know the venue of the interview for such jobs and it doesn’t seem to be comfortable. This simply shows you have to be smart and leave that area.

When I was seeking for job, I heard of one through a radio announcement. I thought it was going to be one of the best offers I could get, but when I got to the venue, it gave the signal that I was not in the right place. I applied common sense as a young woman.

Some persons get calls where their real names are mentioned correctly asking them to come for jobs they never applied for. Perhaps, claiming that the job attracts high pay, with high hope that you secure the job.

Miss Umoren should have lived to narrate more on her ordeal with the alleged murderer, Uduak Frank Akpan. The 26-year-old was apprehended and detained by the police in Akwa Ibom State.

While he was in detention, there were speculations that he committed suicide by using his trouser to tie his neck.

But last weekend, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Andrew Amiegheme, debunked the rumour and paraded the alleged murderer before newsmen during a press conference. The CP explained that it was one of the reasons Akpan was brought to the public to show Nigerians that he was alive. He revealed that investigations were still ongoing and expressed optimism that the truth would be made public at the end of the day.

According to the police source, late Umoren’s corpse was exhumed and sent for autopsy. Unfortunately, she was finally laid to rest in her home town, Ikot Essien, in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, last Monday.

Late Iniubong got information about a job offer and went for it. But it was unfortunate that it never existed. In the first place, when she got to the place and viewed the environment, she would have known that such was not the right place.

The suspected killer told the press that Umoren’s death was not intentional but an act of self-defence. Who was there to testify whether it was true or not? He would have felt that she would expose his evil act if she had survived. He said: “I invited her for a job and I asked her whether she can work in a farm as secretary. I told her that I wanted to sleep with her first”.

This is one of the dangers the girl-child faces in the society. The ladies need to be protected. We’ve been advocating for girl-child education and women emancipation and somebody is there destroying the few we have empowered in the Niger Delta region. At the point of making demands of sleeping with her, late Umoren would have started making a U-turn, seeing that danger was coming, if it is really true that she agreed to sleep with him.

How would she have agreed to sleep with that little boy who later told her the job never existed? Was she looking for who to sleep with? She was searching for job. In fact, what does he do for a living that will attract a woman to sleep with him?

For me going to sell crayfish or hawk sachet (pure) water would have been better before proceeding for national service. As a graduate of Philosophy with higher grade point of 2.1, her chance of securing a better job after the NYSC would have been higher than that episode.

Now, she is dead. Who knows if she willingly agreed on a condition he gave her or not, as the alleged killer is claiming? A lot of questions begging for answers.

It is high time parents tutored their children about dangers and reward for committing such crimes. Parents need a follow-up on whether males or females. The Uduak’s father claimed that he brought up his son in a righteous way, but could not believe what he has done.

If the house where Uduak invited Iniubong to for the fake job offer before it led to another thing was where the family resided, according to the father, how wouldn’t anybody notice the incident?

I think there was a gap between them. The time between when he raped her, murdered her, dug the ground before carrying the “dead body” to bury would have been many hours. Did he do it alone?

The security agents should be commended; but they should also put in more efforts to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

By: Eunice Choko-Kayode