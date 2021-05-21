Opinion
Good Governance, Good Leadership
Many years ago at a conference held in the Friends’ International Centre, London, meeting place of the Quakers of old, the issue of good leadership featured as a theme. There is currently a publication by the Chandler Good Governance Index (CGGI) in whose 2021 report Nigeria was ranked as “third worst governed country”. Expectedly, Nigerian authorities would rise up in defence of the country’s image and integrity by refuting and challenging the CGGI report.
In the front page of The Tide newspaper of Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the CGGI report cited leadership as the basis for the ranking of the assessment of 104 countries which featured in the evaluation exercise. There was the credo that “Good governance begins with good leadership”. Incidentally, the 1981 conference on leadership held at the Quakers’ lodge in London had a similar credo of exemplary leadership as the basis of loyalty and good followership.
Among qualities which emerged from that conference as the gem of good leadership were ability to feel the pulse of the led; telling the people the truth, however bitter; empathy and concern for the common good; willingness to go the extra mile for the same of the masses and, above all, courage to stand for justice, “no matter whose ox is gored”. At that conference were representatives and speakers from over 104 countries, of which the man who spoke of the situation in Uganda, caused tears to flow from the eyes of many listeners at the occasion.
One Ugandan Ph.D student and a clergyman taking refuge in England, spoke with deep but frank emotion about causes of leadership failure in Africa. He pointed accusing fingers at the hypocrisy of Western nations and acts of brigandage of African military leaders. Many causes and examples were citied of how the mineral and natural resources of the African continent were of greater importance to the Western world than the masses suffering under bad leadership. Only two Nigerians were present at that conference.
Between 1981 and now, not much changes have taken place in the leadership position of African countries, except perhaps in the change from military to civilian actors. Even then, there is the recycling strategy of which former military strong men put on the dress of civilian politicians after retirement and the accumulation of enormous wealth. In the case of Nigeria, the era of military rule was characterised by scrambles for ownership of oil blocks, whose allocations were a clandestine affairs. Some foreign interests were partners in this project of privatisation of oil and gas patrimony.
What we find today is the enormous task of managing the fall-out of clandestine deals of yesteryears, thanks to Petroleum Decree No. 27 of 1969. Under war situation and the disadvantaged position of the elite class of the zone where the oil and gas resources were domiciled, no resistance attended the game of conspiracy and plunder. The next line of action was the game of stick and carrot, using oil block allocation to buy support and military might for intimidation purposes. No challenge!
Nobody spoke out when these malfeasance were going on, except late Senator Francis Ellah who was shouted down at the floor of the Senate, as he was presenting a motion that would have exposed a game plan. Creation of numerous states from the original 12-states structure, was a ready gambit of offering a Greek gift for the purpose of creating a euphoria. Thanks to military strategists and tacticians, Nigeria was piloted up to 1999, and politicians went on an election without seeing the document providing a road map.
Similar strategy of shouting down at the floor of the Senate those who try to raise issues capable of exposing in-house malfeasance, is still with us now; thanks to Godswill and “off your mike”. Obviously, governing and leading a great and large nation as Nigeria must be an unenviable task, demanding a great deal of wit, rather than witchcraft. Therefore, those who come into such a high-stake task must not only come with clean hands, but also a noble heart. The truth is that when a foundation is shrouded in shenanigans, the structure would hobble.
The obvious reluctance to address the issue of structural deficiencies and booby-traps, coupled with the manner that the President Goodluck Jonathan-administration’s effort at such remedy was thrown out, do suggest something sinister. Signs of sinister motives in governance emerge when a controversial Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) can be passed by lawmakers within 23 minutes. In a similar way, state reaction to youths protest over police brutality can be an instrument for ranking a nation’s leadership posture. Nothing hides for too long!
Nobody should say that the report of Chandler Good Governance Index (CGGI), ranking Nigeria as “third worst governed country” is a global conspiracy against this country. For example, in a research project involving 13 postgraduate students under my supervision, it was shocking to know what top management personnel of multinational oil companies could say in confidence. For a foreigner to say that his “company is working for individual owners of oil block allocation rather than for the Nigerian nation”, carries a sinister message, to say the least.
Similarly, for the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) from whose record Senator Ita Enang, could say that “Northerners owned 83% of all oil blocks in the country”, also carries a sinister message. What is good government or good leadership if transparency, accountability and justice are not seen to feature as a matter of course? Without going too far, can we claim that the international community is ignorant of the shenanigans over herders and farmers clashes in Nigeria? What lies behind?
To say that good governance begins with good leadership is not only a sound credo, but also a factual truth. Good leadership is infectious and capable of inspiring the masses, whereby patriotism and loyalty of followers come without begging. Similarly, good leadership goes with a strong feeling of shame, which is why, in the civilised world, holders of high public offices resign honourably once there is some controversy over their personal integrity.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Good Governance, Good Leadership
Many years ago at a conference held in the Friends’ International Centre, London, meeting place of the Quakers of old, the issue of good leadership featured as a theme. There is currently a publication by the Chandler Good Governance Index (CGGI) in whose 2021 report Nigeria was ranked as “third worst governed country”. Expectedly, Nigerian authorities would rise up in defence of the country’s image and integrity by refuting and challenging the CGGI report.
In the front page of The Tide newspaper of Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the CGGI report cited leadership as the basis for the ranking of the assessment of 104 countries which featured in the evaluation exercise. There was the credo that “Good governance begins with good leadership”. Incidentally, the 1981 conference on leadership held at the Quakers’ lodge in London had a similar credo of exemplary leadership as the basis of loyalty and good followership.
Among qualities which emerged from that conference as the gem of good leadership were ability to feel the pulse of the led; telling the people the truth, however bitter; empathy and concern for the common good; willingness to go the extra mile for the same of the masses and, above all, courage to stand for justice, “no matter whose ox is gored”. At that conference were representatives and speakers from over 104 countries, of which the man who spoke of the situation in Uganda, caused tears to flow from the eyes of many listeners at the occasion.
One Ugandan Ph.D student and a clergyman taking refuge in England, spoke with deep but frank emotion about causes of leadership failure in Africa. He pointed accusing fingers at the hypocrisy of Western nations and acts of brigandage of African military leaders. Many causes and examples were citied of how the mineral and natural resources of the African continent were of greater importance to the Western world than the masses suffering under bad leadership. Only two Nigerians were present at that conference.
Between 1981 and now, not much changes have taken place in the leadership position of African countries, except perhaps in the change from military to civilian actors. Even then, there is the recycling strategy of which former military strong men put on the dress of civilian politicians after retirement and the accumulation of enormous wealth. In the case of Nigeria, the era of military rule was characterised by scrambles for ownership of oil blocks, whose allocations were a clandestine affairs. Some foreign interests were partners in this project of privatisation of oil and gas patrimony.
What we find today is the enormous task of managing the fall-out of clandestine deals of yesteryears, thanks to Petroleum Decree No. 27 of 1969. Under war situation and the disadvantaged position of the elite class of the zone where the oil and gas resources were domiciled, no resistance attended the game of conspiracy and plunder. The next line of action was the game of stick and carrot, using oil block allocation to buy support and military might for intimidation purposes. No challenge!
Nobody spoke out when these malfeasance were going on, except late Senator Francis Ellah who was shouted down at the floor of the Senate, as he was presenting a motion that would have exposed a game plan. Creation of numerous states from the original 12-states structure, was a ready gambit of offering a Greek gift for the purpose of creating a euphoria. Thanks to military strategists and tacticians, Nigeria was piloted up to 1999, and politicians went on an election without seeing the document providing a road map.
Similar strategy of shouting down at the floor of the Senate those who try to raise issues capable of exposing in-house malfeasance, is still with us now; thanks to Godswill and “off your mike”. Obviously, governing and leading a great and large nation as Nigeria must be an unenviable task, demanding a great deal of wit, rather than witchcraft. Therefore, those who come into such a high-stake task must not only come with clean hands, but also a noble heart. The truth is that when a foundation is shrouded in shenanigans, the structure would hobble.
The obvious reluctance to address the issue of structural deficiencies and booby-traps, coupled with the manner that the President Goodluck Jonathan-administration’s effort at such remedy was thrown out, do suggest something sinister. Signs of sinister motives in governance emerge when a controversial Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) can be passed by lawmakers within 23 minutes. In a similar way, state reaction to youths protest over police brutality can be an instrument for ranking a nation’s leadership posture. Nothing hides for too long!
Nobody should say that the report of Chandler Good Governance Index (CGGI), ranking Nigeria as “third worst governed country” is a global conspiracy against this country. For example, in a research project involving 13 postgraduate students under my supervision, it was shocking to know what top management personnel of multinational oil companies could say in confidence. For a foreigner to say that his “company is working for individual owners of oil block allocation rather than for the Nigerian nation”, carries a sinister message, to say the least.
Similarly, for the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) from whose record Senator Ita Enang, could say that “Northerners owned 83% of all oil blocks in the country”, also carries a sinister message. What is good government or good leadership if transparency, accountability and justice are not seen to feature as a matter of course? Without going too far, can we claim that the international community is ignorant of the shenanigans over herders and farmers clashes in Nigeria? What lies behind?
To say that good governance begins with good leadership is not only a sound credo, but also a factual truth. Good leadership is infectious and capable of inspiring the masses, whereby patriotism and loyalty of followers come without begging. Similarly, good leadership goes with a strong feeling of shame, which is why, in the civilised world, holders of high public offices resign honourably once there is some controversy over their personal integrity.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Stop The Senseless Attack
Much as I try to wrap my head around the continuous attack on security agencies and destruction of public facilities in the South-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria by the so-called “unknown gunmen’’, it is difficult to comprehend why an area that was peaceful a few months ago is today almost the epicenter of the unabating crisis in the country.
From available records, no fewer than 35 police stations have been burnt or destroyed and over 40 policemen killed in the last couple of months majorly in the South Eastern region and a couple of places in the South-South. Last Monday, gunmen were said to have killed two policemen and set Ubakala Police Station, along with some patrol vehicles, ablaze in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State. That took place five days after Bende Police Station was set on fire and weeks after Ubani Ibeku all in Abia State was burnt down.
We have been crying that the number of policemen in the country is grossly inadequate and every day the few we have are being eliminated while carrying out their duty of protecting the citizens? Young women are made widows, many children become fatherless because of the senseless attacks.
What really is going on in the South East? We have heard some people blame the criminality on the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).
Many have also claimed that the attackers might have come from outside Igboland, and sponsored to cause trouble in the South East, so as to find reason to invade and attack the area. Others, like the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, have attributed the unfortunate happenings to politics, blaming members of opposition political parties for sponsoring all the attacks in his state. So, thorough investigation may be needed to unravel those behind the ugly incidents.
But the big question still remains; how can the traditional, political and religious leaders in the East allow a handful of persons to destabilise the region? Let’s assume that the attacks and killings are carried out by paid outsiders as erroneously or rightly claimed by some people, what have the Igbo youth, the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, traditional rulers, town unions, age grades, women groups, the elites and other organised bodies and reasonable individuals from Igboland done to stop such invasion of their communities? Or are they just folding their arms and allowing these criminals to continue having their way?
Again, supposing that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are be people from the zone, belonging to certain groups, committing these atrocities under the guise of freedom fighters, have the groups earlier mentioned and governments of the various states in the region taken any measures to halt their wicked actions that are not doing the image of Igboland any good or they are being cheered for taking it out on the federal government, their perceived enemy?
Of course, many people from the South East, just like people from other parts of the country, may not like the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari; they may not be happy with the nepotism, sectionalism, tribalism, injustice and unfairness that have characterised Buhari’s government; they may be sad about the unending insecurity in the land that has claimed the lives of many Nigerians, the increasing economic hardship in the country, the insensitivity of the government to the plights of the citizens. But is attack on police formations and officers and destruction of INEC offices and the few available federal government structures in the zone the answer? Is there no better, legitimate way of getting government’s attention than being violent and destructive?
I can’t stop wondering how Abuja is going to feel the pain of these destruction. Rather, the communities and the states at large will lose being that the money that would have been used for other profitable ventures in the zone will be used to repair the buildings and replace the damaged vehicles.
Besides, the easterners will be the ones left at the mercy of armed robbers, bandits, kidnappers, car snatchers, thieves, pick pockets and other criminals should the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) decide to withdraw policemen from the region just as they recently ordered the withdrawal of police personnel attached to governors and other VIPs from the area.
Therefore, one thinks that it’s high time the Igbos, both young and old, men and women, within Nigeria and in the diaspora put heads together to stem the criminalities in the region. They should join hands to stop any attempt whether by outsiders or insiders aimed at making Igboland a lawless region.
Governors of the five South Eastern States should put their selfish interests and political ambitions aside and take decisive steps to protect their people. Yes, they have floated a regional security outfit – Ebubeagu, to flush out criminals in the zone but without them sincerely working together as one body to pursue this course, without giving Ebubeagu all the necessary legal, financial and moral support it needs, the outfit will remain what some say it is, “a toothless bull dog”.
Meanwhile, one must commend the NPF for last Tuesday’s launching of a new special operation, Operation Restore Peace, to help in bringing back peace to the South East and South South. It is timely. We hope that the Armed forces personnel, the intelligence community and other security agencies working in collaboration with the police in this operation will be professional in the discharge of their duties. They should not make the situation worse than it currently is through brutality, harassment and intimidation, inhumanity to innocent citizens and arresting of people who committed no crime.
Nigerians await the replication of Operation Restore Peace in other parts of the country to address their peculiar crime as assured by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba. This will prove that the operation is not meant to ill-treat any region. There is no doubt that if this manner of firm action had sincerely been taken against the Boko Haram insurgency group, herdsmen, bandits and other criminals that have troubled the North West and other parts of the country for several years, Nigeria wouldn’t have been in the current mess.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Umoren’s Murder: Let Justice Prevail
It was shocking last week to hear about the death of a 26-year-old job seeker, late IniubongUmoren. She was said to be a graduate of Philosophy from the University of Uyo, but met her death while seeking for employment.
Reports say that she went for a job interview at an undisclosed location on Airport Road in the outskirts of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on April 29, 2021. Unfortunately, the late job seeker was allegedly raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave in the killer’s compound.
Similar cases might have taken place but were not made public due to one reason or the other. From time to time, persons, especially ladies, are declared missing with no proper account of their whereabouts.Some persons movements cannot even be traced as they seek for job opportunities. At the of the day, they fall victim.
Job adverts can be placed on billboards, through personal contacts and in the media for which people can apply but knowing the genuine one is what is worrisome. When one desperately needs a job, one must definitely go for it. But people have to be cautious in search of job.
Some of the jobs advertised through any means could be fake jobs. The environment where you seek for job matters a lot. Let’s assume you heard of a job advert through the social media or radio, you get to know the venue of the interview for such jobs and it doesn’t seem to be comfortable. This simply shows you have to be smart and leave that area.
When I was seeking for job, I heard of one through a radio announcement. I thought it was going to be one of the best offers I could get, but when I got to the venue, it gave the signal that I was not in the right place. I applied common sense as a young woman.
Some persons get calls where their real names are mentioned correctly asking them to come for jobs they never applied for. Perhaps, claiming that the job attracts high pay, with high hope that you secure the job.
Miss Umoren should have lived to narrate more on her ordeal with the alleged murderer, Uduak Frank Akpan. The 26-year-old was apprehended and detained by the police in Akwa Ibom State.
While he was in detention, there were speculations that he committed suicide by using his trouser to tie his neck.
But last weekend, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Andrew Amiegheme, debunked the rumour and paraded the alleged murderer before newsmen during a press conference. The CP explained that it was one of the reasons Akpan was brought to the public to show Nigerians that he was alive. He revealed that investigations were still ongoing and expressed optimism that the truth would be made public at the end of the day.
According to the police source, late Umoren’s corpse was exhumed and sent for autopsy. Unfortunately, she was finally laid to rest in her home town, Ikot Essien, in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, last Monday.
Late Iniubong got information about a job offer and went for it. But it was unfortunate that it never existed. In the first place, when she got to the place and viewed the environment, she would have known that such was not the right place.
The suspected killer told the press that Umoren’s death was not intentional but an act of self-defence. Who was there to testify whether it was true or not? He would have felt that she would expose his evil act if she had survived. He said: “I invited her for a job and I asked her whether she can work in a farm as secretary. I told her that I wanted to sleep with her first”.
This is one of the dangers the girl-child faces in the society. The ladies need to be protected. We’ve been advocating for girl-child education and women emancipation and somebody is there destroying the few we have empowered in the Niger Delta region. At the point of making demands of sleeping with her, late Umoren would have started making a U-turn, seeing that danger was coming, if it is really true that she agreed to sleep with him.
How would she have agreed to sleep with that little boy who later told her the job never existed? Was she looking for who to sleep with? She was searching for job. In fact, what does he do for a living that will attract a woman to sleep with him?
For me going to sell crayfish or hawk sachet (pure) water would have been better before proceeding for national service. As a graduate of Philosophy with higher grade point of 2.1, her chance of securing a better job after the NYSC would have been higher than that episode.
Now, she is dead. Who knows if she willingly agreed on a condition he gave her or not, as the alleged killer is claiming? A lot of questions begging for answers.
It is high time parents tutored their children about dangers and reward for committing such crimes. Parents need a follow-up on whether males or females. The Uduak’s father claimed that he brought up his son in a righteous way, but could not believe what he has done.
If the house where Uduak invited Iniubong to for the fake job offer before it led to another thing was where the family resided, according to the father, how wouldn’t anybody notice the incident?
I think there was a gap between them. The time between when he raped her, murdered her, dug the ground before carrying the “dead body” to bury would have been many hours. Did he do it alone?
The security agents should be commended; but they should also put in more efforts to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Only 22 % Poorest Households In Nigeria Have Access To Electricity -World Bank
- Politics5 days ago
Ogonis Confer Mene Kwalenu 1 Of Ogoni Title On Wike
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
NNPC: Three Refineries Processed No Crude In January
- Business5 days ago
Investors To Lift Onne Terminal With $100m
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
NLC Kicks Against Removal Of Petrol Subsidy
- Editorial5 days ago
Beyond Robert Clarke’s Proposition
- Politics5 days ago
Diri Recommends E-Voting For Future Elections
- Politics5 days ago
Financial Autonomy: Bello Declares Support For State Legislatures