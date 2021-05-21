Women
Ever Changing Fashion Trends From the 1960’s
Fashion trends have changed dramatically over the years. In the ’60s and ’70s, people experimented with styles such as bell-bottom pants, unbuttoned shirts, and flowing jumpsuits all of which were influenced by music and social movements in those decades.
By the ’80s and ’90s, people favored celebrity -inspired ensembles, especially those worn by style icons like Naomi Campbell and the late Princess Diana .
Throughout the 2000s, designers have borrowed heavily from clothing trends in past decades.
In 2019, for example, ’90s trends like slip dresses, animal print , and tiny handbags are popular again.
The very nature of fashion trends is to come and go.
Jumpsuits, for example, have gone in and out of style since the ’70s, and overalls have recently made a comeback since becoming popular in the ’90s. Despite this constant flux, there’s always at least one trend that takes over the fashion world every year.
From halter-neck swimsuits that were popular in the 1950s to the comeback of printed suits throughout the 2000s, keep reading to see the fashion trends that were all the rage .
1950s: Summer attire was extremely popular.
Women’s fashion in the 1950s was all about fitted waists, halter tops, and wearing summer attire all year long, according to Vintage Dancer, a style website and online store created by author Debbie Sessions , who researches the history of fashion.
People also favored rompers and high-waisted pants that were designed to complement swimwear.
1960-1961: Matching coats and dresses were all the rage.
In the early ’60s, many people still sported styles that were popular in the ’50s. During this time, women often layered loose-fittingcoats over matching dresses and completed their ensembles with coordinating hats, gloves, and short heels.
1962: During her time as First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis helped popularize pillbox hats.
Women wore tailored coats, elbow-length gloves, and strapless gowns all of which became huge fashion trends in the ’60s and ’70s .
1963: Bow collars came into style.
Bow collars were commonly worn by women entering male-dominated work fields in the early ’60s. The look was said to blend masculine and feminine styles.
The style is still worn frequently today sometimes even as a political fashion statement .
1964: In the mid-’60s, people wore fitted clothing in bold colors.
During this time, neutral colors were replaced by daring prints and fitted silhouettes gave way to more loose-fitting tailoring.
Sheer fabric was also used more commonly throughout the 1960s.
1965: The mod trend spread from the UK to the rest of the world.
Mod, short for modernism, was a subculture known for its focus on music and style . The mod movement is said to have originated from a small group of London-based young men who listened to modern jazz , according to the BBC.
Men who participated in the movement often dresses sharply, donning tailored suits and sophisticated ensembles inspired by British R&B and rock bands.
1966: Women’s fashion was also influenced by the mod movement.
Rather than wearing sleek suits, women donned polka-dot ensembles, black-and-white paneled dresses, and boots inspired by the streamlined designs of Andr Courrges , among others.
1967: Miniskirts were everywhere.
But the style was rarely worn over bare legs. Instead, women often styled short skirts with colorful tights , fishnets, and other hosiery.
1968: People loved wearing styles inspired by the film “Bonnie and Clyde.”
Though the film was released a year prior in 1967, fashion inspired by “Bonnie and Clyde” was still prominent throughout 1968 . In particular, men often wore pinstripe suits paired with hats in solid colors.
1969: Women began swapping colorful tights for knee-high boots.
Many shoes from this period featured short and chunky heels, were made of leather, and reached just above the knee .
1970: Hippie-inspired pants and mod-style shirts were popular at the start of the ’70s.
According to Vintage Dancer, fashion in this decade” couldnt decide what direction to take or what past decade to emulate. ” As a result, men wore a mix of everything, including turtlenecks, neck scarves, and wide-legged pants.
1971: The following year, halter necklines became trendy again
The neckline was seen as risqu at the time. However, it was still commonly found in a variety of ensembles, including jumpsuits, dresses, and swimsuits .
1972: Rather than following a single trend, people aimed to dress in a way that expressed their individuality.
Throughout 1972, people blurred the lines between men’s and women’s fashion. They also merged styles from previous decades.
1973: Disco styles started to emerge from the fashion industry.
This year, men often wore bell-bottom pants and platform shoes .
1974: Both men and women donned suits.
Women’s suits featured a wide range of styles in 1974. Suit-style dresses became fashionable , as did suit jackets paired with skirts.
Most popular style for men at the time was “leisure suits.” The style was meant to look casual and be worn “ anywhere but in the office or on formal occasions .”
1975: Everyone wanted to wear a jumpsuit.
Since disco-inspired styles were still popular in 1975, many jumpsuits featured wide-legged pant legs and voluminous sleeves .
1976: Dresses that buttoned in the front became trendy.
The style was a nod to the ’20s, when buttons were sewn onto dresses to create a nautical aesthetic.
1977: Styles that left the skin exposed were popular.
In 1977, it was common practice for men to fasten only the bottom-most button of their suits and shirts.
Similarly, women gravitated toward bikinis with plunging necklines at the time.
1978: Clothes were designed for dancing.
Disco music continued to rise in popularity at the end of the ’70s, and the release of movies like “Saturday Night Fever” allowed the music-inspired fashion trend to stay strong.
1979: People in the punk subculture wore ripped jeans and leather.
Punk fashion originated in the UK around 1975 and continued to influence clothing trends toward the end of the decade and into the ’80s.
1980: Bold, bright colors were fashionable at the start of the ’80s.
Women also wore a mix of fitted and loose styles throughout 1980 , and paired their ensembles with chunky jewelry.
1981: Everyone wore clothes with voluminous shoulders.
Everything from dresses to blouses featured puffy shoulders in the early 1980s.
1982: The go-to color combination was black and white.
Culled from Insider . com.
Health
Chocolate And Brain Health
Cocoa, especially if it is minimally processed, contains high levels of health enhancing antioxidant flavnols – a distinct group of naturally occurring compounds that can be found in a variety of foods such as tea and red wine.
Now a recent study has shown how this protection can extend to the brain.
It is normal for cognitive function to slightly deteriorate with age. Memory capacity begins to worsen, along with processing speed and the ability to form long-term memories. This decline is different from the cognitive decline that signals possible dementia. Finding a way to slow it down is becoming increasingly important as our population ages.
While previous studies have demonstrated the benefits of cocoa flavanols for people suffering from mild cognitive impairment, the current study focused on healthy people experiencing the usual mental wear and tear that comes with older age.
The researchers, from Italy’s University of L’Aquila and chocolate company Mars enrolled men and women aged 61-85 years with no evidence of cognitive dysfunction, the participants in this controlled, randomized, double-blind study were assigned to one of three groups and given a cocoa drink to consume for daily for 8 weeks.
The drinks were nutritionally matched except for their flavanol content which was either high (993 mg), intermediate (520 mg) or low (48 mg).
Significant improvements
The high- and intermediate-flavanol cocoa drinks were produced using Mars’ Cocoapro® a specially prepared, though not commercially available, flavanol-rich powder, while the low-flavanol drink was made with a highly processed, alkalized cocoa powder that you might find in everyday cocoa products.
Other than the inclusion of the test drink, normal diets and regular lifestyle were maintained throughout the study.
At the start of the study and again after eight weeks, cognitive function was assessed using a battery of tests that examined memory, retention, recall, as well as executive function. Among those individuals who regularly consumed either the high- or intermediate-flavanol drinks, there were significant improvements in overall cognitive function after only eight weeks.
The volunteers who drank either the high- or medium-flavanol drinks showed significant improvements in their overall cognitive function after only eight weeks. Plus, the group showed reduced blood pressure and improved insulin resistance. The researchers believe these positive results may be due, in part, to improved vascular function.
Study shows that even cognitively healthy individuals can quickly benefit from the regular inclusion of cocoa flavanols in their diets.
In addition to evaluating cognitive function, the researchers also monitored insulin resistance, blood pressure and other metabolic markers. Excitingly, there was also evidence of improvements in these cardiometabolic outcomes.
In the high- and intermediate-flavanol groups, both systolic and diastolic blood pressures were reduced and insulin resistance was significantly improved. In contrast, only a modest improvement in diastolic blood pressure was observed in the low-flavanol group, with no significant improvements in either systolic blood pressure or insulin resistance among the consumers of the low-flavanol drink.
It is not yet fully understood how cocoa flavanols bring about improvements in cognitive function, but the study’s authors suggest that the improvements in insulin resistance and blood pressure could be revealing.
“Earlier studies suggest a central role for insulin resistance in brain aging,” said Dr. Giovambattista Desideri, lead author on the paper. “These results could therefore provide some insight into a possible mechanism of action for the cognitive improvements we have observed.”
Women
Knowing Health Issues Specific To Women
