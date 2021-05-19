Opinion
Umoren’s Murder: Let Justice Prevail
It was shocking last week to hear about the death of a 26-year-old job seeker, late IniubongUmoren. She was said to be a graduate of Philosophy from the University of Uyo, but met her death while seeking for employment.
Reports say that she went for a job interview at an undisclosed location on Airport Road in the outskirts of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on April 29, 2021. Unfortunately, the late job seeker was allegedly raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave in the killer’s compound.
Similar cases might have taken place but were not made public due to one reason or the other. From time to time, persons, especially ladies, are declared missing with no proper account of their whereabouts.Some persons movements cannot even be traced as they seek for job opportunities. At the of the day, they fall victim.
Job adverts can be placed on billboards, through personal contacts and in the media for which people can apply but knowing the genuine one is what is worrisome. When one desperately needs a job, one must definitely go for it. But people have to be cautious in search of job.
Some of the jobs advertised through any means could be fake jobs. The environment where you seek for job matters a lot. Let’s assume you heard of a job advert through the social media or radio, you get to know the venue of the interview for such jobs and it doesn’t seem to be comfortable. This simply shows you have to be smart and leave that area.
When I was seeking for job, I heard of one through a radio announcement. I thought it was going to be one of the best offers I could get, but when I got to the venue, it gave the signal that I was not in the right place. I applied common sense as a young woman.
Some persons get calls where their real names are mentioned correctly asking them to come for jobs they never applied for. Perhaps, claiming that the job attracts high pay, with high hope that you secure the job.
Miss Umoren should have lived to narrate more on her ordeal with the alleged murderer, Uduak Frank Akpan. The 26-year-old was apprehended and detained by the police in Akwa Ibom State.
While he was in detention, there were speculations that he committed suicide by using his trouser to tie his neck.
But last weekend, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Andrew Amiegheme, debunked the rumour and paraded the alleged murderer before newsmen during a press conference. The CP explained that it was one of the reasons Akpan was brought to the public to show Nigerians that he was alive. He revealed that investigations were still ongoing and expressed optimism that the truth would be made public at the end of the day.
According to the police source, late Umoren’s corpse was exhumed and sent for autopsy. Unfortunately, she was finally laid to rest in her home town, Ikot Essien, in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, last Monday.
Late Iniubong got information about a job offer and went for it. But it was unfortunate that it never existed. In the first place, when she got to the place and viewed the environment, she would have known that such was not the right place.
The suspected killer told the press that Umoren’s death was not intentional but an act of self-defence. Who was there to testify whether it was true or not? He would have felt that she would expose his evil act if she had survived. He said: “I invited her for a job and I asked her whether she can work in a farm as secretary. I told her that I wanted to sleep with her first”.
This is one of the dangers the girl-child faces in the society. The ladies need to be protected. We’ve been advocating for girl-child education and women emancipation and somebody is there destroying the few we have empowered in the Niger Delta region. At the point of making demands of sleeping with her, late Umoren would have started making a U-turn, seeing that danger was coming, if it is really true that she agreed to sleep with him.
How would she have agreed to sleep with that little boy who later told her the job never existed? Was she looking for who to sleep with? She was searching for job. In fact, what does he do for a living that will attract a woman to sleep with him?
For me going to sell crayfish or hawk sachet (pure) water would have been better before proceeding for national service. As a graduate of Philosophy with higher grade point of 2.1, her chance of securing a better job after the NYSC would have been higher than that episode.
Now, she is dead. Who knows if she willingly agreed on a condition he gave her or not, as the alleged killer is claiming? A lot of questions begging for answers.
It is high time parents tutored their children about dangers and reward for committing such crimes. Parents need a follow-up on whether males or females. The Uduak’s father claimed that he brought up his son in a righteous way, but could not believe what he has done.
If the house where Uduak invited Iniubong to for the fake job offer before it led to another thing was where the family resided, according to the father, how wouldn’t anybody notice the incident?
I think there was a gap between them. The time between when he raped her, murdered her, dug the ground before carrying the “dead body” to bury would have been many hours. Did he do it alone?
The security agents should be commended; but they should also put in more efforts to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
Significance Of The Gates’ Marital Jinx
It is already in the public domain that the marriage of Bill and Melinda Gates of United States of America has hit the rock, after several years of blissful union, with lots of money for comfort. Why do marriages fail, even when there’s money to make the union happy and comfortable? Marriage counsellors would often say that failed marriages are attributable to communication as a major causal factor. Communication gap would mean a situation where two persons rarely understand themselves.
In the domain of communication, there are many mansions of which body language is an enigmatic one. With women in particular, the unseen and unsaid rule their world, of which a majority of men are obtuse and dull in reading women’s body language. The enigma of womanhood caused King Cymbeline of Britain to exclaim: “O most delicate fiend! Who is ’t can read a woman?” From America to Africa, and from Nigeria to Nicaragua, hardly anyone can read a woman accurately. Yet they can be simple and unavoidable.
Women may not always be “delicate fiend” as portrayed by King Cymbeline, but they are deeper than any man would read correctly. Happily, the secret agonies experienced in marital unions are usually not discussed or sold out in public but often borne in silence, by those who drink of that cup of bitterness. In Shakespeares’ Winter’s Tale, we hear King Leonates of Sicilia say: “Should all despair that have revolted wives, the tenth of mankind would hang themselves”. Some men do!
Therefore, the issue of jinxed marriages is not an exclusive Gates’ affair, but a peg to explore what lies behind the phenomenon of marital enigmas. The statement that the unseen and the unsaid rule the world of the feminine sex means that women, among other qualities, have a higher and deeper perceptive ability. Women also have a lighter, more delicate but deeper inner feelings than men are endowed with. Neither can the obtuse nature of men’s feelings penetrate deeper than the surface, unless a woman be handy to point out the way. So, complementarily comes in. Open up!
As a help or mate fit for a man, a woman is not only a wife and potential mother, but also a necessary couplement, so that a union can become a starting point for the affairs of life. Thus a home set up by an adult male and female becomes a starting point for the affairs of life, whereby the couple become one in a joint mission. That joint mission goes far beyond amative activities and raising of children, but includes exploring the issues and challenges of life. Therefore, marital union is not only a joint activity but also a shared responsibility.
The fineness or delicacy of womanhood which is an idiom, is a unique quality which can be abused, distorted and coarsened, if not handled with great care and understanding. The delicacy of the female sex is an idiom because therein lies the secret about the well-being of collective humanity. Hence, the idiom that behind every successful man, there is always a woman. The delicacy of womanhood may also be called a treasure which demands to be protected and guarded diligently.
Twenty-seven years of marriage should be time enough for a couple to know the differences and unique nature of each of them. The period should also be long enough for couples to decide whether or not they are compatible enough to remain together or go their different ways. One good thing about Western culture is the freedom which individuals enjoy, which also demands personal responsibility. Marriages which are unable to hold together are allowed to end, rather than compromise the dignity of the individuals.
A long time ago, a frank and audacious American woman told an open court that her ground for seeking divorce was that she was not being satisfied by her husband. When more details were demanded from her, she said that her husband did not stand for “cunnilingus”, which was what she desired. An African housewife would be ashamed to say in an open court that her husband considers it an abomination to “use his fingers or tongue”.
If the primary purposes of marriage are confined to mating and child-bearing, then the project is a failure. Rather, marriage and family life lay the foundation for addressing the issues, challenges and perplexities of life. It takes the union of a man and a woman, just as the positive and negative phases of electricity, to be able to generate the energy necessary to cope with issues of life. It also takes suitability, complementarity and compatibility between a man and a woman, to be able to have an ideal union or marriage. Unfortunately, the condition of suitability, or matching quality among couples can be quite rare.
To say that marriages are “made in heaven”, is to say that the condition of suitability in marriage is a pre-determined issue of destiny. It is a question of matching qualities between a man and a woman whose origin pre-dates their birth on earth , and whose union complements both. Such suitability or complementarily means that one is destined for the other, in the sense that one complements and matches what the other needs for wholesomeness. Jewish belief system calls this beyond-the-earth mechanism “pairs of opposites”.
Suitable or matching pairs of opposites must unite, thus bringing wholesomeness both in marriage and other associations or combinations. The human chemistry is such that wherever imbalances or incompatibility exist, then there would be instability and friction until separation comes about. Since human destiny is affected by changes brought about by individual volition, no one is subject to any fixity. Individuals get what they deserve, through their volition, choices and strivings; even in marriages.
The fluid nature of destiny also means that provisions are made for the actualisation of such needs and conditions that are strongly felt by individuals. Divorce is one of such provisions to detach oneself from uneven yoke, neither must anyone stay in any bondage indefinitely. Even in the deeper meaning of love, freedom rather than bondage is implied. Thus, it is ethical to free oneself from selfish or bondage-love. Is any human condition permanent? Enjoy what you have while it lasts!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Presidency’s Faulty Claims On Mbaka
President Muhammadu Buhari’s government retorted recklessly to the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, through a press statement issued by Mallam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), recently. Such a rejoinder when the nation is under a siege with blood of innocent citizens being wasted on daily basis across the states, and sadly with impunity, leaves much to be desired of a government. By the progression of crimes, it suggests some key persons around the government have interests in the calamities.
Mbaka, a hitherto supporter of Buhari right from campaign for the first term, but recently embittered over the state of the nation, openly expressed his disappointment and demanded for his resignation or impeachment by the National Assembly. Unfortunately, the Presidency went out of control linking it to his disappointment to contracts deals he solicited unsuccessfully as a reward for his support. Honestly, the stinker from the hallowed Office of the President against a clarion call for the government to sit up and face its responsibilities diligently is to say the least, a bunkum. The Presidency goofed.
For emphasis, the Nigerian Constitution in Section 14 (2) (b) makes welfare and security of the people the primary purpose of government. In other words, irrespective of the causes of hardship and chaos, peoples’ wellbeing and safety remain the benchmark to measure the success of any administration. There is no justification for the Presidency to react the way it did considering that the clergy has selflessly supported the administration from the beginning. That alone attests to his interest in Buhari’s success.
By the way, what is wrong if the clergy introduced contractors to the government for patronage which is the pattern, not only in the country but beyond the shores of the country. Did the cleric ask the Presidency to move public funds to his account? It would have been a different ballgame if the cleric demanded for money for his supports and prayers. But it is not the case but introduction of some persons known to him for patronages. The duty to direct them to the appropriate quarters accordingly for laid down procedures lies with the Presidency.
Be that as it may, that’s not what the country is going through in the present times. To blow the trumpet louder, the country is shaking. In the country, even farmers are no longer safe, school pupils are not safe, families are not safe, religious places of worship are not safe, rich people are not safe, masses are also not safe, in fact, nobody can predict what will happen the next day. This is unprecedented – a system failure.
To call spade a spade, it is absurd that the presidency could create time, leaving the colossal crisis that have continued to waste innocent bloods on daily basis for media propagandas which will change nothing. The Presidency should note that Mbaka made the call when things have obviouslyfallen apart, hence, it can’t be politicised to have arisen from bias. Whether Mbaka solicited for contracts or not, the country is on fire. Nobody can pretend about it.
Without mincing words, Mbaka’s outbursts are logical. It is only sycophants that will see the continuous horrible scenes across the federation and praise the leaders. It is also sad that despite uproars over appointment of all service-chiefs from one region, it is ignored. As if not enough, a serving minister, Isa Pantami, was discovered to have had interests in terrorist groups in the past, yet, he was defended and retained. Then, since the unbalanced appointments, criminal activities have become alarming, including proliferation of guns in the region. Perhaps, crooks have confidence they will never be prosecuted for their crimes since their people head all sensitive positions.
The disaster is also a lesson for the northern leaders to see where they plunged the nation into due to greed, egocentricity and myopia. They pushed their youths into crimes to position them for Amnesty programme from government as granted Niger-Delta youths that have justifiable demands over their resources that feed the entire nation but left them in abject poverty. Then, after equipping them with sophisticated weapons, they make money from kidnapping and banditry, while their leaders pose as negotiators for ransoms,and someone expects the vices to stop. Or the negotiators don’t get commissions from the deals? In fact, Mbaka should have also called for extreme restructuring for all regions to stand independently on account of double-standard prevailing in the polity. In one region, ransoms are paid to criminals; in another, criminals are gunned down in full force.
No doubt, Buhari’s administration has laid solid foundations with a robust template, if not some critical errors, particularly selection of service-chiefs and almost all key appointments from one region. The template includes blocking leakages from the treasury which contributed to the first-stage hardships as free-money are largely blocked through the Treasury Single Account (TSA).
Also, Ghana-must-go bags which used to be a popular factor at the National Assembly disappeared. The first-stage hardship was steered by the template as any policy that affects circulation of money may lead to hardship in the interim. Again, the administration should be cheered – for the first time in history, citizens under SME (Small and Medium Scale Enterprises) have been accessing loans from the federal government without tips or the usual ‘man-know-man’ syndrome as practised in advanced countries.
The Covid-19 pandemic that even shook strong economies of the world did the worst by compounding the hardships already in the society from policy reforms, as many lost jobs and countless businesses closed down after the lockdown due to lack of resources. Buhari should possibly seek external support as the crisis is going out of hands. People are hungry and suffering, and even farmers cannot freely go to their farms. In fact, the system requires radical actions now.
This is the reason that as 2023 draws closer, it is germane to begin to think deeper about leadership of the country.The numerous crisis demands a leader with vast experiences in management to succeed President Buhari.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst.
