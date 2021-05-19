Politics
New Constitution Is Solution To Nigeria’s Problem – Don
A Constitutional and International Law expert, Dr Wole Kunuji, says that secession will not end the various agitations and unrest in some parts of the country.
According to him, the most viable solution to the existential problem of Nigeria is to painstakingly and democratically work out a new constitutional framework.
Kunuji, of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, told newsmen yesterday, that secession would create potential economic, logistical and administrative difficulties.
According to him, breaking away to start afresh will lead to fresh struggles for power and ascendancy within the new republics.
Kunuji said that such new constitution would work out the parameters under which the several ethnicities and nationalities that constitute the Nigerian state could peacefully cohabit without sacrificing their age-long desires for significant local autonomy.
“The Federal Government needs to urgently facilitate the birthing of a new constitution that will straighten out the terms of our collective existence as one indivisible state.
“First, government should set up a Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC). made up of eminent constitutionalists drawn from all over the country. “The CDC should be asked to review the reports and recommendations of all constitutional conferences ever held in our checkered history as a state.
“The CDC should also examine and review all our previous constitutional texts, especially the 1963 constitution which, by any yardstick, remains the most “federal” of all our constitutions till date.
“A draft constitution prepared by the CDC should be submitted to a Constituents Assembly popularly elected for the purpose of thoroughly debating the draft onstitution and membership of the Constituents Assembly should be drawn from all the 774 local governments in Nigeria.
“Following the Constituents Assemblys deliberation on and review of the draft constitution, a final draft adopted by the Assembly should be presented to Nigerians for ratification at a properly conducted referendum
“All Nigerians of voting age should be allowed to participate in this referendum,” he said
The scholar opined that the way out for the present administration is to rise up to the occasion, jettison conservatism and put in motion the process for the birthing of a truly democratic constitution that is genuinely federal in character.
He noted that the 1999 Constitution was an elitist framework foisted on Nigeria by the military on the eve of their departure from office in 1999.
“It is a lifeless document that is completely detached from the reality of Nigeria. To dust up this document and insist that it is the basis on which Nigeria must be governed is to play the ostrich despite glaring deficiencies in our current governance arrangement.
“The new constitution must foster unity without discountenancing diversity.
“It must enhance togetherness without suppressing local autonomy. This, candidly, is the only way out for a multi-national state like Nigeria.
“Our leaders must stand up to save the country from disintegrating by embarking on a genuine process of restructuring through a new constitutional framework.
“Only then will our children and grandchildren be able to look back several years hence and say “this, indeed, was their finest hour,” Kunuji said.
Bill On Transition Procedure Passes 2nd Reading
A Bill for an Act to provide for the procedure and ceremony for transition and assumption of office for the President and Vice President- elect passed second reading at the House of Representatives, yesterday.
Rep. Kpam Sokpo (PDP-Benue), who sponsored the bill, said it was aimed at ensuring smooth transition from one administration to another.
He added that the bill would help to facilitate smooth handover between outgoing President and Vice President to the incoming President and Vice President.
Rep. Tobi Okechwukwu, the Deputy Minority Leader, while contributing, said the bill would tackle lack of precision on transition programme.
He said that the transition period was a time when cabinet members that would form the new government must have been selected to keep the country on the move.
He said that the period of transition should have afforded the President-elect to do some research that would help in the smooth running of the new administration.
The deputy minority leader stressed that the transition period should not be a time for watching the body language of the President on the direction of his administration.
“This bill is important, because we lost about six months in 2015 because the cabinet of the President was not constituted and the same thing happened in 2019.
“This should be a country of rules and law and the law must be seen to have been obeyed,” he said.
He said that the situation was the same at the state level, where state governors after winning election for six months failed to constitute their cabinets.
The lawmakers, thereafter voted unanimously in favour of the bill scaling second reading.
Similarly, a bill for an Act to repeal the Fire Service Act 2004 and enact the Fire and Emergency Service Act 2021 has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.
This bill which sought to introduce stricter penalties for violation of building codes, fire regulations and other related matters was sponsored by Rep. Adejoro Adeogun (APC-Ondo) .
Leading the debate at plenary yesterday, Adeogun said the bill also seeks to provide the agency with additional powers for effective service delivery and for other related matters.
The lawmaker said that the bill also sought the expansion of responsibilities of the service to meet international best practices and the growing demands of citizens.
He recalled that the Fire Service Act (1963) saddled the service with the responsibility of mitigating fire disasters and combating fire emergencies.
According to him, this narrow scope of responsibility precludes non fire disasters such as flooding, building collapse, air and road accidents.
The lawmaker said that other natural disasters that might or might not be accompanied by fire but emergency rescue was required.
“This bill addresses this gap by expanding the scope of responsibilities of the fire service to include fire and non-fire related emergencies such as flooding, building collapse, construction site accidents, mining collapse and related land, sea and air accidents.
“This bill also seeks to introduce stricter penalties for violation of building codes, fire regulations, impersonation of fire service personnel and unlawful disclosure of privileged information obtained in the course of emergencies,’’ he said.
Adeogun who represents Akoko South East/South West Federal Constituency of Ondo State said the aim was to prevent and mitigate all fire disasters as well as other accidents.
He said the bill would encourage investment in fire and emergency equipment by states, local g areas and corporate organisations to improve response to emergencies.
The legislator said he bill would empower the fire and emergency service chief to mobilise resources for the training, equipping and deployment of fire and emergency personnel for prompt response to emergencies.
The rep said that the bill provided for the establishment of a Fire and Emergency Service Reward Fund to reward fire and emergency fire officers.
“The major achievements of this amendment bill if passed, will be to build the capacity of the fire and emergency service to respond to disasters with greater synergy and efficiency.
“It will also elevate the fire and emergency service from the back-end to the frontline of disaster management.
“The bill will also open new frontiers for the creation of jobs through engagement of able bodied youths into the fire and emergency service,’’ he said.
Adeogun said that Nigeria had in the past, lost lives and billion dollar assets to fire, flood and similar disasters.
He said the bill hoped to lay the foundation for mitigating of future disasters and saving the nation from avoidable loss of lives and resources.
The parliamentarian urged his colleagues to support the bill to go through second reading and its eventual passage into law.
In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the house, Rep. Ahmed Wase (APC-Plateau) referred the bill to relevant committees of the house for further legislative actions.
PDP Govs Back Southern Counterparts On Resolutions
Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, have declared support for their southern counterparts in demanding for state police and the restructuring of the Nigerian federation.
The PDP governors who met at the International Institute For Tropical Agriculture, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, equally declared support for a ban on open grazing.
Recall that Governors of the 15 southern states met in Asaba, Delta State last week and made similar demands.
In a six-point communique issued after its meeting, the PDPGF, decried the worsening security situation in the country as well as the poor state of the economy.
Chairman of the PDPGF and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwual, signed and read the communique.
The communique read in part, “The meeting called on Mr. President as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces to immediately send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution to devolve more powers to the states with respect to security arrangements culminating in some form of state policing and the general security architecture.
“In the interim, Mr. President should summon an immediate meeting of the Nigerian Police Council, which comprises Mr. President and all state governors and other critical stakeholders to evolve and implement strategies to combat the present threats to our union, especially with respect to policing.
“The meeting agreed that the police force still remains the appropriate institution to secure our democracy and should not be subjected to personal attacks. The welfare, training, equipment, funding of all security agencies should be given priority.”
On the vexed issue of open grazing, the governors expressed support for “the earlier position taken by the Nigeria Governors Forum, Northern Governors Forum and recently, the Southern Governors Forum, to adopt ranching as the most viable solution to the herders / farmers clashes in Nigeria.”
According to the governors, restructuring the Nigerian federation in such a way as to devolve more powers and functions to the States as well as a reform of various civil institutions, would go a long way to promote efficiency and equity for all sections of Nigeria.
While appealing to all Nigerians to work together in order to take the nation out of its current predicament, the governors condemned what it described as the lackluster performance of the APC-led Federal Government.
Tambuwual said, “The meeting called on the incompetent and rudderless APC Government to take bold and deliberate steps to de-escalate and lower tensions in our country, and concentrate on projects and policies that will enhance and promote national unity and cohesion.”
The governors also re-iterated their earlier call on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Electoral Act that would ensure a free and fair election, including provisions for electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of votes.”
Governors who attended the meeting were Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto State), host, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Douye Diri (Bayelsa) Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).
Others included Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa State) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) while the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, was represented by his Deputy, Mahdi Mohammed.
