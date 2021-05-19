Ayade Unveils Housing Scheme For Civil Servants

Bayelsa State Government has urged regulatory agencies in the health sector, including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), to take the fight against quackery and other unhealthy practices to save lives seriously.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the call when the Executives of the Nigerian Medical Association, Bayelsa State Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, assured the NMA of the current administration’s readiness to give it all necessary support to check unethical medical practices that cause avoidable deaths in the state.

He expressed concern over the increase in the activities of traditional medicine practitioners who claim to have cure for every ailment and called on the unsuspecting public to be mindful of the harmful effects of quackery.

The deputy governor insisted that the state government would soon come up with a legislation to check advertisment and sale of unverified medical claims and products to protect lives.

According to him, the desire of government is to keep the people of the state healthy enough to enjoy the prosperity it is working hard to create.

On the issue of multiple medical training schools, Senator Ewhrudjakpo described the establishment of the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) and other health institutions as part of efforts to provide the much needed manpower to drive the health sector of the state forward.

He maintained that government would continue to take the training of medical personnel seriously to improve the doctor-patient ratio in the state as well as evolve more ways of motivating them for better productivity and healthcare delivery.

The state number two man promised that the state government would give the NMA a helping hand in the building of its Secretariat, provision of official vehicle among other needs.

“The doors of the state government will remain open for collaboration with the NMA in our quest to improve healthcare delivery for our people. We want our people to be healthy to enjoy the prosperity we are working hard to bring”, he said.

“On the issue of quackery, I want the NMA to look inwards and come up with measures to fish out the impostors among you. You must be able to regulate yourselves. That is what we do as lawyers. Nobody will take your legal documents (no matter how well written) seriously without the approved seal.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa