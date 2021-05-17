News
World Communications Day: Catholics Advocate ’Emphatic Journalism’
As Catholic Church all over the world celebrates the World Communications Day, the Catholic Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, has advocated the need for journalists to practice what he described as “emphatic journalism” for the service of humanity and growth of the country.
Odetoyinbo, who said this in his message to mark the 55th World Day of Communication, advised the journalists to resist the temptation of playing the scripts of those that desire the disintegration of Nigeria for selfish and inordinate desires.
The bishop said, “It is in this light that we remind media agents to understand their important role in nation building. While they strive to keep the citizenry abreast of current events in our society, they must realize that their activities play a major role in impacting public opinion and pattern of thinking.
“Their platforms should not be ready tools for extremist ideologies or tribal sentiments, but a medium to offer solutions to the myriads of problems besieging our country. This calls for moral uprightness and service to humanity.
“While we thank once more our gallant media men and women at the vanguard of news reporting for their courage and commitment in the face of apparent risks as they carry out their work, we like to admonish them to jettison stories that divide rather than unite us.
“They must not allow the crave for financial gains to distract them from their prophetic roles as watchmen and women. National peace and unity should be their goal even as they chronicle events around us; this should be our common pledge and desire. Let the users and consumers of social media responsible with what they post and consume”, he advised.
“We should not be victims of technology but responsible users to foster the common good of our nation. Let us be circumspect with what we write and post on social media; being critical and exercising greater discernment and responsibility for contents both received and sent. With this we shall conquer fake news and hate speeches”.
He added that the reality of time has proven that there is need for more media engagement with one another particularly as the citizens are bound by common environmental challenges.
He noted that an empathic journalism does not only see news reporting as a game of words and numbers, but one that recognizes the joy, pain, success stories or challenges of the individuals that constitute the subject of news.
He also warned against relying on the testimonies of a section of the human society or some privileged individuals to tell the stories of events in a way that preserves their hegemony or socio-political relevance, rather than create an avenue for direct encounter with people.
“As advocated by Pope Francis, media practitioners and all of us are enjoined to go and see things for ourselves; spend time with people, listen to their stories and present their situations without bias or misrepresentation. This will definitely constitute the foundation of an empathic journalism.
“Empathic journalism is, therefore, a call to go beyond mere media reporting to creating physical encounters and engagement with the citizenry by listening to their stories of satisfaction, joy, frustrations, pain or agitations in order to convey their messages of hope to the right authorities or government agencies.
“Seeing beyond the need to create news that sells to creating news that corrects, confronts and opens the platform for dialogue and constructive criticisms.
“No doubt this requires some courage particularly in the face of threat or oppression as they discharge their duties.
“An empathic journalism puts the security and well-being of the citizenry at the forefront of its activities with the readiness to set out and the desire to observe with curiosity and openness”, Odetoyinbo submitted.
RSG Mulls Transport Sector Automation
The Rivers State Government says it has concluded plans to automate the state transport system for improved service delivery to the residents of the state.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen during a pre-screening orientation of code-germinators in Port Harcourt.
Asawo said the automation process, which is to ensure an efficient transport system for the state, would involve the automation of all commercial vehicles operating in the state.
He said that the state was already reaping the benefits of the automation exercise of some of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, stressing that the exercise has reduced corruption and quackery in the public service, especially the Judiciary, Ministry of Education and its Health counterpart, amongst others.
Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, says over 7,000 Rivers youths have applied for the code-germinators programme.
According to him, “The plan was to take 5,000 people, but we received 7,797 applications”.
He said 4,632 applications were received from indigenes of Rivers State, while 3,087 applications came from indigenes of other states.
Asawo said provisions were also made for persons with disabilities from the state and outside the state.
He said the programme, which would last for three months, would feature courses such as; cyber security, photography, cinematography, amongst others.
Asawo urged the participants to avoid things that would distract their attention, as those who show lack of seriousness within the training period would not be issued certificates.
“Avoid distractions, these three months’ period will be a serious one you need to be focused and envisioned”, he charged.
He also said the programme, which is free of charge, would prepare the youths for job opportunities in both private and public sectors of the economy.
In their remarks, some of the participants thanked the state government for the opportunity availed them to improve their skills, and pledged to make the best use of it.
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates For BTS
The Nigerian Navy (NN) has released the list of successful candidates in the 2020 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Interview held in Lagos and Port Harcourt from April 1 to April 16, 2020.
A statement by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, yesterday, stated that the list was released online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.
According to Dahun, the successful candidates are to report for training in two batches at the NN Basic Training School, Onne, Port Harcourt.
The director added that NNBTS Batch 31, would to report for training on May 22, while NNBTS Batch 32 would report for training on January 8, 2022.
Dahun warned that any candidate who failed to report four days after the indicated dates would not be accepted for training.
According to him, candidates are to also come along with two navy blue PT shorts, two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, one pair of brown canvas and two pairs of black trousers.
Others are two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties, one pair of black shoes, three pairs of white long socks, one pair of national dress, original and photocopies of credentials, BVN print out and one set of cutlery.
PDP Govs Converge In Ibadan Over Insecurity, Others
All is now set for the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The meeting, slated for today comes on the heel of a similar one held in Makurdi a few weeks ago.
A statement signed by the Director General of the Forum, Cyril ‘CID’ Maduabum, noted that the meeting would be presided over by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal.
The gathering, the statement stressed, will further avail governors elected on the platform of the PDP to review the state of the nation, especially issues of national security and the economy, as well as “fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.”
All PDP governors are expected to attend even as National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) of the party, Senator Walid Jibrin; are expected to address the meeting on the way forward ahead of the 2023 general election.
