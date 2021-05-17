News
SNGF’s Decisions On Open Grazing, Others Irrevocable, Wike Vows
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (SNG) irrevocable decision on open grazing and other issues must be respected.
He said those opposed to resolutions taken by southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, should realise that no section of the country is inferior to others.
Wike stated these during a grand reception held in his honour by Ogoni people in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, last Saturday.
The governor declared that he has taken further steps to fulfill the resolutions reached by southern governors in Asaba.
“We have taken a position and no going back. Enough is enough. We are not second class citizens of this country. We also own this country.
“We are not impressed with the slow pace of the Ogoni environmental remediation,” Wike noted.
The governor charged the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), which is saddled with the responsibility of the clean-up of polluted sites in Ogoni, to relocate its operational office from Port Harcourt to Bori, the headquarters of the Ogoni people.
“You cannot talk of cleaning up a place and keep your office in another area. Bring your office from Port Harcourt, and come and stay in Bori, so that you can hear and appreciate the feelings of the people”, the governor explained.
Wike recalled that when he launched his quest to govern Rivers State in 2014, he received tremendous support from Ogoni people, adding that in appreciation, his administration has graciously fulfilled the promise to dualise the Saakpenwa-Bori Road while going further to award contract for the phase two of the project from Bori to Kono valued at N14billion.
The governor acknowledged that the people of Ogoni have remained steadfast in their support of his administration.
The governor directed the commissioner of power and in-coming chairman of Khana Local Government Area to ensure the electrification of all communities in the area that were not connected to the national grid within the next five months.
He charged the incoming chairmen of Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme to endeavour to initiate and implement projects that would enhance the wellbeing of their people.
Wike noted that Ogoni was an important integral part of the state and Nigeria, and urged their leaders to fight against the menace of cultism and other related acts of criminality.
The Rivers State governor, who was conferred with the title, ‘Mene Kwalenu 1st of Ogoni (a benevolent king)’ by the President of Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King G.N.K. Giniwa, assured that his administration would continue to ensure even development of every part of the state.
In his address, President of KAGOTE, Hon Emmanuel Deeyah, said the reception was organised in honour of the governor because Ogoni people were beneficiaries of the unprecedented infrastructural developments witnessed in the state since he assumed office.
“In this light, we respectfully place on record our gratitude for the various appointments and elective offices that came to our sons and daughters through your singular effort. Due to your kind gestures, several infrastructural development programmes and projects that you have executed in our local government areas both completed and some ongoing are scattered all over the place.”
Also speaking, Senator Magnus Abe, lauded the governor for improving infrastructure in Ogoni land.
“This is not a gathering of the Ogoni people from which any Ogoni man that is proud to be an Ogoni man can afford to be absent.
“The good politician is not the one that has the most number of enemies, it is the one that has the most number of friends,” Abe said.
In his remarks, the former president of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Barrister Ledum Mitee, said Ogoni people would remain eternally grateful to Wike for his developmental strides in the area.
Mitee explained that during his reign as MOSOP president, he had appealed to all past Rivers governors to dualise the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road but none except Wike harkened to his call and that of other Ogoni leaders.
Present at the event were Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba; Senator Barry Mpigi; Hon Dumnamene Dekor; the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, among other leaders.
News
RSG Mulls Transport Sector Automation
The Rivers State Government says it has concluded plans to automate the state transport system for improved service delivery to the residents of the state.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen during a pre-screening orientation of code-germinators in Port Harcourt.
Asawo said the automation process, which is to ensure an efficient transport system for the state, would involve the automation of all commercial vehicles operating in the state.
He said that the state was already reaping the benefits of the automation exercise of some of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, stressing that the exercise has reduced corruption and quackery in the public service, especially the Judiciary, Ministry of Education and its Health counterpart, amongst others.
Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, says over 7,000 Rivers youths have applied for the code-germinators programme.
According to him, “The plan was to take 5,000 people, but we received 7,797 applications”.
He said 4,632 applications were received from indigenes of Rivers State, while 3,087 applications came from indigenes of other states.
Asawo said provisions were also made for persons with disabilities from the state and outside the state.
He said the programme, which would last for three months, would feature courses such as; cyber security, photography, cinematography, amongst others.
Asawo urged the participants to avoid things that would distract their attention, as those who show lack of seriousness within the training period would not be issued certificates.
“Avoid distractions, these three months’ period will be a serious one you need to be focused and envisioned”, he charged.
He also said the programme, which is free of charge, would prepare the youths for job opportunities in both private and public sectors of the economy.
In their remarks, some of the participants thanked the state government for the opportunity availed them to improve their skills, and pledged to make the best use of it.
News
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates For BTS
The Nigerian Navy (NN) has released the list of successful candidates in the 2020 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Interview held in Lagos and Port Harcourt from April 1 to April 16, 2020.
A statement by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, yesterday, stated that the list was released online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.
According to Dahun, the successful candidates are to report for training in two batches at the NN Basic Training School, Onne, Port Harcourt.
The director added that NNBTS Batch 31, would to report for training on May 22, while NNBTS Batch 32 would report for training on January 8, 2022.
Dahun warned that any candidate who failed to report four days after the indicated dates would not be accepted for training.
According to him, candidates are to also come along with two navy blue PT shorts, two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, one pair of brown canvas and two pairs of black trousers.
Others are two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties, one pair of black shoes, three pairs of white long socks, one pair of national dress, original and photocopies of credentials, BVN print out and one set of cutlery.
News
PDP Govs Converge In Ibadan Over Insecurity, Others
All is now set for the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The meeting, slated for today comes on the heel of a similar one held in Makurdi a few weeks ago.
A statement signed by the Director General of the Forum, Cyril ‘CID’ Maduabum, noted that the meeting would be presided over by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal.
The gathering, the statement stressed, will further avail governors elected on the platform of the PDP to review the state of the nation, especially issues of national security and the economy, as well as “fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.”
All PDP governors are expected to attend even as National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) of the party, Senator Walid Jibrin; are expected to address the meeting on the way forward ahead of the 2023 general election.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
LG Polls: PDP’s Victory Thanksgiving And …
- Sports4 days ago
Rohr Submits List Of 35 Players To NFF
- Nation4 days ago
Covid-19: NCDC Records One Death, 44 New Infections
- Business4 days ago
Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances To Hit $22bn – Report
- Sports4 days ago
2021 AWCON Qualifier: S’Falcons Will Overcome Ghana – NFF
- Politics4 days ago
LG Polls: Accord Party Vows To Win 10 LGAs
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Constitutes Screening Appeal Panel For Anambra Guber Primaries
- Politics4 days ago
Edo Assembly Wants Registration Of Livestock Farms