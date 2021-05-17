SNGF’s Decisions On Open Grazing, Others Irrevocable, Wike Vows

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (SNG) irrevocable decision on open grazing and other issues must be respected.

He said those opposed to resolutions taken by southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, should realise that no section of the country is inferior to others.

Wike stated these during a grand reception held in his honour by Ogoni people in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, last Saturday.

The governor declared that he has taken further steps to fulfill the resolutions reached by southern governors in Asaba.

“We have taken a position and no going back. Enough is enough. We are not second class citizens of this country. We also own this country.

“We are not impressed with the slow pace of the Ogoni environmental remediation,” Wike noted.

The governor charged the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), which is saddled with the responsibility of the clean-up of polluted sites in Ogoni, to relocate its operational office from Port Harcourt to Bori, the headquarters of the Ogoni people.

“You cannot talk of cleaning up a place and keep your office in another area. Bring your office from Port Harcourt, and come and stay in Bori, so that you can hear and appreciate the feelings of the people”, the governor explained.

Wike recalled that when he launched his quest to govern Rivers State in 2014, he received tremendous support from Ogoni people, adding that in appreciation, his administration has graciously fulfilled the promise to dualise the Saakpenwa-Bori Road while going further to award contract for the phase two of the project from Bori to Kono valued at N14billion.

The governor acknowledged that the people of Ogoni have remained steadfast in their support of his administration.

The governor directed the commissioner of power and in-coming chairman of Khana Local Government Area to ensure the electrification of all communities in the area that were not connected to the national grid within the next five months.

He charged the incoming chairmen of Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme to endeavour to initiate and implement projects that would enhance the wellbeing of their people.

Wike noted that Ogoni was an important integral part of the state and Nigeria, and urged their leaders to fight against the menace of cultism and other related acts of criminality.

The Rivers State governor, who was conferred with the title, ‘Mene Kwalenu 1st of Ogoni (a benevolent king)’ by the President of Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King G.N.K. Giniwa, assured that his administration would continue to ensure even development of every part of the state.

In his address, President of KAGOTE, Hon Emmanuel Deeyah, said the reception was organised in honour of the governor because Ogoni people were beneficiaries of the unprecedented infrastructural developments witnessed in the state since he assumed office.

“In this light, we respectfully place on record our gratitude for the various appointments and elective offices that came to our sons and daughters through your singular effort. Due to your kind gestures, several infrastructural development programmes and projects that you have executed in our local government areas both completed and some ongoing are scattered all over the place.”

Also speaking, Senator Magnus Abe, lauded the governor for improving infrastructure in Ogoni land.

“This is not a gathering of the Ogoni people from which any Ogoni man that is proud to be an Ogoni man can afford to be absent.

“The good politician is not the one that has the most number of enemies, it is the one that has the most number of friends,” Abe said.

In his remarks, the former president of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Barrister Ledum Mitee, said Ogoni people would remain eternally grateful to Wike for his developmental strides in the area.

Mitee explained that during his reign as MOSOP president, he had appealed to all past Rivers governors to dualise the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road but none except Wike harkened to his call and that of other Ogoni leaders.

Present at the event were Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba; Senator Barry Mpigi; Hon Dumnamene Dekor; the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, among other leaders.