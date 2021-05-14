News
Northern Reps Back Southern Govs On Anti-Open Grazing, Restructuring
Members of the minority parties from the 19 northern states in the House of Representatives have thrown their weight behind the southern governors’ resolution to ban open grazing and embrace restructuring of the country.
The position of the caucus was contained in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, signed on its behalf by Rep. Amos Gwamna (Kaduna); Rep. Solomon Maren (Plateau); Rep. Rimande Shawulu (Taraba); Rep. Mark Gbillah (Benue); Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf (Kogi); and Rep. Usman Sokodabo (FCT).
The lawmakers said the decision of the governors was apt and the only solution to the worsening insecurity and general discontent among ethnic nationalities in the country.
The group advised President Muhammadu Buhari to accept the decision of the southern governors, and immediately commence the process of restructuring and enacting a national law against open grazing.
“We, members of the minority from the North hereby call on President Buhari to heed the genuine advice of governors from the South, and immediately address the nation to assuage frayed nerves.
“The president should also put machinery in place for the commencement of the process of restructuring the nation and initiate a legislation to end open grazing, which has been at the centre of the lingering insecurity across the nation”.
The group also noted that, “In order to regain the confidence of the majority of Nigerians, the president must begin to redress his skewed appointments, which have unfortunately divided the nation along ethnic and religious lines”.
The caucus said it was happy that the southern governors have finally come to terms with the negative effects of open grazing, which states in the North-Central and other parts of the North have been battling with for decades.
“We commend the governors for taking the bold move to speak against open grazing and other ills bedevilling the nation. Benue State had the foresight and enacted a law banning open grazing and was closely followed by Taraba State.
“Unfortunately, these states have not gotten the desired support from the Federal Government, thereby creating room for some elements to undermine the implementation of the law.
“It is disheartening that in the 21st Century, Nigeria still allows pastoralists to move with cattle on foot. This is an anachronistic and archaic practice that has been phased out in all civilised societies and Nigeria must not be left out in endorsing ranching and modern farming techniques”, they added.
News
Sallah: Have Hope In God, CAN Urges Nigerians
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State chapter, Rev Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, has urged Nigerians to have hope in God and not give up on issues bedevilling the country.
In a Barka Da Sallah message to Muslim faithful in the state, the CAN chairman expressed the hope that the challenges facing the country will be over.
“Our dear Muslim Umma, it is our sincere prayers that God will rescue all those in the kidnappers’ den, and the shedding of young innocent blood will come to an end in Nigeria.
“The entire Christian community and the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kano State chapter, rejoices and congratulates our Muslim brothers and sisters, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; and the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.
“We must not relent in prayers for the peace and security of our nation. Let us continue to live lives that reflect the gains of Ramadan.
“Let us commit ourselves to loving our neighbours irrespective of tribe and religion, and let all of us be agents of peaceful co-existence, united on all fronts to defeat our common enemies,” he said.
News
2021: Company Income Tax Increases By N97.05bn In Q1, NBS Confirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says N392.77billion was generated as Company Income Tax (CIT) in First Quarter 2021 (Q1, 2021) an increase of N97.05billion over N295.72billion generated in Q4 2020.
This was revealed in the “Company Income Tax by Sectors, Q1 2021” obtained from the bureau’s website in Abuja.
According to the report, the generated amount was N97.09billion more than the N295.68billion generated in Q1 2020.
It also said that the Q1, 2021 figure represented a 32.82 per cent increase Quarter-on-Quarter and 32.84 per cent increase Year-on-Year.
The NBS said that breweries, bottling and beverages generated the highest amount of CIT with N23.26billion generated and closely followed by professional services including telecoms which generated N18.17billion.
“State ministries and parastatals generated N17.35billion while textile and garment industry generated the least with N13.49million.
“This was closely followed by mining with N34.40million and automobiles and assemblies which generated N73.57million.”
The report said that out of the total amount generated in the period under review, N152.33billion was generated as CIT locally while N184.59billion was generated as foreign CIT payment.
It added that the balance of N55.85billion was generated as CIT from other payments.
The NBS said that data for the report was provided by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and verified and validated by the NBS.
News
Insecurity: FG Set To Prosecute 400 Boko Haram Financiers
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, said the Federal Government would prosecute 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers.
The AGF, who made the disclosure while felicitating with Muslim faithful all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, said the government has taken more measures to counter the twin trouble of insurgency and insecurity in the country.
In a statement, made available to newsmen through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, Malami, Malami said the Federal Government was committed to ending insecurity in the country.
He said the Federal Government would very soon, through the Federal Ministry of Justice’s Complex Case Group, resuscitate and reinvigorate the existing special terrorism prosecution courts in the country in order bring to book all those found guilty, so as to serve as deterrence to others.
The AGF stressed that Ramadan fast came with numerous lessons that included sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy.
“Malami, therefore, urges Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.
“The minister salutes the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months, urging them to maintain the tempo even beyond the period of Ramadan”, the statement added.
