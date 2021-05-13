Uzodinma Sacks 20 Commissioners

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Wednesday dissolved the state’s executive council, and sacked 20 of the 28 commissioners in the cabinet.

The governor however, retained other commissioners.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, confirmed this on Wednesday in Owerri.

He said the dissolution was to restructure the governor’s administration to further achieve his numerous projects of the 3R of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery agenda.

Mr Emelumba said the eight commissioners that were retained included Information and Strategy, Works, Finance, Health and Youths.

Others were Tourism, Technology and Women Affairs.

According to him, the governor wants to rejig his administration and soon he will reconstitute his cabinet to further achieve his agenda for Imo people”.

The Imo governor has been under security and political fire since the killing of IPOB commander Ikonso by state agents in April.

The group accused Mr Uzodinma of masterminding the killing and vowed to make him pay.

Unknown gunmen have been, attacking public facilities including police stations and custodial centres. The governor’s country home in Omuma, Orlu has also been attacked.