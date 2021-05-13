Politics
Uzodinma Sacks 20 Commissioners
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Wednesday dissolved the state’s executive council, and sacked 20 of the 28 commissioners in the cabinet.
The governor however, retained other commissioners.
The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, confirmed this on Wednesday in Owerri.
He said the dissolution was to restructure the governor’s administration to further achieve his numerous projects of the 3R of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery agenda.
Mr Emelumba said the eight commissioners that were retained included Information and Strategy, Works, Finance, Health and Youths.
Others were Tourism, Technology and Women Affairs.
According to him, the governor wants to rejig his administration and soon he will reconstitute his cabinet to further achieve his agenda for Imo people”.
The Imo governor has been under security and political fire since the killing of IPOB commander Ikonso by state agents in April.
The group accused Mr Uzodinma of masterminding the killing and vowed to make him pay.
Unknown gunmen have been, attacking public facilities including police stations and custodial centres. The governor’s country home in Omuma, Orlu has also been attacked.
Politics
Eid-el-Fitr: Delta Speaker Urges Peace, Unity
Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, has called on Muslims to use the Eld-el-Fitr celebration to pray for peace and unity in the country.
The speaker who made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, yesterday in Asaba, advised Muslims not to relent in their prayers for the peace and unity of the nation.
Oborevwori, while calling on Muslims to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan to all and sundry, said the country was in need of prayers to overcome the challenges confronting it and the people.
The lawmaker, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of state legislatures in Nigeria, said, “let me felicitate Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-el-Fitri celebration and the successful end of the Ramadan fast.
“I want to use this medium to call on all Nigerians too to remember our beloved country in their prayers.
“We should double our prayers for our country as a result of the numerous challenges we are facing.
“We need to tolerate one another and live in harmony so that our country can know peace and development.”
Politics
LG Polls: Accord Party Vows To Win 10 LGAs
The Lagos State Chapter of the Accord Party on Wednesday said it was determined to win more than 10 local government areas in the July 24 council elections.
The state Chairman of the party, Mr Joseph Beckley, told The Tide source in Lagos that the party was not working toward winning in all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.
Beckley said, “We are not talking about winning the 57 councils but we are determined to win more than 10”
He said that members of the electorate were ready to vote for the party.
He added that Accord Party was leaving no stone unturned to effectively mobilise the state residents to vote for it.
“People are saying that they need a change from the present crop of council leaders.
“Accord Party is out at the grassroots elections to provide a credible change that will actualise the masses’ yearnings and aspirations,” he said.
He said that the party believed in God and people’s mandate, adding that it was a force to reckon with and should not be overlooked in the elections.
“We want people to come in one accord into Accord Party to end their lamentations on the state of affairs, especially, at the grassroots.
“People should vote for our party if truly they have been disappointed by the two dominant parties,” he said.
Beckley praised Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for efforts in organising the polls.
He called for more commitment on the part of the commission in creating the right atmosphere for free, fair, credible and acceptable elections, adding that the commission should stand firm in upholding justice and fairness.”
LASIEC has since rolled out the timetable and guidelines for the elections.
Politics
PDP Constitutes Screening Appeal Panel For Anambra Guber Primaries
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a Screening Appeal Panel ahead of its primaries for Anambra governorship election.
The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, in Abuja on Wednesday.
Akobundu said the party approved the nomination of former Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa as the Chairman of the panel, and Mr Uzo Azubuike as the Secretary.
“The panel will consider appeals arising from the screening exercise of the Anambra Gubernatorial Primary Election,” the party said.
Akobundu said that the panel would sit on May 19 at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
Other members of the panel include Amb. Taofik Arapaja, Mrs Theophilus Shan, Chief Dan Orbih and Dr Emmanuel Bovoa.
Also in the panel are Chief Ali Odefa, Dr Aminu Abdullahi, Mrs Owoidighe Ekpoatai, Mr Zakari Ningi, Sen. Danjuma Laah, Mrs Omolola Ajueyisi and Hon. Johnbull Shekau.
