Arts/Literary

TV Adaptation Of Chinua Achebe’s Trilogy To Be Released Soon

Published

47 mins ago

on

A Television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s acclaimed trilogy, ‘Things Fall Apart’, ‘No Longer At Ease’ and ‘Arrow Of God’ is officially in the works, the Achebe family has confirmed.
According to a statement released by Chidi Achebe, Chinua Achebe’s son, the family will collaborate with Dayo Ogunyemi of 234 media and Seldner media’s Joe Seldner to develop the television series.
The series will portray decades of wrenching societal change from the end of the 19th century in ‘Things Fall Apart’, through the emerging 20th century in the ‘Arrow of God’ and the mid 20th century pre-independence period in ‘No Longer At Ease’, the statement read.
Confirming the TV adaptation, Christie Achebe said: “We believe this moment makes the message of my husband’s work urgent, especially for millennial and Generation who are challenging systematic racism and driving the new civil rights movement. Chinua Achebe’s recognition and centering of these issues from an African perspective make his stories more vital than ever”.
The prolific novelist passed on in 2013 at the age of 82. He was regarded as the founding father of African fiction. Some of his notable works include ‘Things Fall Apart which has been translated into over 50 languages.
An official release date for the forthcoming adaptation is unknown with production details yet to be announced.

Arts/Literary

Overview Of Indigenous Literature, A Survivalist Art

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 13, 2021

By

Indigenous literature, as a survivalist art, means that this literature has always existed in Africa since time immemorial immemorial times and surprisingly not waning, its impact is still felt, oral transmissions of the Nigerian experience is still popular,  in spite of many decades of the introduction of literacy.
Before 1914, there had flourished literature in various languages spoken in what is now called Nigeria. In the North Arabic literary scholarship was the vogue, poetry blossomed in Arabic or Ajani.
The Hausa version of the Arabic language, while in the south traditional literature held sway, described in many ways as oral literature, orature, folk literature, oral tradition etc.
As it is today, to write a piece of African literature without the injection of African traditional materials is like preparing a soup without thinking of salt. African oral materials found even in snippets confer authenticity on the modern African literary heritage. Thus, Achebe, Clark, Ike Amado, etc are today remembered, among others, for what they have made of orature, which they inherited from their different cultures.
It has been pointed out that literature in the Northern part of Nigeria is traceable to Ajani writers, who were essentially elitist and religious. More over, they largely wrote poems, while showing no real interest in novel and drama traditions. The reason was that poetry was used to convey their religious bent, while prose and drama are by their nature given to secularism and entertainment.
Christian missionaries played a role in instigating Hausa literature, however their output were focused on proselytising literature written in both Ajani and Boko scripts. Similarly, a newspaper like Gaskiya Tafi Kwabo, first printed in 1939, published in Hausa, has played stringent role in advancing literature in Northern Nigeria.
No mention of poetry writing in the North is complete without reference to Shehu Usman Danfodio, who lived in the 19th century. He is said to have composed 480 poems, some of them short, ranging from eleven lines to 450 stanzas. He also wrote books in Arabic, while his poems were written in Arabic or fulfulde and later translated in similar poetic form into Hausa. His son, brother and sister also wrote various numbers of poems.
There were also the scholars who wrote poems in Hausa in addition to their outputs in Arabic and fulfulde. As there was virtually no print media in the Hausa land of the 19th century, the scholars had their poems written on plain sheets of paper in local ink and published by being recopied by their disciples and students. Koranic blind beggers recited them after congregational prayers in mosques, market places where they found keen listeners.
The establishment of Translation Bureau later Literature Bureau in the 1930s saw to the production of the first set of Hausa novels, writers like Abubakar Imam, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Bello Kagara, Mohammadu Gwazo etc, published novels. They freely made use of the oral traditions in their native technique.
Similarly, Dr R.M. East who first headed the translation bureau, edited and published in 1930 six Hausa plays in which five of the plays were folktales made into drama and the sixth one, the dramatisation of Bayirida legend.
In 1953, the North Regional Literature Agency (NORLA) was established to augment the excertions of the literature bureau. NORLA saw to the compilation of the anthology of the poems of some important 20th century Hausa poets such as Sa’adu Zeingur, Mu’azu Hadeja, Alhaji Aliyu Namangi, etc.
After seven years period in 1959, NORLA was disbanded and its role later taken up by Gaskiya Corporation and much later by Northern Nigeria Publishing Company (NNPC) which was responsible for the flourishing of writings between 1960 and 1967. Not only did NNPC republish NORLA, titles, it published new Hausa novels like those by Umaru Dembo, A. Katsina, Garba Funtua and Abdulkadir Dan Gambo.
In 1980, NNPC ran a creative writing contest which saw to the publication of three submissions adjudged to be the best. In 1980, the Triumph Publishing Company was established by the Kano State Government which not only published two Hausa Newspapers, but brought out assorted books of various interests.
Literature in Igbo language was first encouraged by the Christian missionaries which needed a handle to spread Christianity. The church in 1840 directed Rev. J.F Schon (German) and the Yoruba Ex-slave, Samuel Ajayi Crowder, to study certain African language which could assist their evangelistic missions on the Niger. They selected Hausa and Igbo. Igbo was found by Rev. Schon to be difficult while preferring Hausa.
Schon managed to publish a Grammer of the Igbo language in 1890, but a greater work in Igbo language was done by Rev. Crowder and his fellow missionaries. The cooperative efforts of Baptist missionary named Clark and an African American called Merrick saw to the second collection in 1948. S.W. Koelle’s polygotha was published in 1854, in it , there were 300 Igbo words given in five different dialects.
Dr William Baikie published his self account of his expedition into Igbo land named the Igbo Expedition, Crowder’s Isoamaibo primer first published in 1857, later reprinted in 1927 and known today as Azundu, could be said to be the foundation of Igbo literary origins in the modern sphere.
In 1933, Pita Nwana, from Ndizogu in Imo State published the first Igbo novel entitled Omenuko which soon superseded Azundu in its educational functions as generations of school children and learners at Adult Educational Centres read it for its wit, volatile humour and its insistent in oral overtones. The sayings of Omemuko became something like the John Ploughman’s talks.
The next Igbo novel emerged thirty years later, precisely in 1963, titled “Ije Odumodu Jere” (The Trip made by Odumodu), written by Leopard Bellgam in the same year D.N Adiarh Published ‘Ala Bingo’ (Bingo land) however, none of these two novels matched Omenuko in terms of its popularity, gravity and extent of acceptability.
In the last 30 years, many Igbo plays and poems have been issued by well known publishing companies, including the Igbo plays of A.B Chukwueze and the Igbo poetry collections, edited by R.N. Ekechukwu and E.N Emenanjo in the 70s and 80s.
One writer whose Igbo novels have helped to shape Igbo literature is Tony Ubezie. His novels are memorable and touch at the base of human, social and environmental psychology. His interesting novels in Igbo largely titled in proverbs include, ‘Ukwa Ruo Oge Ya O Daa’ (When The Bread Fruit Ripens, It Falls), ‘Is I Akwu Dara n’ala’ (A palm fruit which falls on the ground), ‘Juo Obinna’  (Ask Obinna), ‘Nmiri Okueji Egbu Mbe’ (The Hot Water With Which Tortoise Is Killed), ‘Ukpaka Miiri Onye Ubiam’ (the oil bean which had fruited for the poor man). By the time the prolific writer died in 1994, he still had several unpublished Igbo titles.
However, any mention of the development of the Igbo literature without a mention of the singular efforts of the late Maazi F.C Ogbalu is faulty. He devoted over forty years of his life to the promotion of Igbo studies, using his press at Onitsha. He published his own books on the Igbo proverbs, Idioms, riddles, customs and tradition, poetry, fictions and several books for primary and secondary schools.
Literature in Yoruba follows the same pattern of development as Hausa and Igbo. If Ajayi Crowder, the Yoruba Ex-slave played such a prominent role in the founding of Igbo literature, one imagines that by the time he took on Igbo, much development has taken place in his Yoruba Language. This was largely due to the influx of the liberated slaves many of who were literates into Yoruba land a little before the middle of the 19th century.
There was also the influence of the establishment of Christian missions, Primary and secondary schools whose products soon acquired the art of reading and writing. Although the Yoruba Renaissance, which was stirred by the ex-slave started in the 1880s, the book in Yoruba history by Rev. Samuel Johnson completed in 1897 and published in 1921, could be said to be the proper take off point. Most people who claim now to be knowledgeable on Yoruba history only narrate  Johnson, what is now known as Igbo culture and tradition was first mooted in that book.
It was not until 1939 that D.O Fagunwa’s “Ogboju-ode ninu Igbo Irunmale” (The Skillful Hunter in the Forest of spirits) a long prose narrative in the tradition of Yoruba folk lore was published, those who could not read Yoruba had to wait for Wole Soyinka’s translation of the story under the title, The Forest of a Thousand Daemons.
Some thirteen years later, precisely in 1952, Amos Tutuola, writing in quaint English, published the palm wine Drunkard, it was hailed in Europe and America, but distasted in his country. He wrote just as Fagunwa did, except that his medium was not Yoruba, but his tales which were linked artistically to yield the palm wine Drunkard were essentially Yoruba stories. Since Fafunwa, other writers who wrote like him in the Yoruba language include Ogundere, Omoyajowo, Fatami, etc. Others who wrote in the realistic tradition included I.O. Delano, who published his first Yoruba novel in 1955 and his second book of fiction in 1963. Since then, there have emerged the novels of J.F Odunjo, Afolabi Olabimtan, Adebayo Faleti, T.A Ladele, Ola Owolabi, Kola Akunlade, A Oyedele Yamitan Awoniji, among others.
It is therefore no gain saying that recent writers are even more aggressively adept at appropriating folk materials; Osofisan, Okri, Osundare, Erekwe, and Ohaeto, etc have in various proportions incorporated indigenous languages and folk elements in their writings such that their rootedness is not in doubt.

Social/Kiddies

FIDA: All You Need To Know About Sexual Molestation

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 13, 2021

By

Rape is defined as the forceful penetration of the vagina, mouth, anus, or any other part of the body with the intention of having sexual satisfaction.
The part of the body can be penetrated with the penis, finger or other object.Rape simply put is the use of force upon a person against his or her will ( consent)  to have carnal knowledge or sex with that person.
When a person under the age of 14 years old is forced into sexual act it is called Defilement. When it happens to  persons of14 years and above it is called Rape.
 In a family setting, that is where it occurs between father and child,  mother and child,  brother and sister, it is called INCEST.
From the definition of rape,  it is very clear that it is not only girls that can be raped.  Boys too can be raped.
Also the issue of Consent is very fundamental to establish a case of rape against a person.
Penetration through the anus or mouth with any part of the body is rape.
There are categories of, persons that cannot be affected when considering the issue of consent. A child – A child is anyone under the age of 18 years old or a person of unsound mind.
For consent to be considered, one must show first that the person posessess the capacity to say Yes or No. The mental alertness to choose what he or she wants at a particular time. One must show that consent was obtained freely devoid of any form of intimidation, threat or duress,  subjection ( influence of drugs or alcohol).
Also note that consent can be withdrawn at any time.  This means anything that happens after consent is withdrawn for those capable of giving consent is rape/ assault.
Who can be a victim:
Eventually, everybody can be a victim of rape or sexual assault.  However statistics show that more girls/women are raped than boys/men.
Who are the abusers/ perpetrators.
An abuser can be a father,  mother,  uncle,  teacher, driver,  pastor,  strangers,  security guards… The list is endless.
The truth is that rape is an act of force against a person’s will. Going by our definition we can agree that there is spousal rape. Our laws are a bit silent on it mainly because of cultural belief that the woman belongs to the man.
Abusers are mostly not strangers but persons known to the victim or family or even in the neighborhood. These abusers most times lure their victims with gifts and unsolicited favours and gradually establish a close relationship with them. At this point they strike.
If she is an adult she has the right to say NO. If you promise to buy a car for someone and the person agrees to have sex,  that person must show he or she was not forced. The act itself was given freely. The failure to fulfill promise is another case.
Abusers can also threaten their victims not to speak up. By telling them they will die or members of their families will die.
Where can it happen?
Anywhere. In the home, school, church etc
What to do – Family
the family owes the child a greater duty of care and protection. We should teach our children right from the home before they step out.Teach them sex education early in life. Teach them to respect their body by keeping the privates private( this should start from the home.  The girls and boys should know their private parts and protect it against everyone including family members)
There should be no secrets from Dad and Mum. Do not take naked pictures and no one should take them pictures while naked.
Tell them their NO should be there NO.
Teach  them that a body touch can tickle or make you feel good but is not RIGHT because is not yet Time.
Tach them to know a good, bad and secret touch.
Teach them to report every attempt and actual violence. Reporting an attempt can protect children from  an actual act.
The Government should ensure that law enforcement agencies are trained and equipped to handle cases of sexual assault. There should  be legislations to checkmate these crimes
 We have legislations already in place.
1999 Constitution (as amended) /section 34 provides for our fundamental rights
We have the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act ( VAPP)  2015. this has been passed into Law by Rivers State House of Assembly but is still awaiting Governor’s  assent
 This particular piece of legislation is very encompassing. It provides a form of compensation for victims/ survivors of rape. It has also removed the issue of limitations on when you can bring an action for rape. With the  VAPP law in place you can sue for rape at any time.
 We also have Child Rights Law and Criminal code.: It is our collective responsibility to protect our chlidren at this time.
Effects of Rape
It affects the person’s  personal dignity and safety. There is always a feeling of guilt
Depression, stigma ( we all must support survivors in this area), low self esteem, Fear
Recommendations
Ensure that all cases are reported and followed up.
Be close to your children and listen to them.
Don’t be an absentee parent.
Make efforts to know their friends and where the go to or who visits them.
Discourage them from receiving gifts easily from people
Also remember that the punishment for rape is life imprisonment, so we must all ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted and put away for life.
International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria. Rivers State Branch.
