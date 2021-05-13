Niger Delta
Poly Student, Sibling, Driver Die In A’Ibom Auto-Crash
A Mack truck, with registration number EKY 852XS, has crushed two sisters and a motorcyclist to death along Ikot Abasi two-lane highway by Government Technical College in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.
It was gathered that the siblings who were on the way home from the market boarded the same motorcycle when the incident happened.
An eyewitness, Mfoniso Okon, said one of the sisters, Catherine Abang, who was a student of Peace Institute of Management and Technology (Peace Poly) in Mbarakom, Abak, just had her matriculation ceremony over the weekend.
Okon said the second sister was on a visit to celebrate with her sister on her matriculation and accompanied her to the market.
Speaking on the incident, the Dean of Students Affairs, Peace Institute of Management and Technology, Mr Samuel Essie, said the institution was sad and heartbroken to hear that Abang and her sister were involved in such a tragedy barely 48 hours after she pledged to make Peace Polytechnic proud.
Confirming the incident in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Olufemi Olonisaye, said the crash occurred on Monday, May 10, 2021, around 6:45 pm.
Olonisaye who harped on the adherence to safety tips urged road users to be cautious while using the roads.
Niger Delta
Eid-El-Fitr: Okowa Calls For Prayers To Fight Insecurity
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has urged Nigerians to have full recourse to God for solution to insecurity challenges in the country.
The governor made the call in his message to Muslims in Delta and across the country on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration which was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.
He said that Muslims and Christians should intensify prayers to complement Federal and states government’s efforts at ending insecurity in the country.
He said that Nigerians should also pray for the peace of the nation and to avert a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
Okowa urged the Muslim faithful to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan: love, peace and justice, to their daily living “as through this, they will be contributing to the development of the nation”.
He charged all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the celebration for sober reflection and supplication for peace, unity and progress of the nation.
According to Okowa, this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration is coming at a time when the country is plagued by varying security challenges, which call for fervent prayers.
“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I extend warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in Delta, Nigeria and around the world.
“I congratulate His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and all our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the month-long Ramadan fasting.
“It is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will guide our interactions and daily living.”
Niger Delta
Freed Monarch Accuses Subjects Of Abandonment
A traditional ruler in Esuk Atu village in Calabar Municipal Council of Cross River State, Etubom Nto Okon Etim has regained his freedom from his alleged kidnappers.
The Tide gathered that the elderly traditional ruler who was abducted on April 26 regained his freedom last Friday after paying a ransom of N700, 000.
The suspected kidnappers had earlier demanded N5 million from the victim and his family but after a long negotiation, a source hinted to our reporter that both parties settled for N700, 000.
In a chat, Etubom Nto Okon Etim expressed disappointment at his people when the kidnappers came.
“Though they shot sporadically, destroyed my door and gained access to my room nobody came to my rescue.
“I struggled with the first two that came in and almost overpowered them but they signalled two other members for re-enforcement yet my people did nothing, even when I shouted for help.
“In the process, they inflicted injuries on me, using matchet to cut my head, blood covered my face still it was not easy for them.
“They somehow succeeded when the commander gave an order that my children be killed if I refuse to follow them and at this stage, I followed them. Blood was everywhere,” he stated.
The Etubom said he was taken to the river and blindfolded and had to cross the creeks, explaining that life there was different.
“The kidnappers have perfect administration, even though I was blindfolded, I heard them very well. they ran shift duties and have units by units where people are taking, there are morning, afternoon and night shifts. They also moved victims from one unit to another.
“Others who from time to time go out to bring in victims are also there. They have strong security there even though they do have misunderstanding from time to time.
“Sometimes, they fight among themselves but I thank God that I was released without further injuries. They have nurses that treat wounds” he narrated.
On the day of his release, the traditional ruler said, they drove him to the shore, collected the money and moved back with ease.
He and called on security operatives to extend their operations to the area.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
