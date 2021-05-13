Eid-el-Fitr: Put Nigeria In Prayer Over Insecurity, NICOT Tells Muslims

The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, yesterday, called on Muslims to use the Eid-il-Fitri celebration to put Nigeria in prayers to surmount the insecurity challenges threatening the country.

Magboh, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen from his Istanbul office.

He said he believed that through prayers that the battle against insurgents, bandits would be stamped out.

He said, “The Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan known as ‘Ramazan’ in Turkey is a period when Muslim faithful undergo the Islamic teaching of fasting, prayer and offering of supplications to the Almighty Allah.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate my Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world, especially in Turkey and Nigeria as you mark this years’ Eid-il-Fitri celebration; I know these are perilous times owing to Covid-19 which have grounded festivities and normal gatherings since 2020 till date, but as I join you to celebrate this year’s Eid-il-Fitri, I enjoin you to always remember to pray for Nigeria.

“Muslim faithful should always remember the country Nigeria and her people in their prayers, owing to the increased insecurity situation in the country today.”

He added, “The celebration which used to be characterized by big family gatherings has not been so since late 2019 due to the advent of the dreaded corona-virus, that has lingered till date. To that end, we encouraged them to continue applying safety precautions until the pandemic is exterminated.

“At the same time, Nigerians should be patriotic and courageous and law-abiding citizens through the spirit of love, self-discipline, tolerance and kindness as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him), the battle against resurging insecurity and activities of the criminal element in Nigeria will be extinguished,” NICOT president said.