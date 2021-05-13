Eid-el-Fitr: Delta Speaker Urges Peace, Unity

Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, has called on Muslims to use the Eld-el-Fitr celebration to pray for peace and unity in the country.

The speaker who made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, yesterday in Asaba, advised Muslims not to relent in their prayers for the peace and unity of the nation.

Oborevwori, while calling on Muslims to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan to all and sundry, said the country was in need of prayers to overcome the challenges confronting it and the people.

The lawmaker, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of state legislatures in Nigeria, said, “let me felicitate Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-el-Fitri celebration and the successful end of the Ramadan fast.

“I want to use this medium to call on all Nigerians too to remember our beloved country in their prayers.

“We should double our prayers for our country as a result of the numerous challenges we are facing.

“We need to tolerate one another and live in harmony so that our country can know peace and development.”