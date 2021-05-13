As Southern Governors Arise …

Has there been a meeting of this caliber in the past? I doubt it. It was long overdue and until now many have wondered why the governors of the southern part of the country have not deemed it necessary to network and form a formidable alliance like their counterparts in the north.

So, last Tuesday’s meeting of the 17 governors in the southern part of the country under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum in Asaba, Delta State, is a very commendable step which should result in a more united South and a more stabilised country.

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting shows that the many hours spent by the state chief executives was worth the while as they seem to have addressed all issues of national concerns, giving the Presidency a polite prodding to convoke a larger national stakeholders summit on the state of the nation.

The forum restated the commitment of the people from southern Nigeria to the unity of the country ”on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity”. It called for the restructuring of the country to address increasing agitation, adherence to Federal Character Principle in appointments into federal agencies, activation and establishment of ports in other states of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country among others.

Once again, the governors harped on the economic and other implications of open grazing and banned the practice in the southern part of the country. The issue of ban on open grazing is almost becoming a cliché with some of these governors making the same pronouncements in the past either on the states or at regional levels. Even the larger body of governors, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, had months back announced that it had reached a consensus on the “need for the country to transition into modern systems of animal husbandry that will replace open, night, and underage grazing in the country.” Yet, in many states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory, cows are daily seen grazing in the open and on peoples’ farms unmolested.

Therefore, it is expected that the southern governors should not stop at mere pronouncement; rather they should follow up with a timeous legislation to that effect and ensure that their word becomes their bond. Farmers and many families who put them in power have suffered greatly in the hands of cattle herders and they cannot afford to continue “being the good boys” while the situation deteriorates.

These governors should be united and continue to speak in one voice to be able to resist whatever opposition from whatever quarters. They need not be reminded that certain part of the country, certain ethnic group which has over the years applied the divide and rule system to divide the south perpetually in order to achieve its goal of political and economic domination over the south will stop at nothing to thwart their efforts and make their good intentions counterproductive.

These political leaders should set their selfish, political interests aside, build trust among themselves and see to it that the people of the southern part of the country stop singing discordant tunes especially on the issues of security, leadership and other national issues.

That is why one must applaud the reaction of Pan Yoruba groups to a recent police report on alleged plan of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) to attack Lagos State and ask other ethnic groups in the country to emulate them.

The group raised some salient concerns which a police force that is working for the interest of the generality of the people must always put into consideration in discharging its duties. They said, “we are worried that since the police already claim to be in possession of what appears to be a confidential information, the proper thing would have been to discreetly go after the IPOB members to arrest them unless the police is not sure of its information; the police statement carries the possibility of being misinterpreted as an Igbo plot against Lagos and Yoruba people. This is dangerous given the fragile nature of Nigeria; we are deeply concerned that the Police’s publicly declared allegations tempt the prospect of setting Yoruba in the South West against Igbos. This is very unfortunate at a time that state institutions are increasingly being turned to instruments for pursuing primordial ethnic interests. The Yoruba will work never to allow this to happen.

“We are concerned that terrorists and armed herdsmen of Fulani extraction have openly been attacking, kidnapping, raping and killing Yoruba people in the South West but at no time did the police call a press conference to announce such plan either before or after each horrendous killing. There was also never a time the police linked such attacks to any ethnic group.”

The group further urged the police not to allow themselves to be used by the desperate Caliphate whose age-long dream is to divide the South and set the people against each other for its own narrow gains.

It is hoped that the demands of the southern governors geared towards dousing the tension in the land and moving the nation forward will be given due and urgent attention by the president or the Presidency as the case may. The nation is in a big mess, no doubt, and suggestions by such a high-profile body on how to come out of the quagmire should not be treated with levity. We are fast drifting as a nation, people are living in fears, people are dying, hopelessness looms everywhere, there is heightened insecurity, drums of war are being beaten across the country and the Number One citizen of the country whose primary constitutional duty is protection of lives and property of the citizens seems to be unruffled?

For the sake of the very many Nigerians who may not have or cannot afford an escape plan (Plan B) from the country as advised by Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church, let the needful be done now to fix our dear country, Nigeria.

By: Calista Ezeaku