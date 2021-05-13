Opinion
As Southern Governors Arise …
Has there been a meeting of this caliber in the past? I doubt it. It was long overdue and until now many have wondered why the governors of the southern part of the country have not deemed it necessary to network and form a formidable alliance like their counterparts in the north.
So, last Tuesday’s meeting of the 17 governors in the southern part of the country under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum in Asaba, Delta State, is a very commendable step which should result in a more united South and a more stabilised country.
The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting shows that the many hours spent by the state chief executives was worth the while as they seem to have addressed all issues of national concerns, giving the Presidency a polite prodding to convoke a larger national stakeholders summit on the state of the nation.
The forum restated the commitment of the people from southern Nigeria to the unity of the country ”on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity”. It called for the restructuring of the country to address increasing agitation, adherence to Federal Character Principle in appointments into federal agencies, activation and establishment of ports in other states of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country among others.
Once again, the governors harped on the economic and other implications of open grazing and banned the practice in the southern part of the country. The issue of ban on open grazing is almost becoming a cliché with some of these governors making the same pronouncements in the past either on the states or at regional levels. Even the larger body of governors, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, had months back announced that it had reached a consensus on the “need for the country to transition into modern systems of animal husbandry that will replace open, night, and underage grazing in the country.” Yet, in many states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory, cows are daily seen grazing in the open and on peoples’ farms unmolested.
Therefore, it is expected that the southern governors should not stop at mere pronouncement; rather they should follow up with a timeous legislation to that effect and ensure that their word becomes their bond. Farmers and many families who put them in power have suffered greatly in the hands of cattle herders and they cannot afford to continue “being the good boys” while the situation deteriorates.
These governors should be united and continue to speak in one voice to be able to resist whatever opposition from whatever quarters. They need not be reminded that certain part of the country, certain ethnic group which has over the years applied the divide and rule system to divide the south perpetually in order to achieve its goal of political and economic domination over the south will stop at nothing to thwart their efforts and make their good intentions counterproductive.
These political leaders should set their selfish, political interests aside, build trust among themselves and see to it that the people of the southern part of the country stop singing discordant tunes especially on the issues of security, leadership and other national issues.
That is why one must applaud the reaction of Pan Yoruba groups to a recent police report on alleged plan of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) to attack Lagos State and ask other ethnic groups in the country to emulate them.
The group raised some salient concerns which a police force that is working for the interest of the generality of the people must always put into consideration in discharging its duties. They said, “we are worried that since the police already claim to be in possession of what appears to be a confidential information, the proper thing would have been to discreetly go after the IPOB members to arrest them unless the police is not sure of its information; the police statement carries the possibility of being misinterpreted as an Igbo plot against Lagos and Yoruba people. This is dangerous given the fragile nature of Nigeria; we are deeply concerned that the Police’s publicly declared allegations tempt the prospect of setting Yoruba in the South West against Igbos. This is very unfortunate at a time that state institutions are increasingly being turned to instruments for pursuing primordial ethnic interests. The Yoruba will work never to allow this to happen.
“We are concerned that terrorists and armed herdsmen of Fulani extraction have openly been attacking, kidnapping, raping and killing Yoruba people in the South West but at no time did the police call a press conference to announce such plan either before or after each horrendous killing. There was also never a time the police linked such attacks to any ethnic group.”
The group further urged the police not to allow themselves to be used by the desperate Caliphate whose age-long dream is to divide the South and set the people against each other for its own narrow gains.
It is hoped that the demands of the southern governors geared towards dousing the tension in the land and moving the nation forward will be given due and urgent attention by the president or the Presidency as the case may. The nation is in a big mess, no doubt, and suggestions by such a high-profile body on how to come out of the quagmire should not be treated with levity. We are fast drifting as a nation, people are living in fears, people are dying, hopelessness looms everywhere, there is heightened insecurity, drums of war are being beaten across the country and the Number One citizen of the country whose primary constitutional duty is protection of lives and property of the citizens seems to be unruffled?
For the sake of the very many Nigerians who may not have or cannot afford an escape plan (Plan B) from the country as advised by Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church, let the needful be done now to fix our dear country, Nigeria.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Presidency’s Faulty Claims On Mbaka
President Muhammadu Buhari’s government retorted recklessly to the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, through a press statement issued by Mallam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), recently. Such a rejoinder when the nation is under a siege with blood of innocent citizens being wasted on daily basis across the states, and sadly with impunity, leaves much to be desired of a government. By the progression of crimes, it suggests some key persons around the government have interests in the calamities.
Mbaka, a hitherto supporter of Buhari right from campaign for the first term, but recently embittered over the state of the nation, openly expressed his disappointment and demanded for his resignation or impeachment by the National Assembly. Unfortunately, the Presidency went out of control linking it to his disappointment to contracts deals he solicited unsuccessfully as a reward for his support. Honestly, the stinker from the hallowed Office of the President against a clarion call for the government to sit up and face its responsibilities diligently is to say the least, a bunkum. The Presidency goofed.
For emphasis, the Nigerian Constitution in Section 14 (2) (b) makes welfare and security of the people the primary purpose of government. In other words, irrespective of the causes of hardship and chaos, peoples’ wellbeing and safety remain the benchmark to measure the success of any administration. There is no justification for the Presidency to react the way it did considering that the clergy has selflessly supported the administration from the beginning. That alone attests to his interest in Buhari’s success.
By the way, what is wrong if the clergy introduced contractors to the government for patronage which is the pattern, not only in the country but beyond the shores of the country. Did the cleric ask the Presidency to move public funds to his account? It would have been a different ballgame if the cleric demanded for money for his supports and prayers. But it is not the case but introduction of some persons known to him for patronages. The duty to direct them to the appropriate quarters accordingly for laid down procedures lies with the Presidency.
Be that as it may, that’s not what the country is going through in the present times. To blow the trumpet louder, the country is shaking. In the country, even farmers are no longer safe, school pupils are not safe, families are not safe, religious places of worship are not safe, rich people are not safe, masses are also not safe, in fact, nobody can predict what will happen the next day. This is unprecedented – a system failure.
To call spade a spade, it is absurd that the presidency could create time, leaving the colossal crisis that have continued to waste innocent bloods on daily basis for media propagandas which will change nothing. The Presidency should note that Mbaka made the call when things have obviouslyfallen apart, hence, it can’t be politicised to have arisen from bias. Whether Mbaka solicited for contracts or not, the country is on fire. Nobody can pretend about it.
Without mincing words, Mbaka’s outbursts are logical. It is only sycophants that will see the continuous horrible scenes across the federation and praise the leaders. It is also sad that despite uproars over appointment of all service-chiefs from one region, it is ignored. As if not enough, a serving minister, Isa Pantami, was discovered to have had interests in terrorist groups in the past, yet, he was defended and retained. Then, since the unbalanced appointments, criminal activities have become alarming, including proliferation of guns in the region. Perhaps, crooks have confidence they will never be prosecuted for their crimes since their people head all sensitive positions.
The disaster is also a lesson for the northern leaders to see where they plunged the nation into due to greed, egocentricity and myopia. They pushed their youths into crimes to position them for Amnesty programme from government as granted Niger-Delta youths that have justifiable demands over their resources that feed the entire nation but left them in abject poverty. Then, after equipping them with sophisticated weapons, they make money from kidnapping and banditry, while their leaders pose as negotiators for ransoms,and someone expects the vices to stop. Or the negotiators don’t get commissions from the deals? In fact, Mbaka should have also called for extreme restructuring for all regions to stand independently on account of double-standard prevailing in the polity. In one region, ransoms are paid to criminals; in another, criminals are gunned down in full force.
No doubt, Buhari’s administration has laid solid foundations with a robust template, if not some critical errors, particularly selection of service-chiefs and almost all key appointments from one region. The template includes blocking leakages from the treasury which contributed to the first-stage hardships as free-money are largely blocked through the Treasury Single Account (TSA).
Also, Ghana-must-go bags which used to be a popular factor at the National Assembly disappeared. The first-stage hardship was steered by the template as any policy that affects circulation of money may lead to hardship in the interim. Again, the administration should be cheered – for the first time in history, citizens under SME (Small and Medium Scale Enterprises) have been accessing loans from the federal government without tips or the usual ‘man-know-man’ syndrome as practised in advanced countries.
The Covid-19 pandemic that even shook strong economies of the world did the worst by compounding the hardships already in the society from policy reforms, as many lost jobs and countless businesses closed down after the lockdown due to lack of resources. Buhari should possibly seek external support as the crisis is going out of hands. People are hungry and suffering, and even farmers cannot freely go to their farms. In fact, the system requires radical actions now.
This is the reason that as 2023 draws closer, it is germane to begin to think deeper about leadership of the country.The numerous crisis demands a leader with vast experiences in management to succeed President Buhari.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst.
Opinion
As Southern Governors Arise …
Has there been a meeting of this caliber in the past? I doubt it. It was long overdue and until now many have wondered why the governors of the southern part of the country have not deemed it necessary to network and form a formidable alliance like their counterparts in the north.
So, last Tuesday’s meeting of the 17 governors in the southern part of the country under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum in Asaba, Delta State, is a very commendable step which should result in a more united South and a more stabilised country.
The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting shows that the many hours spent by the state chief executives was worth the while as they seem to have addressed all issues of national concerns, giving the Presidency a polite prodding to convoke a larger national stakeholders summit on the state of the nation.
The forum restated the commitment of the people from southern Nigeria to the unity of the country ”on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity”. It called for the restructuring of the country to address increasing agitation, adherence to Federal Character Principle in appointments into federal agencies, activation and establishment of ports in other states of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country among others.
Once again, the governors harped on the economic and other implications of open grazing and banned the practice in the southern part of the country. The issue of ban on open grazing is almost becoming a cliché with some of these governors making the same pronouncements in the past either on the states or at regional levels. Even the larger body of governors, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, had months back announced that it had reached a consensus on the “need for the country to transition into modern systems of animal husbandry that will replace open, night, and underage grazing in the country.” Yet, in many states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory, cows are daily seen grazing in the open and on peoples’ farms unmolested.
Therefore, it is expected that the southern governors should not stop at mere pronouncement; rather they should follow up with a timeous legislation to that effect and ensure that their word becomes their bond. Farmers and many families who put them in power have suffered greatly in the hands of cattle herders and they cannot afford to continue “being the good boys” while the situation deteriorates.
These governors should be united and continue to speak in one voice to be able to resist whatever opposition from whatever quarters. They need not be reminded that certain part of the country, certain ethnic group which has over the years applied the divide and rule system to divide the south perpetually in order to achieve its goal of political and economic domination over the south will stop at nothing to thwart their efforts and make their good intentions counterproductive.
These political leaders should set their selfish, political interests aside, build trust among themselves and see to it that the people of the southern part of the country stop singing discordant tunes especially on the issues of security, leadership and other national issues.
That is why one must applaud the reaction of Pan Yoruba groups to a recent police report on alleged plan of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) to attack Lagos State and ask other ethnic groups in the country to emulate them.
The group raised some salient concerns which a police force that is working for the interest of the generality of the people must always put into consideration in discharging its duties. They said, “we are worried that since the police already claim to be in possession of what appears to be a confidential information, the proper thing would have been to discreetly go after the IPOB members to arrest them unless the police is not sure of its information; the police statement carries the possibility of being misinterpreted as an Igbo plot against Lagos and Yoruba people. This is dangerous given the fragile nature of Nigeria; we are deeply concerned that the Police’s publicly declared allegations tempt the prospect of setting Yoruba in the South West against Igbos. This is very unfortunate at a time that state institutions are increasingly being turned to instruments for pursuing primordial ethnic interests. The Yoruba will work never to allow this to happen.
“We are concerned that terrorists and armed herdsmen of Fulani extraction have openly been attacking, kidnapping, raping and killing Yoruba people in the South West but at no time did the police call a press conference to announce such plan either before or after each horrendous killing. There was also never a time the police linked such attacks to any ethnic group.”
The group further urged the police not to allow themselves to be used by the desperate Caliphate whose age-long dream is to divide the South and set the people against each other for its own narrow gains.
It is hoped that the demands of the southern governors geared towards dousing the tension in the land and moving the nation forward will be given due and urgent attention by the president or the Presidency as the case may. The nation is in a big mess, no doubt, and suggestions by such a high-profile body on how to come out of the quagmire should not be treated with levity. We are fast drifting as a nation, people are living in fears, people are dying, hopelessness looms everywhere, there is heightened insecurity, drums of war are being beaten across the country and the Number One citizen of the country whose primary constitutional duty is protection of lives and property of the citizens seems to be unruffled?
For the sake of the very many Nigerians who may not have or cannot afford an escape plan (Plan B) from the country as advised by Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church, let the needful be done now to fix our dear country, Nigeria.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Avoiding Fraudulent Job Offers
Seeking a job for livelihood is not a crime. People need jobs for survival in the society. But where it becomes a problem is when it is fraudulent. A lot of people have fallen victim in the course of searching for job. It is either they are duped financially, abused in the case females, maimed or killed.
A case in mind is the recent killing of a philosophy graduate from the University of Uyo, Miss IniubongUmoren, who unfortunately fell victim. Initially, she was declared missing when her friend raised alarm after setting out to meet an alleged employer for a job interview.But, later on, she was reportedly raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave by a prospective employer after luring her with the guise of granting her a job interview.
A lot of people, including friends and relatives, had procession and cried out for justice as she was found dead by security agents. The slain job seeker felt that it was necessary to secure a job after acquiring tertiary education. This is the joy of most graduates. But, unfortunately, evil-minded people will not allow them move freely.
At the end, a girl who was seeking for job was allegedly killed, raped and buried somewhere. Is it a crime to seek for job after schooling? What crime did late Iniubongcommit?
It was alleged that the deceased killer specialised in luring and kidnapping job seekers, youth corps members, students and pupils for ritual purposes. Reports say that late Miss Umoren went for a job interview at an undisclosed location on Airport Road in the outskirts of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on April 29, 2021.
Security agents have apprehended the perpetrator who confessed to have lured late Miss Umoren to his house in the guise of giving her job. The perpetrator, according to report, was 20 years old. Late Miss Umoren was a 26-yearsold graduate, so I wonder the kind of job he wanted to offer the deceased which led to assaulting her and that led to something else.
So, the kind of persons and employers one meets for job offers matters a lot. What kind of job does he have at that age to offer if he were not a scammer? He might be doing it on behalf of another. I think that job seekers have to look out for certain criteria to avoid falling prey when seeking job offers.
Very lucrative offer attracts some people and may not require a lot of qualification. If a job offer is said to attract high pay and no reasonable qualification is required, then that should be looked with skepticism.Another problem is when the job offer appears vague without specific functions and definition, it needs to be avoided.
The type that involves a situation where the scammer will promise full training, transport and things one cannot imagine, although many genuine employers state those as some of their offers during employment processes. A lot of persons have cases of promises of payment while they are just applying for job. Imagine when someone has not worked, yet salary will be paid to the applicant.
A friend of mine got a call from a fraudulent employer, informing her of a job she applied for. Surprisingly, she never applied in such company. After a brief argument, she accused them of applying for her and wondered how her information got to them. When they realised that she was smart, the caller ended the conversation.
One funny thing about those anonymous callers is that when you are smart and resist them, they render abuses on you. It is high time people started chatting and sharing experiences with friends and relatives on issues they do not understand.
In this digital era, a lot of publicity can be achieved on-line and it will help in protecting people from falling into the hands of fraudsters. With this, job seekers will be mindful of the kind of Internet sites they issue out their personal data.
When it comes to real job opportunities, money is never expected from applicants. I’m not sure any right-thinking and genuine employer will demand from an applicant. One of the most challenging problems we have in recent time is fraudulent job offers. A lot of fake individuals are out to dupe innocent applicants of the little savings with the pretense of offering them jobs.
Last week, the Ministry of Interior warned those seeking jobs against fraudsters who disguise themselves as government officials, who collect money from unsuspecting public to offer them jobs. The ministry said that recruitment and job placement from government offices are free in Nigeria.
According to the ministry, whether in local government council, state and federal government jobs are free.Although the number of people seeking job offers has increased in the post-Covid-19 era so much that they need jobs at all cost. Some who lost their jobs during the lockdown are back on the streets.This time, it is not only those who went to school or graduates. Those who belong to the middle-class also need jobs to make ends.
In this social media era, you see a lot of them inviting job seekers for fake job interviews.
Fraudulent messages forwarded on the Internet for targeted victims to accept certain amount of money even when they have not worked.
Some fraudsters will call and tell you that there is a job offer in XYZ Company sites at ABC avenue. At the end of the day, these job offers do not exist. With the number of jobs placed on-line, it is difficult to identify genuine ones.
Young school leavers and graduates should be careful and watch the kind of job offers they seek from “scammer” employers. As young school leavers and graduates seeking job opportunities, they need to sensitise themselves on reoccurrence of fraudulent job offers. They should always leave phone contacts with friends and relatives to trace their movements.
Security agents who assisted in ensuring that the alleged killer of late Miss Umoren was uncovered should be commended for the job while the government and all relevant authorities should ensure justice.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Rivers Hoopers Begin Basketball Africa League Against Patriots
- Politics2 days ago
Insecurity: Party Stalwart Calls On Political Leaders To Save Nigeria
- Business2 days ago
FAAN Expresses Satisfaction Over Compliance With Safety Protocols
- Business2 days ago
Stakeholders Tackle Govt Over Electricity Tariff Increase
- Sports4 days ago
Cycling: Team Nigeria To Battle France, Others
- Politics2 days ago
PDP Berates Buhari Over Robbery Attempt In Aso Rock
- Business2 days ago
77% Of Vehicles On Nigerian Roads Uninsured – NIA
- Sports4 days ago
Sunshine FC Players Worried Over Six Months Salaries