Business
FAAN Expresses Satisfaction Over Compliance With Safety Protocols
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria( FAAN) has expressed satisfaction over the level of compliance to all safety protocols and processes that were put in place by the authority during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The agency has also reassured airport users of better services in terms of safety, security and efficiencies in all of its operations.
Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. RabiuYadudu, in a statement made available to aviation correspondents on Monday, noted that there was over 90 percent compliance to all the safety protocols and processes that were put in place by the authority.
The FAAN’S chief executive explained that the year 2020 was very much demanding with the outbreak of Covid-19, but commended the efforts and commitment of staff, stakeholders and passengers for rising up to the occasion.
“We received letters of commendations and reactions on the social media expressing positive views on how we did very well in our activities and the cooperation was exemplary.
“We use this opportunity to call on our stakeholders to please maintain the same amount of commitment and dedication to ensuring that our protocols laid down to protect every one against the Covid-19 is observed and protected, so that the aim is achieved.
“Once there is compromise, it undermines confidence in our operations and it erodes confidence in aviation.
“Not only FAAN, but airlines, various handlers, shops operators and everyone and all aspects will take a heat and blow from it.
“We assure airport users of the safety of their activities across our airports because we have given our staff the best trainings to operate in any condition.
By: Corlins Walter
FG To Auction N150bn Bond In May
TCN Probes Grid Collapse, Assures Power Restoration
Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances To Hit $22bn – Report
