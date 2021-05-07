News
Reps Probe Revenue Leakages At Free Trade Zones
The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Commerce to investigate the activities of the Free Trade Zones, the Oil and the Gas Free Trade Zones to determine revenue leakages.
The committee is to carry out an analytical overview of the operations of the Nigerian Exporting Processing Free Zone Authority (NEPZA) and Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone Authority (OGFTZA).
The decision was reached on the heels of a motion captioned “Investigation into the Operations and Management of the Export Free Zones Authorities in Nigeria”, moved at plenary by Hon. Ntufam Eta Mbora.
In his motion, Mbora noted that the aims of establishing free trade zones were for the provisions of foreign exchange earnings, job creations, revenue generation, attract direct foreign investment to enhance knowledge, technology transfer, grants, requisite permits and licenses to conduct approved enterprises within the free trade zones, and to regulate, supervise, manage, control and coordinate the activities of free trade zones in the country.
He said that the series of the country’s growth and economic indices have continually slowed down because of over-reliance on the oil sector and deliberate abandonment of the non-oil sectors by successive governments and negligence of trade and commerce.
Mbora said that oil and gas remained a veritable sector to sustain the economy, particularly in the face of dwindling revenue from the oil sector and the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Billions of naira have been expended into the Free Trade Zones and Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone on their establishment and huge budgetary allocations have been provided in the past fifteen years without commensurate result in terms of infrastructural development and achieving the aims for which they were established.
“Since the inception of these Free Trade Zones, given the volume of investments by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the enormous revenues accruing to the operating registered companies in the designated free trade zones which is in the neighbourhood of N300million without proper monitoring, maintenance of proper transfer pricing audit documentation resulting in short-changing the country.
“Inconsistencies and concerted collaborations at the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zones have resulted in numerous shortages and leakages on effective and correct revenue collection, diversion, and non-remittance to appropriate Federal Government agencies”, he said.
Adopting the motion, the House gave the committee six weeks within which to do the assignment and report back for further legislative action.
News
RCCG Confirms Dare Adeboye’s Death …As Buhari, Wike, Atiku, Others Mourn
The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has broken silence over the death of Oluwadamilare, the son of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye
Dare Adeboye had died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.
Speaking on the demise of the pastor’s son via a statement, which was posted on its verified Twitter handle, yesterday, the RCCG said that the ministry had lost “a fearless leader”.
The statement reads, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss, we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband, and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.
“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.”
The RCCG seized the opportunity to encourage its members to be strong while maintaining faith in Jesus Christ.
“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain,” it added.
The church pleaded with the public to respect the privacy of the Adeboye family at this period as they mourn.
“It is the wish of the family to be granted privacy at this moment and that prayer be offered on their behalf,” the statement added.
Reacting, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his family and members of his church over Pastor Dare Adeboye’s death.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President urged them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.
The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari commiserates with Pastor Adeboye on death of son.’
It read, “President Muhammadu Buhari extends deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.
“Also commiserating with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, President Buhari urges them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.
“The President prays God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.”
Also, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.
Wike said the people of Rivers State join the Adeboye family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide in mourning the loss of Pastor Dare, whose devotion to God and faith in Jesus Christ was phenomenal.
“On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, I wish to extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide for the irreparable loss of Pastor Dare Adeboye, who was a minister in the church.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adeboye’s family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, in this time of sadness.”
Similarly, the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and a former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, yesterday, commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Dare.
Atiku’s condolence message was contained in a post made on his Twitter handle, @Atiku.
The message read, “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of @PastorEAAdeboye in this trying time.
“I pray that God, in this trying time, will comfort and strengthen him and his family by God’s grace.”
Saraki also wrote via his Twitter handle, @bukolasaraki: “My family and I send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to @PastorEAAdeboye, his family and the entire @Rccghq community over the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye.
“We pray that the Almighty grants you all the much needed strength that you need as you mourn this significant loss.”
Dare Adeboye, until this death, was the assistant pastor in charge of Region 35 (Youth) in Eket, Akwa-Ibom.
News
RSG Dismisses Fake Wike’s ‘Broadcast’
The Rivers State Government has dismissed, as false and misguided claims in some quarters that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, made a broadcast, yesterday, in which he purportedly warned people against wearing Chelsea shirts, among other unfounded claims in the state.
In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the government made it clear that the governor never made any broadcast, yesterday, on any subject matter.
The statement reads in full, “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to an Online Emergency Broadcast credited to the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike.
“In the said ‘broadcast’, Governor Wike was quoted as saying that security agencies have been directed to arrest those wearing Chelsea shirts and send them back to their states.
“The merchants of this fabricated news in their bid to promote this absurd narrative also claimed that the governor said the state was turning into what the founding fathers never envisaged.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Wike did not make any broadcast today, May 6, 2021.
“This is mischief taken too far by hirelings whose stock in trade is to fan the embers of hatred and cause public disaffection.
‘Members of the public are advised to discountenance the said ‘broadcast’ as Governor Wike has official channels through which he makes broadcasts to the people of the state”, the statement added.
News
PIB’ll Be Passed Before End Of May, Senate Assures
The Senate has assured that the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020 will be passed before the end of this month.
Lawan had assured that as Nigeria begins a new year, 2021, the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill 2020(SB) 510 will be passed by end of the first quarter of the year.
Speaking, yesterday, shortly after a closed-door session with the security chiefs, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said that before that date, “We expect that our committees will still be working particularly the Joint Committee working on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
“We expect that the joint committee will be presenting its report to the Senate as soon as we resume. It is still our desire and determination to pass the PIB before the end of May.”
It would be recalled that the PIB scaled second reading October, 2020, and after debate on the its general principles, the bill was referred to the Committees on Petroleum Upstream, Downstream, and Gas for reports in eight weeks.
Pending since 2007, the PIB which is an executive bill seeks, among others, to promote the competitive and liberalised downstream sector of the petroleum industry as well as the development of fuel and chemical industries.
Also recall that the president of the Senate, who had said that the Ninth National Assembly would make the passage of PIB part of its legacies, also assured that the National Assembly would pass the bill in good time without compromising proper scrutiny
The new PIB is said to be important, especially as it aims at the restructuring as well as transparency and accountability in the oil and gas industry.
Specifically, Section 54(1, 2 and3 ) states among others that, “the Minister (of Petroleum) and the Minister of Finance shall determine the assets, interests, and liabilities of NNPC to be transferred to NNPC Limited or its subsidiaries and upon the identification, the minister shall cause such assets, interests, and liabilities to be transferred to NNPC Limited.
“Assets, interests, and liabilities of NNPC not transferred to NNPC Limited or its subsidiary under subsection 1 of this section shall remain the assets, interests, and liabilities of NNPC until they become extinguished or transferred to the government.”
The president of the Senate also, yesterday, disclosed that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will be ready before Summer Recess in June this year.
On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, he noted that the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would still have to do some little work, and expressed hope that the National Assembly would pass the amendment to the Bill before the Summer Recess which is in June.
Lawan said, “Other committees particularly again, our committee on Constitution Review headed by Deputy Senate President has designed zonal interactions with our constituents, Nigerians.
“We also expect that they will be able to complete their work as soon as possible for the Senate and House of Representatives to vote on the issues and of course send our report to the 36 State Houses of Assembly.
“I am sure that during our recess, between now and May 18, we will still be doing one form of legislative intervention or the other, either as individuals or may be as groups because ours is a full time job, and the parliament and parliamentarians are always the first point of call when there is distress.
“Nigerians will always remember National Assembly members as soon as something happens. We will continue to be available to our constituents. We should continue to be alive to our responsibilities and we should continue to do our best.”
The President of the Senate has also announced that the Senate has adjourned for the Sallah break and to resume on May 18.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Monarch Proffers Solution To Political Instability
- Business3 days ago
Banks’ Directors Back CBN’s Action On First Bank
- Business3 days ago
Nigeria Loses $70m To Illegal Fishing – Reps
- Business3 days ago
Stop Building Expensive Estates With Workers’ Money, NLC Tells Fmbn
- Politics3 days ago
Senate Meets Behind Closed Doors With Security Chiefs
- Editorial3 days ago
Edo 2020: A Post Mortem
- Entertainment3 days ago
Music Veteran, Sir Shina Peters Ordained Bishop
- Opinion3 days ago
Nigeria’s Untapped Talents