Entertainment
Omah Lay’s Godly Spends Ninth Week At No1
Omah Lay’s ‘Godly’ spends a nine consecutive week at No 1, extending its record for the longest No1 on the chart and Zinloeesky’s Kilofeshe moves to the top ten. Additionally Aura Starr’s ‘Away’ debuts at No10.
‘Godly’ released under KeyQuaad/SIRE/Warner spends a ninth week atop the turntable Top 50 extending its record for the longest No1 song on the chart.
Godly moves 1-2 on top streaming chart after drawing 1.55million equivalent streams (down 1.89 percent) stays No2 on top airplay chart after drawing 42.72 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 2.35per cent) and rises to No1 on TV top songs chart after drawing 13.4 million TV airplay audience impression (up 39.8 per cent).
Additionally, Godly joins Davido’s FEM as the second song to top up the charts of the turntable top 50 radio TV and streamings. Godly spends its first week at No1 on the top 50 completing Omah Lays clean sweep of all the charts published by turn table charts.
Burna Boy’s Ye Gets Certified Gold In US
Burna Boy’s award winning track, Ye is now certified Gold in the United States of America three years after its official release.
The Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA announced the certification of the Grammy award winner’s song after it made over 500,000 sales in the states.
The Ye song released in 2018 on the outside album won the Headies Award for song of the year as it makes yet another significant achievement for the self acclaimed African giant.
Taking to Twitter to announce the new milestone, Burna Boy shared a snapshot of the Gold certificate of Ye as he captioned it still “striving”.
Davido Bags Partnership Deal With Ix Bet Nigeria
One of the biggest Afro beat singer Davido bags a multi-million naira partnership deal with one of the most established betting company in Nigeria 1x Bet.
The singer who once talked down the idea of signing ambassadorial deals with brands rather than partnership seems to be chasing the dream as he signs his second partnership deal within a month space after partnering with Viva Detergent.
Taking to Twitter to make the announcement with 1x bet, the DMW Records Boss, Davido wrote: “# Davido 1x Bet party Popper God is good, looking forward to this partnership.
Sanwo-Olu Hosts Ikorodu Bois
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken to his Twitter account to share pictures of when he hosted Ikorodu Bois in his office. The governor in his post noted that the creativity of the young boys have put them and Ikorodu in the world map.
The Governor tweeted: Today, I welcomed generational film making talent @ Ikorodu Bois whose creativity has put them and Ikorodu on the global map of international platforms like Netflix, earned them a nomination at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award and put their faces on billboards in Times square, NY.
“As a state, we are proud of them and I thank them for visiting for visiting me today, we are committed to developing creative talent in Lagos as we continue to serve as the premier destination for musical, Art and creative talent generation in Africa”.
The comic group consists of Muiz Sanni (15), Malik Sanni (10) and Fawas (13) they are known for multi-million dollar music videos movies scenes and movie trailer, using ordinary household items.
The young boys seem to be gaining more presence after popular American Talk show host Steve Harvey took to his verified Twitter account to commend the Nigerian internet sensation. The Iconic American entertainer gave the lads a thumb up by posting on his Twitter a video of one of the youngsters standing in front of a television set as he mimicked one of his message which was delivered on his programme, motivation.
