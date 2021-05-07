Nigeria’s Untapped Talents

World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) is celebrated annually on the 3rd of May. The celebration was proclaimed in 1993 following the recommendation adopted at the 26th session of the UNESCO General Assembly conference 1991.This was in response to the call of African journalists in 1991 that produced a landmark Windhoek Declaration on media pluralism and independence.

It is a day set aside to evaluate press freedom around the world, a day to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, a day that serves as a reminder to awaken the government to its duty upholding and respecting their commitment to press freedom and also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues on press freedom, professional ethics and to defend the media from attacks.

WPFD is a day of support for the media which are targets for the remembrance and tribute for journalists who lost their lives in pursuit of news.Looking at how the Nigerian press has performed for many decades and how they have been treated, I’m not sure the press has been free in its dissemination of information.

This is because owners of media houses, both private and public, sensor most of the information to be disseminated by the reporters. Owners have control over the kind of stories that must be published or broadcast. In the case of public information managers ensure that what is made public does not go against the publishers. And, of course, no journalist can be allowed to report any news against the government. Editors as gate-keepers are there to do their job. There are restrictions to what should be published even when such report or information may be in favour of the masses, especially if it is not to the advantage of government.

In the case of private media, some are established to protect political interests while others are for profit making. Of course, they need fund to run their business. Some political groups use them against opposition so restriction is less.

The challenges journalists face, especially the women, are enormous in the course of their duties. They are often harassed if there’s no formal invitation to the place, despite the fact that they identify themselves as journalists. Meanwhile, security agents are supposed to work in harmony with journalists, they are supposed to be partners and friends.

It is expected that every media practitioner is allowed in coverage and reportage of events in the society, as watchdog of the society, provided such person has a means of identification. I recall the period of lockdown of the #ENDSARS protests, when only journalists were still performing their duties, those who worked and closed late were embarrassed even on essential duties. Some were asked to explain what they were reporting when they won’t mention that security agents were also brutalised.

Although there are some who hold journalists in high esteem that as soon as they come across the media, will pave way for them to carry out their duties. During briefings, the press is usually invited for coverage and reportage, at least, to publicise the efforts security agencies make especially in the area of crime fighting.

Harassment in any form does not deter them from doing their jobs. Journalists should not be seen as ordinary persons in the streets; they perform very important roles in the society. Some ofthem don’t get enough reward for the job they do. And once harassed, they may withdraw,bearing in mind that there is no adequate protection. So, because no protection is guaranteed, he or she becomes apprehensive. Freedom is not really there.

Recently, about nine journalists were allegedly attacked in Rivers State by suspected hoodlums when they went for a press briefing. The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, in a press release, described such attack as unfortunate, barbaric and criminal and added that under no circumstances should a journalist on legitimate duty be attacked.The statement added that the alleged attack on the journalists by hoodlums portends danger to safety and security of lives. The journalists were reportedly attacked, beaten, wounded, their personal effects carted away. It didn’t end there as two of them were detained but later released.

Speaking on a live programme on Treasure FM 98.5 in Port Harcourt, the Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State, Susan Serekhara-Nwikhana, wondered why despite the fact that, in the Nigerian Constitution, there is the existence of protectional constitution, as stipulated in Section 39 (1), yet journalists are still maltreated as they go about their jobs.” Why is the law silent about them?” She queried.

It is pathetic to observe that journalists are owed salaries for several months, especially in the private media. How will they cope with the high standard of living? It is difficult for those who earn salary, you can imagine those who don’t take.

Serekhana-Nwikhana said there is need for both public and private media to be financially viable so that they will be able to pay journalists. The essence of viability, she said, is to avoid journalists involving in “brown envelope” journalism. Acceptance of gratification from the unsuspecting public will lead to sentiments in course of reportage and the reporter may not be objective.

If the reporter is well remunerated, there is no doubt that you can get the best in him. Lack of proper remuneration will also lead to corruption. It is unethical to ask or receive brown envelope. But they don’t have any choice as their salaries are delayed or not even paid.

The female journalists if not well protected, will definitely be lured into danger as they carry out their duties. You discover that some reporters gate-crash, not minding whether they are invited or not, they want, at least, “media by media” for survival. They are humans who need finance for solve personal problems.

Although this contravenes the ethics of the profession. This issue of quackery in journalism profession is an issue that has to be looked into. It should not be an all-comers affair. You don’t just pick anyone to do the job, every reporter must undergo a training to qualify.

A journalist must obtain a degree in mass communication, a post-graduate diploma when coming from another discipline or, at least,national diploma in mass communication. Those who cannot pay this category of people engage quacks to work for them at cheaper stipend thereby encouraging quackery.

Actually, the celebration should not be for merry-making but it should serve as a reflection of the way the press has been treated the world over. Some journalists have been arrested, humiliated, wounded while others have lost their lives in the course of carrying out their duties.

As the world marks Press Freedom Day, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) should establish some measures that will assist reporters to carry out proper reportage.

By: Eunice Choko-Kayode