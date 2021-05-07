Govs Back Continuous Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccines

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has broken silence over the death of Oluwadamilare, the son of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Dare Adeboye had died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Speaking on the demise of the pastor’s son via a statement, which was posted on its verified Twitter handle, yesterday, the RCCG said that the ministry had lost “a fearless leader”.

The statement reads, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss, we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband, and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.”

The RCCG seized the opportunity to encourage its members to be strong while maintaining faith in Jesus Christ.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain,” it added.

The church pleaded with the public to respect the privacy of the Adeboye family at this period as they mourn.

“It is the wish of the family to be granted privacy at this moment and that prayer be offered on their behalf,” the statement added.

Reacting, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his family and members of his church over Pastor Dare Adeboye’s death.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President urged them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.

The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari commiserates with Pastor Adeboye on death of son.’

It read, “President Muhammadu Buhari extends deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

“Also commiserating with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, President Buhari urges them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.

“The President prays God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.”

Also, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Wike said the people of Rivers State join the Adeboye family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide in mourning the loss of Pastor Dare, whose devotion to God and faith in Jesus Christ was phenomenal.

“On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, I wish to extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide for the irreparable loss of Pastor Dare Adeboye, who was a minister in the church.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adeboye’s family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, in this time of sadness.”

Similarly, the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and a former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, yesterday, commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Dare.

Atiku’s condolence message was contained in a post made on his Twitter handle, @Atiku.

The message read, “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of @PastorEAAdeboye in this trying time.

“I pray that God, in this trying time, will comfort and strengthen him and his family by God’s grace.”

Saraki also wrote via his Twitter handle, @bukolasaraki: “My family and I send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to @PastorEAAdeboye, his family and the entire @Rccghq community over the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye.

“We pray that the Almighty grants you all the much needed strength that you need as you mourn this significant loss.”

Dare Adeboye, until this death, was the assistant pastor in charge of Region 35 (Youth) in Eket, Akwa-Ibom.