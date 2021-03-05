News
Maina: EFCC ‘Re-Looted’ 222 Recovered Assets Worth N1.63trn, Witness Tells Court
A witness, Mr. Ngozika Ihuoma, yesterday, narrated before the Federal High Court in Abuja, how the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), under its former Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, mismanaged 222 assets worth N1.63trillion, which he said was recovered by the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team (PRTT).
Ihuoma, who appeared as the first defence witness, DW-1, in the ongoing trial of the erstwhile Chairman of the disbanded PRTT, Abdulrasheed Maina, told the court that Magu admitted before the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry, that he shared most of the properties based on a presidential directive.
“Magu admitted before Salami that he shared and allocated most of these properties to most of his friends, associates and colleagues under some presidential directives, but failed to make available to the commission the evidence of that presidential directive”.
The witness told the court that he is a management consultant.
He said his firm, Crincad & Cari Nigeria Limited, was contracted by the PRTT for consultancy service.
He told the court that one of the choice properties the PRTT recovered and handed over to EFCC, was grossly undervalued from N6billion in 2011 and sold to renowned lawyer in 2015 for N1billion.
“One of the properties in question located at No 42, Gana Street, Maitama, was illegally acquired by a renowned lawyer while the property was still subject to litigation,” the witness added, insisting that EFCC should be made to account for all the recovered assets.
Led in Evidence-in-Chief by Maina’s lawyer, Adeola Olawale, the DW-1, told the court that the PRTT wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari shortly after he assumed office in 2015, and expressed its willingness to make available to him intelligence that would lead to the recovery of over N3trillion hidden in undisclosed accounts in some banks.
He said on the basis of the letter, Buhari, in January, 2016, sent the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), to have a meeting with Maina in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).
“After the meeting in Dubai, Maina gave the delegation intelligence report that led to the recovery of N1.3trillion out of the N3trillion promised to recover.
“The money was reported to the Senate Committee that investigated Maina’s reinstatement back to the civil service in 2017.
“Equally, the task team petitioned the Senate on the need to revisit the 7th Assembly Joint Committee that its report was quashed by the Federal High Court in view of the fact that the 222 choice property valued at N1.63trillion that was handed over to the EFCC have started to be mismanaged”.
Ihuoma noted that when the ex-EFCC chairman appeared before the House of Representatives Committee that investigated the reinstatement of Maina back to civil service, he said Magu denied that the anti-graft agency was a member of the PRTT.
He said Magu equally denied that the pension reformed team handed over any recovered property to the commission.
The witness said he was irked by Magu’s claim, and he accordingly petitioned the AGF, Malami, through his company, informing him that the former EFCC boss lied on oath before the House of Reps committee that the agency was not part of the PRTT, despite the existence of the instrument that established the task force and its terms of reference.
He said it was due to the letter by his company that Malami sent a petition to President Buhari, “demanding that EFCC should account for the 222 property valued at N1.63trillion”.
He said Malami’s petition eventually led to the setting up of the Justice Salami-led panel of inquiry.
Continuing his testimony, the witness, told the court that Maina gave intelligence report to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), about a plan to siphon N35bn from the Head of Service Pension Office.
He said the intelligence led the commission to question the former HoS, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and five other management committee members.
According to the witness, Maina equally gave intelligence report to the then Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and EFCC in March, 2013, which led to the mop-up of N15billion from Customs, Immigration, Prison Pension Office (CIPO).
Ihuoma said that Maina was the only member of the team that was sacked, even though the running cost of the PRTT was not paid by the Federal Government.
He said that one B. G. Kaigama, who served in the team, is currently a director and second in command in Pension Transition Arrangement Department (PTAD).
“G.T Idris, who represented ICPC, is now at NIPSS undergoing a one-year course leading to his promotion to a rank of full commissioner of police.
“Even Winifred Oyo-Ita, who managed the Head of Service Pension Office as interim management committee became the Head of Service (HoS) of Federation where she used that office to stop Maina’s reinstatement since 2017,” the witness added.
He further told the court that another former EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Larmode, who was also a member of the team, was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).
“We stand to say that Maina deserves to be reinstated back as approved by the Federal Civil Service Commission in 2017 and if possible, in line with the recommendations of the House of Representatives to the then President Goodluck Jonathan, be made to return to service and assist in cleaning up the pension matters now that the issue of pension is going haywire again.
“We believe this trial is not in the interest of pension reformed task team which EFCC was a member,” he said.
Trial Justice Okon Abang adjourned further hearing in the matter to today.
Maina is answering to a 12-count money laundering charge the EFCC preferred against him and his firm – Common Input Property and Investment Limited.
The EFCC earlier closed its case against the Defendants after it called a total of nine witnesses, even as the court ordered Maina to open his defence to the charge.
In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/256/2019, EFCC, alleged that Maina used a bank account that was operated by his firm and laundered funds to the tune of about N2billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.
It told the court that the 1st Defendant (Maina) used fictitious names to open and operate various bank accounts, as well as recruited his relatives that were bankers to operate fake bank accounts through which illicit funds were channelled.
The Prosecution maintained that the Defendants committed criminal offences punishable under sections 11(2) (a), 15(3), and 16(2) (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, and also acted in breach of the Advance Fee Fraud Act.
The Defendants, who were arraigned on October 25, 2019, pleaded not guilty to charge.
Saraki Hails Wike On World-Class Govt House Clinic
The former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over his administration’s massive investments in critical infrastructures to jump-start sustainable transformation of the state.
Saraki made the commendation while unveiling the world-class Government House Clinic/Administrative Building within the Government House precinct in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The former Senate president said that the governor’s decision to build the state-of-the-art clinic demonstrates the commitment of his leadership to make Rivers State capital the infrastructure hub of Nigeria, adding that with such bold initiative, the state would reclaim its status as the destination of choice for investments in key sectors of the nation’s economy.
He challenged other governors to emulate Governor Nyesom Wike on the delivery of quality infrastructure projects to the people of their respective states to a means of ensuring the delivery of good governance to Nigerians.
The new clinic is fully equipped with state-of-the-art operating theatre, top anaesthesia ventilator, ICU Room, Endoscopy Suite, MRI Machines, Laboratory, Pharmacy and 24 hours ambulance service.
All the equipment and monitors are connected through a computerized integrated system in a breathtaking edifice of amazing structure.
The legacy project is expected to attract the presence of members of the medical community, top politicians and prominent citizens of the state.
We Must Not Allow Criminals Overrun Nigeria, Shema Urges
The former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has called on all Nigerians to sink their differences and work together against insurgents who have continued to threaten national peace and unity.
He made the call before inaugurating the reconstructed Chief Ferdinand Alabraba Crescent, and Opobo Crescent in GRA, Phase 2, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, last Wednesday.
Shema, who was Governor Nyesom Wike’s special guest, said that most Nigerians have become preoccupied with their disagreement in the political sphere, and seem to have ignored the danger criminal elements posed to national life, if they were allowed to have a field day.
“Nigeria must come together in this period of insecurity. We must not give the bandits, the kidnappers and the Boko Haram the opportunity to have a field day while Nigerians are fighting and arguing with each other.
“We must come together; join hands together for the purpose of Nigeria and Nigerians. My word of caution here is that we cannot allow criminal elements to overtake our national life.
“So, I am calling on all stakeholders across the nation to join hands together to end this threat to our national well-being.”
The former Katsina State governor noted the huge investment the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has made in ensuring food security in the state.
He said that focusing on agriculture and using it to engage the youths was another milestone of success secured in the development of Rivers State and its people.
“Huge investment has gone into infrastructural development; both soft and hard infrastructure. You are also working hard on food security.
“You’re doing this cassava facility for youths to be trained there. We need to focus heavily on agriculture for our youths to benefit and grow in modern skill of infrastructural development in Rivers State and Nigeria.”
Speaking further, Shema commended the governor for consistently developing critical infrastructure, changing the landscape of the state and making life comfortable for the people.
“Rivers State, since you became governor, is experiencing changes in terms of development. The list goes on because you have touched all sectors.
“But clearly, what is critical in this effort of governance is that you’re applying resources where it matters most.
“You’re, therefore, helping to grow the economy in Rivers State by which you’re ensuring peace and security with economic development.
“I am sure, by the grace of God, that by the time you leave office, your after story will live after you and your children”, he added.
On his part, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said his administration was making its modest contribution towards restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.
He noted that the support he has continued to enjoy from leaders in the state has enabled his team to have such success record in service to the state.
“Let me say clearly that in the course of our campaigns, we did say that we will bring back Port Harcourt to what it used to be.
“The special guest of honour, who had lived in Port Harcourt before, can attest to it that we are trying our best to bring back Port Harcourt to what it used to be in our own modest way.
“I’m happy with the leaders of the state for their support. Whatever we are doing in this state, we do it as a team. That is why you see the leadership always together.
“I thank them for their support. But for them, it would have been impossible for us to carry out the jobs that we have been doing.
“When they are giving you the support, you’re bound to do more. But if when you’re working, you see division within your family, it will, of course, discourage you. Let me thank my leaders for what they are doing to move the state forward”, Wike said.
The governor also commended Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for delivering the project on schedule, and the communities for not disrupting the construction work.
According to him, in overall, they all benefited from the employments and other economic activities that transpired while the project lasted and the company accomplished their goal.
In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi said the project was another testimony of a true, purposeful and responsible leadership provided by Wike.
Speaking with journalists, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said he was delighted to be part of the Wike administration that has, with determination, repositioned the state as the headquarters of the hydrocarbon industry in Nigeria.
States Yet To Meet Conditions Won’t Get Covid-19 Vaccines, FG Insists
The Federal Government has said states who have not met the criteria for vaccine safety won’t get share of the about four million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccines in the country.
The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this at a State House briefing in Abuja, yesterday.
Shuaib said, “After we are able to get our strategic leaders to publicly demonstrate that these vaccines are safe, the plan is to now go to the state level to start the launch at the treatment centres of the states and also get strategic leaders such as governors to publicly take the vaccines.
“By the time all of these happen, we will have finished all of the necessary preparations; we will have created a dashboard that will track very carefully the status of the preparedness of the states.
“We will not be sending vaccines to the states that have not fulfilled all of the criteria that will ensure that if the vaccines get to the states, they are going to be safe.
“For example, we have communicated to the states that they have to wrap up their security around their cold stores because these are very valuable vaccines and we do not want a situation where vaccines are taken to the states and criminal elements take advantage to vandalise these stores.
“We are also aware that during the #EndSARS vandalisation, there were some cold stores that actually suffered. I know that the state governors are trying to fix those but we have to verify that those are ready to receive our vaccines.
“We are working with the sub-national level; we are in conversation with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to see how Nigerians can rapidly get their vaccines. It is very critical that we roll out rapidly so that we can cut into any kind of mutation that can lead to the development of resistance against our vaccines.”
The NPHCDA boss also enjoined Nigerians who wish to receive the vaccines to register on the website of the agency.
