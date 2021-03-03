Featured
RSG, Julius Berger Sign Contract For Two More Flyover Bridges
The Rivers State Government and Julius Berger Plc have signed contracts for the construction of two more flyover bridges in Port Harcourt City.
The flyover bridges would be constructed at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road and Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, and the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo and Ikwerre Road up to Azikiwe Street in Port Harcourt.
The two additional flyover bridges, which are the seventh and eighth to be awarded to Julius Berger by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration, are expected to be completed within the next 12 months.
Speaking on the event, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike described the signing of the contract as another memorable day in the history of his administration.
“The previous government had said that we will not get money to pay salaries, not to talk about doing projects. To the glory of God, we are paying salaries and pensioners, and we are also doing projects. God is ultimate, not man. So, when people take the power of God, assume themselves to be God, then, you see God will come and do a different thing.”
Wike assured the people of the state that his administration would not play politics with any infrastructure that would transform the state into an investment hub.
He said his government would also not relent in delivering quality infrastructural projects that would stand the test of time to Rivers people.
The governor observed that people often complain that Julius Berger contracts are very expensive, whereas in actuality, they are not.
According to him, the reason why the state government awarded eight flyovers to Julius Berger was because of the company’s reliability and proven competence.
Wike appealed to motorists and commuters to bear the inconveniences caused by on-going construction jobs across the state, particularly in Port Harcourt, with equanimity.
“There will be lot of hiccups here and there in terms of people moving about, but this is sacrifice they must make to get these infrastructures on ground. If it had been done before, we will not have been doing it now. Since they didn’t do it, now that we are doing it, you have to make sacrifice. So, nobody should say there are lots of traffic. It is better to have traffic now and at the end of the day, you have good roads, than not having traffic, and then, you don’t have good roads.”
The governor disclosed that the state government would mobilise Julius Berger with 70 per cent of the project sum to enable the company deliver the two additional flyover bridges within the next 12 months.
In his response, the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Dr Lars Ritcher, assured the governor that the two additional flyover bridges would be completed alongside three other on-going ones within the next 12 months.
The Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zaccheus Adangor; the Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu signed the contract on behalf of the Rivers State Government, while the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Dr Lars Ritcher, and Regional Manager, Jurgen Fischer; signed for Julius Berger.
Shema To Commission GRA Phase Two Roads, Today
All is now set for the commissioning of Port Harcourt, GRA Phase 2 roads (Tombia Crescent and Opobo Crescent), today by the former Governor of Kastina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema.
A statement signed by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said, “The project, which is part of the urban renewal programme of Governor Nyesom Wike, will attract captains of industry, traditional rulers, party stalwarts and residents of the area”.
The statement said that, “Traditional dances will add colour to the ceremony, billed for 11am. All guests are expected to be seated by 10.30 a.m.
“Please, note that all Covid-19 protocols will be duly observed,” Nsirim added.
Featured
Residents Excited As Wike Commissions Okoro-Nu-Odo, Rumuogba Flyovers
There have been jubilation in parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas following the commissioning of the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover bridge, today, and Rumuogba flyover bridge, tomorrow, respectively by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
It would be recalled that the entire stretch of Rumuokoro from the Federal Government College to Rumuodomaya Police Station was closed to traffic following the construction of the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover, while at the Rumuogba section, traffic was diverted from Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway to Old Aba Road through Woji to Rumuibekwe by Shell RA.
The two projects are to be commissioned on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
A cross section of stakeholders comprising of traditional rulers and other opinion leaders told The Tide in an interview that the era of incessant gridlock along the two highways were over.
They also said the projects would boost businesses as the flyover bridges, which criss-cross communities, would facilitate the movement of persons and goods in the state.
The Paramount Ruler of Woji Community, Eze Emeka Ihunwo, described the completion of the flyover bridges as a promise kept.
Ihunwo said Governor Nyesom Wike has shown that he is a true leader of the people, stressing that the governor has added value to the lives of Rivers people in every area of human endeavour.
“I thank God for giving us a good leader at this time in the history of Rivers State.
“God, in His infinite mercy gave us Chief Nyesom Wike and he has transformed the entire Rivers State”.
Ihunwo said Wike’s vision of restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt has been achieved with the completion of the projects.
Also speaking, Eze G.N. Chukwumgba of Rumuorolo community, said what the governor has done was to eternally decongest traffic on roads in Port Harcourt.
“The flyover is a good thing. It will ensure free movement of persons, it will also boost business”.
Chukwumgba also called on neigbouring states to emulate the giant strides of Governor Nyesom Wike in infrastructural development.
Also speaking, Eze Ken Onuoha Iwezor of Mgbuesilaru said Governor Nyesom Wike has fulfilled more than 90 per cent of his campaign promises to Rivers people.
Iwezor said the project has improved the aesthetic condition of both Rumuogba and Mgbuesilaru communities.
On her part, Mrs Christie Iwezor said commercial activities would be boosted as the Rumuogba flyover was not far from the popular Oil Mill Market.
Iwezor said the situation would improve the economic fortunes of women as it would help in the movement of goods from bush markets to the city centre for sale.
Also speaking, the Chairman, Rumuogba Community Development Committee (CDC), Chief-Elect Wogu Chikaola, said the Rumuogba flyover bridge was already checking the activities of hoodlums as the whole place has been illuminated.
Chikaola said his people were grateful to Governor Nyesom Wike for keeping his promise of decongesting traffic from the former Artillery Junction.
Also speaking, an indigene of Rukpakulusi community, Mr Charles Obilor, said, at least, the stress of people moving long distances in gridlocks would be reduced.
“I am happy that the stress of trekking long distances because traffic jams will stop”.
Obilor said, despite the problem encountered by the people during the construction, the flyover bridges were good for the area.
“It is our own flyover; it is good for our people.
Also speaking, Mrs Stella Okocha from Rumuokoro, said full commercial activities would be restored at the Okoro-Nu-Odo area.
Okocha said the flyover bridge would check the heavy vehicular traffic usually experienced in the area.
On her part, Mrs Lizzy Obilor of Rukpakulusi said she was happy that the project was being commissioned, adding that no matter the sufferings, the project would stand the test of time.
A commercial driver, Bestman, said businesses would boom in the area.
Similarly, John Akaninwo from Etche, who resides at Rumuokoro, said the commissioning would bring back business activities in the area.
