RSG, Julius Berger Sign Contract For Two More Flyover Bridges

There have been jubilation in parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas following the commissioning of the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover bridge, today, and Rumuogba flyover bridge, tomorrow, respectively by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

It would be recalled that the entire stretch of Rumuokoro from the Federal Government College to Rumuodomaya Police Station was closed to traffic following the construction of the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover, while at the Rumuogba section, traffic was diverted from Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway to Old Aba Road through Woji to Rumuibekwe by Shell RA.

The two projects are to be commissioned on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

A cross section of stakeholders comprising of traditional rulers and other opinion leaders told The Tide in an interview that the era of incessant gridlock along the two highways were over.

They also said the projects would boost businesses as the flyover bridges, which criss-cross communities, would facilitate the movement of persons and goods in the state.

The Paramount Ruler of Woji Community, Eze Emeka Ihunwo, described the completion of the flyover bridges as a promise kept.

Ihunwo said Governor Nyesom Wike has shown that he is a true leader of the people, stressing that the governor has added value to the lives of Rivers people in every area of human endeavour.

“I thank God for giving us a good leader at this time in the history of Rivers State.

“God, in His infinite mercy gave us Chief Nyesom Wike and he has transformed the entire Rivers State”.

Ihunwo said Wike’s vision of restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt has been achieved with the completion of the projects.

Also speaking, Eze G.N. Chukwumgba of Rumuorolo community, said what the governor has done was to eternally decongest traffic on roads in Port Harcourt.

“The flyover is a good thing. It will ensure free movement of persons, it will also boost business”.

Chukwumgba also called on neigbouring states to emulate the giant strides of Governor Nyesom Wike in infrastructural development.

Also speaking, Eze Ken Onuoha Iwezor of Mgbuesilaru said Governor Nyesom Wike has fulfilled more than 90 per cent of his campaign promises to Rivers people.

Iwezor said the project has improved the aesthetic condition of both Rumuogba and Mgbuesilaru communities.

On her part, Mrs Christie Iwezor said commercial activities would be boosted as the Rumuogba flyover was not far from the popular Oil Mill Market.

Iwezor said the situation would improve the economic fortunes of women as it would help in the movement of goods from bush markets to the city centre for sale.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Rumuogba Community Development Committee (CDC), Chief-Elect Wogu Chikaola, said the Rumuogba flyover bridge was already checking the activities of hoodlums as the whole place has been illuminated.

Chikaola said his people were grateful to Governor Nyesom Wike for keeping his promise of decongesting traffic from the former Artillery Junction.

Also speaking, an indigene of Rukpakulusi community, Mr Charles Obilor, said, at least, the stress of people moving long distances in gridlocks would be reduced.

“I am happy that the stress of trekking long distances because traffic jams will stop”.

Obilor said, despite the problem encountered by the people during the construction, the flyover bridges were good for the area.

“It is our own flyover; it is good for our people.

Also speaking, Mrs Stella Okocha from Rumuokoro, said full commercial activities would be restored at the Okoro-Nu-Odo area.

Okocha said the flyover bridge would check the heavy vehicular traffic usually experienced in the area.

On her part, Mrs Lizzy Obilor of Rukpakulusi said she was happy that the project was being commissioned, adding that no matter the sufferings, the project would stand the test of time.

A commercial driver, Bestman, said businesses would boom in the area.

Similarly, John Akaninwo from Etche, who resides at Rumuokoro, said the commissioning would bring back business activities in the area.