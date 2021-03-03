City Crime
Rivers CP Solicits Media Support For Crime Fighting
The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka has described the media as strategic partners in effective policing and crime fighting in the society
CP Eboka stated this during a Journalists’ Hangout party organised by the command for crime correspondents in the state held at the police officers mess in Port Harcourt, Monday
The State Commissioner of Police who said that he was elated to be in the midst of journalists ,appealed to members of the fourth estate of the Realm in the state to work with his administration in its bid to rid the state of criminal tendencies ,and added that the command deserve the cooperation and assistance especially in the area of accurate reporting of the command and intelligence information gathering
He ensued to be proactive in providing every information that would be required by journalists in the state as it concerns the Command even as he urged journalists to always be fair in their reportage of its activities.
“It is my pleasure to be in your midst today, it is good to have journalists as friends. Journalists in Rivers State are positive minded, please support us to succeed in our work”, he said.
Also speaking, the state chairman of the Nigeria union of journalists (NUJ) Stanley Job Stanley while commending the command for the programme, said it would serve as morale boosters for the crime correspondent as the command appreciates their collective contributions to the success of crime fighting in the state
Stanley used the opportunity to call on the police authority in the state to ensure that journalists are protected from any form of harassment coming local government elections in the state, even as he commended the police for the timely released of abducted female journalist with NTA recently.
Also speaking, the chairman of the Nigeria women of Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Susan Serekara Nwikhana call for the protection of women especially female journalists, saying that they were more vulnerable to societal ills
Earlier ,the chairman of crime/judiciary Correspondents ,Rivers State Chapter, Deacon Samuel Chinda thank the leadership of the command especially the ACP operations, ACP Innocent Umerie for anchoring the programme to appreciate the huge support members of the Association has contributed to the various successes recorded in the command for the past five years, adding the last time such programme took place was six years ago.
He assured that members of the association would to support the command in all its activities and called for more robust and cordial relationship between the group and the command.
City Crime
NSCDC Parades 28 Suspects,Vows To Stamp Out Vandalism
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has paraded 28 Suspects, in connection with serveral crime and vows to stamp out vandalism totally in Rivers state.
The State Commandant, NSCDS, Mr Muktar Lawal said this while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt on Monday.
Lawal listed seven trucks, 61 suspected vandalized rail track plates, two cars , one vandalized oil wellhead among items recovered from the suspects.
Others include: 23 feet hose, two Saw blades, one measuring tape, one cylinder fane torch and one welding machine believed to be items used by the suspects to carry out the crime.
The commandant also expressed regrets that people could still execute such heinous crime when the Federal Government was putting machinery in place to promote economic growth and as well, end sabotage.
”It is quite disheartening to note that despite the laudable efforts of the Federal government to put the rail system of transportation in place and use same for economic growth, some miscreants and undesirable individuals chose to make themselves stumbling blocks to the progress of the country by vandalising the critical national assets and infrastructure along our rail transportation system”, he said.
Narrating its success story, he recalled that the Command had on December 24, 2020, at about 1100hours, recovered suspected vandalised rail track slippers at Komkom rail line in Oyigbo Local Goverment Area of the State.
As a result of the strong synergy between the Nigerian Army and the NSCDC, he noted, a suspect with Audi car was also arrested January 25, 2021.
He explained that the Audi car with registration number CU 946 PHC was alleged to be involved in oil wellhead theft belonging to Agip Oil Company (NAOC) Pipeline at Chokocho community in Etche Local Goverment Area.
Part of the arrests were made towards the end of January this year at Emohua and Omoku axis and added that the suspects had since been charged to court for possible prosecution.
Still on its achievement, the Commandant hinted that his men in the Anti Vandal Team, had on February 6, 2021 at about 13.30 hours, arrested one suspect over willful tampering and removal of metals used in construction of bridges at Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area.
Other items recovered recovered from the suspect include: one long lorry truck with registration number NSR 462 ZB, used for conveying the suspected stollen materials.
The command also named parts of Obio/Apkor Local Government and Ebeocha among the areas where the suspects involved in vandalism and other crimes were arrested.
However, it has warned against the sales and patronage of adulterated DPK kerosene due to the danger asociated with it.
All the cases are undergoing investigation for possible legal action.
By: King Onunwor
City Crime
Give Security Priority, ONELGA Indigenes Task Incoming Chairman
As the April 17 2021 Rivers State Local Government election draws nearer, residents of Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area have given reasons while the incoming chairman, Job Vincent should make security a top priority.
ONELGA residents said Job Vincent no doubt as the people’s choice would not hesitate to listen to the request of his people to lend support to local vigilantee as they recalled their unbearable experience before the arrival of ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC)
An Omoku resident, Mr. Stanley Ben, who spoke with The Tide yesterday said while some local government areas were uncomfortable with their candidates, the choice of Job Vincent was one of the best things that had happened to the generality of the people. He described Hon. Vincent as tested, trusted and proven as worthy grassroots politician.
Mr. Ben said there was need to sustain the existing peace in the area and urged all to support by incoming administration. The Omoku businessman prayed incoming administration to support the local vigilante whom he said had done well.
Speaking on the behalf of Omoku Market Women Association, Mrs. Patience Ndidi Allen (Nee Obuali) said the marketers were expecting much from the man she described as “humility personified”.
“Please tell our beloved son Job that he should not compromise the peace market women are enjoying today. We don’t know how to thank OSPAC boys, the best gift he could give to us to remain in the business is to sustain the peace by encouraging OSP-AC, since OSPAC came we the marketers in Omoku can operate freely so we want him to sustain it,” he stated.
Okechukwu Wokocha, also a trader in Omoku said peace traders had enjoyed should not be scuttled.
Wokocha said what gave them joy was that we could do business anytime without the bad boys chasing them away and Job Vincent could only get their votes if he promised to sustain the peace.
Apostle Peace Ben who is of the City of Grace Ministries spoke on behalf of the clergy said, the incoming chairman Job Vincent should not joke with security. “Whatever it will take for him to encourage OSPAC, let him do it,” he stated.
It is the only and highest need of the people especially the clergy. “It is a thing of joy their Christian in ONELGA can now worship God with ease. We assume to support anyone who will do more of it.
Hon. Prince Amuda Ugochukwu ex-Councillor, Ward 12 and the incoming administration to sustain the effort of the previous administration. Ensure that kidnapping, killing, cultism rape and other vices which threaten peace are completely stamped our let him not make unilateral decisions. The youths must be involved in this decision making to avoid provocations
Ahiakwo Echendu from Erema said the common people have said it all. Peace, free environment we are witnessing now must be your priorities as iron take over. Our people are peace loving. So someone should allow us enjoy more of it
Chibuzor Ogwumike said his greatest joy was that their parents who were predominantly farmers could comfortably go to their farms without molestation and noted that frantic effort should be made to sustain it.
