Rivers CP Solicits  Media Support For Crime Fighting

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka has described the media as strategic partners in effective policing and crime fighting in the society

CP Eboka stated this during a Journalists’ Hangout party organised by the command for crime correspondents in the state held at the police officers mess in Port Harcourt, Monday

The State Commissioner of Police who said that he was elated to be in the midst of journalists ,appealed to members of the fourth estate of the Realm in the state to work with his administration in its bid to rid the state of criminal tendencies ,and added that the command deserve the cooperation and assistance especially in the area of accurate reporting of the command and intelligence information gathering

He ensued to be proactive in providing every information that would be required by journalists in the state as it concerns the Command even as he urged journalists to always be fair in their reportage of its activities.

“It is my pleasure to be in your midst today, it is good to have journalists as friends. Journalists in Rivers State are positive minded, please support us to succeed in our work”, he said.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the Nigeria union of journalists (NUJ) Stanley Job Stanley while commending the command for the programme, said it would serve as morale boosters for the crime correspondent as the command appreciates their collective contributions to the success of crime fighting in the state

Stanley used the opportunity to call on the police authority in the state to ensure that journalists are protected from any form of harassment coming local government elections in the state, even as he commended the police for the timely released of abducted female journalist with NTA recently.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Nigeria women of Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Susan Serekara Nwikhana call for the protection of women especially female journalists, saying that they were more vulnerable to societal ills

Earlier ,the chairman of crime/judiciary Correspondents ,Rivers State Chapter, Deacon Samuel Chinda thank the leadership of the command especially the ACP operations, ACP Innocent Umerie for anchoring the programme to appreciate the huge support members of the Association has contributed to the various successes recorded in the command for the past five years, adding the last time such programme took place was six years ago.

He assured that members of the association would to support the command in all its activities and called for more robust and cordial relationship between the group and the command.