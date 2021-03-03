Give Security Priority, ONELGA Indigenes Task Incoming Chairman

As the April 17 2021 Rivers State Local Government election draws nearer, residents of Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area have given reasons while the incoming chairman, Job Vincent should make security a top priority.

ONELGA residents said Job Vincent no doubt as the people’s choice would not hesitate to listen to the request of his people to lend support to local vigilantee as they recalled their unbearable experience before the arrival of ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC)

An Omoku resident, Mr. Stanley Ben, who spoke with The Tide yesterday said while some local government areas were uncomfortable with their candidates, the choice of Job Vincent was one of the best things that had happened to the generality of the people. He described Hon. Vincent as tested, trusted and proven as worthy grassroots politician.

Mr. Ben said there was need to sustain the existing peace in the area and urged all to support by incoming administration. The Omoku businessman prayed incoming administration to support the local vigilante whom he said had done well.

Speaking on the behalf of Omoku Market Women Association, Mrs. Patience Ndidi Allen (Nee Obuali) said the marketers were expecting much from the man she described as “humility personified”.

“Please tell our beloved son Job that he should not compromise the peace market women are enjoying today. We don’t know how to thank OSPAC boys, the best gift he could give to us to remain in the business is to sustain the peace by encouraging OSP-AC, since OSPAC came we the marketers in Omoku can operate freely so we want him to sustain it,” he stated.

Okechukwu Wokocha, also a trader in Omoku said peace traders had enjoyed should not be scuttled.

Wokocha said what gave them joy was that we could do business anytime without the bad boys chasing them away and Job Vincent could only get their votes if he promised to sustain the peace.

Apostle Peace Ben who is of the City of Grace Ministries spoke on behalf of the clergy said, the incoming chairman Job Vincent should not joke with security. “Whatever it will take for him to encourage OSPAC, let him do it,” he stated.

It is the only and highest need of the people especially the clergy. “It is a thing of joy their Christian in ONELGA can now worship God with ease. We assume to support anyone who will do more of it.

Hon. Prince Amuda Ugochukwu ex-Councillor, Ward 12 and the incoming administration to sustain the effort of the previous administration. Ensure that kidnapping, killing, cultism rape and other vices which threaten peace are completely stamped our let him not make unilateral decisions. The youths must be involved in this decision making to avoid provocations

Ahiakwo Echendu from Erema said the common people have said it all. Peace, free environment we are witnessing now must be your priorities as iron take over. Our people are peace loving. So someone should allow us enjoy more of it

Chibuzor Ogwumike said his greatest joy was that their parents who were predominantly farmers could comfortably go to their farms without molestation and noted that frantic effort should be made to sustain it.