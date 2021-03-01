Opinion
Born To Rule?
Born To Rule is the title of a 180-page book which was published in 1999 by Minerva Press, Atlanta, USA. Author of the book, Major General Jibril Musa Sarki, used a pseudonym to pass on his message concerning various inconsistencies and anomalies in Nigeria’s political and economic arrangements which account for her current plight. Like a controversial old book titled Maria Monk, Born To Rule, being an “awful revelation” by an insider, did not enjoy unrestricted circulation in Nigeria, because of its sensitive message. So, it is likely that many Nigerian elite have not read the book and, besides, there are groups who claim to be born to rule, who may consider the book as an affront to their right or might.
As a fiction written in the form of an autobiography, Born To Rule describes in satirical details Nigeria’s as well as the various characteristics of her ethnic groups. There was a confession by the author: “I was always mindful of the consequences of anyone in authority finding out I had Igbo blood in my veins… I had been warned by my parents…that my hope for future progress in the Army hinges on my place of origin”.
As a student, the author said that he was so dull that he had only one credit pass in the school certification examination. Therefore, to be able to gain admission into the military school, it was necessary for him to become “a Housa boy” which entailed having to change his names. What if Gabriel becomes Jibril, Moses becomes Musa and Sunday becomes Sarki? The author succeeded and has remained General Sarki.
The Nigerian game of survival has to be learned early in life, so that one does not become “mumu” as an adult. Born To Rule as a book, may be described as a fascinating autobiography full of satire, wit, sarcasm and innuendos, pointing out inconsistencies, imbalances, corruptions and shenanigans common in the Nigerian state. Obviously, citizens of a nation adopt such lifestyles and behavioural patterns which would facilitate their survival. Leadership sets the pace and standard, with the political will and courage to do what is right always. Rarely!
The role of the military and the vices which combined to pull down, to a lamentable level, a proud, promising and resourceful African nation, featured prominently in the fictional autobiography. A reader of the work can get quite angry with some of the revelations, if not that the author is a clever writer, capable of hiding his intents in humorous narratives. The style of the author may be compared to Jonathan Swift’s Gullivers Travels, in which national and human aberrations and follies are portrayed in humorous satires.
The 8-chapter book began with the author celebrating his 50th birthday, lavish preparations made for the occasion, the large turnout of guests and the numerous gifts from friends and well-wishers. It was a celebration of success at the age of 50; a success measured in terms of many houses and exotic property acquired at that age; thanks to a successful military career. The General’s birthday celebration was comparable to that of Arthur Nzeribe in London where guests danced on top of sterling currency notes, to show that “the money was there” and that at 29 a young Nigerian drove in the poshest car and lived in the poshest area of London. Great success!
Hear General Sarki’s personal testimony: “As of February 1994 when I turned 50 years, I have had a good modern building in each of the 30 state capitals of Nigeria, apart from a duplex and a big guest house at Abuja…” Gifts at the birthday celebration were over 500 items, with two parcels and three envelopes, one of which came from an oil company. Expectedly, the numerous gift items included expensive household property, a house built in his name on Lekki Island in Lagos, an aircraft and a cheque for the sum of £500,000 sterling by distinguished colleagues.
Born To Rule as a book also portrayed hypocrisies in politics, religion, lifestyles, etc, as prevailing norms whose patrons are the ruling elite. Sarki described how those whose religion forbids alcohol would be served different brands of beer, hot drinks and wines in big and small white kettles, coloured plastic cups and other guises, for social security. Similarly, the worst forms of lechery are practised daily by those who would quickly endorse the stoning to death of those who have fun outside wedlock. Great and honourable hypocrites!
With regards to the history of the Nigerian Civil War, Sarki revealed lots of intrigues, shenanigans and the roles played by foreign powers and individual advisers, which resulted in the outcome of that sad Nigerian experience. For example, proposals made by Northern delegates as means of resolving the issues and to pacify the North, were dropped and disowned, arising from the advice of foreign powers. Same foreign powers and interests advised that as long as population figures are used to determine representation, distribution of resources and political appointments, the North would have an edge.
It was considered expedient that larger population and land mass should serve as bargaining chips if the North would continue to rule over the country. Some humorous comments were added that cattle and cows can boost population permutation and figures. To say that population figures and controversies connected with past census exercises are quite unreliable and constitute veritable sources of distrust in this country, is to put the matter mildly. Large land mass does not always translate to larger populations.
Born To Rule as a fictional book of humour, satire and sarcasm, gives insight into the character of the Nigerian political economy, as well as the mechanism of internal colonialism. The born-to-rule political posture of some section of the country expresses some mindset, as well as how power culture employs force, intimidation, treachery and deceit as vital strategies and instruments of power politics. The danger in letting crude power have a sway in a democracy is that mediocrity would reign supreme. Is competence the goal of politics?
Surely, a thorough perusal of General Sarki’s book would convince the reader that Born To Rule is a work of a genius who does not want to offend or wound directly but provide a mirror to portray the state of the nation. The power game is the crux of the matter and Sarki is intelligent enough to use a pseudonym to tell us the story of his life and experience. He was not born to rule but to tell the truth under a good cover. Congratulations to enigmatic General Jibril Musa Sarki for warning that a nation is in danger where shame vanishes!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Before Journalism Goes Extinct
That there is a yawning gap in trust between Nigerian citizens and the government is common knowledge. Many people see those in authority as being selfish and unfair to the generality of the people. They see an ulterior motive behind any government policy and programme.
This trust-deficit apparently stems from how government at various levels has been run over the years. Ours is a country where those in authority constantly tell us one thing and do the opposite; where the information dished out by the leaders is far from the realities on ground. We have been told, time without number, that Boko Haram terrorist group has been defeated, yet there are still reports of the group causing mayhem in the country. During the Covid-19 lockdown last year, billions of naira was said to have been used by the federal government on palliatives, including feeding school children who were not then in schools, yet there was little or nothing to show for it. The list goes on and on.
Worrisomely, this culture of mistrust has degenerated to the level where even bills by the National Assembly meant to better the society are viewed with some skepticism or outrightly condemned. A typical example is the Nigeria Press Council Amendment Bill 2019 currently before the lower chamber of the National Assembly. The private member bill, sponsored by Mr. Francis Agbo which has been slated for second reading, seeks to raise the qualification for journalism practice in Nigeria, making it compulsory for practitioners to have degrees or diplomas in media-related courses.
The bill particularly seeks to amend Sections 19 (1) (a), 19 (1) (b), 21 (5) (a), 21 (5) (b) and 35 of the Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128 LFN 2004. When amended, the new law will provide that “only a person who has a first degree, Higher National Diploma in Journalism, Media Art or Communication, or postgraduate certificate shall practice as a journalist.” It would also increase the punishment and fine for untrained and fake journalists.
A grace period of five years is, however, given to graduates of other fields already working as journalists to obtain a post graduate diploma in journalism.
As a practising journalist for many years, and having seen the effects of quackery on the profession, I make bold to say that journalists should be happy that a law is being proposed to add respect and value to our noble profession. It’s high time we raised the bar in journalism practice in the country. The days of making it an all-comers affair where every Dick, Tom and Harry dabbles into without the prerequisite training should be over.
Of course, with the invention of the New Media, everybody is now involved in citizen journalism. On our timeline we post all manner of things. People now reveal things happening around, including uncovering corruption and other ills in the society. We are at liberty to do that without any training and unhindered even though the consequences on society are sometimes huge. But when it comes to conventional journalism, professionalism should be the watchword. Yes, you may be naturally blessed with oratory, you have got amazing writing skills or you may have the best degree result from other fields but you must meet the requirement to be registered as a journalist. That way, you can be respected as a true professional.
The issue of unprofessionalism in the teaching profession started getting enough attention with the establishment of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria which sees to it that for anybody to qualify as a teacher, he must have at least the minimum teaching qualification. Doctors and dentists have the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria which regulates their practices and conducts exams for doctors and dentists before they are certified to practice. The same goes with lawyers, nurses and midwives, librarians, surveyors and other professionals. The question then is, if all these professions are regulated, why not journalism?
The proposed amendment is basically saying yes, the Press Council has been there for decades holding journalists to high and ethical standards, now let us widen its scope and give it the legal backing to also play the role of ensuring that practising journalists possess the requisite knowledge.
We all know that journalism has a lot to contribute to national development, security, unity and peace in the country. A single wrong information is capable of setting the entire nation on fire especially in this our tension-soaked country. If the cliché, “the pen is mightier than the sword” is anything to go buy, then the pen should be held by people with requisite knowledge and skills.
So the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Projects (SERAP) which has threatened to take a legal action against the National Assembly if the bill is not dropped on account of the educational qualification to be a member of the legislative body and to become a president being a School Certificate, should have a rethink. There is nothing discriminatory about the bill rather it is championing the cause of standard journalism practice in the country. However, nothing stops SERAP from demanding for higher educational qualification for lawmakers and other politicians if they consider that a problem.
Similarly, those claiming that the motive behind the sponsorship of the bill is for the government to gag the media or hinder freedom of expression in the country should reconsider their stand as true professionalism in journalism will reduce the rate of misinformation we have in our society among other benefits.
It is, therefore, expected that the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, the Guild of Editors, and the Sport Writers Association of Nigeria should support this all-important bill and follow through all the stages of its passage into law.
It is always said that to whom much is given, much is expected. Therefore, it is expected that if eventually the bill sails through, the Nigeria Press Council should ensure that it lives up to its responsibility. The story of exam malpractice, certificate buying, bribery and corruption, poor quality and the likes should no longer be associated with the Nigeria Institute of Journalism. Some people have claimed that with the advent of the social media, journalism will soon go extinct but before that happens, let us take all steps necessary to ensure high moral, ethical and professional standards in our honourable profession at all times.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
America, Homosexuals And Others
United States President Joe Biden, a fewdays ago, launched a campaign towards shielding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people with directives to embassies to ensure that violence and discrimination against the group are resisted, and with sanctions to noncompliant nations. Biden further directed all agencies to come up with protective plans within 180 days. This controversy which began from his former boss, Barack Obama, but suffered severe setback under Donald Trump, incidentally resurfaces despite criticisms from many quarters, particularly religious bodies.
In his memorandum, Biden emphasised; “All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love”. This statement, no doubt, reflects the position of the United Nations Charter on Human Rights which many nations are signatory to, and domesticated in their respective laws. Pope Francis has also overtly jerked against discriminations against LGBTIQ people. The Catholic pontiff argued that they are humans, possibly born with the traits and, therefore,it’s unfair to castigate them over a trait acquired from birth without their freewill, and perhaps beyond their control. This has continued to dominate as major argument coupled with the fact that the acts ostensibly harm nobody or jeopardise lives.
Logically Biden, a Christian, is holding a public office, thereby leading people of diverse beliefs, but his office is governed by positive laws than morality or religious beliefs. A critical question is; should an occupant of such office enforce religious doctrines above laws – laid down rules particularly human rights considered above other laws. This is where the problems begin. If a political leader succumbs to be guided by religious doctrines, what would be the fate of the society when a succeeding government imposes anyone it chooses? This is the danger of arbitrariness.
For instance, some predominantly Muslim countries prohibit drinking of alcohol publicly or women openly associating with men. And the battles to quash the barbaric laws have continued without positive outcomes. In the same vein, Christian doctrines prohibit premarital sex, known as fornication in the Bible, as immorality; nonetheless, the act is not a crime under the laws provided the adults indulge with consents. Without consent and backed by an essential element – penetration, a rape may be established.
In other words, while premarital sex is forbidden in Christian doctrine, it is legalised under the laws. It, therefore, implies that positive laws alone do not shape the society. Not all acts prohibited in religious circles constitute crimes as the present situation on LGBTIQ. Among acts forbidden for Christians include idolatry, adultery, fornication, masturbation, homosexuality, covetousness, theft, extortion and envy. In the list, only ‘theft and extortion’ are criminalised in the laws of most countries. The rest is overlooked. But does their legality imply they are expedient as acceptable norms in the society, not at all. Incidentally, they are all protected by Right to Privacy enshrined in the UN Charter on Human Rights, and domesticated in Nigeria.
Section 37 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitutionprovides, “The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications is hereby guaranteed and protected.” The Bible foresees the colossal conflicts and thus admonished Christians in Corinthians 1 6:12 – “All things are lawful for me; but not all things are expedient. All things are lawful for me; but I will not be brought under the power of any”(American Standard Version). It suggests some conducts may not constitute crimes in law, nevertheless destructive and offensive. Instructively, for any act to qualify as a crime in law, it must be enforceable. Conducts or deeds that do not pass enforceability test cannot constitute crimes and also, must not be in any conflict with fundamental human rights.
Suffice it to say that the battle to eradicate or transform LGBTIQ people falls majorly on religious bodies; not by pressure but preaching and persuasion. If done with force, it is no longer within the ambit of the law. Besides, they are mostly done in private, and therefore, would amount to infringement to peoples’ privacy when interfered with. For example, Sorcery (witchcraft) is a known terrific act but not recognised as a crime in law; however, typically dealt with at religious atmospheres. It is hard to prove demonic activities in law despite the fact societies, including law-officers,recognise their existence.
Again, it should be noted that premarital sex which often led to abortion and deaths arising from sundry complications is not prohibited as a crime, yet, many keenly abstain from it on account of preaching, evangelisation. Thus, though America openly protects LGBTIQ people on account of human rights, nobody is enthused to indulge in them. Obama and Biden are happily married to ladies. America’s position shouldn’t, therefore, be misconstrued to bidding to LGBTIQ. Its goal as a leading nation is to protect human rights vis-à-vis discrimination and violence — same way it promotes contraceptives including condoms; indirectly endorsing premarital-sex or extramarital affairs – but on principles.
Another point is that adults that bid for uncharacteristic lifestyles should bear responsibility provided it poses no harm to next persons. Measuring LGBTIQ from this angle, it could be said that homosexuals, lesbians, others harm nobody but merely wasting valuable times on unproductive, filthy activities. And the actors that pose as matrimonial couple knowingly deceive themselves as none has lasted after flings, thus merely for shows. Also, no ‘wife’ of the same-sex union has ever changed surname or the ‘husband’ pay dowry which is a basic requirement in a marriage, thus, a self-deceit.
So, grownups that knowingly choose the bush in place of pathways should personally face the consequences. Nonetheless, America should advisably desist from pushing LGBTIQ too far with sanctions as a model. The mannerit is hard-pressed is unconsciously giving the outlandish conducts undeserved promotion albeit the goal, without doubt, is for preservation and protection of human rights against violence and discrimination.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst.
Carl Umegboro
