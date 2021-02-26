Metro
Street Trading Still Intractable In PH
Street trading, a common nuisance in Port Harcourt and its environs, is yet to abate, despite efforts by the authorities to put a stop to it.
The nuisance which is seen as a major disincentive to urbanisation and traffic is still regular at major streets in the city, with the perpetrators, devising measures, to evade the unwinking eyes of the authorities.
A visit to the regular Oil Mill Market in Obio/ Akpor Local Area recently, showed the resurgence of traders, barricading the major streets of the Rumukurushi axis spanning Eleme Junction with the display of their assorted wares on the road.
Following the closure of the market by the state government due to the Covid-19 pandemic, operations within the market had remained in contention but the issue, is apparently out of hand with the traders venting their frustrations in a glaring resurgence.
The tensed human population and commercial activities at the Igbo Etche Junction and Eleme Junction is akin to similar experience at Okporo, Rumuola, Rumuokoro and Garrison Junctions in the city, among others. At these areas, there are hectic traffic jams, with vehicular movements heldup for hours.
There is a similar experience at Creek Road Market in Port Harcourt, where traders take their wares to the road to get patronage.
Asked why they displayed their wares along the road, the traders said, they have low patronage when they stay in their shops.
A trader who deals on foodstuff at Creek Road Market, Mrs Jane Okomoko, said, “we used to take our products to the road, because people don’t want to come inside the shades to buy, they prefer to buy from the road. All of us normally take our goods to the road when it’s evening, because that’s when customers close from work and come to buy.
A regular feature at these street markets, is the skirmishing game between the River State Taskforce and the traders, who always evade with their wares on sighting the taskforce members. It could be recalled that the Rivers State Government had placed a total ban on street trading in the Port Harcourt metropolis and its environs.
Taneh Beemene
Return Of Tricksters In Port Harcourt
Residents of Port Harcourt and its environs should not lose touch with their vigilance over the deceptive ploys of trickters with promising business intentions that mostly ended in tears and tethers. It would be recalled that years ago, the activities of people, who clamed to have business concern, with obvious unfamiliarities with the city revved around with a handful of people falling to their booby traps. The scenarios became ubiquitous and lost track and the city heaved a sigh of relief for a relative period .
Today, there is evidently a resurgence of the psycho-fraud with the constars, getting more rooted in the deal. Now they come up with more subtle devices to secure the sympathy of their targets for instance, the trick has moved from the regular use of francophone patoise to create a sense of conventions convocation, to a play of deception over unexisting business transactions, there is a new way of attracting people to the manipulations of trickters.
One is the placement of vacancies for unexisting jobs to which people are asked to submit applications for jobs ranging, from teaching, housekeeping, shop keeping, baby nursing, clerical, production staff, among others. The vacancies are mostly placed vaguely at strategic points targeted at hood winking some gullible passers-by, who often meet their water loo, in the process.
The Tide investigation reveal that, mostly young school leavers, who move into the city for greener pastures are the targets of these tricksters.
A typical experience was the one that happened at Elelenwo in Port Harcourt recently, where a young man was trapped by some fraudsters in his desperate search for a job. The young man name with held, submitted an application for an online job, and got himself ensnared to almost journey of no return at the Azuabie axis of Port Harcourt, except for divine intervention. Narrating his ordeal to The Tide, the victim, said, after the online submission for the supposed vacancy, he was tricked into a fraudulent deal to bring 50k before he would be offered employment in a company known as, “Alpha Monument Enterprise, supposedly into the production of ceramic tiles and furniture. He said, he got to Trans Amadi and asked about the designated location and identity of the company but it was non-existent. “After I discovered that the location they gave me was fake, they refused to pick the calls again, and it dawned on me that I was ditched. The luck I had was that I had not paid the 50k they told me to pay, to get the job”.
Another category of tricksters in the city are, fake agents who display sign posts of non-existing landed property and residential accommodations for renting. The tricksters are always swift to demand mobilisation fees, from their victims with the claim to give them good residential apartments or connect them to good landed property for sale.
A victim, who narrated his ordeal to The Tide, recently said, he needed a two-bedroom apartment, and followed up a public notice to that effect, but discovered that the notice was fraudulent and over three persons had been defrauded for same apartment located at Elekahia in Port Harcourt.
He said the landlord, who is virtually at large now, was said to have defrauded several people by collecting money from them for the same apartment. Another sordid tale was an encounter at Rumuomoi in Obio /Akpor LGA recently where a woman used her child as a collateral to buy food stuff for her other hungry kids in the guise of going to bring money for the payment of the purchased food items. The bubble burst when hours after the woman refused to turn up for the deal and abandoned her two-year old daughter at the point of purchase. It took the intervention of the community members to save the situation, as few concerned people paid for the foodstuff to secure the release of the girl.
A cross section of residents of the city who spoke with The Tide said, with the exigencies of time, several deceptive measures are being devised to survive the tough times, as hunger happens to be the closest companion of the people.
Taneh Beemene
‘How To Harness Rivers Economic Potentials For Dev’
The sobriquet, “Treasure Base of the Nation” which Rivers State bears as its corporate trademark among the comity of states is by no means a mere oddity. It is a recognition and confirmation of the strategic importance of the state to the economic development of Nigeria.
Rivers State therefore, as a costly economic and political bride, offers unfettered attraction to scores of people and corporate organisations that prospect and depend on the fortunes of the state for a lifeline.
But Rivers state is yet to optimise its lavish natural potentials for the holistic development of the state. Experts and public affairs analysts have blamed the stunts in the levering on the natural potentials of the state for self-development on institutional policies that dispossessed the people over the years of functional assess to the enormous treasures of the state or impropriety in exploring other critical sectors of the state for sustainable economic growth.
A key proponent of the philosophy of harnessing the numerous economic potentials of the state for self-development is Engineer Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, a foremost environmentalist and technocrat in the state.
The former National President of the Nigeria Environmental Society (NES), who spoke with the Port Harcourt Metro in an interview recently, said, “apart from the huge deposits of oil reserves, Rivers state is endowed with other natural resources such as arable land and river course, silica, sand, glass sand, clay, wild life and tourism potentials.”
He however noted that these natural resources lie forlorn in the depth and bowel of the state without due quantification and exploitation for maximal economic growth of the state.
According to Wai-Ogosu, “the need to harness and explore the overall natural resources base of the state becomes more imperative, given the dynamics of industrial revolution and the need for a functional, self-driven economy, propelled by direct involvement in the productive economic system”.
He pointed out that, ” the real potentials of growth in any given economy depended on the study and understanding of the system and its exploration for self-development”.
In his analysis, getting a firmer grasp and insight into the depth of natural endowments and economic potentials in the state is instructively the bulwark to sustainable economic growth in the state.
The elder statesman urged the Rivers State Government to consider it as priority to take proper inventory of the comparative economic advantages of various parts of the state and put the state on its right pedestal of development. “There’s hardly any part of Rivers State that isn’t endowed with a peculiar resource base; the Government should have a formidable think tank base to take proper inventory of these natural resources for proper harnessing. The arable lands should be put into proper use, the tourism potentials should be explored to make Rivers State a flourishing economic hub”.
The University don, also alerted that Rivers State was under severe threats of environmental pollution because of the activities of multinationals that operated in the state without recourse to environmental safety standards.
To address this particular anomaly, he said the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and other related agencies saddled with the responsibilities of overseeing activities in the environment sector must be proactive in responding to the challenges of environmental despoliation in the state.
The expert noted that the reckless activities of the oil firms were responsible for the continual pollution of the air quality and gross depletion of the state’s natural resources base, resulting in the disappearance of natural water bodies, and poor food and animal production including worsening health conditions of the people.
By: Taneh Beemene
