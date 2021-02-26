Niger Delta
Diri Approves Workers’ Promotion, Sends Grazing Bill To Assembly
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has approved the implementation of promotion for staff of local government councils, primary healthcare workers and primary school teachers in the state with effect from March 2021.
Governor Diri gave the approval on Tuesday following the submission of the report of the Committee on Implementation of Promotions and N30,000 Minimum Wage by Local Government Councils chaired by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
The 31-member committee was set up on October 30, 2020 to among others look into issues bordering on the general welfare of local government staff, computing of their monthly wage bill based on promotions, increment and the new N30,000 minimum wage.
The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said in a statement that he also approved other recommendations of the panel, which include a comprehensive ward-based audit of the councils’ payroll and personnel as well as the number of schools and health centres in their domain.
Others are a proper audit of the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) and Education Trust Fund (ETF) deductions while the state government would support resource-disadvantaged councils that are unable to meet their staff salary obligations.
Governor Diri’s spokesman said to this end, the government would augment by almost N200million their Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) receipts and salaries shortfall.
On the N30,000 new minimum wage, the committee noted that given their current JAAC receipts, not more than two councils in the state can implement it. It was therefore agreed that the implementation would commence when their financial situation improves.
The committee had representatives from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).
Other members were the Government House Chief of Staff, Chief Benson Agadaga, Deputy Chief of Staff (Deputy Governor’s Office), Alex Dumbo, Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Stanley Braboke, his Local Government and Chieftaincy counterpart, Chief Thompson Amule, chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Chief Lambert Ototo as well as chairmen of the eight councils in the state among others.
In another development, the Bayelsa State Government has started making a law to regulate the breeding, rearing and marketing of live stocks in the state.
Leading a debate on a bill christened, ‘Bayelsa State Livestocks, Breeding, Rearing And Marketing Bill 2021 at Wednesday plenary in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Leader of the House and member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency Two, Hon. Monday Obolo said the bill was necessitated by the need to forestall imminent crises arising from livestock concerns in the state.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
FRSC Expresses Concern Over Accident Rate In C’River
The Cross River State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cyprian Offordu, has pleaded with the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon over the rate of multiple accidents in the state.
The Sector Commander who visited the Obong in his Palace in Calabar, lamented the number of accidents and deaths recorded in the state, explaining that more than 12 persons have died in avoidable accidents in the state and regretted the incidents.
Offordu, who went to the Palace with key officers of his command, pleaded with the Obong to appeal to his subjects to obey COVID-19 protocols and traffic regulations.
He said, “We cannot do it without your blessing, we are facing a lot of challenges here, you may be aware of the number of deaths recorded here, it’s too alarming.
“People died in such a way that we least expected it, so we have to rush to you for help and ask for special prayers. I did not come here to count the number of deaths but to promote safety on our roads so that when I leave those that have the opportunity to meet me will say of a truth, this man laboured in our state.
“Permit me sir, to remind you that I need your assistance, the day of overloading is gone and we cannot do anything, but these drivers and the owners of vehicles sometimes become confrontational and attack our personnel hence we come to you to beg you to talk to them through your chiefs and other monarchs to tell them that overloading and attacking of our men are no longer in practice.
“And that it’s not in the best interest of the state, because people are dying, Daddy please help us, we have tried and spoken our grammar, please come to our help,” Sector Commander pleaded.
Speaking, an adviser in the Obong’s Palace, Otuekong Effiong Eyo Ekpe, appealed to the sector commander to continue with intermittent enlightenment in the motor parks, streets, and everywhere to drive home the message of overloading and accident on our road
“We request and appeal to the sector commander that there should be intermittent enlightenment both in motor parks, streets, and everywhere to drive home this message of overloading and accidents.
“It will help because, once in a while, you create an enlightenment programme in the park, this in effect will help because that is the scene of the incident, when you do this, meet with the leaders of these transport companies it will go a long way to solve this problem,” he said.
Niger Delta
A’Ibom Assembly Approves 2019 Financial, Audited Reports
The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has ratified the 2019 Financial Report/Audited Accounts of the State Government.
Recall that the House had, at its plenary on December 8, 2020, set up an Adhoc Committee to investigate issues surrounding the withdrawal of the 2019 Statement and Accounts of the State Government by the Office of the Accountant General.
Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Rt. Hon. Udo Kieran Akpan, while presenting the Committee’s report, cited alleged expenditure of N4.864 billion on Toyota Prado Jeeps and expenditure of N5.04 billion on maintenance of the state Aircraft by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government etc, as some of the issues investigated by the Committee.
Rt. Hon. Udo Kieran Akpan revealed that the Office of the Accountant General, had on noticing errors in the account already published by the Accountant General, withdrew the published account and released a new version.
He said the alarm raised by Akwa Ibom people on the issues investigated was in good faith and intended to hold government accountable.
The lawmaker noted that the Accountant General’s Office acted appropriately by noticing and correcting the errors but however, warned that such errors should not be allowed to occur the second time.
He said the audited accounts of the State government as passed by the House of Assembly on 4th June 2020 remained valid.
Subsequently, the House after considering the report at the Committee of the Whole, adopted the report, while the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, directed the Clerk of House, Mrs Mandu Umoren to communicate the resolution of the House to the appropriate quarters.
