Opinion
America, Homosexuals And Others
United States President Joe Biden, a fewdays ago, launched a campaign towards shielding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people with directives to embassies to ensure that violence and discrimination against the group are resisted, and with sanctions to noncompliant nations. Biden further directed all agencies to come up with protective plans within 180 days. This controversy which began from his former boss, Barack Obama, but suffered severe setback under Donald Trump, incidentally resurfaces despite criticisms from many quarters, particularly religious bodies.
In his memorandum, Biden emphasised; “All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love”. This statement, no doubt, reflects the position of the United Nations Charter on Human Rights which many nations are signatory to, and domesticated in their respective laws. Pope Francis has also overtly jerked against discriminations against LGBTIQ people. The Catholic pontiff argued that they are humans, possibly born with the traits and, therefore,it’s unfair to castigate them over a trait acquired from birth without their freewill, and perhaps beyond their control. This has continued to dominate as major argument coupled with the fact that the acts ostensibly harm nobody or jeopardise lives.
Logically Biden, a Christian, is holding a public office, thereby leading people of diverse beliefs, but his office is governed by positive laws than morality or religious beliefs. A critical question is; should an occupant of such office enforce religious doctrines above laws – laid down rules particularly human rights considered above other laws. This is where the problems begin. If a political leader succumbs to be guided by religious doctrines, what would be the fate of the society when a succeeding government imposes anyone it chooses? This is the danger of arbitrariness.
For instance, some predominantly Muslim countries prohibit drinking of alcohol publicly or women openly associating with men. And the battles to quash the barbaric laws have continued without positive outcomes. In the same vein, Christian doctrines prohibit premarital sex, known as fornication in the Bible, as immorality; nonetheless, the act is not a crime under the laws provided the adults indulge with consents. Without consent and backed by an essential element – penetration, a rape may be established.
In other words, while premarital sex is forbidden in Christian doctrine, it is legalised under the laws. It, therefore, implies that positive laws alone do not shape the society. Not all acts prohibited in religious circles constitute crimes as the present situation on LGBTIQ. Among acts forbidden for Christians include idolatry, adultery, fornication, masturbation, homosexuality, covetousness, theft, extortion and envy. In the list, only ‘theft and extortion’ are criminalised in the laws of most countries. The rest is overlooked. But does their legality imply they are expedient as acceptable norms in the society, not at all. Incidentally, they are all protected by Right to Privacy enshrined in the UN Charter on Human Rights, and domesticated in Nigeria.
Section 37 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitutionprovides, “The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications is hereby guaranteed and protected.” The Bible foresees the colossal conflicts and thus admonished Christians in Corinthians 1 6:12 – “All things are lawful for me; but not all things are expedient. All things are lawful for me; but I will not be brought under the power of any”(American Standard Version). It suggests some conducts may not constitute crimes in law, nevertheless destructive and offensive. Instructively, for any act to qualify as a crime in law, it must be enforceable. Conducts or deeds that do not pass enforceability test cannot constitute crimes and also, must not be in any conflict with fundamental human rights.
Suffice it to say that the battle to eradicate or transform LGBTIQ people falls majorly on religious bodies; not by pressure but preaching and persuasion. If done with force, it is no longer within the ambit of the law. Besides, they are mostly done in private, and therefore, would amount to infringement to peoples’ privacy when interfered with. For example, Sorcery (witchcraft) is a known terrific act but not recognised as a crime in law; however, typically dealt with at religious atmospheres. It is hard to prove demonic activities in law despite the fact societies, including law-officers,recognise their existence.
Again, it should be noted that premarital sex which often led to abortion and deaths arising from sundry complications is not prohibited as a crime, yet, many keenly abstain from it on account of preaching, evangelisation. Thus, though America openly protects LGBTIQ people on account of human rights, nobody is enthused to indulge in them. Obama and Biden are happily married to ladies. America’s position shouldn’t, therefore, be misconstrued to bidding to LGBTIQ. Its goal as a leading nation is to protect human rights vis-à-vis discrimination and violence — same way it promotes contraceptives including condoms; indirectly endorsing premarital-sex or extramarital affairs – but on principles.
Another point is that adults that bid for uncharacteristic lifestyles should bear responsibility provided it poses no harm to next persons. Measuring LGBTIQ from this angle, it could be said that homosexuals, lesbians, others harm nobody but merely wasting valuable times on unproductive, filthy activities. And the actors that pose as matrimonial couple knowingly deceive themselves as none has lasted after flings, thus merely for shows. Also, no ‘wife’ of the same-sex union has ever changed surname or the ‘husband’ pay dowry which is a basic requirement in a marriage, thus, a self-deceit.
So, grownups that knowingly choose the bush in place of pathways should personally face the consequences. Nonetheless, America should advisably desist from pushing LGBTIQ too far with sanctions as a model. The mannerit is hard-pressed is unconsciously giving the outlandish conducts undeserved promotion albeit the goal, without doubt, is for preservation and protection of human rights against violence and discrimination.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst.
Carl Umegboro
Opinion
Before Journalism Goes Extinct
That there is a yawning gap in trust between Nigerian citizens and the government is common knowledge. Many people see those in authority as being selfish and unfair to the generality of the people. They see an ulterior motive behind any government policy and programme.
This trust-deficit apparently stems from how government at various levels has been run over the years. Ours is a country where those in authority constantly tell us one thing and do the opposite; where the information dished out by the leaders is far from the realities on ground. We have been told, time without number, that Boko Haram terrorist group has been defeated, yet there are still reports of the group causing mayhem in the country. During the Covid-19 lockdown last year, billions of naira was said to have been used by the federal government on palliatives, including feeding school children who were not then in schools, yet there was little or nothing to show for it. The list goes on and on.
Worrisomely, this culture of mistrust has degenerated to the level where even bills by the National Assembly meant to better the society are viewed with some skepticism or outrightly condemned. A typical example is the Nigeria Press Council Amendment Bill 2019 currently before the lower chamber of the National Assembly. The private member bill, sponsored by Mr. Francis Agbo which has been slated for second reading, seeks to raise the qualification for journalism practice in Nigeria, making it compulsory for practitioners to have degrees or diplomas in media-related courses.
The bill particularly seeks to amend Sections 19 (1) (a), 19 (1) (b), 21 (5) (a), 21 (5) (b) and 35 of the Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128 LFN 2004. When amended, the new law will provide that “only a person who has a first degree, Higher National Diploma in Journalism, Media Art or Communication, or postgraduate certificate shall practice as a journalist.” It would also increase the punishment and fine for untrained and fake journalists.
A grace period of five years is, however, given to graduates of other fields already working as journalists to obtain a post graduate diploma in journalism.
As a practising journalist for many years, and having seen the effects of quackery on the profession, I make bold to say that journalists should be happy that a law is being proposed to add respect and value to our noble profession. It’s high time we raised the bar in journalism practice in the country. The days of making it an all-comers affair where every Dick, Tom and Harry dabbles into without the prerequisite training should be over.
Of course, with the invention of the New Media, everybody is now involved in citizen journalism. On our timeline we post all manner of things. People now reveal things happening around, including uncovering corruption and other ills in the society. We are at liberty to do that without any training and unhindered even though the consequences on society are sometimes huge. But when it comes to conventional journalism, professionalism should be the watchword. Yes, you may be naturally blessed with oratory, you have got amazing writing skills or you may have the best degree result from other fields but you must meet the requirement to be registered as a journalist. That way, you can be respected as a true professional.
The issue of unprofessionalism in the teaching profession started getting enough attention with the establishment of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria which sees to it that for anybody to qualify as a teacher, he must have at least the minimum teaching qualification. Doctors and dentists have the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria which regulates their practices and conducts exams for doctors and dentists before they are certified to practice. The same goes with lawyers, nurses and midwives, librarians, surveyors and other professionals. The question then is, if all these professions are regulated, why not journalism?
The proposed amendment is basically saying yes, the Press Council has been there for decades holding journalists to high and ethical standards, now let us widen its scope and give it the legal backing to also play the role of ensuring that practising journalists possess the requisite knowledge.
We all know that journalism has a lot to contribute to national development, security, unity and peace in the country. A single wrong information is capable of setting the entire nation on fire especially in this our tension-soaked country. If the cliché, “the pen is mightier than the sword” is anything to go buy, then the pen should be held by people with requisite knowledge and skills.
So the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Projects (SERAP) which has threatened to take a legal action against the National Assembly if the bill is not dropped on account of the educational qualification to be a member of the legislative body and to become a president being a School Certificate, should have a rethink. There is nothing discriminatory about the bill rather it is championing the cause of standard journalism practice in the country. However, nothing stops SERAP from demanding for higher educational qualification for lawmakers and other politicians if they consider that a problem.
Similarly, those claiming that the motive behind the sponsorship of the bill is for the government to gag the media or hinder freedom of expression in the country should reconsider their stand as true professionalism in journalism will reduce the rate of misinformation we have in our society among other benefits.
It is, therefore, expected that the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, the Guild of Editors, and the Sport Writers Association of Nigeria should support this all-important bill and follow through all the stages of its passage into law.
It is always said that to whom much is given, much is expected. Therefore, it is expected that if eventually the bill sails through, the Nigeria Press Council should ensure that it lives up to its responsibility. The story of exam malpractice, certificate buying, bribery and corruption, poor quality and the likes should no longer be associated with the Nigeria Institute of Journalism. Some people have claimed that with the advent of the social media, journalism will soon go extinct but before that happens, let us take all steps necessary to ensure high moral, ethical and professional standards in our honourable profession at all times.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
America, Homosexuals And Others
United States President Joe Biden, a fewdays ago, launched a campaign towards shielding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people with directives to embassies to ensure that violence and discrimination against the group are resisted, and with sanctions to noncompliant nations. Biden further directed all agencies to come up with protective plans within 180 days. This controversy which began from his former boss, Barack Obama, but suffered severe setback under Donald Trump, incidentally resurfaces despite criticisms from many quarters, particularly religious bodies.
In his memorandum, Biden emphasised; “All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love”. This statement, no doubt, reflects the position of the United Nations Charter on Human Rights which many nations are signatory to, and domesticated in their respective laws. Pope Francis has also overtly jerked against discriminations against LGBTIQ people. The Catholic pontiff argued that they are humans, possibly born with the traits and, therefore,it’s unfair to castigate them over a trait acquired from birth without their freewill, and perhaps beyond their control. This has continued to dominate as major argument coupled with the fact that the acts ostensibly harm nobody or jeopardise lives.
Logically Biden, a Christian, is holding a public office, thereby leading people of diverse beliefs, but his office is governed by positive laws than morality or religious beliefs. A critical question is; should an occupant of such office enforce religious doctrines above laws – laid down rules particularly human rights considered above other laws. This is where the problems begin. If a political leader succumbs to be guided by religious doctrines, what would be the fate of the society when a succeeding government imposes anyone it chooses? This is the danger of arbitrariness.
For instance, some predominantly Muslim countries prohibit drinking of alcohol publicly or women openly associating with men. And the battles to quash the barbaric laws have continued without positive outcomes. In the same vein, Christian doctrines prohibit premarital sex, known as fornication in the Bible, as immorality; nonetheless, the act is not a crime under the laws provided the adults indulge with consents. Without consent and backed by an essential element – penetration, a rape may be established.
In other words, while premarital sex is forbidden in Christian doctrine, it is legalised under the laws. It, therefore, implies that positive laws alone do not shape the society. Not all acts prohibited in religious circles constitute crimes as the present situation on LGBTIQ. Among acts forbidden for Christians include idolatry, adultery, fornication, masturbation, homosexuality, covetousness, theft, extortion and envy. In the list, only ‘theft and extortion’ are criminalised in the laws of most countries. The rest is overlooked. But does their legality imply they are expedient as acceptable norms in the society, not at all. Incidentally, they are all protected by Right to Privacy enshrined in the UN Charter on Human Rights, and domesticated in Nigeria.
Section 37 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitutionprovides, “The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications is hereby guaranteed and protected.” The Bible foresees the colossal conflicts and thus admonished Christians in Corinthians 1 6:12 – “All things are lawful for me; but not all things are expedient. All things are lawful for me; but I will not be brought under the power of any”(American Standard Version). It suggests some conducts may not constitute crimes in law, nevertheless destructive and offensive. Instructively, for any act to qualify as a crime in law, it must be enforceable. Conducts or deeds that do not pass enforceability test cannot constitute crimes and also, must not be in any conflict with fundamental human rights.
Suffice it to say that the battle to eradicate or transform LGBTIQ people falls majorly on religious bodies; not by pressure but preaching and persuasion. If done with force, it is no longer within the ambit of the law. Besides, they are mostly done in private, and therefore, would amount to infringement to peoples’ privacy when interfered with. For example, Sorcery (witchcraft) is a known terrific act but not recognised as a crime in law; however, typically dealt with at religious atmospheres. It is hard to prove demonic activities in law despite the fact societies, including law-officers,recognise their existence.
Again, it should be noted that premarital sex which often led to abortion and deaths arising from sundry complications is not prohibited as a crime, yet, many keenly abstain from it on account of preaching, evangelisation. Thus, though America openly protects LGBTIQ people on account of human rights, nobody is enthused to indulge in them. Obama and Biden are happily married to ladies. America’s position shouldn’t, therefore, be misconstrued to bidding to LGBTIQ. Its goal as a leading nation is to protect human rights vis-à-vis discrimination and violence — same way it promotes contraceptives including condoms; indirectly endorsing premarital-sex or extramarital affairs – but on principles.
Another point is that adults that bid for uncharacteristic lifestyles should bear responsibility provided it poses no harm to next persons. Measuring LGBTIQ from this angle, it could be said that homosexuals, lesbians, others harm nobody but merely wasting valuable times on unproductive, filthy activities. And the actors that pose as matrimonial couple knowingly deceive themselves as none has lasted after flings, thus merely for shows. Also, no ‘wife’ of the same-sex union has ever changed surname or the ‘husband’ pay dowry which is a basic requirement in a marriage, thus, a self-deceit.
So, grownups that knowingly choose the bush in place of pathways should personally face the consequences. Nonetheless, America should advisably desist from pushing LGBTIQ too far with sanctions as a model. The mannerit is hard-pressed is unconsciously giving the outlandish conducts undeserved promotion albeit the goal, without doubt, is for preservation and protection of human rights against violence and discrimination.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst.
Carl Umegboro
Opinion
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths Or Facts
With the news of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, new cases are being reported on a daily basis.
The presidential taskforce had said earlier that there might be another lockdown if new cases continued to rise and there was need to avoid another economic lockdown due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue of whether COVID-19 vaccine is real or fake has given many people a lot of concern. The thought about if they will receive the vaccine when it finally arrives is something some persons are really thinking about and not just the existence of the virus.
Allergy about drugs depends on one’s body. Earlier than now, Chloroquine, for instance, was one drug that people were allergic to. The itching from Chloroquine would last for three to four days and would make one uncomfortable. But the drug was used as an anti-malaria drug.
Some persons have come up with statements that the vaccine will be dangerous and used to eliminate especially Africans. But greater percentage of products used in Africa are produced in the Western world where coronavirus originated.
So many products manufactured in the Western world have been beneficial to Africa, especially Nigeria. The vaccine for “5-killer diseases” on children’s immunisation, from age zero to five came decades ago and had remained till date. Thanks to one-time Nigerian Minister of Health, Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti (of blessed memory). Even the Tetanus vaccine administered on pregnant women all through their reproductive ages have been very helpful in the prevention of some deadly diseases.
Household consumable products used in Nigeria such as Coca Cola originated from the West as well as baby milk formula. Toothbrushes are manufactured in China. Different brands of toothpastes imported into Africa are produced in the United States of America (USA), Britain, England, Canada, Japan, among others.
If these products were not harmful to the body with the substances used in manufacturing them, we should not see COVID-19 vaccination as harmful.
Like the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said while approving the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria that additional vaccines were undergoing evaluation.
She said the evaluation on AstraZeneca vaccine shows that it is effective against the United Kingdom (UK) variant of the virus which has been reported in Nigeria.
Adeyeye disclosed that the South African variant has not been reported in Nigeria, adding that NAFDAC has over 30 herbal medicines undergoing review for listing.
As the vaccine was recently approved by WHO for emergency use, the agency said when it got the vaccine recently, the NAFDAC safety committee went to work immediately to evaluate its safety and efficacy for Nigeria.
Countries such as USA, Germany, Italy, UK, France among others are not exempted from the scourge and have been worst hit by the pandemic.
Reports have it that India has confirmed cases of about 10 million, with over 9 million recoveries. USA has recorded over 27 million cases with over 17 million recoveries. Brazil has confirmed cases of about 10 million and over nine million people recovered. Germany and Italy have both recorded over one million cases while the UK has a record of over three million cases.
As it stands, according to reports, Nigeria’s case is even lower and better than some of the Western countries with confirmed cases of about 61,000, with about 57,000 recoveries and about 1,000 deaths.
But Nigerians have to be serious with the measures put in place to curtail the spread of the virus considering the recent figures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which calls for serious concerns.
It is unfortunate that some people are not observing the COVID-19 protocols as well as taking precautions as they go about their normal businesses.
You see people moving without face masks, not observing social distancing and regular washing of hands except in the banks and perhaps in shopping malls where it is made compulsory.
People still mingle and hug each other without observing COVID-19 protocols in markets and worship centres, including schools. The progress, so far, recorded by all and sundry in the fight against the disease should not be taken for granted.
The idea that it is for the elite and that it exists only in cold weather of Europe and America and not for a country like Nigeria with hot weather should be discouraged. All these misconceptions call for concern and, for us to be protected from coronavirus, we must apply international standard operational procedures to reduce the number of casualties.
Traditional and community heads must ensure that citizens comply with the COVID-19 preventive measures at all times. All Nigerians, irrespective of status, must take responsibility to fight the deadly virus to avoid further lockdown. Public transportation system must continue to be decongested in line with the laid down protocols and citizens should travel only when it is necessary.
While Nigeria approves the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the country should look inward to the development of local vaccine, because the idea of local vaccine production, according to experts, will help in boosting the nation’s health system.
The Presidential Task Force, NASS, Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities should move for a legal backing for the production of local vaccine. If Nigeria has to come out of recession fully, we should avoid any further lockdown in the country that will worsen the economy.
It is imperative for Nigerians to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols by wearing face masks always, observe social distancing and ensure washing of hands frequently to avoid the possibility of an impending lockdown that might pose a challenge to the growth of the economy.
If vaccinating people against contracting the coronavirus will help the whole countries of the world, then we have no choice than to accept vaccination. There are reports that vaccines for the prevention and treatment of the deadly disease are being manufactured, distributed and administered across some nations of the globe like Britain, US and Canada following emergency approval procedures by their national regulators.
It is imperative for government at all levels to intensify public awareness campaigns for Nigerians to know that it is not a myth but a fact.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Trending
- News4 days ago
New Rivers CP Promises Improved Policing Services To Residents
- Nation4 days ago
Irabor Pledges To Foster Professionalism In Military
- Nation4 days ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments
- Niger Delta2 days ago
Sustain Your Humanitarian Services, GM Tasks Rotary
- Sports12 hours ago
CAF Election: Motsepe Vows To Make Africa Global Force
- Sports4 days ago
AFCON Qualifier: Rohr Prays For Osimhen,Wants Iheanacho, Chukwueze
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
DPR Warns Businessmen Against Indulging In Illegal Refineries
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
SPDC Debunks Allegations Of Involvement In Oil Theft