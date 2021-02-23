COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths Or Facts

With the news of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, new cases are being reported on a daily basis.

The presidential taskforce had said earlier that there might be another lockdown if new cases continued to rise and there was need to avoid another economic lockdown due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue of whether COVID-19 vaccine is real or fake has given many people a lot of concern. The thought about if they will receive the vaccine when it finally arrives is something some persons are really thinking about and not just the existence of the virus.

Allergy about drugs depends on one’s body. Earlier than now, Chloroquine, for instance, was one drug that people were allergic to. The itching from Chloroquine would last for three to four days and would make one uncomfortable. But the drug was used as an anti-malaria drug.

Some persons have come up with statements that the vaccine will be dangerous and used to eliminate especially Africans. But greater percentage of products used in Africa are produced in the Western world where coronavirus originated.

So many products manufactured in the Western world have been beneficial to Africa, especially Nigeria. The vaccine for “5-killer diseases” on children’s immunisation, from age zero to five came decades ago and had remained till date. Thanks to one-time Nigerian Minister of Health, Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti (of blessed memory). Even the Tetanus vaccine administered on pregnant women all through their reproductive ages have been very helpful in the prevention of some deadly diseases.

Household consumable products used in Nigeria such as Coca Cola originated from the West as well as baby milk formula. Toothbrushes are manufactured in China. Different brands of toothpastes imported into Africa are produced in the United States of America (USA), Britain, England, Canada, Japan, among others.

If these products were not harmful to the body with the substances used in manufacturing them, we should not see COVID-19 vaccination as harmful.

Like the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said while approving the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria that additional vaccines were undergoing evaluation.

She said the evaluation on AstraZeneca vaccine shows that it is effective against the United Kingdom (UK) variant of the virus which has been reported in Nigeria.

Adeyeye disclosed that the South African variant has not been reported in Nigeria, adding that NAFDAC has over 30 herbal medicines undergoing review for listing.

As the vaccine was recently approved by WHO for emergency use, the agency said when it got the vaccine recently, the NAFDAC safety committee went to work immediately to evaluate its safety and efficacy for Nigeria.

Countries such as USA, Germany, Italy, UK, France among others are not exempted from the scourge and have been worst hit by the pandemic.

Reports have it that India has confirmed cases of about 10 million, with over 9 million recoveries. USA has recorded over 27 million cases with over 17 million recoveries. Brazil has confirmed cases of about 10 million and over nine million people recovered. Germany and Italy have both recorded over one million cases while the UK has a record of over three million cases.

As it stands, according to reports, Nigeria’s case is even lower and better than some of the Western countries with confirmed cases of about 61,000, with about 57,000 recoveries and about 1,000 deaths.

But Nigerians have to be serious with the measures put in place to curtail the spread of the virus considering the recent figures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which calls for serious concerns.

It is unfortunate that some people are not observing the COVID-19 protocols as well as taking precautions as they go about their normal businesses.

You see people moving without face masks, not observing social distancing and regular washing of hands except in the banks and perhaps in shopping malls where it is made compulsory.

People still mingle and hug each other without observing COVID-19 protocols in markets and worship centres, including schools. The progress, so far, recorded by all and sundry in the fight against the disease should not be taken for granted.

The idea that it is for the elite and that it exists only in cold weather of Europe and America and not for a country like Nigeria with hot weather should be discouraged. All these misconceptions call for concern and, for us to be protected from coronavirus, we must apply international standard operational procedures to reduce the number of casualties.

Traditional and community heads must ensure that citizens comply with the COVID-19 preventive measures at all times. All Nigerians, irrespective of status, must take responsibility to fight the deadly virus to avoid further lockdown. Public transportation system must continue to be decongested in line with the laid down protocols and citizens should travel only when it is necessary.

While Nigeria approves the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the country should look inward to the development of local vaccine, because the idea of local vaccine production, according to experts, will help in boosting the nation’s health system.

The Presidential Task Force, NASS, Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities should move for a legal backing for the production of local vaccine. If Nigeria has to come out of recession fully, we should avoid any further lockdown in the country that will worsen the economy.

It is imperative for Nigerians to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols by wearing face masks always, observe social distancing and ensure washing of hands frequently to avoid the possibility of an impending lockdown that might pose a challenge to the growth of the economy.

If vaccinating people against contracting the coronavirus will help the whole countries of the world, then we have no choice than to accept vaccination. There are reports that vaccines for the prevention and treatment of the deadly disease are being manufactured, distributed and administered across some nations of the globe like Britain, US and Canada following emergency approval procedures by their national regulators.

It is imperative for government at all levels to intensify public awareness campaigns for Nigerians to know that it is not a myth but a fact.

By: Eunice Choko-Kayode