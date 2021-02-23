Opinion
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths Or Facts
With the news of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, new cases are being reported on a daily basis.
The presidential taskforce had said earlier that there might be another lockdown if new cases continued to rise and there was need to avoid another economic lockdown due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue of whether COVID-19 vaccine is real or fake has given many people a lot of concern. The thought about if they will receive the vaccine when it finally arrives is something some persons are really thinking about and not just the existence of the virus.
Allergy about drugs depends on one’s body. Earlier than now, Chloroquine, for instance, was one drug that people were allergic to. The itching from Chloroquine would last for three to four days and would make one uncomfortable. But the drug was used as an anti-malaria drug.
Some persons have come up with statements that the vaccine will be dangerous and used to eliminate especially Africans. But greater percentage of products used in Africa are produced in the Western world where coronavirus originated.
So many products manufactured in the Western world have been beneficial to Africa, especially Nigeria. The vaccine for “5-killer diseases” on children’s immunisation, from age zero to five came decades ago and had remained till date. Thanks to one-time Nigerian Minister of Health, Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti (of blessed memory). Even the Tetanus vaccine administered on pregnant women all through their reproductive ages have been very helpful in the prevention of some deadly diseases.
Household consumable products used in Nigeria such as Coca Cola originated from the West as well as baby milk formula. Toothbrushes are manufactured in China. Different brands of toothpastes imported into Africa are produced in the United States of America (USA), Britain, England, Canada, Japan, among others.
If these products were not harmful to the body with the substances used in manufacturing them, we should not see COVID-19 vaccination as harmful.
Like the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said while approving the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria that additional vaccines were undergoing evaluation.
She said the evaluation on AstraZeneca vaccine shows that it is effective against the United Kingdom (UK) variant of the virus which has been reported in Nigeria.
Adeyeye disclosed that the South African variant has not been reported in Nigeria, adding that NAFDAC has over 30 herbal medicines undergoing review for listing.
As the vaccine was recently approved by WHO for emergency use, the agency said when it got the vaccine recently, the NAFDAC safety committee went to work immediately to evaluate its safety and efficacy for Nigeria.
Countries such as USA, Germany, Italy, UK, France among others are not exempted from the scourge and have been worst hit by the pandemic.
Reports have it that India has confirmed cases of about 10 million, with over 9 million recoveries. USA has recorded over 27 million cases with over 17 million recoveries. Brazil has confirmed cases of about 10 million and over nine million people recovered. Germany and Italy have both recorded over one million cases while the UK has a record of over three million cases.
As it stands, according to reports, Nigeria’s case is even lower and better than some of the Western countries with confirmed cases of about 61,000, with about 57,000 recoveries and about 1,000 deaths.
But Nigerians have to be serious with the measures put in place to curtail the spread of the virus considering the recent figures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which calls for serious concerns.
It is unfortunate that some people are not observing the COVID-19 protocols as well as taking precautions as they go about their normal businesses.
You see people moving without face masks, not observing social distancing and regular washing of hands except in the banks and perhaps in shopping malls where it is made compulsory.
People still mingle and hug each other without observing COVID-19 protocols in markets and worship centres, including schools. The progress, so far, recorded by all and sundry in the fight against the disease should not be taken for granted.
The idea that it is for the elite and that it exists only in cold weather of Europe and America and not for a country like Nigeria with hot weather should be discouraged. All these misconceptions call for concern and, for us to be protected from coronavirus, we must apply international standard operational procedures to reduce the number of casualties.
Traditional and community heads must ensure that citizens comply with the COVID-19 preventive measures at all times. All Nigerians, irrespective of status, must take responsibility to fight the deadly virus to avoid further lockdown. Public transportation system must continue to be decongested in line with the laid down protocols and citizens should travel only when it is necessary.
While Nigeria approves the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the country should look inward to the development of local vaccine, because the idea of local vaccine production, according to experts, will help in boosting the nation’s health system.
The Presidential Task Force, NASS, Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities should move for a legal backing for the production of local vaccine. If Nigeria has to come out of recession fully, we should avoid any further lockdown in the country that will worsen the economy.
It is imperative for Nigerians to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols by wearing face masks always, observe social distancing and ensure washing of hands frequently to avoid the possibility of an impending lockdown that might pose a challenge to the growth of the economy.
If vaccinating people against contracting the coronavirus will help the whole countries of the world, then we have no choice than to accept vaccination. There are reports that vaccines for the prevention and treatment of the deadly disease are being manufactured, distributed and administered across some nations of the globe like Britain, US and Canada following emergency approval procedures by their national regulators.
It is imperative for government at all levels to intensify public awareness campaigns for Nigerians to know that it is not a myth but a fact.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
A Vote For Unemployment Benefit
The Tide Editorial Comment of Friday, February 12, 2021, deserves not only a serious commendation but also a follow-up. That the Federal Government of Nigeria plans to pay the sum of N729 billion to 24.3 million poor Nigerians for six months, may sound like a great patriotic policy of empathy for the Nigerian poor masses. That the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has challenged that “magnanimous” gesture of the Federal Government of Nigeria, raises hope that there are still a few Nigerians with vibrant conscience.
Not long ago, a similar magnanimous project of free food for poor Nigerian school children was undertaken by the same empathic federal government. Hitherto, there are numerous sad comments and innuendos hovering around the school free meal affair, with hardly anything said or done to clear the air with regards to accountability on the huge amount of money involved daily to feed poor Nigerian school children. Even when all schools were shut down, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, the school meal project had no shutdown.
It would be a dangerous frame of mind for anyone to believe that the presumed docility of the average Nigerians is synonymous with stupidity, such that they are ignorant of when they are being short-changed and bamboozled. It is common knowledge among Nigerians that government policies and programmes rarely work out in the best interest of the masses; at least, not all.
Once a distrust in government policies and programmes sets in, it becomes quite difficult to win back the faith and confidence of the masses. This is why SERAP is seen and hailed by the Nigerian public as a hope that can kindle integrity. With regards to the school feeding project, hardly has any single Nigerian expressed satisfaction or faith with transparency of that programme; despite the huge sum of money purportedly spent daily to feed poor children.
Now, with the plan to pay N729 billion to 24.3 million poor Nigerians for six months, obviously many Nigerians would be quite skeptical about an accountable and honest implementation of the plan. Nigeria is not a country with accurate record-keeping culture, even with the current hue-and-cry over National Identification Number (NIN) and threat of linking it with everything that an individual needs for survival. Who determines the poorest of the poor, and who would believe that toxic politics would not infect every means of ascertaining correct facts?
According to The Tide Editorial Comment, “Endemic corruption has enriched a small elite and left many Nigerians mired in poverty despite the country being Africa’s top oil producer…” Yet, the issue of corruption is regarded as a plight of the past, rarely tolerated by the present, which claim most Nigerians would laugh away as a mere joke. Fingers would point at the handling of COVID-19 pandemic palliative measures. How fair?
There is hardly any humanitarian project, foreign aid programme or local charity that had been managed and administered properly, with integrity and satisfactory accountability. For this reason, Nigerians are justifiably wary and skeptical about the management of any free gift (be it food or money for the poor) handled by government officials. Frankly, Nigeria is not alone in unsatisfactory management of free gifts meant for the poorest of the poor in the society. Developing countries are particularly notorious in short-changing the under-privileged.
Every country has under-privileged and poor people, and poverty is rarely attributable to laziness but usually linked with a country’s political economy. While it would be quite difficult to alter a well-entrenched political economy, what nations which have disadvantaged citizens often do is to provide unemployment benefits. Nigeria is not an industrialised country but a predominantly agrarian society with old traditional system of farming. Many factors, including oil mineral exploration and herders/farmers conflicts, have undermined traditional farming in Nigeria.
To be able to identify the poorest of the poor in various parts of the country, some reliable database would have to be used, which would include unemployment records. There are many rich Nigerians who would claim to be poor and those who are self-employed who would claim to be jobless. Perhaps, it would be better to pay more attention to out-of-school children, first.
There is the necessity to engage an independent research team to find out the status of Nigerian parents, homes and children in various parts of the country. For example, the money being spent to feed poor school children can be shared such that part of it should cater for children who are not in school at all. Similarly, the N729 billion meant to be paid to 24.3 million poor Nigerians for six months, can be shared such that a part of it should be invested in unemployment benefit scheme. There are many Nigerians who have lost their jobs in the past few years and whose families are experiencing quite pathetic conditions.
When a nation has a privatised political economy, a few privileged citizens control and monopolise all the resources and opportunities in the land. Even those who are excluded from the few available opportunities usually resort to hustling, scrambling and the use of corrupt means to get what they can. It becomes difficult for anything to work effectively in such a society, neither would there be the zeal and patriotism to serve the nation whole-heartedly. A fair reward system boosts motivation.
The Federal Government means well in providing various palliative measures and succour to cater for the poor, but the problem is usually the effective handling of such measures in the process of implementation. Apart from the “poorest of the poor”, there is a large number of unemployed people as well as those who had lost their means of livelihood, and who have families to cater for. The good gestures of the government should not be allowed to become means of aiding social malpractices. Let us build up strong, reliable, corruption-free institutions!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Welcome Nigeria’s Environment Varsity
There was a cheering news recently about the Senate giving approval for the establishment of a Federal University of Environmental Technology, to be located in Sakpenwa in Rivers State. With such approval, and with federal might and verve, it is only a matter of time for the reality to become an actuality. It is a cheering news indeed and for Rivers State in particular, a University of Environmental Technology to be located in Ogoni land, such project has a far-reaching effect.
In the first place, a great son of Rivers State, late Kenule Saro-Wiwa, whose controversial mission and death were tied to a healthy environment, would not have died in vain. It is obvious that Saro-Wiwa memory has jolted the nation strong enough that the key issue which he lived and died for, should be given a recognition. Being a peaceful and armless crusader for a healthy environment and having died a dusty death in the pursuit of his conviction, a university devoted to environmental technology is an appropriate legacy.
No matter how soon work on the university project would begin in Sakpenwa in Ogoni land, there is hope that Nigeria would have a University of Environmental Technology. Apart from structural facilities, there would also be an elaborate task of designing appropriate programmes and course contents, outlines, philosophy as well as other issues connected with a university. With the will of the Federal Government and an approval by the Senate, let us welcome the university.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has had a long-standing grouse with the Federal Government of Nigeria, whose key issue is the sustainability of qualitative tertiary education. Qualitative education goes along with adequate funding, and qualitative management of funds goes along with autonomy and accountability. As a developing nation, Nigeria has a singular flaw in managing public funds with transparency and accountability. It is not the number of federal universities and the funds invested in them which are crucial, but sustainability which depends on prudent and transparent management of funds.
Nigeria is a lucky nation, blessed with a few persons who are able to rise above the lure and trappings of money and power. Unfortunately, the nation’s political economy and reward system seek to corrupt everybody; yet, there are a few Nigerians not corrupted by money and power. Despite every doubt, a few of such persons can still be found in the Nigerian university system; but they are endangered species fading away gradually.
Such unassuming citizens of Nigeria, despite the frustrations they pass through, still believe that appropriate education can cure the ills of the nation, gradually. But unfortunately, toxic politics has crept into the university system, manifesting in unmerited promotions and wrong choices or appointments of vice chancellors. Yet, the university environment presents hope for the identification and grooming of rare talents and people with untarnished integrity.
Functions of universities go far beyond academic learning, molding of strong character and personality and equipping people with appropriate skills and expertise to serve humanity. Modern trends in universities put more emphasis on research and creating new knowledge, rather than replication of knowledge. On-the-job practical training and direct experiencing and interactions with real life situations are current trends, rather than mere academic learning. Rather than passing examinations and having certificates, new trends in tertiary education demand creativity, productivity and direct application of knowledge and talents.
A part of the corruption which bedevils Nigeria is much dependence on certificates rather than practical experiences which yield visible results. This aspect of corruption has resulted in proliferation of “Toronto” certificates, political and quota professors and vice chancellors who become tyrants in universities. May the proposed Federal University of Environmental Technology not experience such corrupting trends that debase university education. Real autonomy which ASUU has been calling for long ago is a situation whereby individual universities would manage their funds, promotions and appointments of vice chancellors, without the virus of toxic politics.
Large sums of money needed to run a university may not always come from the government, but as a knowledge industry, a university should generate funds internally through research and other investment projects. Promotion and appointment rat-race in the universities should go in the direction of initiating viable and innovative research programmes.
As a part of the research-oriented trends in tertiary education, the proposed University of Environmental Technology should break new grounds of going beyond intellectual knowledge. For example, rather than focus on physically visible and quantifiable aspects of environment, efforts can be made to explore psychological and non-visible dimension of environment. Currently, there are universities exploring extra-sensory perception (ESP), altered state of consciousness (ASC) and anamnesis (recall of distant memory).
What is environmental technology if issues of human interactions with visible and invisible environments are not explored and explained? One of the reasons responsible for backwardness in Africa is the fear to go the extra mile, unless issues connected with money and power are involved therein. The worship of money and power does not go along with technological quests; rather, efforts to free the mind from fears and time-limited values drive the culture of technology.
For the people of Sakpenwa and Rivers State in general where the environment university is to be sited, there is the challenge to imbibe the driving impetus in modern tertiary education. The future of humans would be safer and better if the environment is not destroyed by greed and short-sightedness. What happens in the visible environment is a reproduction of what had been fashioned in the psychological or invisible environment. There is an environmental law, that your environment is your image.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
