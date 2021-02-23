Features
Accelerating Gender Parity In Nigeria
In virtually all societies, women are in an inferior position to men. Sex or gender determine more rights and dignity for men in legal, social and cultural situations, These are reflected in the unequal access to or enjoyment of rights in favour of men.
There are also the assumption of stereotype social and cultural roles.
In Nigeria, gender inequality has been an issue for decades in spite of modernization and the fact that many females have done better than men in many spheres.
Analysts are convinced that gender inequality is largely influenced by religious and cultural beliefs, as some cultures and religions still hold strongly that women are the weaker vessels created mainly to be home keepers and child bearers.
Analysts are also worried that gender inequality negatively affects status in all areas of life in society, whether public or private, in the family or labour market.
Although the Global Gender Gap Report 2018 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) shows some progress amongst the 149 countries that were indexed, the progress toward closing the gender gap is slow, because it will take 108 years to close the gender gap and another 202 years to achieve parity in the workforce, according to the report.
The report benchmarks the 149 countries on their progress toward gender parity across four dimensions – economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.
A number of initiatives have been made by corporate organisations and governmental and non-governmental organisations to address gender imbalance in Nigeria.
One of the latest is the launch of First Women Network (FWN) by the First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., in commemoration of the 2019 International Women’s Day (IWD).
IWD is celebrated globally every March 8 to recognise social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
The celebration is also a call to action for accelerating gender parity.
The global theme for the 2019 celebration is “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” while the theme for the social media campaign is “#BalanceforBetter”.
According to the bank, the FWN initiative is an avenue for career management and mentoring for women to enable them to balance their career with private endeavours.
The aim, according to the bank, is to address gender gap and increase women representation in its senior and executive levels, as well as encourage women to tap into opportunities and contribute to nation-building.
The bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Adesola Adeduntan, explains that First Women Network is targeted at the banks’ staff and customers, among others.
He believes that women can achieve more if given the necessary strategic support, hoping that the initiative
will increase the bank’s productivity and profitability.
Adeduntan notes that the initiative is also a demonstration of First Bank’s adherence to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals which mandate increased women representation in all banks.
The sustainable goals require that the financial services sector should adopt a quota system to increase women representation on boards to 30 per cent and that of senior management level to 40 per cent by 2014.
Adeduntan is optimistic that the FWN will address six key area – career management, personal branding, mentoring, welfare, financial planning and empowerment.
He is convinced that the initiative will address gender disparity at the workplace.
“It is commonly agreed that gender parity is an essential factor influencing the advancement of institutions, economies and societies.
“Studies have shown that gender parity in corporations promotes increased performance and returns on investment.
“The need to invest in composite women empowerment and enhance their contributions at senior management levels to achieve organisational goals cannot be over-emphasised,” the CEO says.
For him, it is paradoxical that the presence of women in paid employments continues to increase, yet the progression of professional women to positions of leadership and management remains slow.
“Gender gaps persist in economic opportunities and political participation in many countries.
“This is part of the reasons for this women network initiative,” he notes.
The chief executive officer wants employers of labour and the entire society to encourage women to advance, excel and contribute optimally in workplaces and communities.
Mr Abiodun Famuyiwa, group head, Products and Marketing Support, promises that First Bank will continue to promote female entrepreneurship for national growth and development.
“We recognise that promoting female entrepreneurship and independence is key to economic viability of every home in the country,” he says.
According to him, FWN is a further demonstration of the bank’s commitment to women empowerment after the launch of FirstGem in 2016.
He is satisfied that FirstGem is providing opportunities for women to achieve their financial goals and aspirations through with access to support funds, free business advice, specialised trainings on business development and insight on business development.
For Mr Lampe Omoyele, managing director, Nitro 121, an integrated marketing communications agency, points out that courage is important in addressing gender imbalance.
“For gender imbalance to be resolved, there has to be courage, vision, values and character,” he says.
He is convinced that women should have courage and confidence in taking risks within organisations.
Omoyele advises that women must not play the victims.
“Ultimately, whether you are a female or male, what is going to sustain you is your character and values.
“You need to have values; character is important in the balance that we live to, and it sustains you as you move into the future,” he adds.
The Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank, Mrs Bola Adesola, wants women to take advantage of FWN to make their lives better.
She urges women to aspire to grow in their endeavours and refuse to be limited because of their gender, stressing that they should use all resources at their disposal to grow.
For the bank chief, FWN is not a silver bullet to creating the first female chief executive officer of First Bank, but about opportunity.
“So, it is important that as women, we take advantage of it,” she urges.
Ms Cecilia Akintomide, independent non-executive director, FBN Holdings Plc, is dissatisfied that Nigeria is still far in gender balancing.
Akintomide says Nigerian women are still being restricted from working in some places and owning some property.
According to her, restrictions are rendering 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population – mainly women – economically unviable.
A First Bank customer, Mrs Ifeyinwa Okoye, lauds the FWN, and urges the bank to ensure that its customers – the secondary target of FWN – benefit from it.
Okoye describes women as critical to economic growth and development but regrets that many women were lagging behind in their endeavours because of gender inequality.
She wants the banks to enlighten its customers on FWN for maximum results.
“If you empower a woman, you empower a nation.
“Empowering women is especially effective because the benefits are felt throughout the whole community,” she argues.
Analysts call for more strategic support for Nigerian women to enhance gender parity.
Joel-Nwokeoma is of the News Agency of Nigeria.
By: Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma
Features
Features
RSU’s New Campuses: What Import To Rivers?
Last week, the Rivers State Government announced a release of the sum of N16.6 billion for the upgrade of facilities at one of Nigeria’s foremost state-owned universities, the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt.
The amount was announced to journalists in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who said that N9 billion of the amount would serve as take-off grant for the building of new campuses of the institution in Ahoada, Emohua and Etche Local Government Areas.
According to the commissioner, the sum of N3 billion would be spent on each of the campuses for the construction of faculty buildings, students hostels, offices, libraries, auditoriums, lecture halls and also address other needs required for the campuses to maximise their operations.
“This is a landmark development in the history of the institution which has maintained one campus since its establishment in October, 1980.
“With the establishment of the three campuses, the communities where they are sited will be opened up for consequential development and economic activities. It will reduce the rate of unemployment in the state,” Nsirim said.
He also disclosed that the remaining N7.6 billion has been released to enable the university’s College of Medical Sciences establish the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Pathology Building.
In his address to the journalists, the state Commissioner of Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, said that, with the fund release, the College of Medical Sciences could now operate as a full-fledged college with all its required programmes running.
He said it would serve to secure accreditation of more departments and programmes and enhance the capacity of the college, since it already has the requisite personnel.
Also at the media briefing, the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, said those unrepentant traducers of Governor Nyesom Wike who thought that His Excellency was only making mere political statement when he promised to establish three new campuses for RSU can now see that the man is already walking the talk.
According to Ebeku, with these take-off grants, contractors would soon start the construction work at the approved sites in the three local government areas and there would surely be an expansion of the institution to benefit the entire state.
He said that this would increase access to education because admission spaces would be opened for more prospective students, and those host communities of the new campuses would enjoy increased commercial activities and development in general.
Outside this media parley, one of the earliest personalities to react to the governor’s fund release was his deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo.
She was said to have disclosed, in a statement, that the N16.6 billion fund release for facilities upgrade in RSU clearly indicates that Governor Nyesom Wike is committed to making Rivers State the education hub of Nigeria.
Banigo also expressed delight that the N7.6 billion granted the College of Medical Sciences would not only qualify the teaching hospital for full accreditation but make the state a centre of excellence in the training of health care professionals.
“The college will now be accredited to take a full stream of 150 undergraduate students annually in medical sciences,” she pointed out.
The deputy governor who is also a highly reputed public health doctor said that Wike’s huge investment in health and human capital development was exceptional, and that it behoves all well-meaning Rivers people to continue to support him to succeed in the quest to turn the state around for everyone’s benefit.
Bro Felix Obuah is the sole administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA). He is among the earliest commentators on the significance of this administration’s fund release for an expansion of the RSU campus.
Obuah was reported to have described the N16.6 billion fund approval by Governor Wike as a masterstroke that would open the frontiers of the institution for the educational upliftment of Rivers State.
According to a statement signed by his media aide, Jerry Needam, the erstwhile state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and owner of Go Round Football Club said:
“What the Governor has done is an uncommon feat which we had been yearning for, for a very long time, to no avail. Now that God has given us a leader that has the wisdom, interest and political will to ensure our state and our people join other advanced societies in technological advancement through quality education for our children here at home, we must not let the opportunity slip.
“Our collective wish and prayer should be more wisdom, strength and life for His Excellency for more of what he’s been doing in all sectors of our state economy which have endeared him to many across the globe. I think the best appreciation is to queue into his vision and make best use of the opportunities for the benefit of our people.”
As contained in the statement, Obuah also appealed to Rivers youth to take advantage of the planned facilities and programmes to be put in place at the state university with the approved fund and go for studies like the medical sciences that would address the pressing needs of the state, country and society at large, stressing that the governor has creditably played his own part by laying a solid foundation for them.
Prof. Okey Onuchukwu of the University of Port Harcourt is also among those who have, so far, attempted to explain the potential effects of the latest government largesse to RSU, particularly on Rivers State and its residents.
Speaking as a guest on a current affairs radio programme in Port Harcourt, last weekend, he described the RSU campus decentralisation as a timely intervention to expand the tertiary education sub-sector and improve the rural economy of the state.
The renowned Econometrics lecturer and former director of Uniport Business School who was part of the team that drafted the development blueprint of Governor Wike’s NEW Rivers Vision in 2015 said:
“The Rivers State University is a very critical area Governor Nyesom Wike had in mind earlier before he came into government that look, ‘I am going to intervene in this university by ensuring that the campuses are decentralised and build a world-standard medical college.’ That has been there. Wike didn’t just jump into government; he had a well-prepared blueprint of how he is going to develop the various sectors of the state.”
Equally elated by the decision of the state government to site a campus of RSU in Etche Local Government Area, a traditional ruler in the state, King Samuel Amaechi of Igbo-Etche, was reported to have described the move as another laudable proof of the love Governor Wike has for the people of Etche.
According to the report, the monarch said the step would increase the level of consciousness of Etche people towards university education, boost employment opportunities, create wealth and, above all, attract rapid development to Etche.
Amaechi who commended Wike for his show of love for Etche people noted that, from the inception of this government in 2015 till date, the governor has continued to carry Etche and its people along in the scheme of things.
“Each time Governor Nyesom Wike makes promises to the people of Etche, he shows outright commitment by fulfilling them. We are happy with the impact his administration is making in Etche land.
“Etche campus of the Rivers State University will remain one legacy of Wike’s administration which the present Etche sons and daughters as well as those unborn will ever be grateful to him for.”
The Onye Ishi Agwuru of Igbo-Etche assured that Etche people would support the government to ensure that the new campus was fully developed by maintaining the prevailing peace in the area.
However, there were people who expressed some reservations even while commending the state government for the initiative.
Mrs. Doris Job-Ogbonna is an alumna of RSU and former banker in Port Harcourt. She was quite excited at the decision to upgrade facilities in her Alma Mater, particularly expansion of the campus after many years of such plan being abandoned by successive regimes.
But she was concerned that the three local governments in question had been largely notorious for kidnapping and cult activities over time and wondered what was being done in that regard.
A private-school teacher in Oyigbo, Empire Faribo, was also full of commendation for the state’s decision. He, however, wondered why no riverine local government area was considered in the RSU campus expansion plan.
“I am happy with the government for the decision but, coming from the riverine part of this state, I wonder why no riverine LGA was chosen.
“They often use non-availability of land as ready excuse even when a state like Bayelsa has its expansive Niger Delta University on riverine Wilberforce Island.
“In any case, let’s not forget that former Governor Chibuike Amaechi had wanted to relocate the entire RSU campus to his native Ikwerre LGA. But I think this decentralisation idea makes better sense as it will serve to open up more areas of the state for development,” Faribo concluded.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Features
Food Preservation: Time To Check Traders’ Excesses
Have you ever bought oranges, mangoes, bananas, plantain and some other agricultural produce and wondered about their taste? Were they plucked before maturity? Were they cooked or ripened with chemicals, especially calcium carbide among others? Were they washed with detergents?
Calcium carbide is a chemical compound that is industrially used in the production of calcium cyanamide for fertilizer and also in welding. When calcium carbide comes into contact with water it produces acetylene gas that hastens the ripening of several fruits such as mangoes, bananas and apples.
These are some unscrupulous practices by traders in the various major and minor markets around us that pose a big threat to human health.
Food is one of the necessities of life, besides shelter and clothing. Through food, the human body is nourished with various nutrients, including carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals essential for making a person healthy.
In as much as human beings cannot survive without food, how the food is handled after harvest and during storage can be a big threat to a person’s health and general well-being.
Agriculture analysts believe that apart from the abuse of fertilizer application at various stages of planting, the use of chemicals for storage and ripening of fruits has become a huge cause for concern. So also is the washing of fruits, vegetables, nuts and root crops with detergents.
According to them, general abuse of agricultural produce, especially beans and other grains by traders in markets and vendors or retailers at different selling locations have reached an alarming stage.
It is common today to see fruits, vegetables, nuts and root crops retailers and vendors washing them with detergent. Equally disturbing is the traders’ use of carbides to ripen fruits and pesticides like Sniper on beans to prevent or remove weevils’ infestations.
Chief Akanbi Adeoye, the leader (Babaloja) of Ikosi Market, popularly known as Jakande Fruit Market, Ketu, Lagos State, blames fruits and vegetables vendors and retailers outside the major markets for such practices.
“Our information and security officers have not made complaints about such incidents in this market.
“Here, fruits and vegetables are sold on wholesale basis to traders from all parts of the state and they carry them in bulk to their various markets and selling locations,’’ he said.
Mr Adebayo Damola, a trader and wholesaler of plantain, pears, avocado, pineapples and bananas among others, says those who use carbide to ripen fruits and vegetables and wash them with detergents do it outside the major markets.
“Here, we are middlemen to farmers who entrust us with their produce which come straight from their farms.
“We sell in bulk to traders within and outside this market and they take them to places where they sell.
“However, l know that fruit and vegetable retailers and vendors use carbides to make them ripe fast.
“I know too that some wash them with detergents to remove the soil and make it clean enough for display to attract customers,’’ he said.
Damola says that in using carbide to ripen fruits, it is not sprinkled on the fruits or vegetables, but dropped at the centre after arranging the fruits in circular form and then cover with cloth.
He adds that it is the heat generated by covering it with cloth that causes the fruits and vegetables to ripen within 20 hours to 24 hours.
An agricultural engineer and retired staff of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Umudike, Umuahia in Abia State, Mr Mba Agu, says it is not the duty of traders to apply agro pesticides like Sniper on gains, especially beans.
“The application of pesticides on any agricultural produce, especially on beans and other grains, is for agriculture professionals and not traders.
“Agriculture professionals are trained to apply agro pesticides and insecticides on agricultural produces in a way that it will not be harmful when consumed.
“The problem is that people think that they can use Sniper and any other pesticides on agricultural produce without the input of those trained to do so.
“All pesticides and insecticides are bad and dangerous, at the same time still useful when used in correct proportions.
“If wrongly used, they become hazardous and dangerous for consumption and become cause for an array of health issues,’’ he said.
Sniper is one of the agricultural pesticides used to control insects and pests on grains and seeds and other wide range of produce.
Sniper contains Dichlorovinyl Dimethyphosphate (DDVP) 1000mg, Sodium Sulphate and Enzymes as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Agu says there are three methods through which pesticides can be applied on beans and other produces for storage.
According to him, the pesticides are mixed in the material at recommended doses, sprayed around the warehouse for bulk storage or surface of the material in a container.
Agu believes that it is time pest control officers leave their comfort zones and enter the markets to sanitise the abuse of pesticides application on grains, especially beans.
He says it is time too that the National Agriculture Council dispatch its seed law enforcement officers to the markets to regularly take samples of grains for laboratory test and analyses.
For Dr John Olaoye, an agriculture engineer and lecturer, Department of Agriculture, University of Ilorin, farmers are and should always be encouraged to minimise the application of pesticides on beans, grains and other produce during storage.
“This is because during the planting stage, a lot of pesticides are used at flowering stage to protect it from pests.
“At the storage stage, it is advisable to use natural materials like pepper or by exposing the produce to oxygen.
“If you must use pesticides and there are residual content on the produce still remaining, it is still harmful,’’ he said.
Olaoye notes that the properties in DDVP pesticides were such that can vaporise.
According to him, if professionally applied, by the time of cooking at a boiling point of between 75 degree centigrade and 100 degree centigrade, the material will vaporise and will not be part of what is consumed.
“However, there are herbal formulations which are natural that can be used to prevent grains and other agricultural produce from pests and insects attack that were not harmful,’’ he said.
Olaoye says that since the market is the prerogative of the local government councils, the councils should revive their community and public health officers as was the case in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and early part of 1980s.
He adds that it is not enough for the local government to collect levy and issue receipts without doing the work of sanitising what comes out from the markets and upgrading the market structures.
The Unilorin teacher says that the community and public health officials check traders, what they have in stock, how they are stored and displayed for sale to ensure they are good for consumption.
They also stamp animals before they are slaughtered for sell as meat in the markets, adding that they also visit houses and test water from public mains and boreholes from which the occupants are drinking.
According to him, it is a pity that community and public health officers are not part of our system any more. However, the sooner the community and public health workers are brought back, the better it will be for everybody. Therefore, it behoves the government, especially local government councils, to be up and doing to safeguard the health of the citizens.
Dr Ikechi Agbugba, a vegetable expert and lecturer, University of Port Harcourt, says the misuse of any chemical on agricultural produce is a killer.
“How on earth will anybody wash fruits and vegetables and any other produce with detergents? What happens to water and sponge?
“This happens because traders always prefer the easy way out.
“The government has to be proactive to be able to check the excesses of traders and food vendors by apprehending and prosecuting offenders,’’ he suggested.
According to him, it is better to wash fruits and vegetables with clean water and sponge.
Agbugba says research works have shown that traders and food vendors are ignorant of the implications of what they are doing. He notes that organising and encouraging traders to form associations and get those doing similar trading to register is the easy way to enlightening traders on this.
“The market crier is useful in reaching them and telling them how to improve on handling hygienically the wares they have for sale,’’ he said.
On the whole, the federal and state ministries of agriculture should deploy their seeds law enforcement officers and pest control officers to major markets and produce retail outlets to ensure that what they are selling is good for the body when consumed by unsuspecting consumers.
Agu is of the News Agency of Nigeria.
By: Chidinma Agu
