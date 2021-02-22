Opinion
A Vote For Unemployment Benefit
The Tide Editorial Comment of Friday, February 12, 2021, deserves not only a serious commendation but also a follow-up. That the Federal Government of Nigeria plans to pay the sum of N729 billion to 24.3 million poor Nigerians for six months, may sound like a great patriotic policy of empathy for the Nigerian poor masses. That the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has challenged that “magnanimous” gesture of the Federal Government of Nigeria, raises hope that there are still a few Nigerians with vibrant conscience.
Not long ago, a similar magnanimous project of free food for poor Nigerian school children was undertaken by the same empathic federal government. Hitherto, there are numerous sad comments and innuendos hovering around the school free meal affair, with hardly anything said or done to clear the air with regards to accountability on the huge amount of money involved daily to feed poor Nigerian school children. Even when all schools were shut down, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, the school meal project had no shutdown.
It would be a dangerous frame of mind for anyone to believe that the presumed docility of the average Nigerians is synonymous with stupidity, such that they are ignorant of when they are being short-changed and bamboozled. It is common knowledge among Nigerians that government policies and programmes rarely work out in the best interest of the masses; at least, not all.
Once a distrust in government policies and programmes sets in, it becomes quite difficult to win back the faith and confidence of the masses. This is why SERAP is seen and hailed by the Nigerian public as a hope that can kindle integrity. With regards to the school feeding project, hardly has any single Nigerian expressed satisfaction or faith with transparency of that programme; despite the huge sum of money purportedly spent daily to feed poor children.
Now, with the plan to pay N729 billion to 24.3 million poor Nigerians for six months, obviously many Nigerians would be quite skeptical about an accountable and honest implementation of the plan. Nigeria is not a country with accurate record-keeping culture, even with the current hue-and-cry over National Identification Number (NIN) and threat of linking it with everything that an individual needs for survival. Who determines the poorest of the poor, and who would believe that toxic politics would not infect every means of ascertaining correct facts?
According to The Tide Editorial Comment, “Endemic corruption has enriched a small elite and left many Nigerians mired in poverty despite the country being Africa’s top oil producer…” Yet, the issue of corruption is regarded as a plight of the past, rarely tolerated by the present, which claim most Nigerians would laugh away as a mere joke. Fingers would point at the handling of COVID-19 pandemic palliative measures. How fair?
There is hardly any humanitarian project, foreign aid programme or local charity that had been managed and administered properly, with integrity and satisfactory accountability. For this reason, Nigerians are justifiably wary and skeptical about the management of any free gift (be it food or money for the poor) handled by government officials. Frankly, Nigeria is not alone in unsatisfactory management of free gifts meant for the poorest of the poor in the society. Developing countries are particularly notorious in short-changing the under-privileged.
Every country has under-privileged and poor people, and poverty is rarely attributable to laziness but usually linked with a country’s political economy. While it would be quite difficult to alter a well-entrenched political economy, what nations which have disadvantaged citizens often do is to provide unemployment benefits. Nigeria is not an industrialised country but a predominantly agrarian society with old traditional system of farming. Many factors, including oil mineral exploration and herders/farmers conflicts, have undermined traditional farming in Nigeria.
To be able to identify the poorest of the poor in various parts of the country, some reliable database would have to be used, which would include unemployment records. There are many rich Nigerians who would claim to be poor and those who are self-employed who would claim to be jobless. Perhaps, it would be better to pay more attention to out-of-school children, first.
There is the necessity to engage an independent research team to find out the status of Nigerian parents, homes and children in various parts of the country. For example, the money being spent to feed poor school children can be shared such that part of it should cater for children who are not in school at all. Similarly, the N729 billion meant to be paid to 24.3 million poor Nigerians for six months, can be shared such that a part of it should be invested in unemployment benefit scheme. There are many Nigerians who have lost their jobs in the past few years and whose families are experiencing quite pathetic conditions.
When a nation has a privatised political economy, a few privileged citizens control and monopolise all the resources and opportunities in the land. Even those who are excluded from the few available opportunities usually resort to hustling, scrambling and the use of corrupt means to get what they can. It becomes difficult for anything to work effectively in such a society, neither would there be the zeal and patriotism to serve the nation whole-heartedly. A fair reward system boosts motivation.
The Federal Government means well in providing various palliative measures and succour to cater for the poor, but the problem is usually the effective handling of such measures in the process of implementation. Apart from the “poorest of the poor”, there is a large number of unemployed people as well as those who had lost their means of livelihood, and who have families to cater for. The good gestures of the government should not be allowed to become means of aiding social malpractices. Let us build up strong, reliable, corruption-free institutions!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Welcome Nigeria’s Environment Varsity
There was a cheering news recently about the Senate giving approval for the establishment of a Federal University of Environmental Technology, to be located in Sakpenwa in Rivers State. With such approval, and with federal might and verve, it is only a matter of time for the reality to become an actuality. It is a cheering news indeed and for Rivers State in particular, a University of Environmental Technology to be located in Ogoni land, such project has a far-reaching effect.
In the first place, a great son of Rivers State, late Kenule Saro-Wiwa, whose controversial mission and death were tied to a healthy environment, would not have died in vain. It is obvious that Saro-Wiwa memory has jolted the nation strong enough that the key issue which he lived and died for, should be given a recognition. Being a peaceful and armless crusader for a healthy environment and having died a dusty death in the pursuit of his conviction, a university devoted to environmental technology is an appropriate legacy.
No matter how soon work on the university project would begin in Sakpenwa in Ogoni land, there is hope that Nigeria would have a University of Environmental Technology. Apart from structural facilities, there would also be an elaborate task of designing appropriate programmes and course contents, outlines, philosophy as well as other issues connected with a university. With the will of the Federal Government and an approval by the Senate, let us welcome the university.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has had a long-standing grouse with the Federal Government of Nigeria, whose key issue is the sustainability of qualitative tertiary education. Qualitative education goes along with adequate funding, and qualitative management of funds goes along with autonomy and accountability. As a developing nation, Nigeria has a singular flaw in managing public funds with transparency and accountability. It is not the number of federal universities and the funds invested in them which are crucial, but sustainability which depends on prudent and transparent management of funds.
Nigeria is a lucky nation, blessed with a few persons who are able to rise above the lure and trappings of money and power. Unfortunately, the nation’s political economy and reward system seek to corrupt everybody; yet, there are a few Nigerians not corrupted by money and power. Despite every doubt, a few of such persons can still be found in the Nigerian university system; but they are endangered species fading away gradually.
Such unassuming citizens of Nigeria, despite the frustrations they pass through, still believe that appropriate education can cure the ills of the nation, gradually. But unfortunately, toxic politics has crept into the university system, manifesting in unmerited promotions and wrong choices or appointments of vice chancellors. Yet, the university environment presents hope for the identification and grooming of rare talents and people with untarnished integrity.
Functions of universities go far beyond academic learning, molding of strong character and personality and equipping people with appropriate skills and expertise to serve humanity. Modern trends in universities put more emphasis on research and creating new knowledge, rather than replication of knowledge. On-the-job practical training and direct experiencing and interactions with real life situations are current trends, rather than mere academic learning. Rather than passing examinations and having certificates, new trends in tertiary education demand creativity, productivity and direct application of knowledge and talents.
A part of the corruption which bedevils Nigeria is much dependence on certificates rather than practical experiences which yield visible results. This aspect of corruption has resulted in proliferation of “Toronto” certificates, political and quota professors and vice chancellors who become tyrants in universities. May the proposed Federal University of Environmental Technology not experience such corrupting trends that debase university education. Real autonomy which ASUU has been calling for long ago is a situation whereby individual universities would manage their funds, promotions and appointments of vice chancellors, without the virus of toxic politics.
Large sums of money needed to run a university may not always come from the government, but as a knowledge industry, a university should generate funds internally through research and other investment projects. Promotion and appointment rat-race in the universities should go in the direction of initiating viable and innovative research programmes.
As a part of the research-oriented trends in tertiary education, the proposed University of Environmental Technology should break new grounds of going beyond intellectual knowledge. For example, rather than focus on physically visible and quantifiable aspects of environment, efforts can be made to explore psychological and non-visible dimension of environment. Currently, there are universities exploring extra-sensory perception (ESP), altered state of consciousness (ASC) and anamnesis (recall of distant memory).
What is environmental technology if issues of human interactions with visible and invisible environments are not explored and explained? One of the reasons responsible for backwardness in Africa is the fear to go the extra mile, unless issues connected with money and power are involved therein. The worship of money and power does not go along with technological quests; rather, efforts to free the mind from fears and time-limited values drive the culture of technology.
For the people of Sakpenwa and Rivers State in general where the environment university is to be sited, there is the challenge to imbibe the driving impetus in modern tertiary education. The future of humans would be safer and better if the environment is not destroyed by greed and short-sightedness. What happens in the visible environment is a reproduction of what had been fashioned in the psychological or invisible environment. There is an environmental law, that your environment is your image.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Time To End African Time
Had my cousin’s wedding been in this GSM age, it would have been a major story in almost all the social media and some traditional media.
On the fateful Saturday in April 1995, she and her spouse were over an hour late for their wedding. As their motorcade was entering the church premises, they saw the Parish priest who had the reputation of keeping to time, zooming out in his vehicle. Efforts were made to stop him, but all to no avail. Expectedly, there was confusion everywhere. Some guests who were in the church much earlier than the intending couple didn’t spare them for being so late, keeping the priest, the choristers and many other people waiting. At this point, the bride broke down in tears, blaming the groom for ruining their day.
Anybody who is conversant with the rules in the Roman Catholic Church will know how almost impossible it was for the wedding to take place under the prevailing circumstances. Moving the crowd to another Catholic church or to a hotel for another priest to officiate the wedding there, as members of some other denominations would have easily done, was unfathomable. The Parish priest had no assistant that would have been hoped on to save the day. The situation surely looked very hopeless.
The bridegroom was almost calling off the wedding when an invited priest arrived. Seeing the ugly situation, he made an effort to reach the Parish priest who gave him the permission to officiate the marriage. That was a day nobody in our family will never forget. Many of the people castigated the Parish priest for being wicked, inconsiderate, arrogant, inhuman, though we later learnt that he left for another important appointment. But that taught some of us a very big lesson – keeping to time.
We, in this part of the world, lack a sense of purpose when it comes to keeping time. Sometimes, we attend events, meetings and appointments ridiculously late and see anybody that raises an eyebrow as going overboard. That could be seen in the reactions that trailed the alleged refusal of Pastor Essa Ogorry of Fulfilling Word Foundation Church, Trans Amadi, to wed a couple that came late to church on their wedding day a few weeks ago. The pastor, who incidentally passed on Tuesday, was called all kinds of unprintable names for his decision not to officiate the marriage even though it was said that he later offered to wed the couple in his office instead of the church auditorium.
Yes, the pastor’s decision may have been harsh considering how important the day was to the couple but other than seeing him as a wicked, arrogant, heartless fellow, I see a disciplined man who wanted the right thing to be done. The truth is that we all want our country to be better but we are not ready to play our parts wherever we find ourselves. We are supposed to be at work by 8.00am but we get there by 10.00am and by 2.00pm we are on our way home, yet we see nothing wrong with that.
I was at a government hospital the other day and a cleaner who was supposed to come early and tidy up the place before patients start arriving, for whatever reason did not get there till around past 9.00am when the place was already filled up with patients and other staff of the hospital. We all had to raise our legs, suspend them in the air for a few minutes to enable her mop the floor; otherwise she would acrimoniously push them aside with her mopping stick.
From our local flights who can win a global award for their unpredictability, to our offices where the ‘African Time’ phenomenon is the order of the day, to the craftsmen and artisans whose time pieces seem to be mere ornaments, the offence list is endless. Ours is a system where punctuality is hardly valued and tardiness rarely punished. So, instead of being concerned about the apparent adverse effect of perennial lateness on our economy and other facets of our life, we take pride in our ‘African Time’ style. And we will also have a thousand and one reasons to be late – traffic jams, bad roads, no power supply, late arrival of makeup artists, hair stylist and others.
Incidentally, for Pastor Ogorry, latest information reveals that he may have made some sacrifices to see that the wedding was held. According to some of his church members, he was sick and came back to Port Harcourt from Lagos that morning for the wedding which was why he was strict with the couple when they arrived about 43 minutes late. The idea of wedding them in his office must have been borne out of his poor health situation or exhaustion.
But if that was the case, what stopped him from letting the couple know of his predicaments? Proper communication would have saved the day. It was the same issue with the priest in my cousin’s case who had a compelling reason to drive out and had the intention of coming back as soon as possible to conduct the marriage but could not pass the information to the people concerned thereby throwing everybody into confusion.
So, I agree that some of our leaders, particularly religious leaders, need to be trained on anger management and proper communication. Some of them see themselves as demi gods and can talk to their members so offensively. In some churches, the relationship between the pastors and the members is that of master-servant which ought not to be so. They should imitate the humility of our Lord Jesus Christ who the Bible tells us was humble and obedient unto death on the cross which is why God exalted Him above every other name. Therefore, if Ogorry and the other priest wanted to teach the couples the essence of time consciousness, they would have passed the message in a better way that would be less hurtful to the couples and their families.
So, the February 6th incident is one that should teach everybody a lesson – let us do away with ‘African Time’. And for those who claim Pastor Ogorry’s death was a divine punishment for not joining the couple in marriage, they should have a rethink.
By: Calista Ezeaku
