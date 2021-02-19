Nation
Nigeria Cannot Sustain Open Grazing, Govs Insist
The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said that Nigeria as a country cannot sustain open grazing, just as they stressed the need to strengthen the National Livestock Transformation Plan.
According to them, it is their view that the traditional approach to grazing was no longer sustainable, and that modern approach to livestock management needs to be put in place, adding that they feel strongly that the strengthening of the National Livestock Transformation Plan would be a good place to start this comprehensive revisiting of the livestock management arrangement.
Reading a Communique after the meeting of the governors in Abuja that took place, last Wednesday night and into the early hours of yesterday, NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, attributed the porosity of the nation’s borders to the proliferation of light arms that were now being used to kidnap and commit other criminal acts, especially by the Fulani herders.
According to Fayemi, the governors have resolved that crime and criminality must be comprehensively prosecuted to their logical conclusion, just as they stressed that they are opposed in totality to ethnic profiling of crime.
Fayemi said, “Governors are concerned about border management in the country. We have received a number of calls from our colleagues that these crimes are associated with the porous borders in the country, and we are concerned about the importance of strengthening the ECOWAS trans-human border protocol in order to address the movement of cattle across borders.
“We also believe that the porosity of our borders is responsible for the proliferation of light weapons and this has led to disagreement between farmers and herders in the violence we witnessed. Most of the people are seen to be carrying AK-47 arms.
“We are also concerned in achieving synergy among mainstream security agencies and states security institutions or local security arrangement that has emanated for a response to the situations we find ourselves in, like the vigilante groups, civilian JTF, Amotekun.
“There is the need for them to be synergized so that they will not take laws into their hands taking into accounts the fundamental human rights of those who may be innocent of crimes in their jurisdictions.
“Governors are irrevocably committed to the protection of lives and property in our states and we are full of sympathy with those who have lost lives and property. The governors’ forum has gone ahead to provide some financial support to victims of the conflicts experienced in Uyo and Ogun states where our delegation visited over the last week.
“Nigerian governors also are very clear that crime and criminality should be comprehensively prosecuted wherever they may occur without ethnic, religious, or any other coloration.
“Governors are totally opposed to ethnic profiling of crime. Knowing what has transpired in other parts of the world, whether we are talking of the way youths were profiles in Germany leading to the world war, or we talking of the way Tutsis were profiled leading to the genocide experienced in Rwanda, we do not believe that crimes are associated with a particular ethnic group.
“And to that extent, we unreservedly condemn any attempt to profile any ethnic group on account of a particular crime.
“Governors are also totally opposed to the proliferation of fake news, and the abuse of social media. Many of us have seen those fake videos that have almost led to reprisals in other parts of the country and we want to explore both our mainstream media organizations as well as individuals to apply restraint in the way and manner issues relating to the security of lives and property is reported.
“Our meeting also reviewed the challenges of resourcing for our military institutions. We welcome the appointment of new services chiefs and we are supportive of the work they promised to do. We hope new security architecture will emerge from this new leadership.
“On our part, we are prepared to support the dedication of portions of the Excess Crude Account and the Natural Resource Development Fund and the Economic Stabilization Fund to providing the necessary equipment for the military and other security institutions to address immediately the impunity associated with all of the crimes and criminality that we have highlighted in this briefing.
“In this wise, we have also expressed our interest in strengthening our judicial system so that they can accelerate access to justice for victims of crime and criminality in the country.
“Governors also reviewed the need to strengthen the National Livestock Transformation Plan because it the view of all the governors in Nigeria that the traditional approach to grazing is no longer sustainable and that modern approach to livestock management needs to be put in-plane and governors feel strongly that the strengthening of the National Livestock Transformation Plan would be a good place to start this comprehensive revisiting of the livestock management arrangement.
“Governors also highlighted in the course of our meeting, the importance of reviewing our forestry management and environmental law because we feel very strongly that our forests have become the den of these criminals and bandits simply because they have not been properly managed across the board. And to this end, it is the considered view of governors that the forestry management arrangement needs to be immoderately reviewed in collaboration with the federal authority so that these.”
Fayemi, who noted that the meeting of the governors reviewed the need to strengthen the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), said, “It is the views of all the governors that the traditional approach to grazing is no longer sustainable and that modern approach to grazing and livestock management needs to be put in place.
“Governors feel strongly that the strengthening of the NLTP would be a good place to start this comprehensive revisiting of the livestock management arrangement.
“Governors also highlighted in the course of our meeting the importance of reviewing our forestry management and environmental laws because we feel very strongly that our forests have become the den of these criminals and bandits simply because they are not properly managed across the board.
“And to this end, it is the considered view of governors that the forestry management needs to be immediately reviewed in collaboration with the federal authorities so that these problems that we have encountered can be immediately addressed”.
Customs Targets N1.465trn In 2021, CG Tells Senate
The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) told the Senate, yesterday, that it has targeted a total of N1.465trillion to be raked into the Federation account this year, 2021.
Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja, when he appeared before Senator Francis Alimikhena, All Progressives Congress (APC, Edo North) Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff to defend the 2021 Budget of Customs Service, the NCS Boss said that the N1.465trillion consists of N1.267trillion for Federation and N198.00billion for Non- Federation.
According to him, when compared with the 2020 revenue target, the 2021 revenue target is higher by N85billion or 5.80 Percent, just as he said that the service has proposed a budget expenditure of N242.45billion for the 2021 fiscal year and would be sourced from 7% cost of collection for 2021 which is N96 94billion; 60% CISS, put at N47. 01billion; 2% VAT Share of NCS which is N07.40billion; Outstanding Liabilities of N91.10billion, totally, N242.45billion.
Giving a breakdown, he explained that the expected income will be utilized as follows: Personnel cost, N99.72billion, representing 41.13%; Overhead Cost is N19.53billion, representing 8.06%; Capital Cost, N123.20billion, representing 50.81%, with a grand total of N242.45billion, representing 100.0 %.
Ali who reiterated that the non-functional scanners at the various Customs’ scanning sites has adversely contributed to the service’s inability to carry out effective examination for selective consignments, however, said that if purchased, the NCS will make them available in Apapa and Port Harcourt.
The Senate Committee on its part, took a swipe at the Customs over its concessions of collection of import duties, saying there is nowhere in the world where such is carried out, adding that it is even unacceptable where such an assignment is contracted to foreigners to handle instead of Nigerians or staff of the agency to be engaged.
Speaking during the budget defense, Alimikhena threatened that the Senate will not pass the Customs budget, especially the capital if it fails to forward to the committee before Monday, details of capital projects for 2021; the staff nominal roll, Personnel Cost, over N30billion unaccounted funds for ongoing projects, adding that money appropriated for anything especially for recruitment must be utilized and accounted for.
Speaking further, the committee asked the Customs Service not to execute its proposed 171 new projects when it has 338 old and uncompleted projects, adding that old projects must not be abandoned and new ones being proposed in line with the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that old projects must be completed, with no abandoned projects.
The committee has, however, summoned the NCS boss, to appear before it on Monday next week with all the required documents.
‘Senate’s Call For State Of Emergency On Security Apt, Timely’
The President-General of the Tiv socio-cultural organisation, Mzough-U-Tiv (MUT), Chief Iorbee Ihagh, has described the call by the Senate asking the Federal Government to declare state of emergency on security as apt and timely.
Ihagh, who also doubles as the chairman of the three major socio-cultural groups in Benue, Mzough-U-Tiv, OpiatohaK’Idoma and Omny’Igede, recalled that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and other prominent Nigerians, including himself had severally stressed the need for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security even before now.
“That’s the same thing we have been saying all along. If Buhari does not take a decision on this, Nigeria will break very soon. There’s never a day that people are not killed in this country. So, does it mean the life of a cow is greater than the lives of human beings?
“So, what Ortom was saying about calling for a state of emergency on security has now been agreed upon by the Senate. The leader of Miyetti Allah stays in Abuja and say all manner of things yet the Federal Government says nothing about it.”
The retired Comptroller of Prisons warned that Nigeria is going to a point of no return if adequate measures are not taken to address the security situation of the country.
“Too many lives are daily being wasted and we can’t continue this way. The military and the police seem not be in control any longer. We have lost too many lives; we can’t afford to lose more lives again.”
On the call for the creation of herdsmen commission by the Attorney General of the Federation, Justice Abubakar Malami, the MUT President General said, “if a commission is to be created for herdsmen, it should equally be created for farmers. You can do without meat but you can’t do without food.
‘Livestock business is a private business like those who are farming cocoa and the rest of them. How many commissions are you going to create? They must then have to create commission for traders and provision sellers. Or is it because the others are not carrying arms too?’
Also speaking on the recent statement credited to the Minister of Defence that Nigerians must learn to defend themselves, Ihagh asked what then would be the duty of the police and the military?
“If they are saying that we should defend ourselves, then why do we have the military? Once you see somebody with a pistol, you run away. What is the duty of the Nigerian Army? So, with what he is saying, the government should license everybody to have a gun,” he stated.
Auto Policy: FG Dragged To Court Over Finance Act 2020
The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has been asked to strike down Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020 which gives legal basis to the implementation of the 5 percent levy on some categories of cars which is reduction from 35 percent implemented by the government of Nigeria since 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari had assented to the Finance Act 2020 on December 31, 2020.
Following the Presidential assent, the Nigeria Customs Service had planned the implementation of the policy.
But dissatisfied with the policy, Pan Nigeria Limited, Lafbart Innovation and Consulting Limited, Mikano International Limited and the Incorporated Trustees of Global Integrity Crusade Network, the Incorporated Trustees of Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) dragged the government to court to challenge the policy.
Defendants in the suit are the National Assembly, the Federal Government, Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Custom Service.
The Finance Act 2020 reduced tariff on the importation of Fully Built Vehicle (FBU) from 35% to 5% whereas import duty for Semi Knocked Down (SKD) remains at 10%.
The implication of the policy is that all the businessmen who have invested in the assembly of SKD commercial vehicles including tankers for which Nigeria has a history of competence beyond the New Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) will suffer.
However, dealers in FBU can now import freely without recourse to Nigerian assemblers, including body builders that have existed for generations.
In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/157/2021 and filed on February 10, 2021, the plaintiffs, through their counsel, Ayodele Akisanya and Adamson Adeboro, want the court to determine the following questions: “Whether by the provisions of Section 13(1) of the Customs and Excise Tariff ETC (Consolidated) Act, the failure of the President to rely on the recommendation of the Tariff Review Board to modify duties and levies as mandated by the said Section 13(1) before transmitting the Finance Bill 2020 as an Executive Bill to the 1st Defendant for passage into law and which Finance Bill 2020 includes Section 38 whereat the President purports to modify duties and levies, did not incurably contaminate the said Section 38 of the Finance Bill 2020 now Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020 and render same null and void ab initio and liable to be struck down.
“Whether by the provisions of Order 77(3) of the Senate Standing Order as Amended 2015 the 1st Defendant ought not to have received and if not provided by the Executive, demanded information or evidence of compliance with the statutory condition precedent set in Section 13(1) of the Customs and Excise Tariff ETC (Consolidated) Act as a precondition for passing the Finance Bill 2020 to an Act which Act now contains Section 38 whereat the President purports to exercise the powers granted by in Section 13(1) of the Customs and Excise Tariff ETC (Consolidated) Act but ignored the accompanying responsibility to rely on recommendation of the Tariff Review Board”.
The plaintiffs also sought the following reliefs from the court: “A declaration that Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020 is the by-product of non-compliance with statutory conditions precedent set in Section 13 of the Customs and Excise Tariff ETC (Consolidated) Act and therefore null and void ab initio rendering said Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020 liable to be struck down.
“A declaration that the President, subject to compliance with the precondition set in Section 13(1) of the Customs and Excise Tariff ETC (Consolidated) Act has the powers to modify tariffs, duties and levies without any reference, recourse and or resort to the 1st Defendant for approval or ratification.
“An order striking down all the provisions of Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020 as being invalidly made, null and void ab initio.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants either by themselves, or agencies under them, parastatals and or organization, privies and assigns from implementing, enforcing, giving effect howsoever to the provisions of Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020”.
No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.
