Insecurity: Stop Making Inflammatory, Divisive Statements, Reps Warn Political Leaders

The House of Representatives, yesterday, told Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his colleagues to apply the brakes in the use of inflammatory languages capable of causing divisions among Nigerians.

The caution came on the heels of a statement recently made by the governor on the use of an Ak-47 gun by herdsmen.

Reaching a resolution on a motion raised under matters of urgent national importance by Hon Dachung Bagos from Plateau State at the plenary, the members regretted the statement, saying that the firearms act prohibits the use of AK-47.

Moving the motion earlier, Bagos said, “On 13th of February, 2021, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, a public official who should; based on the insecurity problems in the country need to have been careful with statements and actions which is reported to have justified the illegal bearing of firearms by Fulani herdsmen, which has caused national outrage.

“The constitution does not grant any individual or group of people the right to bare sophisticated arms but only a licensed specified shooting range to that effect from the Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force (IGP).

“Even if the IGP were to grant licenses, the IG’s power cannot contravene the provisions of Chapter F28 LFN 004 Fire Arms Act which classifies the arms (AK-47) carried by Fulani herdsmen as ascribed by the Bauchi State governor illegal and prohibited.

“The inflammatory and divisive statement by the governor will lead to the erroneous belief that the government supports the perpetrated crimes of carrying prohibited firearms.

“This situation can easily lead to armed conflict as other groups such as farmers and defenceless citizens will consider it as a threat to their safety and opt to arm themselves with AK-47.

“If all public officials regardless their position or status are not cautioned against inciting or provoking the general public, the already tense situation in the country will lead to open hostilities”.

Adopting the motion, the House said its leadership will interface with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) which it said that “most of these inflammatory and divisive statements are coming from the Nigerian governors” with the aim of finding solutions to the security crisis in the country.