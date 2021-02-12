Opinion
Hypocrisy In Journalism
Most media houses usually have more information than what they give out for public consumption. Why? Freelance and guest writers often complain that some of the materials which they laboured hard to put together are not published. This is to be expected. No media house can survive on the basis of publish-and-perish policy. Such hardline posture is rarely helpful, and so, comes the need to manage information with professional skill and discretion, in the interest of peace and stability.
Hypocrisy in journalism comes in under the old idiom that a good soldier stays alive to be able to fight another day. Good judgment and the application of professional discretion may not always arise from cowardice, but the nobility of heart. One legal luminary, Professor Ben Nwabueze, introduced to Nigerians the concept of Imperfect Obligation, which is a vital tool in the application of professional discretion. Ours is an imperfect society and it is not a rational posture to demand perfection in an imperfect society.
For purposes of peace and stability in society there is usually some interaction or understanding between top state security operatives and the Guild of Editors, to ensure that the society is not plunged into chaos by audacious writers and journalists. Thus each media house comes up with In-House Policy and guidelines on the management of information in its reporting and editorial activities. Even private media organizations can hardly adopt a radical editorial policy, at least, for the reason that there are glass houses, stone throwers and professional “diggers” with prying eyes.
Despite the existence of a Freedom of Information Law, there are safe limits of what can be given out for public consumption. Besides, there are sensitive information and officially classified documents which, in the interest of political stability, peace and national security, should not be divulged or handled carelessly. Seditious and undesirable publications are dealt with in Section 50 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Nigeria, while Section 51 spells out what amounts to offences.
What constitutes defamation is dealt with in Section 373 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Nigeria and defined as “matter likely to injure the reputation of person by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule, or likely to damage any person in his profession or trade by an injury to his reputation…” Therefore, writers should be mindful of what they publish, although Section 377 of the law on undesirable publications states that: “The publication of defamatory matter is not an offence if the publication is, at the time it is made, for the public benefit and if the defamatory matter is true”. Similarly, the publication of obscene material which offends public morality is an indictable offence.
Is it hypocrisy or patriotism if a journalist or a writer stays his pen, even when he has facts and proof of some wrong doing, if his judgement tells him that publishing such information would plunge the society into chaos and instability? Obviously, there are Nigerians in possession of sensitive information which, if published would mean disaster both for the writer, publishing house and the nation generally. A hypocrite is someone who assumes a holier-than-thou posture. In an imperfect society does anyone have such moral standing and audacity to point fingers?
Hypocrisy or cowardice comes in where the odds of saying the truth expose the writer and the society to dangers. Who would want to take such audacious risk? Moreover, self-preservation and safety guidelines demand that, like a good soldier, a journalist should stay alive, to be able to write in the days ahead. One of the imperfections of Nigeria is that the man of might, muscle and money wins more accolades than a humble man of truth. The public is more likely to take sides with the macho-man than give support to a journalist whose pen offends men of might. The world is still deceived with ornaments.
Who would not fear the tyrant, who either by public war or private treason, will take away your life? Power holders are always jittery about their deficiencies and secrets being exposed by an audacious journalist. They would do everything to put such journalist in a position of disadvantage or silence. The justification for putting audacious writers where they belong derives from the fact that no one is clean enough to point dirty fingers at another. Measures taken to checkmate “hypocritical journalists” include the use of paid agents to rubbish audacious writers.
Since the end of the Nigeria Civil War in 1970, there have been litanies of crimes against the nation which, even when known, could not be reported publicly. Looting of property and public money did occur during and after the war, such that great wealth of the moment derived from looting activities. There were many sacred cows who engaged in hard drug business, while some imported the Nigerian currency massively into the country between 1970 and 1979. Those who knew about these were helpless.
Now the games of hypocrisy and sanctimony are taking some more audacious guises, while the degree of rot and decay in the society gets worse. Taking the lingering movements of massive herds of cattle into farming communities in western and southern parts of Nigeria, as one example, many Nigerians know the ulterior motives but there is hypocritical silence. Or, is it fear or cowardice that accounts for the silence? Someone suggested that there is a conspiracy of silence, since there are stones ready to be thrown at other dwellers in glass houses. Who cannot be rubbished with a plot?
Major owners of marauding cattle across Nigeria and who also arm the herds with prohibited firearms, are known to some inquisitive people. Yet, to publish such information can be dangerous. Then the oil and gas sector is about the most risky ground to dabble into. Some Nigerians, including journalists, know “sacred cows” behind malpractices, including crude oil bunkering and stealing, in the oil and gas sector. It would be suicidal to open the can of worms or spoil the breakfast of the oil champions. Besides, the law on hate speech has many dragnets.
Protectionist gang-ups are global practices meant to preserve hard-earned privileges, wealth, faces and names, such that audacious opponents can be silenced with ease and alacrity. If retired General T. Y. Danjuma could say that “the armed forces are not neutral. They are conniving with the armed bandits that are killing people”, then the apparent hypocrisy or cowardice of the journalist can be appreciated better.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Hypocrisy In Journalism
Most media houses usually have more information than what they give out for public consumption. Why? Freelance and guest writers often complain that some of the materials which they laboured hard to put together are not published. This is to be expected. No media house can survive on the basis of publish-and-perish policy. Such hardline posture is rarely helpful, and so, comes the need to manage information with professional skill and discretion, in the interest of peace and stability.
Hypocrisy in journalism comes in under the old idiom that a good soldier stays alive to be able to fight another day. Good judgment and the application of professional discretion may not always arise from cowardice, but the nobility of heart. One legal luminary, Professor Ben Nwabueze, introduced to Nigerians the concept of Imperfect Obligation, which is a vital tool in the application of professional discretion. Ours is an imperfect society and it is not a rational posture to demand perfection in an imperfect society.
For purposes of peace and stability in society there is usually some interaction or understanding between top state security operatives and the Guild of Editors, to ensure that the society is not plunged into chaos by audacious writers and journalists. Thus each media house comes up with In-House Policy and guidelines on the management of information in its reporting and editorial activities. Even private media organizations can hardly adopt a radical editorial policy, at least, for the reason that there are glass houses, stone throwers and professional “diggers” with prying eyes.
Despite the existence of a Freedom of Information Law, there are safe limits of what can be given out for public consumption. Besides, there are sensitive information and officially classified documents which, in the interest of political stability, peace and national security, should not be divulged or handled carelessly. Seditious and undesirable publications are dealt with in Section 50 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Nigeria, while Section 51 spells out what amounts to offences.
What constitutes defamation is dealt with in Section 373 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Nigeria and defined as “matter likely to injure the reputation of person by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule, or likely to damage any person in his profession or trade by an injury to his reputation…” Therefore, writers should be mindful of what they publish, although Section 377 of the law on undesirable publications states that: “The publication of defamatory matter is not an offence if the publication is, at the time it is made, for the public benefit and if the defamatory matter is true”. Similarly, the publication of obscene material which offends public morality is an indictable offence.
Is it hypocrisy or patriotism if a journalist or a writer stays his pen, even when he has facts and proof of some wrong doing, if his judgement tells him that publishing such information would plunge the society into chaos and instability? Obviously, there are Nigerians in possession of sensitive information which, if published would mean disaster both for the writer, publishing house and the nation generally. A hypocrite is someone who assumes a holier-than-thou posture. In an imperfect society does anyone have such moral standing and audacity to point fingers?
Hypocrisy or cowardice comes in where the odds of saying the truth expose the writer and the society to dangers. Who would want to take such audacious risk? Moreover, self-preservation and safety guidelines demand that, like a good soldier, a journalist should stay alive, to be able to write in the days ahead. One of the imperfections of Nigeria is that the man of might, muscle and money wins more accolades than a humble man of truth. The public is more likely to take sides with the macho-man than give support to a journalist whose pen offends men of might. The world is still deceived with ornaments.
Who would not fear the tyrant, who either by public war or private treason, will take away your life? Power holders are always jittery about their deficiencies and secrets being exposed by an audacious journalist. They would do everything to put such journalist in a position of disadvantage or silence. The justification for putting audacious writers where they belong derives from the fact that no one is clean enough to point dirty fingers at another. Measures taken to checkmate “hypocritical journalists” include the use of paid agents to rubbish audacious writers.
Since the end of the Nigeria Civil War in 1970, there have been litanies of crimes against the nation which, even when known, could not be reported publicly. Looting of property and public money did occur during and after the war, such that great wealth of the moment derived from looting activities. There were many sacred cows who engaged in hard drug business, while some imported the Nigerian currency massively into the country between 1970 and 1979. Those who knew about these were helpless.
Now the games of hypocrisy and sanctimony are taking some more audacious guises, while the degree of rot and decay in the society gets worse. Taking the lingering movements of massive herds of cattle into farming communities in western and southern parts of Nigeria, as one example, many Nigerians know the ulterior motives but there is hypocritical silence. Or, is it fear or cowardice that accounts for the silence? Someone suggested that there is a conspiracy of silence, since there are stones ready to be thrown at other dwellers in glass houses. Who cannot be rubbished with a plot?
Major owners of marauding cattle across Nigeria and who also arm the herds with prohibited firearms, are known to some inquisitive people. Yet, to publish such information can be dangerous. Then the oil and gas sector is about the most risky ground to dabble into. Some Nigerians, including journalists, know “sacred cows” behind malpractices, including crude oil bunkering and stealing, in the oil and gas sector. It would be suicidal to open the can of worms or spoil the breakfast of the oil champions. Besides, the law on hate speech has many dragnets.
Protectionist gang-ups are global practices meant to preserve hard-earned privileges, wealth, faces and names, such that audacious opponents can be silenced with ease and alacrity. If retired General T. Y. Danjuma could say that “the armed forces are not neutral. They are conniving with the armed bandits that are killing people”, then the apparent hypocrisy or cowardice of the journalist can be appreciated better.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
On Gumi’s Solution To Banditary
Undoubtedly, a major is sue that dominated discussion in the country this week is the unending herdsmen’s onslaught across the country. Many people proffered solutions or rather, reechoed some already existing suggestions on how to bring an end to the problem.
While the Northern Governors Forum routed for a ban on open grazing, Nigeria in general and urged cattle herders to adopt modern practise of animal rearing, the nation’s lawmakers called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the security architecture of the country by taking more decisive steps to curb insecurity in the country, urging the new security chiefs to take more drastic actions to bring an end to the menace in the country.
To many Nigerians, these are very old songs that have been heard over and over again. We will soon not be able to count the number of times such ban will be pronounced either by the National Executive Council or the state governors under various umbrellas, yet cows are daily seen everywhere – on peoples’ farms, on the streets, and even on major highways causing havoc; yet some of the herders who have metamorphosed into bandits have continued to kidnap people for ransom, rape women and kill innocent citizens unabated, among other crimes.
Today is not a day to dwell so much on the governors and their obsolete declarations without back-up actions. I want to focus on solutions recently proffered by a respected Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi. The cleric who claims he has been voluntarily visiting the bandits in different locations across the northern part of the country, as his own contribution to solving the insecurity problem in the country, has been canvassing for amnesty for the criminal Fulani herdsmen.
Speaking on a national radio station on Wednesday, he called for dialogue, rehabilitation of the herders for there to be peace in the country. According to him, the herders are aggrieved by the way they are being treated by the government and other members of the Nigerian society, hence they resorted to banditry as a way of fighting the government.
Hear him: “They have genuine complaints. They feel oppressed by the government and the people in the society. They don’t have uniformed leadership, they don’t have lawyers, they don’t have people to speak for them, and they don’t have means of explaining their grievances to the people. Many Fulanis are killed in the bushes, nobody to speak for them. They use the money they make from kidnapping to buy weapons to fight the Nigerian government.”
Sheikh Gumi, who confirmed the speculations that some of the bandits are foreigners, decried the lack of amenities like water, hospitals and schools in the bushes they choose to reside. He suggested that the bandits be incorporated into the country’s security system, that they be placed on salaries, warning that “if Nigerians do not want this type of thing, Nigerians should be ready to be kidnapped.”
Listening to the interview increased my worries about the hope for a better Nigeria where the citizens will be free to use the roads, go to their farms without being raped, maimed or killed, where people of different ethnic groups and religion will coexist in unity and love. Yes, we cannot fail to appreciate the cleric’s show of patriotism. Often, we are told that security is everybody’s business that the government cannot do it alone and he has exemplified it by embarking on such a risky venture for the sake of security in the country.
However, much as I try, it is difficult to understand why a renowned cleric like Gumi should be asking that criminals who have wasted and are still wasting harmless peoples’ lives, depriving people of their money and other means of livelihood, who violate our women, among other atrocities, should be patted at the back, settled, empowered and be paid salaries. Neither is it possible to fathom how some terrorists who even the federal government admitted are non-Nigerians will be conscripted into our security agencies. Does it mean Nigeria is no longer a sovereign nation such that any group can build their own nation inside our nation with their own ideologies and be giving conditions for peace in the country?
On the issue of being neglected and oppressed, if one may ask, please who relegated the nomadic Fulanis to the bush? We have seen educated and enlightened people of the same ethnic origin come on air to defend their nomadic nature. Just a few weeks ago, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, issued a seven-day ultimatum to herders to vacate the state’s forest reserves and that became a big issue. Many ethnic groups across the country have asked them to leave the forests to towns as their cattle rearing business causes a colossal damage to their farming business and that was seen as a threat.
On the issue of education, in 1989, the National Commission for Nomadic Education was established by Decree 41 0f 1989 (now Cap 243 LFN 1990) to provide education to the nomadic pastoralists and migrant fisher folks, with the aim of providing functional and relevant education that will facilitate integrating the nomads into the national life and equip them to make favourable contributions to the nation’s socio–economic development. How many nomads have taken advantage of that? Shouldn’t the Sheikh and his likes be educating and sensitizing the nomads to get educated through this means or make moves to make the commission function optimally if there is a problem in that regard?
Bad governance at various levels is a problem being faced by many Nigerians. What then happens if all aggrieved persons and groups decide to take up arms against the government? The Niger Delta militants that were granted amnesty in the pass had genuine reasons for their agitation. On the other hand, the bandits are criminal elements who deserve to be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land if the security agencies would work in the interest of the country and its citizens instead of seeing the insecurity situation in the country as an opportunity to enrich themselves.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Preventing Fire Incidents In Nigeria
Fire outbreaks can be preventable when precautionary measures are taken. Some people are so careless that they do not obey safety rules and regulations on fire disasters whether in their homes, offices and markets and, of course, major roads.
There are basic rules stipulated by occupational and safety experts both in public and private firms on measures that can be adopted in avoiding fire incidents.
At petrol and gas plants stations, you see instructions such as No Smoking, No Phone Calls but people do not obey. Within the last three months, a lot of fire incidents have occurred both in Rivers State and across the country.
In one of the incidents that occurred in Lagos State, about seventy shops were burnt. Some of the buildings in one of the tertiary institutions in the northern part of Nigeria was razed down by fire. Recently, one of the biggest markets in Sokoto State was gutted by fire to the extent that 60 per cent of the shops were affected.
Last week, it went viral on social media how a truck loaded with gas fell in one of the western states went into flame and a commercial bank close to the scene immediately was gutted by fire while staff and customers were trapped in the inferno.
In Rivers State, a gas station at Rumuodomanya, headquarters of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was gutted by fire which left one person dead at about 8pm that night. After the incident, the OBALGA chairman, Hon. Solomon Eke, while meeting with managers of filling stations at Rumuodomanya said none of the staff was on duty during the incident.
He said if they were on duty, they should have, at least, started with what they have in stock before help could come from outside and urged owners of filling stations to set up internal fire fighters.
Although, there are fire service stations within Port Harcourt. The fire service head office situated at Mile One flyover, there is another at Rumukpokwu International Market, among others which were established by government in a bid to tackle fire incidents in the city but they are not functional due to so many reasons.
Despite government’s efforts at establishing fire stations in cities across the country, issue of fire incidents is still on the increase. The common reason has been lack of emergency response team.
A lot of people keep on blaming fire service operators whenever there is fire outbreak and they arrive late. They were attacked sometime when they finally arrived at a scene. But they also have their own problems. Sometimes their phone lines are not available and they are highly incapacitated.
But some of the major reasons they usually give are lack of fund, unavailability of fire service trucks, among others. Surely, facilities and trained manpower greatly enhance their operations.
Recently, one evening on Ikwerre Road, a storey building was on fire, residents of the area and shop owners in that property were helpless, shouting and watching, without a fire-fighting team coming from anywhere to assist.
See, there can be fire stations built everywhere but their functionality is very important. A fire fighting team needs functional vans, water and soap or detergent and well-trained personnel to perform effectively and efficiently.
One of the challenges is proximity. Closeness from the point of incident to the fire service office should be considered. I think the closer the station, the earlier the problem will be solved. Response time is very important.
Availability of routes for emergency response is also important. Roads need to be effectively connected and free of traffic for easy movement. Service operators find it difficult to get to the scene of fire when roads are congested. Thanks to the Rivers State Government for the numerous flyover bridges built across the state for ease of traffic. By the time all the flyover bridges would have been commissioned in Rivers State, congestion on our roads would have been a thing of the past.
We should have it at the back of our minds that wherever we find ourselves, we should fight fire. It is also expected that every car driver, be it private or public vehicle, must have fire extinguisher in the vehicle in case of fire outbreak. Our cooking gas cylinders are supposed to be put off properly when not in use at homes.
There are things we ignore as potential fire fighters; ensuring. We should ensure that we put off all electrical appliances when not in use in our homes and offices. Government and relevant stakeholders have always warned against storing inflammable substances like petrol in homes and shops. As humans, ignorance and negligence will not allow people keep to such rules.
Provision of standard fire service will cost millions of naira to the government, but there could be alternatives which government can employ to save lives in Nigeria. Empowering communities in responding to fire before government can come in is necessary.
Innovation in emergency response to fire fighting is necessary because the environment is dynamic. If Nigeria has to tackle fire incidents, she has to be looking at the latest technology. Though it may be expensive but can be done gradually.
The Controller-General of Nigerian Fire Service, Dr. Liman Ibrahim said new fire trucks have enhanced the capacity of federal fire service to respond timely to fire emergencies.
He said Nigeria now has the expertise like any other country and had gone 75 per cent of where others are. According to him, plans were on to order 15 rapid intervention trucks that would be stationed on Federal Road Safety Corps beats to respond to petrol fire incidents.
The Controller-General called on governors to also equip their own fire services in the states with functional fire-fighting equipment.
He said the Federal Government would buy 89 fire fighting trucks between 2021 and 2022 which will enable the agency to go to the Senatorial Districts. Government may not be able to do all, private participation will help in fire fighting. Filling stations and gas plants should be able to set up their own internal fire fighting machineries so that government can come in as a backup.
The government, through the Rivers State Fire Service, should commence public-private engagement. This is community and stakeholders engagement in partnership with local government councils to do an assessment of how to fight fire incidents together.
One of those community-based outfits is privately owned car wash business outfits. They are potential fire response stations because of the facilities and equipment they possess.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Trending
- Sports2 days ago
Beat Enyimba In Aba, Get N20m, Wike Charges Rivers Utd …Gov Presents 54 Seater Bus To Team
- Featured2 days ago
MOMAN Seeks National Dialogue On Fuel Subsidy
- Featured2 days ago
Govs Still Sidelined In NDDC Affairs, Wike Laments
- Sports2 days ago
CAFCC: Rivers Utd Midfielder Confident Of Beating Enyimba, Sunday
- Sports4 days ago
Ezenwa Apologises Over Tactical Error
- Editorial4 days ago
Sorry State Of PH Airport
- Sports4 days ago
NPFL: Eguma Tasks Players On Away Win
- Politics4 days ago
Makinde Is Not Leaving PDP – Aide