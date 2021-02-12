Metro
Covid-19 Forces Commercial Sex Workers Out Of Business In PH
Commercial sex hawking, reckoned to be one the oldest trades in human history, appears to be one of the most hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The tirades are definitely not plausible for the operators of the business, especially young ladies that survived on it as means of livelihood.
Despite the lifting of ban on the operations of hotels and other social joints conducive for commercial sex hawking, life seems to be inauspicious for the adherents of the trade, following apparent decline in patronage.
A conversation between two whores, Pliers of the trade nibbled by the Port Harcourt Metro recently, revealed the frustration of commercial sex hawkers in the city, especially the habitual dispensers of sex at popular joints.
Boarding same taxi with the ladies, Port Harcourt Metro correspondent noticed a taste of discontent and worry on the countenances of two ladies. They engaged themselves in an emotional discussion rapped in at angle of self-pity as lamented their losses in business. One of the ladies, a teenager and blond beauty, in an expression of angered told her colleague that she was not in the need to suffer the experience of the previous year.
“ I don’t want to continue with the experience of 2020, throughout last year the turn up was very low because there was no business. You for months without any body asking you out, this is very bad” she gasped out in a mood of disdain. Her colleague sarcastically acquiesced to her position blaming their misfortune on the Covid-19 crisis and its attendant dwindling effects on the economy. Their case is a replication of the general decline in their business.
Port Harcourt Metro investigation reveal that the number of commercial sex hawkers that strove around regular and strategic joints has depleted because of dearths of customers. With the stories of men fatally stricken out of sex bouts, at brothels there is evidently a doldrum and shortage in patronage as men seem to be exercising restraint in their sex appeal, making ladies that depended on commercial sex hawking to suffer setbacks in their business. Thus the regular “merry go rounds” that hibernate within accustomed streets and vantage positions are therefore not in the best moments of their enterprise.
A cursory survey of the Port Harcourt Metro recently revealed that the ubiquitous presence the ladies of familiar sex appeal has reduced as a result of low patronage. The lurking of cheap coquettes within academic environment in disguise as students has also dropped as a result of the droop in “campus hunt,” as the glossy cars of rich benefactors and patrons hardly flooded the campuses compared to the pre-Covid experience.
Speaking with the Port Harcourt Metro in an interview, an environ-mental socialist, Dr Steve Wodu said that the decline in the patronage o commercial sex in the city was driven by, “ envi exigencies. “ He pointed out that in situations like that of the Covid-19 crises, people are forced to adjust their tastes and attitudes to suit the realities of the times. “ Between pleasure and life which is more important”? He asked rhetorically.
Port Harcourt Metro investigations also revea-led that most of the street girls had resorted to new line of business, mostly selling of fruits along major streets or serving as marketing agents for organisations including financial institutions.
With the arrest and prosecution of the nemesis of commercial sex hawkers, Gracious West who specialised in strangling ladies to death at brothels, one would ordinarily expect a relief and boom in the lascivious business by the ladies but the reverse seem to be the case.
By: Taneh Beemene
Metro
War Drum: No African Country Can Contain Nigeria’s Refugees
Nigeria is yet to recover from the effects of what will perharps go down in the political history of the country as the mother of all protests that sprang up nationwide at the instance of the perceived neglected youthful population.
The nationwide protests, framed under the theme, #EndSars, like a social revolution, started on a peaceful note under a united front against the brute force of Sars against the citizenry, and the apparent indifference of the federal government to the glaring excesses of that unit of the police force.
The twists and turns of the protests have left in its wake negative consequences that threatens the very foundation of the nation.
Apart from the #endsars, saga, there had been barrages of agitations, including, drumming for secession and war, by some aggrieved groups in the country. Amidst the heightened tension across the country, some concerned Nigerians have posited that the events of the past weeks should be seen as a watershed to reposition the country on the path of national rebirth.
A Moslem cleric, Alhaji Murtala Bamidele, who spoke with The Tide Metro in an interview on the sideline of the eidel-Maulud celebration in Port Harcourt, said Nigeria as a nation was presently passing through it most trying moment, but the country can come out of the evolving crisis more refined if only the issues that led to the protests are addressed.
Bamidele disclosed that, “the nationwide protests by the youths have shown that something is fundamentally wrong with the system and need to be addressed to build the confidence of the masses in the leadership of the nation”.
He pointed out that the youth revolt was a national outcry that must not be glossed over, but rouse the sensitivity of the leaders to respond to the imperatives of good and responsible governance.
While commending the Nigeria Youth for their boldness to raise their voices against the force of injustices, he however, frowned against the antics of infiltrators, outlaws and extremists whose penchants for incivility led to colossal wastages of lives and properties across the nation.
He said, “in canvassing for a better Nigeria all citizens must be guided by their consciences, we must not fan the embers of war and destruction, the eye of the world is on Nigeria and what Nigeria need now is peace and justice. We don’t have any other country apart from Nigeria, and Nigeria represents hope for the black race. No African nation can contain Nigerian refugee population if there’s war. The moment we are now as a country calls for sober reflection and consolidation on the forces that unite us”.
Bamidele who is the chief Imarn of the Mile one Diobu Central Mosque, decried what he called the ‘insincerity of our leaders in governance’ and pointed out that such betrayal of public trust by leadership at all levels in the country had resulted in untold calamities in which the innocents are mostly the victims.
He said, “disintegration is never a solution to the Nigeria problems, our leaders must lead with a sense of responsibility, there should be employment for the youths, there should be provision of social amenities for the people, the art of governance goes with responsibility, our political leaders should be able to manage state fund with a sense of accountability and Nigeria will get to its expected height among the comity of nations”.
Commenting on the importance of the eidel Maulud celebration, the Moslem Cleric who is also the leader of the Tijanniyah group in Rivers State said the event represented the birth of Prophet Mohammed, and extolled the virtues of the Prophet of Islam.
“I want to use this opportunity of celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed to call on all Moslem faithfuls in the country to pray for the peace of the nation, I urged all Nigerians irrespective of their religious or political affiliations to embrace peace and contribute positively towards the building of the nation. We should emulate the character and services of Prophet Mohammed to Allah and humanity, the eye of the world is on Nigeria and our leaders need to sit up to redeem the image of the country, Nigerians have grown out of patience they need a sense of care and wellbeing”.
The Moslem Cleric cautioned against religious intolerance, stating that Moslems and Christians were brothers and had to work together to promote peace and development in the country. He emphasized that, the religious, traditional and political leaders should live as role models by becoming responsive to their statutory obligations towards the society.
It could be recalled that the entire length and breadth of Nigeria had over the past weeks been under turmoil, with both genuine protesters and arsonists on the rampage demanding their pound of flesh from the system which they believed had failed to live up to their aspirations and dreams.
Stories by: Taneh Beemene
Metro
Effective Reading Culture Panacea For Social Vices – Stakeholders
One of the greatest disincentives to full maximization of youth potentials in our society is the depletion of creative values through the abuse of the mind which is the fundamental resource base. The fragility and vulnerability of the mind therefore require conscious efforts to cultivate it for positive impact. Unfortunately most youth today seem to have lost their minds to boredom which is evidently the disease of the age.
The consequences of this social misadventure are not farfetched; unbridled crime, craving for lawlessness, culpable indolence, brain drain among others social vices.
As part of measures of curbing the menace of boredom and other attendant vices, stakeholders have called for the rejuvenation of the faltering reading culture among youths.
A cross section of stakeholders who spoke with The Tide Metro in a random interview, traced the rot in our social systems to dearth of intellectual acumen on the path of youth.
Consequently, the stakeholders want the reading culture to be actively revitalized to make our youth productive and economically viable. Andy Akpotive, a Public affairs analyst, who spoke with The Tide Metro decried the decline in the reading culture in the society.
He pointed out that today’s youth have been carried away by some trappings that they neglect the key objective of developing themselves for the challenges of the future.
According to the analyst, the absence of a good reading culture has produced half baked graduates in the society who could barely write a good sentence or communicate effectively.
To avert the rot in our educational system, Akpotive, said debating and reading clubs should be fully reintroduced in schools.
He said, “greatness cannot be attained through loyalty to a political systems, or cutting corners, greatness comes through diligence, and hard work, the secret of greatmen are buried in books, and only by reading and acquiring knowledge can one be truly great.”
Akpotive also called for the offering of special grants to writers as incentives to enable them develop good literary works. He regretted that although Nigeria was fecund with literary creativity the world of arts, particularly in writing was yet to be fully developed.
On his part, Mr Austin Nwaeze, the founder and director of Garden City Library Project, called for investment in library services to boost reading culture among youth. Nwaeze who runs a free library services with a huge collection of books, called for Public/Private sector partnership in the promotion of reading culture; ‘I been at the forefront of promoting the reading culture for the past decades through my personal efforts, I am passionate about mobilizing young minds to read because the future lies in their abilities to develop their minds, but my personal efforts has some limits, I want to use this opportunity to call government and key stakeholders, particularly the multinationals to complement our private efforts to revive the reading culture”.
Nwaeze who is also Director of Project Read advocacy, said he had over the years floated a mobile children and adult libraries in \port Harcourt and its metropolis, and solicited for partnership to reach out more people, particularly within the rural areas.
Dr Mbee Daniel, a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, who spoke with the Tide Metro, called for the proper equipping of public libraries across the state with recreational facilities to create good ambience for people to read.
Daniel said the advent of the social media have also to a large extent impeded the art of writing and reading, as most people now resort to abbreviations, making them to barely write good essays.
On her part, Ijeoma Aguba, the coordinator get Nigeria reading again said, reading was essential to human development as “a mind that is not functionally equipped through reading is inured to vices”.
She said the target of the get Nigeria Reading Project, was children. “When you get them at the Kindergarten level, the culture of reading stuck. Parents, should also encourage their children to read by buying them books as presents and not toy guns”.
