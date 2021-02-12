Ict/Telecom
6 Steps to Ensure WordPress Security
As a WordPress site owner, you are constantly checking for new and updated security practices to ensure maximum safety for your site and its customers. After all, WordPress is no stranger to security vulnerabilities popping up now and then, thus compromising your business. However, there is a significant role played by users of the platform not following the best security practices approved by experts in the field. If you are looking for WordPress malware removal, follow this guide – https://www.getastra.com/blog/911/wordpress-hacked/
Here are a couple of strategies you can follow to enhance WordPress security.
- Secure your hosting platform
Your host needs to follow certain approved security practices from its side to ensure that your site isn’t placed in any compromising situations. Along with this, it is ideal that you possess enough technical knowledge to understand and make informed decisions regarding ramping up of security.
Server hardening is the key to maintaining rigid security levels. Here, multiple layers of hardware and software security measures are required to improve the IT infrastructure handling the WordPress site and allow it to defend against all kinds of threats. This means the latest operating system (OS) and security software that’s tested for malware and scanned for vulnerabilities.
We’re also looking at efficient firewall systems, systems that can detect intrusions, and software that is strong enough to protect the site even when WordPress is being installed or constructed. Always make sure that all such software and the hosting platform itself is compatible with the latest database management systems for maximum security and performance.
The right levels of configuration for the system will be based on secure networking and file transfer encryption protocol (SFTP instead of FTP) to barricade sensitive content from prying eyes.
- Username and Password
This is a repetitive instruction, and yet, frequently violated despite being one of the simplest and most effective ways to strengthen your WordPress site security. Complexity is your friend and the hacker’s enemy. Google has facilities like ‘Strong Password Generator’ that can be used for this purpose, although there is some criticism regarding its security against brute force attacks.
An important provision for using – and remembering – such complex login credentials is storing them in secure channels i.e, password managers. You can either store them online or in a locally encrypted database on the computer. Also, create a unique WordPress username after deleting the default ‘admin’ user (if this exists) – do this by adding a new user under ‘Users’ in the dashboard and then provide it the ‘Administrator’ credentials. Remember to choose ‘attribute all content to’ when deleting the default user and choose your new user for changing the author of the posts on the site.
- Keep updating
WordPress security hardening is synonymous with updates – be it WordPress or the extensions such as themes and plugins used. Updates always include important security fixes, enhancements, and bug fixes, making it necessary. 55.9% of hacking attempts generate from backdoors established in outdated versions or extensions.
Only install trusted plugins, especially those under ‘trusted’ and ‘featured’ categories; you can also download it directly from WordPress’ official repository. Make it a point to limit the nulled WordPress plugins and themes installed on your site as well.
- Lock down the WordPress admin access
There is the contrast of being widely available for your customers while being as obscure as possible in terms of admin access. This also makes it difficult for them to find backdoors for entry. Two ways of doing this is limiting login attempts and changing the default wp-admin login URL. There are free plugins that allow you to take both of these measures such as lockout durations, IP blacklisting or whitelisting, login attempts, etc. Keep a tap of your Google webmaster security tab for any issues too.
Add basic HTTP authentication – you can lockdown your admin using this method as well. Using this on membership or ecommerce sites might not be optimal, but it is a good measure against bots targeting the site.
If you’re using a cPanel host, you can also enable the password-protected directories from the control panel manually.
- Utilize the 2-factor authentication process
To cover for the risk of being discovered in terms of login credentials, we have the 2-factor authentication process which could be as a one-time password (OTP), SMS, or captcha.
- Use HTTPS for encrypted connections – SSL certification
Installing an SSL certificate and running your site on HTTPS is another simple way to ensure basic security at very little costs and maximum benefits. It allows your browser or web application to securely connect with another website and is useful regardless of whether you accept credit card information. Beyond added security, you also get improved SEO rankings from search engines like Google, and can bypass security warnings from Google Chrome, building trust and credibility with your visitors.
These are a few steps with which you can improve security of your WordPress site – for more efficient methods and minimal effort from your side, check out Astra Security!
Ict/Telecom
PH Cab Firm Plans Digitalisation
As business operators struggle to digitalise their services, a Port- Harcourt based cab firm, Call Bob Nigeria, has concluded plans to digitalise 100 percent of its services throughout the federation.
The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Bob Okoroma, gave this indication while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently
He explained that the decision to digitalise was borne out of high demands for its car rental and leasing services by customers.
According to him, the planned digitalisation of the outfit would also enable it to actualise prompt service delivery as one of its focal points.
“For every growth phase, there is a vision that is set. That vision would continue to propel us to greater heights”, he said.
He disclosed that the firm was listed among the 100 fastest growing Small Scale Enterprises in Nigeria by a national newspaper, BusinessDay.
According to him, the listing, which stands for ’Top SMEs Awards in 2020′ is as a result of diligence and productivity of his workforce.
It would be recalled that the digitalisation of most businesses became imperative following the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 that discourages contacts.
By: King Onunwor
Ict/Telecom
Stakeholders Demand Six-Month Deadline Extension
Stakeholders in the telecom space have called for further extension of the National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) integration exercise by six months.
They noted that the eight- week extension given by government last Tuesday would not be enough going by the number of Nigerians yet to be registered, as well as other challenges with the NIN enrolment.
Reacting to the extension, the National Coordinator, Alliance for Affordable Internet, Olusola Teniola, stated that the April 6 deadline would not be sufficient to register every single NIN.
Teniola observed that the SIM registration database at present could not represent all Nigerians, saying it would represent at most 65 to 95 million Nigerians.
He said, “If you take away our population estimated at 200 million from that figure, or a population of 150 million that the World Bank has said they’ll fund to have NIN, then you’re looking at best case 60 million to 100 million Nigerians that still need to get NIN.”
The AAI coordinator therefore recommended that the government extend the NIN registration further by six months, after which it could mandate people to link the number to different services.
Expressing the same view, the President, National Association of Telecoms Subscribers of Nigeria, Deolu Ogunbanjo, appreciated the government for the deadline extension, but demanded for further extension to June 30.
“I’m happy that at least the government has listened in a way, but 208 million SIM cards are yet to be linked. We want it extended to June 30. With that, there won’t be any excuse for anybody to not have registered,” he said.
On his part, the President, Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers, Sina Bilesanmi, said the NIN/SIM deadline extension should be for at least six months.
He stated that the deadline was still unrealistic, noting that the NIMC had only managed to issue about 47 million NINs even with its 14-year hard work.
Bilesanmi also expressed worry about the safety of subscribers’ personal data and urged the Federal Government to compel telcos to ensure their personal data were secured, safe and well managed.
The chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo, in his own view, said with operators now registering NINs on behalf of NIMC, the number of enrolled NINs would be increased and improved.
“I can’t say the time is sufficient but I think if we continue with the current effort as deemed by all the stakeholders, by the time we get to the new deadline, the numbers will look much better,” he said.
Adebayo appealed to Nigerians to obtain their NINs, if they had not done so.
The Director-General, NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, said the commission was on course to meeting the target of enrolling all Nigerians within the timeframe, subject to availability of funds and the ongoing pandemic easing out.
He projected that by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the existing 1,000 enrolment centres would have been tripled.
