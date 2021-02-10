Rivers United Is The Team To Beat – Obuah

Sports philanthropist, founder and sole sponsor of Go Round Football Club, Omoku, Rivers State, Bro Felix Obuah, has described Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt as the team to beat, both in the domestic football competitions and the CAF Confederation Cup this season. Making this description yesterday at his residence in Omoku, during an appreciation visit by the management, supporters, players and officials of Rivers United, Obuah declared that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has taken the club and indeed, sports development and promotion to enviable height in the state.

According to him, “Rivers State had never gotten it this right in sports before now, but Governor Wike, a man of vision with great passion has taken sports to another level. Today, Rivers United is doing exploits within and outside Nigeria, Rivers Angels are doing very well, we are hearing about Real Madrid Football Academy, in fact, the state is doing well in all areas of sports, all thanks to Governor Wike. I want to thank the Governor for impacting positively on the state, especially, through sports and for choosing two proven technocrats in Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye and Permanent Secretary, Honour Sirawoo to drive his vision”.

He went ahead to charge the team to make the governor and state proud by winning laurels in their competitions beginning from their next match coming up against Enyimba in the CAF Cup. “You have to go to Aba and deal with them, show them that you are the best. Rivers United is the team to beat and you must not underrate yourselves. Go and make the governor proud, he is ready to do more for you”, he charged the team.

Obuah, who used the opportunity to redeem the pledge of two million naira for victory, and two hundred thousand naira per goal against Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa as he doled out N2.6million to the team and repeated same pledge for the match against Enyimba in Aba on Sunday. He assured of his continued support for the club and readiness to partner the state government by contributing his quota to sports development and promotion.

Indeed, it was commendation galore as speaker after speaker extolled Obuah on his philanthropy and gestures to the club which have gone a long way to motivate the players and galvanise them to go the extra mile to ensure success.

Hon Iyaye in his speech said that the visit was borne out of the club’s need to show appreciation for what Bro Obuah has been doing for them and sports in Rivers State. He said, “We are here to appreciate and say thank you to a man with a large heart, a good man, who has empowered people, especially, youths through sports, an oracle of football. His support gingers and motivates the team to go the extra mile”.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo, Technical Manager of the team, General Manager of the team, Supporters Club chairman and Team Captain, all showered encomiums on Bro Obuah for his generosity and support for Rivers United and sports in the state. They assured that the team would do its best to put smiles on the faces of Rivers people, particularly, Governor Wike and all those that support them.

By: Gabriel Nwanetanya