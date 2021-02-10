Opinion
Preventing Fire Incidents In Nigeria
Fire outbreaks can be preventable when precautionary measures are taken. Some people are so careless that they do not obey safety rules and regulations on fire disasters whether in their homes, offices and markets and, of course, major roads.
There are basic rules stipulated by occupational and safety experts both in public and private firms on measures that can be adopted in avoiding fire incidents.
At petrol and gas plants stations, you see instructions such as No Smoking, No Phone Calls but people do not obey. Within the last three months, a lot of fire incidents have occurred both in Rivers State and across the country.
In one of the incidents that occurred in Lagos State, about seventy shops were burnt. Some of the buildings in one of the tertiary institutions in the northern part of Nigeria was razed down by fire. Recently, one of the biggest markets in Sokoto State was gutted by fire to the extent that 60 per cent of the shops were affected.
Last week, it went viral on social media how a truck loaded with gas fell in one of the western states went into flame and a commercial bank close to the scene immediately was gutted by fire while staff and customers were trapped in the inferno.
In Rivers State, a gas station at Rumuodomanya, headquarters of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was gutted by fire which left one person dead at about 8pm that night. After the incident, the OBALGA chairman, Hon. Solomon Eke, while meeting with managers of filling stations at Rumuodomanya said none of the staff was on duty during the incident.
He said if they were on duty, they should have, at least, started with what they have in stock before help could come from outside and urged owners of filling stations to set up internal fire fighters.
Although, there are fire service stations within Port Harcourt. The fire service head office situated at Mile One flyover, there is another at Rumukpokwu International Market, among others which were established by government in a bid to tackle fire incidents in the city but they are not functional due to so many reasons.
Despite government’s efforts at establishing fire stations in cities across the country, issue of fire incidents is still on the increase. The common reason has been lack of emergency response team.
A lot of people keep on blaming fire service operators whenever there is fire outbreak and they arrive late. They were attacked sometime when they finally arrived at a scene. But they also have their own problems. Sometimes their phone lines are not available and they are highly incapacitated.
But some of the major reasons they usually give are lack of fund, unavailability of fire service trucks, among others. Surely, facilities and trained manpower greatly enhance their operations.
Recently, one evening on Ikwerre Road, a storey building was on fire, residents of the area and shop owners in that property were helpless, shouting and watching, without a fire-fighting team coming from anywhere to assist.
See, there can be fire stations built everywhere but their functionality is very important. A fire fighting team needs functional vans, water and soap or detergent and well-trained personnel to perform effectively and efficiently.
One of the challenges is proximity. Closeness from the point of incident to the fire service office should be considered. I think the closer the station, the earlier the problem will be solved. Response time is very important.
Availability of routes for emergency response is also important. Roads need to be effectively connected and free of traffic for easy movement. Service operators find it difficult to get to the scene of fire when roads are congested. Thanks to the Rivers State Government for the numerous flyover bridges built across the state for ease of traffic. By the time all the flyover bridges would have been commissioned in Rivers State, congestion on our roads would have been a thing of the past.
We should have it at the back of our minds that wherever we find ourselves, we should fight fire. It is also expected that every car driver, be it private or public vehicle, must have fire extinguisher in the vehicle in case of fire outbreak. Our cooking gas cylinders are supposed to be put off properly when not in use at homes.
There are things we ignore as potential fire fighters; ensuring. We should ensure that we put off all electrical appliances when not in use in our homes and offices. Government and relevant stakeholders have always warned against storing inflammable substances like petrol in homes and shops. As humans, ignorance and negligence will not allow people keep to such rules.
Provision of standard fire service will cost millions of naira to the government, but there could be alternatives which government can employ to save lives in Nigeria. Empowering communities in responding to fire before government can come in is necessary.
Innovation in emergency response to fire fighting is necessary because the environment is dynamic. If Nigeria has to tackle fire incidents, she has to be looking at the latest technology. Though it may be expensive but can be done gradually.
The Controller-General of Nigerian Fire Service, Dr. Liman Ibrahim said new fire trucks have enhanced the capacity of federal fire service to respond timely to fire emergencies.
He said Nigeria now has the expertise like any other country and had gone 75 per cent of where others are. According to him, plans were on to order 15 rapid intervention trucks that would be stationed on Federal Road Safety Corps beats to respond to petrol fire incidents.
The Controller-General called on governors to also equip their own fire services in the states with functional fire-fighting equipment.
He said the Federal Government would buy 89 fire fighting trucks between 2021 and 2022 which will enable the agency to go to the Senatorial Districts. Government may not be able to do all, private participation will help in fire fighting. Filling stations and gas plants should be able to set up their own internal fire fighting machineries so that government can come in as a backup.
The government, through the Rivers State Fire Service, should commence public-private engagement. This is community and stakeholders engagement in partnership with local government councils to do an assessment of how to fight fire incidents together.
One of those community-based outfits is privately owned car wash business outfits. They are potential fire response stations because of the facilities and equipment they possess.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
In Search Of A Homeland
The fact that Northern elders were quoted recently as crying out that they were under siege, may not be a “wolf syndrome”, but an issue which demands to be looked into objectively. We cannot shy away from the truth that Nigeria, as a nation, is also under siege. At least, from Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and hoodlums. A large percentage of the nation’s security challenges can be traced to conflicts between herders and farmers, agitations for justice with regards to resource control, land grabbing under various clever guises, cult activities of which religious movements also feature, etc.
A wolf syndrome is a situation where a group of people or an individual would raise false alarm for various personal reasons, which can include drawing public attention or a decoy meant to divert attention from some brewing mischief. In the case of the Northern elders, their plight is understandably visible, at least, with regards to instability arising from various marauders, apart from Boko Haram insurgents. But where there is present threat from a “wolf”, then action is needful.
Behind every alert in the form of wolf syndrome, there are usually some mischievous activities brewing in the neighbourhood. Often, fingers would point in a different direction rather than the real alarming issue. This is, more so, where the real issue at stake is delicate or shrouded in secrecy and political shenanigans. Everyone is afraid to open the can of worms.
A state governor was quoted recently as giving a quit notice to herders occupying forest reserves in his state. This order was followed by an admonition from higher quarters to the bold governor, to thread carefully. Anyone would have thought that being the chief security officer of a state, a governor has a role to take such steps that would ensure security in his domain. Besides, there is no Nigerian law which provides for cattle rearers to use their cattle to destroy farmlands belonging to others. Rather, there are bye-laws in localities on stray domestic animals.
A number of well-meaning Nigerians have observed and wondered why issues about cattle and the obvious security menace arising from herders in the southern parts of Nigeria are usually treated with levity by relevant authorities. The agricultural policy of Ruga settlement was seen as a ploy to acquire lands in southern parts of Nigeria for the sole benefit of cattle breeders. A gift of N150 billion from the federal government to Miyetti Allah was not seen to have been used to enlighten herders on how not to damage farmers’ crops or cause security breaches.
A few years ago, a prominent Northern leader told Nigerians that a large percentage of herders in the country were actually not Nigerians. Truly, most of the herders cannot be communicated with in any language that they can understand, but get hostile if forced to leave farmlands. They also behave with such air of impunity that anyone would suspect that they have some strong, off-stage backing of some high authority.
Just as we were told that many of the cattle rearers in Nigeria are from neighbouring West African countries, so also were we told that some of the marauding bandits, insurgents and hoodlums operating in Nigeria are non-Nigerians. There was even an allusion that some of those terrorising Nigeria are remnants of Libyan renegades. There had been security reports that Nigeria was being infilterated by foot soldiers of terrorist movements. We are told that over 35,000 persons have been killed so far by Boko Haram insurgents, even though we have not been told what their main demands are.
What the Northern elders have not told Nigerians would include the terms and conditions of the membership of Nigeria in the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC). During the military presidency of General Ibrahim Babangida, the Nigerian nation became a member of the OIC without anybody being consulted. There was a classified intelligence report that there was more to that membership than met the eye.
About that same time, there were some moves in some quarters to form a United States of Africa, with Islam as light bearer for a better Africa. From the friction between Britain and Libya over flight bombing, to the collapse of the Gadaffi regime, foot soldiers were trained to cope with hard desert and forest life. More importantly, there were talks and moves to find a stable homeland for nomadic herdsmen which resulted in the formation of Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM). The idea was that all Fulanis in diaspora should have a settled homeland.
The sad situation is that rehabilitation and educational policies to cater for nomadic herdsmen and families, such as Nomadic Education Programmes, were not handled effectively and with honesty. What we observed was the greed of politics turning the nomadic education programmes away from issues that should be addressed. The situation became alarming with the outbursts of one Badu Salisu Ahmadu, claiming that there was a standing Fulani Strike Force ready to claim lands which the British handed over to Fulani people.
More worrisome are the activities of herdsmen in the southern parts of Nigeria which include invasion of farmlands with cattle which destroy crops and cause anxiety in communities. Open grazing is not only primitive livestock breeding but also a social nuisance and an invitation to security breaches. To educate nomads would include enlightenment on how to respect the rights and private property of others. But such enlightenment programme is not seen to reflect in the behaviour and activities of herdsmen.
Behind the issues that constitute the siege which Northern elders complain about is the search for a homeland for nomadic Fulani families in diaspora across the West African sub-region. Like the case of the Jews after the World Wars, the conditions and activities of the poorest of the poor among the Fulani people create serious concerns of which the OIC mounts pressure on Nigerian authorities to take on some responsibilities. Land allocation is one suggestion to solve the dilemma, but whose land?
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
After Incentives, What Next?
With the recent range of incentives for teachers in the civil service by the federal government vis-à-vis special salary scale for basic and secondary school teachers; increase of mandatory service year from 35 years to 40 years; low-cost houses for teachers in the rural areas; special allowance for teachers in the rural areas; peculiar allowance for science teachers; automatic admission into public schools and free tuition for biological children of teachers and automatic employment for Education graduates, there is no doubt that teachers will be motivated and encouraged to put in their best in the discharge of their duties.
However, the commendable incentives may not produce the desired result in our pupils and students if nothing is done about the entire education system in the country. A recent report has it that Singapore has abolished school examination rankings. By this, a child’s report card will no longer be showing the position he took in class. The report card will, henceforth, not indicate class and level mean; minimum and maximum marks; pass/fail for end-of-year result; mean subject grades; overall total marks; L1R5 (English plus five relevant subjects), L1R4, EMB3 (English, Maths, best three subjects) and EMB1 for lower secondary levels.
According to the Ministry of Education, the essence of banning exam ranking is to teach the children that learning is not a competition but a self-discipline they need to master for life.
The report book should, however, still contain some form of yardstick and information to allow students to judge their relative performance, and evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.
Juxtapose this with what obtains in Nigeria and you will wonder what we are doing. Ours is a country where everybody wants to take the first position, where it seems education is a serious competition about who comes top in exams without necessarily knowing the subjects taught. It is not strange to hear stories of teachers, especially those in private schools, supplying answers to students during examinations so as to ensure they all pass with good grades. By this, their parents will be happy that their children are doing well and that the school is the best. What about schools that give first and other top positions to as many as five persons? Or the ones that make sure that the children of the rich are given good positions even when they do not merit it just to retain their parents’ patronage?
It’s true that countries have peculiarities in monitoring standards and performance in their school system and so Nigeria may not be obligated to copy what obtains in Singapore or any other country but what system are we really operating in our country and is it yielding the best result? Is it a system that teaches and encourages the use of foreign languages but prohibits the use of local languages? A system that promotes the learning of foreign cultures while the beautiful diverse cultures of the country are relegated to the background? Today, in some private schools, children pay up to N30, 000.00 per term to learn ballet dance. What efforts are made to teach the Nigerian dances?
Before and after Independence, the nation had the 6-5-2-3 system of education, which means six years in primary school, five years in secondary school, two years in higher school, and three years in the university. In the mid-1980s, it was abolished on the excuse that it was meant to serve the interest of the colonial masters and that it did not encourage science and technology, self-development and entrepreneurship.
Subsequently, the 6-3-3-4 system was introduced in the mid-80s by the then Minister of Education, Professor Babatunde Fafunwa. We were told that the system would bring functionality in the system by producing graduates that make use of their heads, hearts and hands. We all know how badly this system has been implemented. Years after the introduction, there were reports of abandoned crates and containers of workshop tools and implements and containers at the seaports. These were tools and equipment meant for children who may not be suited or equipped to go beyond JS3. Most of these tools and equipment were reportedly stolen by the suppliers and contractors with the eventual connivance of those in authority. So the junior secondary school students are being taught subjects like introductory technology, home economics and the likes without seeing or touching any tool for 3 years.
The resultant effect of the failure of this system is that many schools now adopt whatever system that appeals to them. In some primary schools, the last class is primary five, while some end in primary six. Some use the British/Nigerian curriculum, while others go for Nigeria/Canadian curriculum. The fact is that there is no uniformity of the education system. Schools spring up every day without proper supervision to ensure adequate quality of their content and effective delivery. The issue of the poor quality of teachers, lack of regular teachers’ training and corruption in the system and poor funding of the education sector is another ball game.
So the Nigerian education system needs urgent and comprehensive overhaul both from the policy direction and in the area of standard. The introduction of the 6-3-3-4 system over 20 years ago was the last major tweak in our education system and one thinks there is a need to take a critical look at what obtains in our schools and have a system change since the current one has obviously failed.
It is also my opinion that just as Singapore has done, we should de-emphasise examination but rather concentrate on imparting knowledge on the children in the most fun and interesting way. This will definitely yield better results than constantly subjecting them to series of tests and exams.
By: Calista Ezeaku
