Oil & Energy
NNPC, Partners To Construct First Methanol Processing Plant In N’Delta
Plans by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its partners to construct a $3 billion methanol-processing plant in the Niger Delta, the first of its kind in the country, have reached a top gear.
The project, jointly owned by the NNPC, the Nigerian Local Content Management Board (NLCMB) and DSV Engineering Ltd., will process approximately 14 trillion cubic feet of gas from oil fields around Brass area, the Niger Delta region when completed.
According to available information, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) would provide the gas feedstock to the plant.
Sylva said, “this project signifies the Federal Government’s effort to maximise value and monetise Nigerian vast natural gas endowment.”
He further said, “the project will have significant economic and development impact on the country, including revenue generation and import substitution for the methanol needs of the country that is currently 100 per cent imported.”
On his part, Managing Director, NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, stated that the plant, expected to be completed by 2024, would create job opportunities and generate income, following a reduction in domestic oil output and associated government revenues.
According to him, “the project will create 30,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and about 5,000 jobs during operation,”.
Kyari said, the domestic demand for natural gas was projected to rise from 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) to 7.4 Bcf/d by 2027, corresponding to the country’s efforts to boost gas monetisation and production.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Oil & Energy
British, Egyptian Firms To Boost Nigeria’s Gas Supply
A British firm, Savannah Energy, says its Accugas subsidiary has entered into a new gas sales agreement with Mulak Energy Limited to boost gas supply in Nigeria.
It said Mulak, a member of the Mansour Group, an Egyptian multinational conglomerate, initially planned to distribute Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to its industrial customers in Rivers State.
The firm said in a statement last Friday that the CNG would be substituted for diesel in generators supplied by the Mantrac Group, also a member of the Mansour Group.
It said, “The GSA is initially for a seven-year term. It envisages the supply of gas produced by Savannah’s majority-owned Uquo field for an initial two-year period on an interruptible basis and the subsequent five years on a firm contract basis
“During the interruptible gas delivery period, Mulak is able to nominate a maximum daily quantity of up to 2.5 million standard cubic feet per day. Volumes in the firm delivery period will be agreed by the parties before the end of the interruptible gas delivery period.”
According to the statement, the agreement for the supply of gas to Mulak’s CNG Nigerian project represents Savannah’s first gas-to-CNG sales agreement.
“Sales under the GSA are expected to commence in 2022 and, following the initial two-year period, Mulak has indicated that it is seeking to expand its CNG sales on a pan-Nigeria basis to Mantrac customers,” it said.
Oil & Energy
Oil & Energy
62.63% Electricity Consumers Now On Estimated Billing – NERC
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said 62.63 per cent of electricity consumers in the country were on estimated billing as at September 2020.
NERC stated this in the 2019 to Quarter 3, 2020 Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Key Financial and Operational Data, obtained from its website by The Tide.
The document showed that only Eko Electricity Distribution Company and Ikeja Electric Plc had metered over 50 per cent of their customers as at the period of review.
The huge metering gap for electricity customers, according to NERC, remains a key challenge in the industry.
The data showed that out of the 11,841,819 registered electricity customers as at the end of the third quarter of 2020, only 4,425, 628 (37.37 per cent) have been metered.
“Thus, 7, 416,191 representing 62.63 per cent of the registered electricity customers are still on estimated billing,” the document revealed.
The metering status of the DisCos as at September 2020 showed that the Benin DisCo had 47.42 per cent; Abuja, 48.66 per cent; Eko, 51.68 per cent; Ikeja, 51.09 per cent and Enugu, 43.77 per cent.
Others are: Port Harcourt, 39.64 per cent; Ibadan, 27.97 per cent; Jos, 29.04 per cent; Kaduna, 22.56 per cent; Kano, 21.40 per cent and Yola, 19.03 per cent.
The Federal Government had on October 30, 2020 flagged off the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) to meet the target of closing the metering gap in the NESI by December 2021.
The programme would assist in reducing collection losses, while at the same time, increasing financial flows to achieve 100 per cent market remittance obligation of the DisCos.
Part of the objectives is the elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and provision of data for market administration and investment decision-making, the document noted.
