Opinion
After Incentives, What Next?
With the recent range of incentives for teachers in the civil service by the federal government vis-à-vis special salary scale for basic and secondary school teachers; increase of mandatory service year from 35 years to 40 years; low-cost houses for teachers in the rural areas; special allowance for teachers in the rural areas; peculiar allowance for science teachers; automatic admission into public schools and free tuition for biological children of teachers and automatic employment for Education graduates, there is no doubt that teachers will be motivated and encouraged to put in their best in the discharge of their duties.
However, the commendable incentives may not produce the desired result in our pupils and students if nothing is done about the entire education system in the country. A recent report has it that Singapore has abolished school examination rankings. By this, a child’s report card will no longer be showing the position he took in class. The report card will, henceforth, not indicate class and level mean; minimum and maximum marks; pass/fail for end-of-year result; mean subject grades; overall total marks; L1R5 (English plus five relevant subjects), L1R4, EMB3 (English, Maths, best three subjects) and EMB1 for lower secondary levels.
According to the Ministry of Education, the essence of banning exam ranking is to teach the children that learning is not a competition but a self-discipline they need to master for life.
The report book should, however, still contain some form of yardstick and information to allow students to judge their relative performance, and evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.
Juxtapose this with what obtains in Nigeria and you will wonder what we are doing. Ours is a country where everybody wants to take the first position, where it seems education is a serious competition about who comes top in exams without necessarily knowing the subjects taught. It is not strange to hear stories of teachers, especially those in private schools, supplying answers to students during examinations so as to ensure they all pass with good grades. By this, their parents will be happy that their children are doing well and that the school is the best. What about schools that give first and other top positions to as many as five persons? Or the ones that make sure that the children of the rich are given good positions even when they do not merit it just to retain their parents’ patronage?
It’s true that countries have peculiarities in monitoring standards and performance in their school system and so Nigeria may not be obligated to copy what obtains in Singapore or any other country but what system are we really operating in our country and is it yielding the best result? Is it a system that teaches and encourages the use of foreign languages but prohibits the use of local languages? A system that promotes the learning of foreign cultures while the beautiful diverse cultures of the country are relegated to the background? Today, in some private schools, children pay up to N30, 000.00 per term to learn ballet dance. What efforts are made to teach the Nigerian dances?
Before and after Independence, the nation had the 6-5-2-3 system of education, which means six years in primary school, five years in secondary school, two years in higher school, and three years in the university. In the mid-1980s, it was abolished on the excuse that it was meant to serve the interest of the colonial masters and that it did not encourage science and technology, self-development and entrepreneurship.
Subsequently, the 6-3-3-4 system was introduced in the mid-80s by the then Minister of Education, Professor Babatunde Fafunwa. We were told that the system would bring functionality in the system by producing graduates that make use of their heads, hearts and hands. We all know how badly this system has been implemented. Years after the introduction, there were reports of abandoned crates and containers of workshop tools and implements and containers at the seaports. These were tools and equipment meant for children who may not be suited or equipped to go beyond JS3. Most of these tools and equipment were reportedly stolen by the suppliers and contractors with the eventual connivance of those in authority. So the junior secondary school students are being taught subjects like introductory technology, home economics and the likes without seeing or touching any tool for 3 years.
The resultant effect of the failure of this system is that many schools now adopt whatever system that appeals to them. In some primary schools, the last class is primary five, while some end in primary six. Some use the British/Nigerian curriculum, while others go for Nigeria/Canadian curriculum. The fact is that there is no uniformity of the education system. Schools spring up every day without proper supervision to ensure adequate quality of their content and effective delivery. The issue of the poor quality of teachers, lack of regular teachers’ training and corruption in the system and poor funding of the education sector is another ball game.
So the Nigerian education system needs urgent and comprehensive overhaul both from the policy direction and in the area of standard. The introduction of the 6-3-3-4 system over 20 years ago was the last major tweak in our education system and one thinks there is a need to take a critical look at what obtains in our schools and have a system change since the current one has obviously failed.
It is also my opinion that just as Singapore has done, we should de-emphasise examination but rather concentrate on imparting knowledge on the children in the most fun and interesting way. This will definitely yield better results than constantly subjecting them to series of tests and exams.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Trans-Gender Controversies
In the United States of America under the Presidency of Joe Biden, trans-gender issue is brewing hot with legislations that would guarantee some understanding and acceptance of freakish people in the Armed forces and other settings. Freakish people include homosexuals, lesbians, etc, all of whom are classified as trans-gender group of humans. There are various forms of human abnormalities of which distortion in gender specifications is one, which demands for a better understanding of the phenomenon.
Distortions in genetic specifications occur quite often, as a result of lifestyle and activity patterns of individuals. Therefore, there is nothing accidental about gender distortion since the phenomenon can arise only on the basis of individual volition or choice. Volition of an individual includes any line of thinking and activity profile chosen or taken by anyone willingly and without external compulsion. Regular thinking and activity profile of an individual constitute a demand which registers an indelible imprint in the blood of the individual.
What is known as genetic formula is composed of imprints registering in the blood of an individual on regular and continuous basis, arising from the thinking and activity patterns of an individual. From such imprints in the individual blood system, what is known as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) becomes the microchip bearing the natural history of an individual. Like individual finger prints, human blood is an information carrier which bears an undistorted data of every person.
Personal free will or volition becomes the medium by whose instrumentality alterations adjustments and changes can be made by every individual. Thus, the fate of individuals hardly remains irrevocable or fixed, but alterable via the exercise of personal volition and exertion. The human genetic system does not function arbitrarily but guided by fixed laws such as a provision to make changes where there are persistent desires and actions to bring about such changes. Unfortunately, people are not usually aware of their genetic data-base and, therefore, rarely know what accounts for their personal experiences. Nothing happens arbitrarily!
Trans-gender controversies include cases of sex transplant, where a “man” bearing female sex attributes and features, undergoes a surgery to become a woman. There are “women” who bear masculine features, including having moustache and male sex organs. There are also men and women who appear so only physically but who are in reality the opposite of the sex form which they bear. The genes and hormones running in their blood are the opposites of the sex forms which they bear. The plight of such freakish people is rarely understood by society and their lifestyles become intolerable and regarded as “abnormal”.
Trans-gender people have unique problems and lifestyles which the society can frown about, and such people themselves rarely understand what accounts for their unique abnormality. Distortion in sex forms also goes with a mindset that normal people would rarely understand or show some sympathy for.
Unfortunately, sad experiences of trans-gender people with those whom they come in contact with can predispose some of them to turn to alcoholism, intake of narcotic substances and other diversions, to find solace. Among trans-gender people are groups who are neither men nor women, but a strange mixture of male and female features which produce conflicts with those they come in contact with. There are also those who have insatiable libido, the so-called nymphomaniacs and masochists.
There are many of such people, both men and women, who enlist in the Armed forces, not only in America, but in other countries too. Their lifestyles and sexual orientations can be quite embarrassing among the people and groups that they interact with, and often leading to legal and disciplinary breaches. In Nigeria, such cases have not reached such alarming dimension as are common in some developed countries, like USA. Some abnormalities and Freakish lifestyles pose real challenges and problems in many countries. Freakish lifestyles manifest in various annoying ways.
Origin of trans-gender abnormalities can always be traced to human errors, ignorance and stubborn disregard of natural laws. With regards to human gender specifications, any attempt to distort the order of nature results in unnatural aberrations such as freakishness. The Order of Nature can be distorted when a male or female inclines to the opposite of gender specifications, persistently. It is usually through individual volition and activity profile that such aberrations come about.
A deeper meaning of the concept of unfaithfulness refers to a distortion of gender specifications whereby a male or female abandons the natural lines of activity prescribed for each gender in pursuit of the opposite one. We find women who incline towards male lifestyle in behaviour, thinking, activities, which can include such engagements as smoking, boxing, fencing and other rough games peculiar to men. There are also men who incline towards feminine activities and lifestyles, deliberately and regularly, for whatever reasons. Human regular inclinations are demands which register in the blood system of individuals.
Regular state of mind, expressed in desires, choices, lifestyles, etc, usually connect an individual with conditions which translate such mindset into a reality. With regards to trans-gender enigma, the mechanism of transmutation comes into operation through a transformation in the blood system. With an encoding system, the blood records activity profiles of an individual according to the mindset that informs such lifestyles. Thus, the desire to adopt a feminine or masculine lifestyle becomes a demand which becomes a reality in the form of trans-gender enigma.
Without showing hostility towards transvestites and other freakish people, the unpleasant experiences which such people often encounter can make them change toward a normal lifestyle. A sex identity that is not genuine is a reflection of a deliberately cultivated lifestyle that distorts and dishonours the Order of Nature. Same-sex marriage is associated with such freakishness, which should not be encouraged in Africa.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
We Can Curtail Rape
The Oxford Learners Dictionary defines rape as a forceful way of having intercourse with a person without his or her consent.
Sometimes it occurs under duress, as the woman or man is threatened with gun, matchete and other dangerous objects.
Despite efforts by relevant stakeholders to tackle the menace of rape in the society, rape cases have continued to rise.
On a daily basis, it is either a minor is raped or you hear of a full- fledged married or unmarried woman or man being raped.
Recently, a female student of University of Port Harcourt narrated to the press how she encountered a gang of rapists at Agip Junction, Mile 4 in Port Harcourt.
According to her, she vowed to die with them instead of being raped. At the end of the day, she sustained injury from a gunshot.
Last week, a woman in one of our local areas, also alleged how a man who claimed to be her husband’s friend, tricked her to give him a matchete to cut plantain. After cutting the plantain, he threatened her with the knife and allegedly raped her.
We have had several cases that are unreported because of stigmatisation and mockery in the society.
Yes, a lot of factors could be responsible for this. Some people say indecent dressing can cause it. When a woman dresses half naked which can tempt the rapist. There are those who see women in that circumstance but ignore it.
What does a three to four-year-old girl possess that will attract a man if it is not an evil or criminal intention to determine if that kind of action should take place.
The dangers associated with rape are enormous to the victim.
A legal expert says it is a criminal action against humanity. Criminal action in the sense that it was done without the consent of the victim on whom the action was taken. When she or he realises that it was carried out without their consent, they feels demoralised, abandoned, humiliated probably because nobody came to their rescue.
Social stigma in the neighborhood is another problem rape victims finds it difficult to mingle with others. They dissociates themselves from peers.
Depression is also associated with rape and lingers on to the extent that the victim feels that every social contact with a man or woman will lead to rape. Women and men no longer have peace. Anywhere you find yourself, you are apprehensive because one dirty human being may appear from nowhere to rape you.
According to medical experts, the health status of the rapist is unknown so the tendency of contracting Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) is possible, as well as HIV/AIDS.
On the part of the woman unwanted pregnancy is also a danger associated with rape case. If she is a virgin, the trauma resulting from that forceful penetration is huge. It can also cause injury to the genital area leading to ailments.
Now as a people we have to do something because this is an issue that is becoming scary. I would say that much has not been done and, over the decades, we have been feeling that something would be done.
We should not be raising a generation of people whose life ambition is to be hurting other people in their environment. It is heart-breaking to hear that three to nine-year-old children are raped.
We’ve been silent enough and we have to break this culture of silence. We are living in denial and we have to focus on the pressures and ills of the time we find ourselves. I think we must begin to take our destinies in our hands bearing in mind that we are human beings in a complex environment.
Some rapists may be psychologically sick and need help. A man may love his wife and still abuse her even to death. This is a form of imbalance and emotionally unstable person unable to manage himself. You see a situation where a man finishes beating his wife and starts begging for forgiveness. He needs a form of therapy.
We appeal to the government that provides the law which covers every society to protect the weak from the strong. The law should provide a balance for women and abused men.
It is highly condemnable when cases of rape against children and women are reported to the appropriate quarters and money is being demanded for proper documentation. Sometimes the perpetrator gets away with it.
As a result of frustration, an affected mother or father may decide to withdraw their case due largely to the fact that he or she does not have about N5000 to N10000 to offer before their case can be handled.
Law enforcement agents should be sensitised and better educated about this as it concerns women and even men. It can be anybody’s turn. When rape cases are reported, law enforcement agents should, as a matter of fact, follow it up to its logical conclusion.
While the efforts of some of the officers are commendable, much is still being expected.
A quicker justice system that is up and doing in terms of rape cases is highly needed. This demands the urgency that the matter requires, ensuring that the case does not drag for too long. When rape cases drag for too long it will be stressful on both the victims and their families. They may lose interest, decide to let it go even after paying money to a lawyer.
People should be held accountable for their actions. When this is done, rape victims will feel bold to speak up when they are abused.
One of the things preventing women from speaking out sometimes when they find themselves in abusive situations is the issue of mockery. Women should report rape cases to the appropriate quarters as early as possible, seek justice and surely they will be re-integrated into the society.
A victim should be able to speak out as soon as possible so that medical examination can be carried out when she encounters a rapist because he might be HIV/AIDS positive which he may secretly want to transmit to other people.
Girls should identify and ignore such boys and men who will always make nasty comments while moving on the streets. Avoiding unnecessary touch whether in private and public places will go a long way in curbing this ugly situation. Lonely places should be avoided, while men and boys should report any untoward behaviour from other men.
I’m not unaware that certain laws have been laid down for offenders of this but authorities saddled with this responsibility should ensure that those who cannot survive without raping children and women and men must be punished according to the laws stipulated by government at all levels.
By the time stiffer measures are taken to tackle this victims will heave a sigh of relief.
I call on all women groups to rise up in sensitisation of women on the dangers and consequences of rape. Creating awareness in schools for pupils and students, market women, offices on how women and men can defeat this monster called rape has become necessary.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
