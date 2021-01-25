Contractor Assures Completion Of Hostels In UNICAL

A retired school principal and a native of Nweol community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State has alleged that the divisional police officers (DPOs) of Kpor and Bori Divisions led police teams that burnt his eight bedroom house after drinking his palm wine in 2017, and demanded the payment of N200million as compensation for the wanton destruction meted against him and family.

Mr Barikpo Sunday made these allegations when he appeared at the state Commission of Inquiry into the alleged Acts of Violence, Torture, Brutality, Murder and Violation of the Fundamental Rights of Citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigerian police in the state, last Wednesday, in Port Harcourt.

He explained that the police team met him on his way to the farm at 6.30am on that day and stopped him, adding that they asked him to bring his palm wine jar he was carrying on his hand, which they drank without paying a dime.

According to him, after the policemen drank the palm wine, they asked him if he knew where the bad boys were staying in the bush but he told them that he does not know, and they left him.

The retired principal said that after the interrogation from the police along the farm road, he proceeded to his farm and continued his daily work, adding that a minute later, the policemen invaded his farm but later left.

“They asked me whether I knew where the bad boys were, and I said no. They left me alone. I’m a retired civil servant and resorted to palm wine business and farming”.

The 66-year old retiree told members of the commission that “I got home at about 6pm on the fateful day, and met a mammoth crowd in my compound trying to stop the fire but without any success as the fire razed my building”.

He added that he lost all his properties, money, house effects, including his children’s properties and certificates.

“All my certificates and children’s certificates are gone. We cannot attend any interviews where certificates would be presented. I withdrew N150, 000 from Fidelity Bank on Friday, and on Sunday, the police set my house ablaze. Everything is gone.

“It was a Good Samaritan that gave me this clothe I’m wearing. My wife and children have nothing because we were all away from the house when the police invaded my house, and set it ablaze”, he stated.

He called on the commission to ensure that justice was done on the matter so as to salvage his family from the untold hardship facing them at the moment.