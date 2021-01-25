Education
Contractor Assures Completion Of Hostels In UNICAL
The contractor handling the renovation work at the female and male hostels in the University of Calabar, Mr Signor Kanu, has given assurance that the work would be delivered on time and according to specification.
This is as the university has announced February 5 as date of resumption for academic activities.
While conducting newsmen round the ongoing work around the hostels, Kanu said that the decay was too much, couple with the destruction that occurred during the #EndSars protest where armored cables and other electrical installations were equally destroyed.
He explained that before the end of January, the renovation would have been completed and the environment kept clean for students to come in.
“Work is going on at a speed, the protectors are being pulled out and replaced with a more sophisticated angle bar so that the security of the students can be guaranteed.
“We are working day and night, as you can see now, the lights are on. The standard of materials being used is guaranteed and we are working together with the Works Department of the school to deliver quality work to the school management.
“The safety tank is being removed, we are evacuating the sewage and other things. The assurance is that students will resume and get relaxed into a newer hostels.
“All the cabinets are being fixed, the wooden doors are being replaced with metal ones and their jam-lock. A conducive environment for students to read and be in good health is what is paramount to us,” he said.
Mr Kanu, who is also an alumni of the University of Calabar, said he is working with passion, adding that he wants to fix the hostel into what it used to be when he was a student.
Education
Police Drank My Palm Wine, Set My Eight Bedroom Apartment On Fire -Retired School Principal
A retired school principal and a native of Nweol community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State has alleged that the divisional police officers (DPOs) of Kpor and Bori Divisions led police teams that burnt his eight bedroom house after drinking his palm wine in 2017, and demanded the payment of N200million as compensation for the wanton destruction meted against him and family.
Mr Barikpo Sunday made these allegations when he appeared at the state Commission of Inquiry into the alleged Acts of Violence, Torture, Brutality, Murder and Violation of the Fundamental Rights of Citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigerian police in the state, last Wednesday, in Port Harcourt.
He explained that the police team met him on his way to the farm at 6.30am on that day and stopped him, adding that they asked him to bring his palm wine jar he was carrying on his hand, which they drank without paying a dime.
According to him, after the policemen drank the palm wine, they asked him if he knew where the bad boys were staying in the bush but he told them that he does not know, and they left him.
The retired principal said that after the interrogation from the police along the farm road, he proceeded to his farm and continued his daily work, adding that a minute later, the policemen invaded his farm but later left.
“They asked me whether I knew where the bad boys were, and I said no. They left me alone. I’m a retired civil servant and resorted to palm wine business and farming”.
The 66-year old retiree told members of the commission that “I got home at about 6pm on the fateful day, and met a mammoth crowd in my compound trying to stop the fire but without any success as the fire razed my building”.
He added that he lost all his properties, money, house effects, including his children’s properties and certificates.
“All my certificates and children’s certificates are gone. We cannot attend any interviews where certificates would be presented. I withdrew N150, 000 from Fidelity Bank on Friday, and on Sunday, the police set my house ablaze. Everything is gone.
“It was a Good Samaritan that gave me this clothe I’m wearing. My wife and children have nothing because we were all away from the house when the police invaded my house, and set it ablaze”, he stated.
He called on the commission to ensure that justice was done on the matter so as to salvage his family from the untold hardship facing them at the moment.
Education
Education
UNILAG Set For Non-Physical Post-UTME Test …Collapses 2020/21 Session With 2021/22
The Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has appealed to public-spirited Nigerians to assist indigent candidates to get tablets, as the university gets set for non-physical post-UTME test.
Ogundipe made the appeal during an interview with newsmen, yesterday in Lagos.
According to him, in the face of the resurgence of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all academic activities of the institution, including examinations, will be online.
“We are to conduct our Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) test on February15 to February 23; that is, it will run for about nine days.
“This examination is going to be e-examination such that wherever the candidates are, they do not need to come to campus. It is simple and convenient.
“We looked at the issue of indigent candidates, we then decided to see how we can carry them along.
“Right now, we have started talking to some friends of the university and alumni to see how we can get tablets that we can give them.
“We have got the number of these indigent candidates registered for the post-UTME test, and they are above 200,” he said.
Ogundipe said that the candidates would need the tablets not just for the purpose of the post-UTME test but also to facili-tate other e-learning processes.
”We are talking to the alumni president and friends of the university to get these tablets in order to facilitate e-learning processes.
He said that over 50,000 candidates applied for admission into the university in the 2020)2021 academic session, with about 22,000 scoring 200 marks and above.
According to him, 21,955 candidates have so far paid for the conduct of the post-UTME test.
“It is the first time that we are conducting this type of examination, and it is such that these candidates must have their laptops with cameras.
“If they do not have camera attached to their laptops, they will not be allowed to participate in the examination.
“We expect the results to come out within one week after the conduct of the examination,” he said.
Ogundipe said the univer-sity had collapsed 2020/2021 academic session with 2021/2022 academic session.
“It is going to affect our admission number, because it means we have to admit two streams, except if JAMB is not conducting its examination this year.
“If it is conducting, we are mandated to admit students,” the Vice Chancellor said.
Ogundipe reiterated that the institution would commence online lectures for returning students on Monday.
He said that the university could not afford bringing back students to campus due to COVID-19 pandemic.
