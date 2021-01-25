Niger Delta
Bayelsa Confirms Receipt Of N27.5bn Refund From FG
The Bayelsa State Government has confirmed the receipt of N27.5billion infrastructure refund from the Federal Government as against N38 billion being speculated.
The Technical Adviser on Treasury and Accounts, Mr Timipre Seipulo who disclosed this over the weekend during the transparency briefing on funds inflows and outflows said the state government opted to receive the money at a discounted rate instead of waiting for three to four years to receive the full N38billion due the state.
“The refund for infrastructure development from the Federal Government was N27. 5billion. This is the amount the state would actually get from the refund for infrastructure. This is because the federal government arrangement is that if you have to get the whole funds you have to wait for about three to four years otherwise you discount it. You discount it at the current rate and considering the inflation factor and time value of money, you discount and collect the money now otherwise you wait for four years and collect the full money. So the 27 billion represents the discounted rate,” he said.
Meanwhile, the state government has assured Bayelsans that all funds accruing to the state would be used judiciously for the infrastructural development of the state.
The Commissioner for Information, Mr Ayiba Duba who stated this in an interview after a tour of road rehabilitation projects in the state in company of his Works and Infrastructure Development counterpart, Moses Teibowei urged Bayelans to have faith in the administration of Governor Douye Diri.
Duba, while expressing satisfaction with the work done explained that the Diri administration holds firmly its promise not to play with the development of the state.
“This is to tell you that when our government says it wants to do something, we don’t just say it for the sake of saying it; we have to back our words with action. If we say a bridge is to be constructed, we are not lying; the equipment is already on ground. As a government, we tell Bayelsans to keep trust in us. When we started we told Bayelsans that we are not going to joke with the development of the state,” Duba said.
A’Ibom Distributes Relief Materials To Crisis Victims
Akwa Ibom State Government has waded into the communal clashes between Okopedi and Amamong in Okobo Local Government Area, urging the warring communities to live in peace
The State Government also distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to the victims.
Similarly, several communities recently displaced on account of cult-related crises in Inen clan of Oruk Anam Local Government Area have also been urged to return to the path of peace, and contribute their quota to the building of a peaceful society.
The State Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo who made the call at Okobo and Oruk Anam at the weekend, said it was necessary for the warring communities to sheathe their swords and tolerate one another for peace to reign in the areas.
Ekpo stressed that with the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic already taking its toll on the economic fortunes of the state, it would be irresponsible for communities which hitherto lived together to resort to wanton destruction of properties and available social amenities.
Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Nkopuruk Ekaiko, the Deputy Governor commended the efforts of the Okobo Council Chairman, traditional rulers, security operatives and religious leaders in restoring peace to the area.
While appealing to the two communities to give peace a chance, he reminded them that no tangible development could thrive in an atmosphere of chaos and war, warning that the state government would no more send relief materials to any community which engages in what he called “man-made disaster”.
“It is erroneous for government to intervene in man-made disasters because already it is spending too much in the fight against the Covid-19 virus and no community should add to the burden of government”, Ekpo stated.
He added: “learn to live in peace with one another if you do so, the development will come to the area and businesses will thrive.”
The Council Chairman of Okobo, Dr Sylvester Attah warned that nothing could be gained from war or communal clashes, noting that it was senseless destroying the few available social amenities when the local government was already in lack of infrastructure.
Attah, while appealing to the youths in the warring communities to stop the fighting, warned that anyone fomenting trouble again in the area would be dealt with decisively and made to face the full weight of the law.
He expressed appreciation to the state government for the prompt intervention in the matter and response with the relief materials and pledged to distribute them equitably to the affected persons.
The Paramount Ruler of Okobo-Edidem Ita Okokon 111, thanked the state government for the swift intervention, stating that they were working tirelessly to ensure that peace is restored and sustained in Okobo.
He disclosed that already a traditional injunction had been placed on the disputed land and thanked the government for the relief materials.
The Youth President of Okopedi Okobo, Ekpenyong Ekpenyong who explained that Okobo had always been peaceful before the unfortunate incident, assured the state government and people of Okobo that peace would be restored and sustained in the area.
Edo To Train Teachers On Covid-19 Protocols
Edo State Government has concluded plans to train teachers across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention protocol ahead of school resumption in the state.
Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osawonyi Irowa, disclosed this to newsmen in Benin yesterday during a press briefing.
Irowa reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to curbing the spread of the virus across all communities of the state and protecting the people.
He disclosed that the state government had interfaced with teachers in the state and had commenced testing of staff and students of federal schools ahead of schools’ reopening for academic activities.
Irowa said: “The issue of school reopening has remained a challenge because some federal schools reopened in the last few days and Governor Godwin Obaseki had directed that all teachers and students in the state be tested.
“We have interfaced with the teachers and we are commencing testing of staff and students of the federal schools because they are going to be tested before they are allowed to resume for academic activities.
“Outside this, we have interfaced with the educational sector of the state and we are planning to reopen schools on February 1, 2021.
“Guidelines have been developed for school reopening in the face of COVID-19 and today we have already perfected plans for training and retraining of teachers across the 18 local government areas of the state”.
In another development, thirty-nine healthcare Edo State workers have been infected with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the last 72 hours, the state government has said.
