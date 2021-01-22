Entertainment
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Perform At Biden’s Inauguration
Popular singers Lady, Gaga and Jennifer Lopez performed at the president Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington on Wednesday. Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, while Lopez gave a musical performance at the inauguration of the 46th President of United States of America.
The transition team mentioned that Lady Gaga and Lopez were chosen in order to represent “one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation”.
”They reflect Biden and vice president Kamala Harris steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an American united in overcoming our people, unifying the country and restoring the soul of our nation”, the statement read.
Biden’s team also cited Lady Gaga’s advocacy of LGBTO, right and health issues, Lopez’s work, raising awareness about disproportionate impact of covid 19 on Latinos.
Other speakers at the inauguration are career fire fighter, Andrean Hall of Fulton County, Georgia and Los Angeles native, 2017 National youth poet, Laureate Amanda Gorman, former George Town University President, Father Leo O. Donovan and Rev. (Dr) Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Why I Rejected Fela’s Marriage Proposal – Onyeka Onwenu
Veteran Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, has revealed that late music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti approached her for marriage in the eighties.
Onyeka revealed this in her new autobiography titled: “My Father’s Daughter”. She however said she rejected Fela’s proposal during her visit to his club because of his other wives.
According to her, she is a possessive lover and did not understand Fela’s love for women. Narrating how Fela proposed marriage, Onyeka wrote: “ The second time I saw Fela was in 1984, a few years after I had returned from the United States of America. He had just been released from jail”.
“He was arrested for attempting to travel with his band for a gig in London with the sum of 1,600 pounds for their hotel accommodation. At the time, carrying any amount of foreign currency was against one of the many Decrees promulgated by Buhari/Idiagbon military junta.
“After he was released from prison Fela sent a mutual friend and journalist, Onuora Udenwa who is now a US-based pastor to bring me to his club. I thought that he probably wanted to thank me for speaking up for him, but that was not it”.
“He never even mentioned the article I had written in solidarity with him, Fela wanted to marry me and I was flattered. I thanked him for the honour of wanting me to be his consort, but I turned him down all the same”.
Onyeka added that while she waited at the club for him, she noticed that his queens (dancer wives) had been looking at her with scorn. “They passed by often whispering comments about me, they were downright hostile and quite obvious about it.
“I pointed out this to him that I was a possessive lover and would not be able to cope as an appendage to his harem, but Fela laughed”.
Funfare, Praise As Cleric Rededicates Rivers Community
Another peaceful mile-stone has been recorded in Emohua Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State following the re-dedication of the land to God by a renowned minister of God, Venerable Okechukwu Chezu of the Anglican Communion at this year’s “Emohua Day With God” Thanksgiving service, amid jubilation, songs of praise worship and thanksgiving.
The event which took place on Sunday, January 17,2021 attracted a massive crowd of worshippers within the eight villages of Emohua and beyond, most of who gave their lives to Christ and promised to turn a new leaf in order to sustain the present peaceful co-existence, unity and progress in the area.
In his message at this year’s thanksgiving service with the theme “Emohua Move Forward”, Venerable Chezu emphasised God’s command to Moses in Exodus 14:15 where God said: “ why do you cry to me, tell the people of Israel to go forward.” He urged the people of Emohua to move forward in this 21st century as those who are not ready to move forward will be left behind.
He charged the people to reciprocate the good gestures of God and do away with Idol worship, greed, injustice and wickedness in order to enjoy the peaceful environment God has restored. He joined hands with other gospel ministers to rededicate the land as he declared that “henceforth, it shall be forward ever,backward never in Emohua community”.
In his good will message, the monarch of Emohua Kingdom, Eze V.C.B Okor thanked God for his blessings upon the land as he urged the people to be mindful of their negative utterances, behaviour and lifestyle and promote peaceful co-existence as well as seek God’s guidance in all their endeavours.
The monarch who was represented by his son, Prince Chigozi Okor also urged the bad elements in the community to stop praying for the death of their neighbours and championing crisis in the area. He therefore called on parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and wards in order to forestall fresh communal crisis. He applauded Ohna Awuse for eradicating cultism and restoring peace in the community.
Also speaking at the event, Ohna Sergent Awuse commended the people of the community for their massive turnout at the event and for embracing peace. He noted that the annual event has helped to maintain peace and unite the people as he promised to sponsor the next edition of the event in 2022 to ensure its continuity.
Ohna Awuse who is also the spokesman of Ohna Emohua in Council called for prayers for Governor, Nyesom Wike whom God in his infinite wisdom has chosen to govern the state. He described Wike as an exceptional Governor who has the interest and welfare of Rivers people at heart and has impacted positively on the lives of the people through his various developmental projects and programmes across the state to the envy of his detractors.
He thanked the Governor for his various human interest projects in Emohua such as the commissioning of roads, establishment and funding of a Faculty of the Rivers State University in Emohua and appointment of Emohua indigenes to public office among others.
Awuse also urged the people of Emohua to observe all Covid- 19 protocols complement the state government’s efforts towards curbing the spread of the Covid -19 pandemic which he said has killed over 1.3 million people all over the world, even as he thanked God that none of the victims was from Emohua community and urged them to stay safe.
The president, Gospel Ministers Fellowship of Emohua, Rev. (Dr) P.O. Ezeonye disclosed that the Emohua Day with God Thanksgiving Service which started in 2000 has become an annual event where people of the community and beyond gather to pray and seek the face of God which has helped to restore peace, unity and progress in the area.
He said God has been keeping his covenant with the people, and urged them to also reciprocate by giving their lives to Christ so that peace and harmony will continue to reign in the land.
In his vote of thanks, the Founding President of the Gospel Ministers Fellowship and former General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Port Harcourt, Rev. (Barr) Dan Obinna thanked God for the success of the event as many people gave their lives to God. He also lauded Ohna Sergent Awuse for promising to sponsor the next edition of the programme as he prayed God to reward him.
By: Jacob Obinna
