Current Movies To Watch On DSTV

Another peaceful mile-stone has been recorded in Emohua Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State following the re-dedication of the land to God by a renowned minister of God, Venerable Okechukwu Chezu of the Anglican Communion at this year’s “Emohua Day With God” Thanksgiving service, amid jubilation, songs of praise worship and thanksgiving.

The event which took place on Sunday, January 17,2021 attracted a massive crowd of worshippers within the eight villages of Emohua and beyond, most of who gave their lives to Christ and promised to turn a new leaf in order to sustain the present peaceful co-existence, unity and progress in the area.

In his message at this year’s thanksgiving service with the theme “Emohua Move Forward”, Venerable Chezu emphasised God’s command to Moses in Exodus 14:15 where God said: “ why do you cry to me, tell the people of Israel to go forward.” He urged the people of Emohua to move forward in this 21st century as those who are not ready to move forward will be left behind.

He charged the people to reciprocate the good gestures of God and do away with Idol worship, greed, injustice and wickedness in order to enjoy the peaceful environment God has restored. He joined hands with other gospel ministers to rededicate the land as he declared that “henceforth, it shall be forward ever,backward never in Emohua community”.

In his good will message, the monarch of Emohua Kingdom, Eze V.C.B Okor thanked God for his blessings upon the land as he urged the people to be mindful of their negative utterances, behaviour and lifestyle and promote peaceful co-existence as well as seek God’s guidance in all their endeavours.

The monarch who was represented by his son, Prince Chigozi Okor also urged the bad elements in the community to stop praying for the death of their neighbours and championing crisis in the area. He therefore called on parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and wards in order to forestall fresh communal crisis. He applauded Ohna Awuse for eradicating cultism and restoring peace in the community.

Also speaking at the event, Ohna Sergent Awuse commended the people of the community for their massive turnout at the event and for embracing peace. He noted that the annual event has helped to maintain peace and unite the people as he promised to sponsor the next edition of the event in 2022 to ensure its continuity.

Ohna Awuse who is also the spokesman of Ohna Emohua in Council called for prayers for Governor, Nyesom Wike whom God in his infinite wisdom has chosen to govern the state. He described Wike as an exceptional Governor who has the interest and welfare of Rivers people at heart and has impacted positively on the lives of the people through his various developmental projects and programmes across the state to the envy of his detractors.

He thanked the Governor for his various human interest projects in Emohua such as the commissioning of roads, establishment and funding of a Faculty of the Rivers State University in Emohua and appointment of Emohua indigenes to public office among others.

Awuse also urged the people of Emohua to observe all Covid- 19 protocols complement the state government’s efforts towards curbing the spread of the Covid -19 pandemic which he said has killed over 1.3 million people all over the world, even as he thanked God that none of the victims was from Emohua community and urged them to stay safe.

The president, Gospel Ministers Fellowship of Emohua, Rev. (Dr) P.O. Ezeonye disclosed that the Emohua Day with God Thanksgiving Service which started in 2000 has become an annual event where people of the community and beyond gather to pray and seek the face of God which has helped to restore peace, unity and progress in the area.

He said God has been keeping his covenant with the people, and urged them to also reciprocate by giving their lives to Christ so that peace and harmony will continue to reign in the land.

In his vote of thanks, the Founding President of the Gospel Ministers Fellowship and former General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Port Harcourt, Rev. (Barr) Dan Obinna thanked God for the success of the event as many people gave their lives to God. He also lauded Ohna Sergent Awuse for promising to sponsor the next edition of the programme as he prayed God to reward him.

By: Jacob Obinna