Group Condemns Renewed Hostilities In Delta Communities

Chief of Staff to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State,Chief Benson Agadaga has commended the people of his home town, Ologoghe community of Ogbia Council Area for ushering in new crop of leadership through peaceful, free and fair elections.

Speaking with The Tide shortly after the community elections in his country home, the Governor’s chief of staff noted that the elections became necessary following yearnings of the people.

Agadaga called on those who lost in the elections to support the new leadership, stressing that more than ever before peace and development would transform the community to an enviable status.

The chief of staff who also commended the out-gone CDC led by Mr Ibomane Alafuro described the immediate past chairman as a cool headed and selfless leader, and stated that God would lift him higher in his future endeavour.

“For some years now, Ologoghe have not conducted election into the positions of both the CDC, Youth and Women wings of the peaceful community.

“But the most important thing is that after failed attempts at conducting elections into these positions, today we’ve been able to do peaceful, free and fair elections.

“Those who lost or weren’t re-elected should work with the new leadership.Those who have been so elected too should be ready to continue to serve this community and her people”, he said.

He added that the prosperity government of Governor Douye Diri was ready to bring development to bear in all sections of the state, saying no community devoid of peace and unity can grow.

Fielding questions from The Tide, the new CDC chairman, Mr Azibapu Ikeni on behalf of the new leadership said they intended to work harmoniously for the good and socio-cultural development of the community.

Ikeni thanked the voters for reposing confidence in the executives, noting that the outgone leadership has created a conducive atmosphere for the new one to operate without hindrance and promised to partner the council of chiefs and other stakeholders to better the lots of the community.