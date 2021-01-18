RSG To Channel FG Refund To More Projects

The N78bn refunded by Federal Government to Rivers State on Federal Government projects executed in the state would be utilised for more projects.

The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, stated this last week during the inauguration of the Isiokpo Internal Roads Phase Two which was officially performed by the former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Obi.

Governor Wike said: “ Rivers people, the Federal Government has refunded us the money. I have not touched a dime yet and it is in the bank. I will use it for project execution

“ I kept it to tell those who are making noise to know that we are going to work till the last day in office. I will continue to work for the interest of our people. I am not resting”.

As the forthcoming local government elections draw nearer in the state, Governor Wike had restated that only local government chairmen with evidence of projects and good performance would be considered for reelection.

The State Chief Executive made the clarification, Saturday, during the inauguration of the Bolo Internal Roads network performed by the former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankeanbo.

Regretting that most councils in the state abandoned their responsibilities to the state government, Governor Wike emphasised that the ugly trend must stop.

“ I will not agree to that again. Anybody who wants to go back for chairmanship, must show us what he has done in that local government.

“ I have told our leaders not to come and tell me these are their boys . We must bring people who are willing and committed to work for the people”, adding that zoning and other possible peculiarities in various local government areas would also be observed.

Governor Wike had called on the Federal Government to change the security chiefs so as to allow for fresh ideas and strategies in tackling the internal insecurity in the country.

The Governor who acknowledged the efforts made so far by the Security Chiefs in the country in the battle against insurgents, noted that despite full military engagement with Boko Haram and killer bandits, the threats appeared to be overwhelming the country’s security agencies.

Speaking during the wreath laying and parade ceremony organised to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held in Port Harcourt last Friday, the Rivers State Governor, said Boko Haram and killer bandits had continued to overrun communities, killing and abducting helpless citizens, destroying private and public property, and stressed that it was time Federal Government took decisive actions to end the menace.

“ We thank the Service Chiefs for their efforts so far, in the battle against the insurgents. But we also align with the concern of the citizens that having seemingly reached their wit’s end , they should now give way for fresh hands and ideas to give the fight the impetus that it so strongly needs to ensure that Boko Haram and killer bandits are comprehensively defeated and smoked out of existence”

The Governor hailed the bravery of our war heroes who died in the course of defending the nation and stressed that no amount of recompense could adequately assuage the loss of precious lives.

“ We shall never cease to accord profound honour that you deserve and canonise your bravery and patriotism at all times in expression of our gratitude for what you truly represent.

“As a government, we believe that society must endeavour to move beyond the yearly ceremonial ritual and comfort speeches of today to proffer adequate care and support for the families of everyone of our soldiers who unfortunately pays the supreme price or suffers permanent disability in the line of duty to our nation”.

He noted that it was for this reason that the state government adopted policy framework that guarantees some financial support to the immediate families of any soldier of Rivers State that pays the supreme price or suffers permanent disability at the battlefield in the course of his or her service to our nation.

Meanwhile, Gov Wike has sustained the steady inauguration of projects for two weeks. Among local government areas where the projects inauguration took place were: Emohua, Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt, Ogu/Bolo, Port Harcourt, Eleme, Oyigbo, Tai, and Khana.

Apart from the projects so far inaugurated, numerous projects executed by the administration of Gov Wike are still waiting to be inaugurated in no distant time.

Personalities from across the country were involved in the inauguration of the projects extolled Gov Wike for the harvest of projects scattered at various local government areas of the state.

By: Chris Oluoh