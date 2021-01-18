Maritime
FG To Reopen 3rd Mainland Bridge, Feb 15
The Federal Government says the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State that was shut down for repair will be reopened on February 15.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola disclosed this while carrying out an inspection of the construction repair and the planned diversion shifts on the bridge.
Fashola, in a statement, said he was optimistic that the bridge would be reopened on February 15 to enable the government begin work on the Falomo Bridge.
The former Lagos State governor also disclosed that repair work on the Falomo Bridge would begin as soon as the Third Mainland Bridge is opened.
According to him, “on the Third Mainland Bridge, most of our work is almost done, we lost two weeks during the civil protest and our completion date earlier was towards the end of January, that has slipped.
“We are hoping that by 15th of February, we should be done and the bridge should be opened to the public.
“That is one of the reasons why I also came to see how far and when this bridge will be opened to the public because this is delaying our work on Falomo Bridge.
“We have done some work on Falomo Bridge, we are going to have to close Falomo Bridge as soon as this is done so that we can also replace the expansion joints there. All the other preliminary work has been done there, but we left it in order to reduce the inconvenience to commuters in and around Lagos.
“So, the Eko Bridge that was closed is opened now, this one (Third Mainland Bridge) is going to be opened by February 15.”
Fashola, however, assured that the Federal Government would consult with the Lagos State Government before Falomo Bridge is closed for repair.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Onne Customs Generates N118.9bn Revenue
The Port Harcourt Area II Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has declared N118,959,214,999.53 as generated revenue for last year. It also declared a total duty paid value of seizures amounting to N1,008,266,282.53.
Customs Area Controller of the command, Auwal Mohammed, disclosed this at a briefing on the command’s performance for last year.
Mohammed said the command achieved its highest monthly collection of N13billion despite challenges of COVID-19 and #EndSARs protests that affected businesses globally. He commended terminal operators at the port for their support towards increased revenue and efficiency.
He added that plans to install scanner in Onne would increase the command’s productivity, efficiency and capacity to detect concealments faster
“In the face of several challenges that impacted on shipping and port activities last year, our operatives were resilient, being at work always, even during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and the nationwide lockdown that followed.
“Last year, this command collected a total of N118,959,214,999.53k. This figure is N11,623,072,175.04 higher than the N107,336,142,824.29 collected from January to December of 2019.
He attributed the increase in collection to the due diligence and zero tolerance for compromise on the part of officers and men of the Command.
“We have never let our guards down even before the announcement of a second wave of the virus and we didn’t allow it impact adversely on our functions. We have also made remarkable increase from our N94,044,676,428.17 that was collected in 2018.
“It is worthy of note that under my watch, the Command achieved N13 billion monthly collection for the first time in its 37-year history, he said.
He explained that the command’s engagements had reinforced the promotion of ease of doing business, trade facilitation with emphasis on sincere declarations as a way of saving time and making legitimate profits.
Muhammed reinforced the importance of compliance and due process to stakeholders, saying it is vital for cargo clearance, exit, import and export, as it remains the best way importers would enjoy trade facilitation, ease of business.
“I urge them once again to keep abreast with the extant import and export prohibition lists, avoid duty evasion and imbibe the virtue of transparency at all times,” he said.
Maritime
Piracy: MWUN Threatens To Shut Down Maritime Operations In Rivers
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, (MWUN) may shut down maritime operations in Rivers State if the government and relevant bodies fail to tackle piracy along the waterways in the state.
This is as youths, women and elders in Bonny Island staged a peaceful protest in the Island and Port Harcourt City against sea robbery.
The protest which temporarily disrupted socio-economic activities in the Island, forced maritime activities to a halt, thereby frustrating boat passengers.
Reacting to incessant pirate attacks along Bonny waterways and other riverine communities in the state, a MWUN official, Comrade Harry Waite, said pirates had made lives ungovernable along the creeks of Opobo, Bille, Bonny and Kula.
“MWUN will shut down all the maritime activities in the state, if the Federal Government, NIMASA andstate government fail to tackle insecurity along the state waterways”, Waite said.
Waite who is the Trustee, Dockworkers Branch of MWUN in Rivers State, noted that many lives had been lost to pirate attacks along in the state with as valuables worth millions of naira carted away by sea robbers.
He urged the Nigerian Navy and Marine Police to beef up security along Bonny creek and other riverine communities.
“The Nigerian Navy and the Marine Police should be more proactive and intervene by beefing up security along the affected creeks and channels in the state”, he said.
Waite also urged the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other agents of government to be more proactive in tackling piracy in the state by deploying more gunboats to the creeks.
By: Chinedu Wosu
